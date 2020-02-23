Football Bet of the Day: Mainz to survive the Wolves' lair

Mainz to impress again on the road

Wolfsburg v Mainz

Sunday 23 February, 17:00

Live on BT Sport and Betfair Live Video

Nul points for us in France last night, as our hommes Strasbourg were held to a 0-0 draw by Amiens, despite dominating the game.

We'll finish the week in Germany, because Wolfsburg are facing Mainz in the Bundesliga, and I think the hosts are too short for the win at odds-on.

It has been a good week for Wolfsburg. They won 3-2 at Hoffenheim thanks to a Wout Weghorst hat-trick, and then secured a 2-1 win over Malmo in the Europa League. However, their home form in the German top flight is a cause for concern: they have taken maximum points from just one of their last seven league matches at the Volkswagen Arena.

Mainz are still in relegation danger, but they have taken four points from their last two games, and they have significantly improved on the road since coach Achim Beierlorzer took charge. Die Nullfunfer have won three of their last five away games, and they have scored 15 goals in that period.

Wolfsburg are without influential midfielder Maxi Arnold because of suspension, and rampaging left-back Jerome Roussillon is injured. I think Mainz will give them a few problems here, so I'll lay the hosts at [1.86].