Football Bet of the Day: Go for goals with the Glovers

Pressure off in mid-table clash

Yeovil Town v Solihull Moors

Tuesday 27th April, 19:00

From the second minute to the 62nd minute, Rayo Vallecano were on course for the result they and we needed last night, as they led rock-bottom Albacete 1-0. Then substitute Mario Suarez gave away a penalty, and got himself sent off in the process. The game ended 2-2, and Suarez is on the FBOTD naughty list.

We'll swap Spain for Somerset now, because we're checking in on Yeovil Town as they face Solihull Moors in the National League. Both teams are seemingly safe from the drop, but both are also a long way from the promotion playoff places.

Yeovil were in the Championship as recently as 2014, but they have tumbled down the football ladder.

Back-to-back relegations took them down to League Two, and they fell out of the EFL altogether in 2019. Their attempt to make an instant return to the fourth tier failed last term, as they finished fourth.

A promotion push this term isn't yet beyond the Glovers, but they are 12 points adrift of the playoff spots going into this round of matches, and their form is patchy. In their most recent game they were smacked 5-1 at tonight's opponents Solihull Moors, and they have only won three of their last nine games.

Solihull Moors finished ninth in the National League last term, and are well placed to stay in the division again. Under the watchful eye of former Cheltenham and Kidderminster boss Mark Yates, they have put together a run of five wins in seven which has almost certainly seen the spectre of relegation banished. Yates's side have been scoring freely in that period - they have smashed in 15 goals across those seven games.

Given Solihull's scoring explosion, it's worth looking at backing Over 2.5 Goals tonight at 2.0421/20. That bet has paid out in eight of Yeovil's last 10 matches, and nine of their last 12 at Huish Park.