Football Bet of the Day: Rock-bottom visitors to lose again

Rayo Vallecano v Albacete

Monday 26 April, 18:00

Live on LaLiga Smartbank YouTube

The Crocodiles did indeed snap in France, as Nimes lost 2-1 at Lens to land a BTTS bet, and Tobias was left with a croc-style smile as he prepared to walk into the sunset with a profit. Bravo.

We'll start our week in Spain, because Rayo Vallecano are pushing for a swift return to La Liga, and they play host to rock-bottom Albacete.

Rayo weren't able to make an instant return to the top flight last term, as they only finished seventh in the second tier. However, they are now sixth in the standings, and on track for a playoff place.

That's not to say everything is perfect at Vallecas though. Their last two games have seen them lose 1-0 at home to Mirandes and draw 0-0 at Logrones. With seven matches still to play, there is still a lot of work to do. Rayo's home form this term is strong though, with 10 wins from their 17 games. Eight of those victories have featured fewer than four goals, as have five of their six road victories.

Albacete aren't doomed, but they are seven points from safety, and they have lost four of their last five matches. On the road they have also lost four of the last five, and if you stretch back further, they've been beaten in 11 of the last 16 away from the Estadio Carlos Belmonte.

This could be tense and tight, but I'll back Rayo to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 1.84/5 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.