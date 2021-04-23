Football Bet of the Day: A quiet night in Germany

Karlsruhe v Wurzburger Kickers

Friday 17:30

In Portugal yesterday, Tondela came from behind to beat Nacional 2-1 and land our win bet.

We're looking to build on that success in Germany this evening. Eighth-placed Karlsruhe host bottom-of-the-table Wurzburger in the Bundesliga 2 and we're going against the flow to back Under 2.5 Goals.

Karlsruhe's last six league appearances at Wildparkstadion have produced a sum total of three match goals. All of their last seven games there have finished with Under 2.5 Goals. The hosts have failed to score in any of the most recent five.

Wurzburger are bottom of the table for a reason. They've failed to keep a clean sheet on any of their first 15 road trips, so this is a golden opportunity for Karlsruhe to break their goalless streak, but will this game get to three match goals? Wurzburger have failed to score in four of their last five on the road, so can't be relied on. With Karlsruhe struggling in front of goal too, we'll take the odds-against option and back another not-so-wild night at Wildparkstadion.