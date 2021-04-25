Football Bet of the Day: Crocodiles to snap at Lens

French Ligue 1: Lens v Nimes (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Sunday 25 April, 2.00pm
Nimes might be struggling in Ligue 1 but Tobias Gourlay fancies they will find some cracks in Lens today
"Nimes have scored at least once on six of their last seven away days"
Lens v Nimes
Sunday 14:00
In Italy yesterday, Crotone won 4-3 at Parma to land our goals bet with something to spare. Over 3.5 Goals paid out before half-time as the visitors raced into a 3-1 lead, then clung onto it after the break. The win won't save them from relegation, but it does put us into profit for the week.
We're planning to stay there after a trip to France today. Sixth-placed Lens are odds-on to win their Ligue 1 match at home to relegation-threatened Nimes but we fancy the visitors can nick a goal and land a BTTS bet.
In their first season back in the top flight, Lens have been going well, but they've done their best work on the road. At their own Stade Bollaert-Delelis, the Blood & Golds have won only three of their last 13 league games. They've managed just one clean sheet in that run, with 10/13 matches paying out on BTTS.
Down in 18th, Nimes are in trouble, but they've been better on the road (W5-D3-L8) than at home (W3-D4-L10). They've scored at least once on six of their last seven away days - only top-of-the-table PSG have stopped them. We'll take them to score again today and deliver on a BTTS bet.
