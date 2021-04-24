Football Bet of the Day: Cosmi to go cosmic again

Italian Serie A: Parma v Crotone (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)Show Hide
Saturday 24 April, 5.00pm
Parma and Crotone have been scoring and conceding freely in Serie A. Tobias Gourlay fancies there are more goals out there for them both today
"Crotone's four road trips under Serse Cosmi have finished 1-5, 2-3, 3-4 and 2-3"
Parma v Crotone
Saturday 17:00
Germany wasn't quite as quiet as we'd hoped last night. Wildparkstadion saw more goals than it'd seen across all of its previous six Bundesliga 2 games as Karlsruhe drew 2-2 with Wurzburger Kickers.
We're looking to kick things up a notch today in Italy, where a similar scoreline would be just fine. In each of the last four rounds of Serie A, the matches involving Parma have delivered Over 3.5 Goals. We're counting on the second-bottom Gialloblu to make it five in a row at home to rock-bottom Crotone this evening.
Seven of Parma's last 10 league games have produced Over 3.5 Goals. Having conceded at least twice in 7/8 home matches under Roberto D'Aversa, the hosts are likely to need goals of their own even against a Crotone side that's lost six in a row home and away.
The visitors have delivered Over 3.5 Goals in 6/8 league games since Serse Cosmi took charge. Their four road trips under the new boss have finished 1-5, 2-3, 3-4 and 2-3. Neither team's got anything to lose in their ever more desperate fights against relegation and only a win will do. We fancy them both to go all out for three points and serve up another goal fest.
Staked: 57pts
Returned: 51.37pts
P/L: -5.63pts
