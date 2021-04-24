Football Bet of the Day: Cosmi to go cosmic again

Parma v Crotone

Saturday 17:00

Germany wasn't quite as quiet as we'd hoped last night. Wildparkstadion saw more goals than it'd seen across all of its previous six Bundesliga 2 games as Karlsruhe drew 2-2 with Wurzburger Kickers.

We're looking to kick things up a notch today in Italy, where a similar scoreline would be just fine. In each of the last four rounds of Serie A, the matches involving Parma have delivered Over 3.5 Goals. We're counting on the second-bottom Gialloblu to make it five in a row at home to rock-bottom Crotone this evening.

Seven of Parma's last 10 league games have produced Over 3.5 Goals. Having conceded at least twice in 7/8 home matches under Roberto D'Aversa, the hosts are likely to need goals of their own even against a Crotone side that's lost six in a row home and away.

The visitors have delivered Over 3.5 Goals in 6/8 league games since Serse Cosmi took charge. Their four road trips under the new boss have finished 1-5, 2-3, 3-4 and 2-3. Neither team's got anything to lose in their ever more desperate fights against relegation and only a win will do. We fancy them both to go all out for three points and serve up another goal fest.