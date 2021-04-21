Football Bet of the Day: Goals in Genoa

Genoa v Benevento

Wednesday 19:45

In unfair Verona last night, the hosts sunk to a 1-2 loss and our bet went down with them.

We're coming up for air in Genoa today, where the 14th-placed hosts entertain 17th-placed Benevento in one of this evening's seven Serie A matches. We reckon it's one to keep an eye on.

Since Davide Ballardini took charge of Genoa midway through the current campaign, both teams have scored in six of eight Serie A matches at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris - including all of the most recent five.

Pippo Inzaghi's Benevento might be further down the table than any of those previous five opponents (who are now between 5th and 13th) but they are not completely impotent. The Sorcerers have scored on 11/15 road trips this term, including seven of the most recent nine. Last time out on the road, they went down 3-5 at Lazio. At even money, we'll take BTTS to land again in tonight's game.