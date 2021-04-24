To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Cosmi to go cosmic again

Parma football fans
Expect goals at the Ennio Tardini this evening

Parma and Crotone have been scoring and conceding freely in Serie A. Tobias Gourlay fancies there are more goals out there for them both today

"Crotone's four road trips under Serse Cosmi have finished 1-5, 2-3, 3-4 and 2-3"

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.6213/8 in Parma v Crotone

Parma v Crotone
Saturday 17:00

Germany wasn't quite as quiet as we'd hoped last night. Wildparkstadion saw more goals than it'd seen across all of its previous six Bundesliga 2 games as Karlsruhe drew 2-2 with Wurzburger Kickers.

We're looking to kick things up a notch today in Italy, where a similar scoreline would be just fine. In each of the last four rounds of Serie A, the matches involving Parma have delivered Over 3.5 Goals. We're counting on the second-bottom Gialloblu to make it five in a row at home to rock-bottom Crotone this evening.

Seven of Parma's last 10 league games have produced Over 3.5 Goals. Having conceded at least twice in 7/8 home matches under Roberto D'Aversa, the hosts are likely to need goals of their own even against a Crotone side that's lost six in a row home and away.

The visitors have delivered Over 3.5 Goals in 6/8 league games since Serse Cosmi took charge. Their four road trips under the new boss have finished 1-5, 2-3, 3-4 and 2-3. Neither team's got anything to lose in their ever more desperate fights against relegation and only a win will do. We fancy them both to go all out for three points and serve up another goal fest.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 57pts
Returned: 51.37pts
P/L: -5.63pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.6213/8

Italian Serie A: Parma v Crotone (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Saturday 24 April, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 3.5 Goals
Over 3.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Bet of the Day

Read past articles