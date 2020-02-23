To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Mainz to survive the Wolves' lair

Mainz boss Achim Beierlorzer
Former RB Leipzig boss Achim Beierlorzer has grabbed the bull by the horns at Mainz
Join today
View market

Wolfsburg are struggling to win games at home, and Kev thinks they'll slip up against when Mainz come to town.

"Mainz have won three of their last five away games, while Wolfsburg consistently underwhelm on home soil."

Lay Wolfsburg at [1.86]

Mainz to impress again on the road

Wolfsburg v Mainz
Sunday 23 February, 17:00
Live on BT Sport and Betfair Live Video

Nul points for us in France last night, as our hommes Strasbourg were held to a 0-0 draw by Amiens, despite dominating the game.

We'll finish the week in Germany, because Wolfsburg are facing Mainz in the Bundesliga, and I think the hosts are too short for the win at odds-on.

It has been a good week for Wolfsburg. They won 3-2 at Hoffenheim thanks to a Wout Weghorst hat-trick, and then secured a 2-1 win over Malmo in the Europa League. However, their home form in the German top flight is a cause for concern: they have taken maximum points from just one of their last seven league matches at the Volkswagen Arena.

Mainz are still in relegation danger, but they have taken four points from their last two games, and they have significantly improved on the road since coach Achim Beierlorzer took charge. Die Nullfunfer have won three of their last five away games, and they have scored 15 goals in that period.

Wolfsburg are without influential midfielder Maxi Arnold because of suspension, and rampaging left-back Jerome Roussillon is injured. I think Mainz will give them a few problems here, so I'll lay the hosts at [1.86].

2020 P/L

Points Staked: 32
Points Returned: 29.96
P/L: -2.04 points

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Lay Wolfsburg at [1.86]

German Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Mainz (Match Odds)

Sunday 23 February, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wolfsburg
Mainz
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Kevin Hatchard,

More Football Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles