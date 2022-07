Open Championship - All eyes on St Andrews

From Thursday to Sunday, live on Sky Sports

They're underway at St Andrews and, while it's still worth reading our golf betting experts' previews, Steve Rawlings has begun his live in-play blog wit his thoughts one round and the start of round two.

This is the 150th edition of the Open Championship and the first at the home of golf for seven years. It promises to be momentous. Rory McIlroy, who is chasing his first major title since 2014, started as the favourite and he was still top of the market early on Friday morning. Will he still be there come late Sunday afternoon?

Euro 2022 - England v Northern Ireland

Friday, 20:00, Live on BBC1

After putting eight past Norway on Monday, England play Northern Ireland in their final Euro 2022 group match on Friday night. Kenny Shiels' players have lost both their previous matches at the tournament - conceding six and scoring just one - so it makes sense that England are heavy odds-on to win.

Abigail Davies has previewed the match for Betting.Betfair, as well as Austria v Norway, the other group game on Friday evening, and she's recommending bets on Beth Mead finding the net for England.

International Rugby: Australia v England series decider

Saturday, 10:55, Live on Sky Sports Action

There's a feast of international rugby on Saturday as the southern and northern hemispheres clash. Ireland take on New Zealand while England have a series descider in Sydney against Australia.

Simon Mail has previewed both matches for us and says of England's hopes:

"England have momentum after last weekend's win and have won nine of the last ten clashes against Australia.

"It would be no surprise if this match is settled by the smallest margin but preference is to side with England in the first-half market. Australia have been slow out of the traps in both Tests and England are worth backing with a one-point handicap in the opening 40 minutes of this tense decider."

ODI Cricket: England aim for series win



Sunday, 11:00, Live on Sky Sports Cricket



There's another series decider featuring England, this time at Old Trafford, as Jos Buttler's men take on India in the third ODI of their series.

England are on a high after winning game two by 100 runs at Lord's on Thursday and they are the marginal favourites to come out on top on Sunday.

It's been an excellent summer so far for England, with a Test series win over New Zealand and a record-breaking performance to level their series with India.

Ed Hawkins will preview the match on Sunday and you can also get Ed's bets for Saturday's West Indies v Bangladesh.