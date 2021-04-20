Football Bet of the Day: V is for Verona

Verona v Fiorentina

Tuesday 19:45 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In the Netherlands yesterday, Jong PSV went down 0-2 at home to the Super Farmers of De Graafschap. We're hoping to dig ourselves out of that hole in Italy today.

In last season's equivalent of today's Serie A match, Verona beat Fiorentina 1-0. We reckon the Mastiffs got half a chance of repeating that feat tonight.

Ninth-placed Verona have lost their last three at the Stadio Bentegodi. However, those games were all against teams currently in Italy's top six. Fiorentina are 16th. Verona are W4-D2-L0 hosting bottom-half teams this season. Last term, they went W7-D3-L0 hosting teams that finished in the wrong half of the table.

Today's visitors are W2-D4-L9 on the road this season. Since Cesare Prandelli took charge early in the campaign, that record is W2-D2-L7. Against teams currently 12th and higher, La Viola are W1-D0-L7. In combination with Verona's strong home form in similar fixtures, that record is weak enough for us to bet against the visitors.