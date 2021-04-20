To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: V is for Verona

Franck Ribery Fiorentina
Fiorentina could struggle in Verona today

Verona can strengthen their position in Serie A's top half with a win over Fiorentina tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

"Today's visitors are W2-D4-L9 on the road this season"

Back Verona @ 2.707/4 to beat Fiorentina

Verona v Fiorentina
Tuesday 19:45 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In the Netherlands yesterday, Jong PSV went down 0-2 at home to the Super Farmers of De Graafschap. We're hoping to dig ourselves out of that hole in Italy today.

In last season's equivalent of today's Serie A match, Verona beat Fiorentina 1-0. We reckon the Mastiffs got half a chance of repeating that feat tonight.

Ninth-placed Verona have lost their last three at the Stadio Bentegodi. However, those games were all against teams currently in Italy's top six. Fiorentina are 16th. Verona are W4-D2-L0 hosting bottom-half teams this season. Last term, they went W7-D3-L0 hosting teams that finished in the wrong half of the table.

Today's visitors are W2-D4-L9 on the road this season. Since Cesare Prandelli took charge early in the campaign, that record is W2-D2-L7. Against teams currently 12th and higher, La Viola are W1-D0-L7. In combination with Verona's strong home form in similar fixtures, that record is weak enough for us to bet against the visitors.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 53pts
Returned: 47.11pts
P/L: -5.89pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Verona @ 2.707/4

Italian Serie A: Verona v Fiorentina (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 20 April, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Verona
Fiorentina
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles