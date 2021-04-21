To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Goals in Genoa

Italy football fan
The Sorcerers can produce some magic in Italy tonight

Genoa and Benevento look primed to produce goals in Serie A tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

"Both teams have scored in six of eight Serie A matches at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris - including all of the most recent five"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.001/1 in Genoa v Benevento

Genoa v Benevento
Wednesday 19:45

In unfair Verona last night, the hosts sunk to a 1-2 loss and our bet went down with them.

We're coming up for air in Genoa today, where the 14th-placed hosts entertain 17th-placed Benevento in one of this evening's seven Serie A matches. We reckon it's one to keep an eye on.

Since Davide Ballardini took charge of Genoa midway through the current campaign, both teams have scored in six of eight Serie A matches at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris - including all of the most recent five.

Pippo Inzaghi's Benevento might be further down the table than any of those previous five opponents (who are now between 5th and 13th) but they are not completely impotent. The Sorcerers have scored on 11/15 road trips this term, including seven of the most recent nine. Last time out on the road, they went down 3-5 at Lazio. At even money, we'll take BTTS to land again in tonight's game.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 54pts
Returned: 47.11pts
P/L: -6.89pts

Recommended bets

