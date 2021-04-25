To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Crocodiles to snap at Lens

France football fans
Lens will need to stay focused against Nimes in France today

Nimes might be struggling in Ligue 1 but Tobias Gourlay fancies they will find some cracks in Lens today

"Nimes have scored at least once on six of their last seven away days"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.875/6 in Lens v Nimes

Lens v Nimes
Sunday 14:00

In Italy yesterday, Crotone won 4-3 at Parma to land our goals bet with something to spare. Over 3.5 Goals paid out before half-time as the visitors raced into a 3-1 lead, then clung onto it after the break. The win won't save them from relegation, but it does put us into profit for the week.

We're planning to stay there after a trip to France today. Sixth-placed Lens are odds-on to win their Ligue 1 match at home to relegation-threatened Nimes but we fancy the visitors can nick a goal and land a BTTS bet.

In their first season back in the top flight, Lens have been going well, but they've done their best work on the road. At their own Stade Bollaert-Delelis, the Blood & Golds have won only three of their last 13 league games. They've managed just one clean sheet in that run, with 10/13 matches paying out on BTTS.

Down in 18th, Nimes are in trouble, but they've been better on the road (W5-D3-L8) than at home (W3-D4-L10). They've scored at least once on six of their last seven away days - only top-of-the-table PSG have stopped them. We'll take them to score again today and deliver on a BTTS bet.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 58pts
Returned: 53.99pts
P/L: -4.01pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.875/6

French Ligue 1: Lens v Nimes (Both teams to Score?)

Sunday 25 April, 2.00pm

Market rules

