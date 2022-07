Steve Rawlings: The Punter's preview of the 150th Open Championship



Steve kicks us off with the most in-depth betting preview of them all for the 150th edition of the Open Championship...

Steve says: "Last year, having won the WGC Workday Open in February, Collin Morikawa cooled off a bit before producing form figures in his five starts before winning at Royal St Georges reading 8-14-2-4-71 and the 2019 winner, Shane Lowry, had a similar form profile.

"Lowry had won the Abu Dhabi Championship in January, and he produced form figures reading 3-8-2-28-34 so he was clearly in form and the three winners before him had all won in one of their two previous outings.

"As many as five of the last eight Open winners had won in one of their five previous starts and only Ben Curtis, Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, and Zach Johnson (here in 2015), have won the Open this century without winning on either the PGA Tour or the European Tour in the 12 months previously and despite last year's result, a high finish in a previous Open is almost an essential prerequisite...

"I backed Jordan Spieth months ago so it's great to see him arrive in form and my only other pick before the off is the defending champ, Collin Morikawa.

"The 25-year-old American hasn't been at his best this year, but he tends to get up for the big events and he was so impressive last year that I'm happy to take a chance at a juicy price. Both Tiger Woods and Padraig Harrington have won back-to-back Opens this century and Morikawa has the class to emulate them."

Dave Tindall's Each-Way Tips: Spieth can star at St Andrews

Dave Tindall has three each-way picks for the 150th Open at St Andrews starting with his main bet Jordan Spieth...

Dave says: "Spieth already owns a Claret Jug after his sensational finish to the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale when he dodged a bullet at 13 after a wild drive and went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie from 14-17 to win by three.

"That came two years after his close brush with victory at St Andrews in 2015. Spieth was in sensational form at the time having won the first two majors of the season and after rounds of 67-72 he made his move on Saturday with a 6-under 66.

"Teeing off at 17 Spieth was tied for the lead but he bogeyed the Road Hole and then failed to birdie the last. A par-birdie finish would have given him victory.

"Earlier that week, he'd said: 'I've watched the Open Championships here at St Andrews, and I don't think there's anything more special in golf than playing an Open Championship at the Home of Golf.

'I have fond memories from playing here a few years back, vivid memories, one of those courses you play where you don't really forget much. There's only a couple of those maybe in the world. I think here and at Augusta National are my two favourite places in the world.'"

Open Championship 2022: 10-year trends point to...

Prior to making his picks for The Open Championship Dave studied the last 10 editions of the world's oldest major to see to which player the trends pointed...

Dave says: "Collin Morikawa won the Claret Jug on his Open debut last year so does that mean it's an old-timer's myth to think that you need bags of experience? Well, Morikawa is something of a freak - in a good way - given that he won two of his first eight majors.

"But before he ripped up the rule book at Royal St George's, all the previous nine Open winners had posted a previous top 10 in the event. That's a strong trend and isn't good news for elite players such as Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland...

"Looking at past stats from Opens (we only have traditional numbers rather than Strokes Gained) shows that Scrambling is the key skill. Seven of the last 10 Open winners (seven of the last eight actually) ranked in the top seven for Scrambling...

"Looking at Xander Schauffele, he's 11th in the world rankings, has a top two in the Open, two tops three at Augusta National, has a recent top 20 in a major (T14 US Open, T13 US PGA), won the Travelers Championship two starts ago and is contesting this week's Scottish Open. He's 44th this season for Scrambling.

"Not that it affected his score in any way but Schauffele beat an all-star cast to capture the 36-hole JP McManus Pro-Am on Tuesday. He's certainly a man in form."

Open Championship 2022 Player Guide: Profiles of the top 50 in the betting

As well as our usual in-depth tipping columns Matt Cooper also provides detailed profiles of the market's top 50 at St Andrews. Here's what he had to say about the favourite..

"Rory McIlroy told the BBC in May that he was wrapping himself in cotton wool to ensure that he actually tees it up in "an extra special" Open, a reference to the football kickabout injury he picked up ahead of the 2015 championship. He'd finished top 10 in six of the seven majors before missing that week, winning two of them. Was that disruption the key moment in the major drought that rumbles on? All conjecture, of course, but this week would be the ideal time and place to end it. The location is especially key because beyond St Andrews and Hoylake he has an average links record."

Open Championship Find Me a 100 Winner Special: Is Scott set to emulate Zach?

Steve Rawlings has picked out three outsiders to challenge for the Claret Jug at the home of golf...

Steve says: "The Open is a great Championship for the veterans so the fact that Adam Scott is 42 is a positive rather than a negative and he has a very strong Open portfolio already.

"It's now 10 years since the Aussie traded at long odds-on before he capitulated in front late on at Lytham to let in Ernie Els and he traded at a low of 2.447/5 12 months later at Muirfield before eventually finishing tied for third.

"Scott also finished tied for fifth in 2014 and he was matched at a low of 4.03/1 here in 2015 before a late stumble in round four saw him finish the week in a tie for 10th.

"His Championship record's been fairly poor since 2015 and it's now two years since he won his last PGA Tour title - the 2020 Genesis Invitational at Riviera - but he caught the eye at the US Open last time out when he finished 14th and he might just cause a bit of a shock here."

Open Championship 2022 First-Round Leader Tips: Scott can plot his way to the top

If you're looking for an early pay-out on this year's Open then the First Round Leader market is your friend, with the Betfair Sportsbook paying six places for each-way bets. Dave Tindall has a trio to consider, including that man Adam Scott...

Dave says: "With the course running firm and fast, it brings to mind the browned out and dry conditions of the 2006 Open at Hoylake. Looking at the bunched 18-hole leaderboard back then, we saw four Aussies in the top seven and a couple of Englishmen in their 30s. Graeme McDowell led while Tiger Woods was tied second.

"Adam Scott was never outside the top eight all week and his extra experience and guile could count for plenty given the current conditions at St Andrews.

"Scott was the first-round leader in the 2012 Open at Lytham, third after Thursday's play at Hoylake in 2014 and fourth following day one at Royal Birkdale in 2008.

"Tied 14th at the US Open last time where he opened with a 69, Scott got to Scotland early and has been playing links courses in the area, including St Andrews.

"Only two players have shot more rounds in the 60s at The Open in the last 10 years than Scott so let's hope he can add another of the low variety on day one."

Open Championship 2022 Top 5 and Top 10 Tips: Smith can shine

Dave Tindall arms you with the stats for a punt on the Top 5 and Top 10 Finish markets in the Open Championship at St Andrews.

Dave says: "With the course playing firm and fast, Rory's words that players could hold back a little off the tee to avoid trouble means there could be extra emphasis on approach play.

"Cameron Smith ranks 5th in SG: Approach this season and I like the way his tied 10th at the Scottish Open tallied with his coach finally getting to see him in the flesh again."

"Smith should have those fast Aussie Sandbelt conditions in his favour and is worth a bet at 4.3100/30 to make the top 10."

Andy Swales: Tournament and current form stats for The Open

Andy fills us in on the Old Course details, discusses the players' form and picks his five to watch...

Andy says: "One of the big concerns for organisers this year is whether the ever-increasing advances made in technology will lead to one of the lowest-scoring major championships in history.

"If the weather is docile, then the Old Course is likely to become a victim of the big hitters, especially if they are carrying a hot putter in their bag, too. Even in 2015, when The Open was last staged here and the tournament was forced to finish on Monday because of poor weather, the overall tournament average was 71.71 (from 472 rounds over a par 72 course).

"Few changes have been made to the course during the past seven years, which means organisers will be hoping the layout's undulating fairways, huge double greens and pot bunkers will provide enough of a defence against today's big boomers.

"They will also be keen for the rough to play its part although, if the weather is hot, then it may not be as thick as they would like it be...

"Tommy Fleetwood may be outside the world's top 30 right now, but his form seems to be travelling in the right direction - albeit not in leaps and bounds. He enjoys playing links golf, was runner-up at The Open in 2019, and tied-fourth in Scotland over the weekend."

Open Championship Double: Tommy two-Tone the Top 20 pick

Matt Cooper has three combinations of selections in the Top Finish markets...

Matt says: "Tony Finau has played five Open Championships and landed four top 20s, demonstrating that there is more to is game than anything one dimensional from the tee.

"He's also ended the last three Opens ranked top three for Greens in Regulation. The reason he hasn't won is probably weak chipping, but we're only after a top 20 and we can be further emboldened by his two visits to the Dunhill Links - on both occasions he ended the week T10th...

"The Englishman has vast experience of the Old Course from his 10 trips to the Dunhill Links - in fact, he's landed eight top 20s there and averages 68.

"Rory McIlroy has pointed out how that experience might be something of a red herring, but Fleetwood is smart enough to understand how to tweak his approach. He finished second in the Open at Royal Portrush in 2019 and was tied fifth in May's PGA Championship, a first re-entry to major championship contention after that bruising experience in Northern Ireland."

