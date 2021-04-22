Football Bet of the Day: Tondela to tonk Nacional

Portuguese Primeira Liga: Tondela v CD Nacional Funchal (Match Odds)Show Hide
Thursday 22 April, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tondela
|CD Nacional Funchal
|The Draw
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nacional probably won't enjoy their Primeira Liga trip to the Portuguese mainland this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay
"Nacional are W2-D3-L8 on the road, losing all of their last four away games"
Tondela v CD Nacional Funchal
Thursday 15:00
It was all over very quickly in Genoa last night. In a good way. Goran Pandev scored an 11th-minute equaliser for the hosts to land our BTTS bet. It was 2-2 after Pandev struck again in the 21st minute and that's how it stayed.
We're chasing the sun in Portugal today, where the first of today's four Primeira Liga matches brings rock-bottom Nacional to the mainland for a game with 12th-placed Tondela. We like the odds-against price on the hosts.
Tondela have lost their last two at Estadio Joao Cardoso. However those matches were against top-of-the-table Sporting and second-placed Porto. Nacional are more like the five teams that visited the Joao Cardoso just before then (and who are now between 10th and 17th). Tondela won all five of those games and deserve to be favourites for this one.
In their first season back at the top level, Nacional are W2-D3-L8 on the road, losing all of their last four away games. They've conceded at least twice in all four recent defeats. They themselves haven't scored more than once in an away game all season - there are just eight goals spread across 13 trips - and we don't think they'll keep pace with their hosts this afternoon.
Staked: 55pts
Returned: 49.11pts
P/L: -5.89pts
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Thursday 22 April, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tondela
|CD Nacional Funchal
|The Draw
Join to place betsJoin today