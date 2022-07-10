</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fopen-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fopen-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News and Odds: Antony another United target wit De Jong snub looming</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/euro-2022-tips-england-face-their-toughest-test-in-group-a-090722-1133.html">Euro 2022 Tips: England face their toughest test in Group A</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/sunday-football-tips-a-14-1-french-fancy-at-euros-090722-840.html">Sunday Football Tips: A 14/1 French fancy at Euros</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/ayr-racing-tips-viva-voce-should-be-very-hard-to-beat-100722-789.html">Ayr Racing Tips: Viva Voce should be very hard to beat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-allen-to-tell-more-with-denis-guidance-at-sligo-100722-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Allen to tell more with Denis guidance at Sligo </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/french-racing-tips-back-the-fillies-to-buck-prix-jean-prat-trend-090722-895.html">French Racing Tips: Back the fillies to buck Prix Jean Prat trend</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-india-third-t20-player-tips-kohli-no-112-chance-100722-194.html">England v India Third T20 Player Tips: Kohli no 11/2 chance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-india-third-t20-tips-england-need-to-blast-back-in-runfest-090722-194.html">England v India Third T20 Tips: England need to blast back in runfest</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/west-indies-v-bangladesh-first-odi-tips-windies-could-go-bang-090722-194.html">West Indies v Bangladesh First ODI Tips: Windies could go Bang</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/atp-wimbledon-singles-final-underdog-kyrgios-should-at-least-win-a-set-090722-778.html">ATP Wimbledon Singles Final: Underdog Kyrgios should at least win a set</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-final-betting-tips-statistical-volatility-points-to-djokovic-maybe-090722-186.html">Wimbledon Final Betting Tips: Statistical volatility points to Djokovic, maybe</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wta-wimbledon-singles-final-tips-jabeur-primed-to-lift-the-trophy-080722-778.html">WTA Wimbledon Singles Final Tips: Jabeur primed to lift the trophy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/open-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html">Open Championship Each-Way Tips: Spieth can star at St Andrews</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-scottish-open-tips-tringale-shows-the-way-in-scotland-070722-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Is Schauffele all set for Scottish success? </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/the-open-championship-2022-betfair-sportsbook-paying-12-places-at-st-andrews-270622-204.html">The Open Championship 2022: Betfair Sportsbook paying up to 12 places at St Andrews</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Sunak 2/1 clear favourite as Wallace rules himself out</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Sunak storms to favouritism</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-odds-mordaunt-favourite-but-sunak-resurgent-060722-204.html">Next Conservative Leader: Mordaunt favourite but Sunak resurgent</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-betting-odds-paige-and-jacques-backed-but-casa-amor-drama-awaits-280622-204.html">Love Island: Paige and Jacques backed but Casa Amor drama awaits</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/bbc-sports-personality-of-the-year-2022-betting-odds-ronnie-favourite-but-fury-kane-and-raducanu-in-frame-270622-204.html">SPOTY 2022 Betting: Ronnie favourite but Fury, Kane and Raducanu in frame</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-jacques-oneill-is-new-favourite-to-be-winning-male-220622-204.html">Love Island 2022: Jacques O'Neill new favourite for top male</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-stage-9-tips-guerreiro-can-go-to-war-for-breakaway-090722-186.html">Tour de France Stage 9 Tips: Guerreiro can go to war for breakaway</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-stage-8-tips-van-aert-sagan-and-vuillermoz-a-trio-to-trust-080722-186.html">Tour de France Stage 8 Tips: Van Aert, Sagan and Vuillermoz a trio to trust</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-stage-7-tips-pogacars-audacity-makes-him-value-070722-186.html">Tour de France Stage 7 Tips: Pogacar's audacity makes him value</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Open Championship Each-Way Tips: Spieth can star at St Andrews</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-07-10">10 July 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Open Championship Each-Way Tips: Spieth can star at St Andrews", "name": "Open Championship Each-Way Tips: Spieth can star at St Andrews", "description": "It's the final major of 2022 and Dave Tindall has three each-way picks for the 150th Open at St Andrews...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/open-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/open-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html", "datePublished": "2022-07-10T16:29:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-07-10T17:22:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jordan Spieth St Andrews.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "It's the final major of 2022 and Dave Tindall has three each-way picks for the 150th Open at St Andrews... Main Bet: Jordan Spieth each-way (10 places) @ 17/1 After seven long years of waiting, St Andrews finally gets to stage the 150th Open Championship. Almost remarkably, it's 12 years since Rory McIlroy last attempted to win the Claret Jug at the Old Course. The Northern Irishman had to sit out the 2015 event after suffering an injury playing football. Had he teed it up there, history may well have been very different. Instead, Rory remains stuck on four Majors having not added to his tally since 2014. And yet that doesn't stop him from being the very clear favourite this week at 8/1, four points shorter than 12/1 Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler as I write this preview on Sunday afternoon. McIlroy's only Open appearance at St Andrews (2010) was one to remember: he led the way after an opening 63, got blown off course in a second-round 80 but recovered to shoot 69-68 on the weekend to finish tied third. He's also a three-time runner-up in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (2009, 2011, 2014), that multi-course October event having two of its four rounds played at St Andrews. That course record, form in the majors this season of 2-8-5 and a victory in last month's Canadian Open and it's easy to see why the money will pour in on him this week. But what of the weather? As it stands the forecast shows "a moderate breeze" on Thursday and Sunday and a "fresh breeze" (18-20mph) on the middle two days. There's a chance of some rain too. The fear with St Andrews is that it just isn't tough enough to cope with modern technology unless the wind really blows. "Moderate" and "fresh" may not be enough. The last three Opens at the Old Course were won with 15-under (Zach Johnson 2015), 16-under (Louis Oosthuizen 2010) and 14-under (Tiger Woods 2005), suggesting scoring can be tamed. If wind, the main defence, can't do it, other options are tricky pin placements, those pot bunkers and growing the rough. Reports from the course say there is plenty of hay down the left on 17 which narrows the landing error on one of the course's toughest holes and it's thick in other places. Firm and fast conditions will also stop scoring getting out of hand and it certainly has a brownish look in places. In my 10-year trends piece, Xander Schauffle came out on top and I put him up at 22/1 on the Sportsbook. After winning both the Travelers Championship and the 36-hole JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland earlier in the week, as well as taking the 54-hole lead at the Scottish Open despite being on the wrong side of the draw, he also happens to be the form horse. The Sportsbook has markets for 8, 10 and 12 places this week and Schauffele is down to 14s now in the latter two. I'll let that 22/1 ride but, if you're not on, I couldn't put anyone off at 18s. But my main tip this week is Jordan Spieth. Spieth already owns a Claret Jug after his sensational finish to the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale when he dodged a bullet at 13 after a wild drive and went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie from 14-17 to win by three. That came two years after his close brush with victory at St Andrews in 2015. Spieth was in sensational form at the time having won the first two majors of the season and after rounds of 67-72 he made his move on Saturday with a 6-under 66. Teeing off at 17 Spieth was tied for the lead but he bogeyed the Road Hole and then failed to birdie the last. A par-birdie finish would have given him victory. Earlier that week, he'd said: "I've watched the Open Championships here at St Andrews, and I don't think there's anything more special in golf than playing an Open Championship at the Home of Golf. "I have fond memories from playing here a few years back, vivid memories, one of those courses you play where you don't really forget much. There's only a couple of those maybe in the world. I think here and at Augusta National are my two favourite places in the world." That brings us to the Augusta link, something I focused on in the trends piece. Despite the obvious differences, there are plenty of strategic similarities in how the courses should be tackled - creativity a large factor - and nine of the last 10 winners of The Open at St Andrews had previously posted a top three in the US Masters. Spieth, of course, has Augusta form coming out of his ears: a win, two seconds and two thirds. Expanding the focus to his overall record in majors, as well as winning three of them, Spieth has managed at least one top three every year since 2014 apart from 2020 when the Open wasn't played due to the pandemic. He's yet to have one this season so I'll take that as a sign he's due! When Spieth won the 2017 Open he'd finished tied 35th in the US Open. Last month he was tied 37th in the US Open so maybe he's on a similar path. Since then he's missed the cut in the Travelers Championship but did so after a Friday 66. And then came his big performance in the Scottish Open. Ahead of his near-miss at St Andrews in 2015, Spieth had won the John Deere Classic and that's the last time he played the week before the Open. Playing in Scotland should be an even better build-up. Indeed, he listed the benefits after his Saturday round at The Renaissance Club: "It's playing in this wind and off this turf. Getting acclimated to the speed of the greens and slopes of the greens and watching how much the wind affects the golf ball." Spieth is 17/1 in the 10 places market and that's the price I'll take. Next Best: Tony Finau each-way (10 places) @ 45/1 Eight of the last 10 Open champions had posted at least one top 10 in one of their previous three starts. In fact, the last five winners had enjoyed a top two in one of their three. That brings Tony Finau into the crosshairs after his second place in the Canadian Open last month. That followed a fourth place in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial and he's since added tied 13th in the Travelers Championship on his latest start. Go back to May and there's another runners-up finish in the Mexico Open so Finau certainly ticks the 'current form' box. A little surprisingly, he didn't enter the Scottish Open but Finau may be more relaxed than most of the US raiders this week given that he's twice played in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He finished tied 10th both times, shooting 66-71 in his two rounds at St Andrews in 2019. In 2018 he birdied seven holes on the Old Course in round four but racked up an eight on the par-5 14th and had to settle for a closing 70. That's all money in the bank though and he'll know that little bit more on his third visit. Finau hasn't really got going in the majors this season although tied 35th at the US Masters and tied 30th at the US PGA weren't exactly shabby. And overall his record at this level is excellent. The first of his top 10s came at the 2015 US PGA (he'd not qualified for the 2015 Open at St Andrews) and since then he's taken his tally to 10. That includes three top 10s at the US Masters which is good for the Augusta link. Filtering out Open form, he's never finished outside the top 30. The full list is solo third at Royal Portrush, tied ninth at Carnoustie, tied 15th at Royal St George's, tied 18th at Royal Troon and tied 27th at Royal Birkdale. He said at Sandwich last year: "I love links golf. I don't get to play it very often. A lot of years this is the only links golf I play all year. I definitely enjoy the creativity it takes to play this type of golf. "I like having a lot of options off the tee, into the greens, around the greens. So it's a lot of fun for me to play this type of golf, and I've enjoyed playing it up to this point in my career." Despite a flat start to the season, his Strokes Gained numbers are excellent - 20th Off The Tee, 17th Approach, 13th Tee To Green. The only weakness has been his putting although he's generally putted well on slower Open greens. Finau was 4th for Putting Average at Troon on debut and 13th for PA at Royal St George's. Note that he's finished in the top three for Greens In Regulation in each of the last three Opens and was 1st for GIR in the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links. Finau is tempting at 50/1 for eight places but six of his major top 10s were between tied eighth and tied 10th. It's 45/1 in the 10 places market so that's the one to go for. Final Bet: Haotong Li each-way (12 places) @ 100/1 Cashing in on 12 places worked - although only just - in the US Open when 100/1 pick Seamus Power finished tied for 12th with Jon Rahm to ensure a profit for the week. So I'm going to look at the three-figure prices in that market again. Keith Mitchell, as pointed out last week, has surprise local connections due to his sister attending St Andrews University. He's played the Old Course several times on visits and, despite not making a mark in the Scottish Open, the American closed with a 4-under 68 to give himself momentum. The downside: Mitchell has missed both his Open cuts and doesn't have a top 30 in seven major starts. Dean Burmester has the big hitting that could come in very handy on the Old Course's drivable par 4s and a closing 65 gave him seventh place in the 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He had a decent week in the Scottish Open too. But the one with a bunch of formlines all running into him is Haotong Li. Firstly, the Chinese star has a recent win. In fact, it came just two starts ago when he somehow ousted Thomas Pieters to win the BMW International Open in Germany. That can hardly be described as a surprise either as he'd sprinkled some good finishes throughout 2022: tied 12th in the Sony Open, third at the Ras al Khaimah Championship, sixth in the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain and 18th in the previous week's European Open. Next up is his strong record in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Li was fifth on debut in 2018, tied 23rd the following year and tied 14th last October. Looking at his course splits, he shot 68 and 66 at St Andrews in 2018 (his best two rounds of the week), 64 and 69 in 2019 and 72 and 68 in 2021. Add that all up and Li is a combined 25-under for his six rounds at St Andrews. The final big plus is that he's no stranger to a major championship leaderboard. In the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, Li memorably closed with a 64 to leap from the pack and finish solo third. He's also made both cuts at Augusta National (32nd and 43rd), has a tied 16th in the US Open and was the halfway leader in the 2020 US PGA before finishing tied 17th. Piece it together and 100/1 for 12 places looks attractive.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jordan%20Spieth%20St%20Andrews.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Dave Tindall" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jordan Spieth St Andrews.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jordan Spieth St Andrews.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jordan Spieth St Andrews.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jordan Spieth St Andrews.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="American Jordan Spieth"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Jordan Spieth can take victory</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/open-championship-2022/12358336?selectedMixedItem=2116277800" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/open-championship-2022\/12358336?selectedMixedItem=2116277800","entry_title":"Open Championship Each-Way Tips: Spieth can star at St Andrews"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/open-championship-2022/12358336?selectedMixedItem=2116277800">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Open%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Spieth%20can%20star%20at%20St%20Andrews&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fopen-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fopen-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fopen-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fopen-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fopen-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html&text=Open%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Spieth%20can%20star%20at%20St%20Andrews" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">It's the final major of 2022 and Dave Tindall has three each-way picks for the 150th Open at St Andrews...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Teeing off at 17 Spieth was tied for the lead but he bogeyed the Road Hole and then failed to birdie the last. A par-birdie finish would have given him victory." <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/open-championship-2022/12358336?selectedMixedItem=2116277800">Back Jordan Spieth each-way (10 places) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="17/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">18.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/1</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2><strong></strong><h2><strong>Main Bet: Jordan Spieth each-way (10 places) @ 17/1</strong></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After seven long years of waiting, <strong>St Andrews</strong> finally gets to stage the <strong>150th Open Championship</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Almost remarkably, it's <strong>12 years since Rory McIlroy last attempted to win the Claret Jug at the Old Course</strong>. The Northern Irishman had to sit out the 2015 event after suffering an injury playing football.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Had he teed it up there, history may well have been very different. Instead, Rory remains stuck on four Majors having not added to his tally since 2014.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And yet that doesn't stop him from being the <strong>very clear favourite</strong> this week at 8/1, four points shorter than 12/1 <strong>Jon Rahm</strong> and <strong>Scottie Scheffler</strong> as I write this preview on Sunday afternoon.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">McIlroy's only Open appearance at St Andrews (2010) was one to remember: he led the way after an opening 63, got blown off course in a second-round 80 but recovered to shoot 69-68 on the weekend to finish tied third.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He's also a<strong> three-time runner-up in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship</strong> (2009, 2011, 2014), that multi-course October event having <strong>two of its four rounds</strong> played at St Andrews.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That course record, form in the majors this season of 2-8-5 and a victory in last month's Canadian Open and it's easy to see why the money will pour in on him this week.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But what of the weather? As it stands the forecast shows <strong>"a moderate breeze"</strong> on Thursday and Sunday and a <strong>"fresh breeze"</strong> (18-20mph) on the middle two days. There's a chance of some rain too.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The fear with St Andrews is that it just <strong>isn't tough enough</strong> to cope with modern technology unless the wind really blows. "Moderate" and "fresh" may not be enough.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The last three Opens at the Old Course were won with 15-under (Zach Johnson 2015), 16-under (Louis Oosthuizen 2010) and 14-under (Tiger Woods 2005), suggesting scoring can be tamed.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If wind, the main defence, can't do it, other options are <strong>tricky pin placements</strong>, those <strong>pot bunkers</strong> and <strong>growing the rough</strong>. Reports from the course say there is plenty of hay down the left on 17 which narrows the landing error on one of the course's toughest holes and it's thick in other places.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Firm and fast</strong> conditions will also stop scoring getting out of hand and it certainly has a brownish look in places.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/open-championship-2022-beting-tips-10-year-trends-point-to-050722-719.html">10-year trends</a> piece, <strong>Xander Schauffle</strong> came out on top and I put him up at 22/1 on the Sportsbook.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">After winning both the Travelers Championship and the 36-hole JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland earlier in the week, as well as taking the 54-hole lead at the Scottish Open despite being on the wrong side of the draw, he also happens to be the form horse.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>The Sportsbook has markets for 8, 10 and 12 places</strong> this week and Schauffele is down to 14s now in the latter two.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I'll let that 22/1 ride but, if you're not on, I couldn't put anyone off at 18s.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But my main tip this week is <strong>Jordan Spieth</strong>.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spieth already owns a Claret Jug after his sensational finish to the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale when he dodged a bullet at 13 after a wild drive and went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie from 14-17 to win by three.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That came two years after his <strong>close brush with victory at St Andrews</strong> in 2015.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spieth was in sensational form at the time having <strong>won the first two majors of the season</strong> and after rounds of 67-72 he made his move on Saturday with a 6-under 66.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Teeing off at 17 Spieth was tied for the lead but he bogeyed the Road Hole and then failed to birdie the last. <strong>A par-birdie finish would have given him victory</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier that week, he'd said: "I</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">'ve watched the Open Championships here at St Andrews, and I don't think there's anything more special in golf than playing an Open Championship at the Home of Golf. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I have fond memories from playing here a few years back, vivid memories, one of those courses you play where you don't really forget much. There's only a couple of those maybe in the world. I think here and at Augusta National are my two favourite places in the world."</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That brings us to the <strong>Augusta link</strong>, something I focused on in the trends piece.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Despite the obvious differences, there are plenty of strategic similarities in how the courses should be tackled - <strong>creativity a large factor</strong> - and nine of the last 10 winners of The Open at St Andrews had previously posted a top three in the US Masters. </span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spieth, of course, has <strong>Augusta form coming out of his ears</strong>: a win, two seconds and two thirds.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Expanding the focus to his overall record in majors, as well as winning three of them, Spieth has managed<strong> at least one top three every year since 2014</strong> apart from 2020 when the Open wasn't played due to the pandemic.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He's yet to have one this season so I'll take that as a sign he's due! </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">When Spieth won the 2017 Open he'd finished tied 35th in the US Open. Last month he was tied 37th in the US Open so maybe he's on a similar path.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since then he's missed the cut in the Travelers Championship but did so after a Friday 66. And then came his <strong>big performance in the Scottish Open</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ahead of his near-miss at St Andrews in 2015, Spieth had won the John Deere Classic and that's the last time he played the week before the Open.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Playing in Scotland should be an even <strong>better build-up</strong>. Indeed, he listed the benefits after his Saturday round at The Renaissance Club: "It's playing in this wind and off this turf. Getting acclimated to the speed of the greens and slopes of the greens and watching how much the wind affects the golf ball."</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spieth is <strong>17/1 in the 10 places market</strong> and that's the price I'll take.</span></p><h2><strong>Next Best: Tony Finau each-way (10 places) @ 45/1</strong></h2><p></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eight of the last 10 Open champions had posted at least one top 10 in one of their previous three starts.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In fact, the last five winners had <strong>enjoyed a top two</strong> in one of their three.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Tony Finau drives.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tony%20Finau%20drives.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That brings <strong>Tony Finau</strong> into the crosshairs after his <strong>second place in the Canadian Open</strong> last month.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That followed a fourth place in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial and he's since added tied 13th in the Travelers Championship on his latest start. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Go back to May and there's another <strong>runners-up finish in the Mexico Open</strong> so Finau certainly ticks the 'current form' box.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A little surprisingly, he didn't enter the Scottish Open but Finau may be more relaxed than most of the US raiders this week given that he's twice played in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He finished tied 10th both times, shooting 66-71 in his two rounds at St Andrews in 2019. In 2018 he birdied seven holes on the Old Course in round four but racked up an eight on the par-5 14th and had to settle for a closing 70.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That's all <strong>money in the bank</strong> though and he'll know that little bit more on his third visit.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Finau hasn't really got going in the majors this season although tied 35th at the US Masters and tied 30th at the US PGA weren't exactly shabby.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And overall <strong>his record at this level is excellent</strong>. The first of his top 10s came at the 2015 US PGA (he'd not qualified for the 2015 Open at St Andrews) and since then he's taken his tally to 10.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That includes <strong>three top 10s at the US Masters</strong> which is good for the Augusta link.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Filtering out Open form, he's never finished outside the top 30</strong>. The full list is solo third at Royal Portrush, tied ninth at Carnoustie, tied 15th at Royal St George's, tied 18th at Royal Troon and tied 27th at Royal Birkdale.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He said at Sandwich last year: "<strong>I love links golf</strong>. I don't get to play it very often. A lot of years this is the only links golf I play all year. I definitely enjoy the creativity it takes to play this type of golf.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"I like having a lot of options off the tee, into the greens, around the greens. So it's a lot of fun for me to play this type of golf, and I've enjoyed playing it up to this point in my career."</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Despite a flat start to the season, his <strong>Strokes Gained numbers are excellent</strong> - 20th Off The Tee, 17th Approach, 13th Tee To Green.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The only weakness has been his putting although he's generally<strong> putted well on slower Open greens</strong>. Finau was 4th for Putting Average at Troon on debut and 13th for PA at Royal St George's.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Note that he's finished in the top three for Greens In Regulation in each of the last three Opens and was 1st for GIR in the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Finau is tempting at 50/1 for eight places but six of his major top 10s were <strong>between tied eighth and tied 10th</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It's 45/1 in the <strong>10 places market</strong> so that's the one to go for.</span></p><h2><strong>Final Bet: Haotong Li each-way </strong><strong>(12 places) </strong><strong>@ 100/1</strong></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cashing in on <strong>12 places</strong> worked - although only just - in the US Open when 100/1 pick Seamus Power finished tied for 12th with Jon Rahm to ensure a profit for the week.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So I'm going to look at the three-figure prices in that market again.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Keith Mitchell</strong>, as pointed out last week, has surprise local connections due to his sister attending St Andrews University. He's played the Old Course several times on visits and, despite not making a mark in the Scottish Open, the American closed with a 4-under 68 to give himself momentum.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The downside: Mitchell has missed both his Open cuts and doesn't have a top 30 in seven major starts.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Dean Burmester</strong> has the big hitting that could come in very handy on the Old Course's drivable par 4s and a closing 65 gave him seventh place in the 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He had a decent week in the Scottish Open too.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But the one with a bunch of formlines all running into him is <strong>Haotong Li</strong>.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Firstly, the Chinese star has a recent win. In fact, it came just two starts ago when he somehow ousted Thomas Pieters to win the BMW International Open in Germany.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That can hardly be described as a surprise either as he'd <strong>sprinkled some good finishes throughout 2022</strong>: tied 12th in the Sony Open, third at the Ras al Khaimah Championship, sixth in the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain and 18th in the previous week's European Open.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Next up is his <strong>strong record in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.</strong></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Li was <strong>fifth on debut</strong> in 2018, tied 23rd the following year and tied 14th last October.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Looking at his course splits, he shot 68 and 66 at St Andrews in 2018 (his best two rounds of the week), 64 and 69 in 2019 and 72 and 68 in 2021. </span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Add that all up and Li is a combined 25-under for his six rounds at St Andrews.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The final big plus is that he's <strong>no stranger to a major championship leaderboard</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, Li memorably closed with a 64 to leap from the pack and <strong>finish solo third</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He's also made both cuts at Augusta National (32nd and 43rd), has a tied 16th in the US Open and was the <strong>halfway leader in the 2020 US PGA</strong> before finishing tied 17th. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Piece it together and 100/1 for 12 places looks attractive.</span></p></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Dave's P/L for 2021/22</h2> <p>Staked: £1050<br>Returned: £835.65<br>P/L: -£214.35<p>Previous:<br>2020/2021 P/L: +£1475.87<br>2019/2020 P/L: +£13.83<br>2018/2019 P/L: -£338.25<br>2017/2018 P/L: +£362.84<br>2016/2017 P/L: +£1179.89</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook<a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/open-championship-2022/12358336?selectedMixedItem=2116277800">Back Jordan Spieth each-way (10 places) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="17/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">18.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/open-championship-2022/12358336?selectedMixedItem=2116277800">Back Tony Finau each-way (10 places) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/open-championship-2022/12358336?selectedMixedItem=1350278613">Back Haotong Li each-way (12 places) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="100/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">101.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/open-championship-2022/12358336?selectedMixedItem=2116277800" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/open-championship-2022\/12358336?selectedMixedItem=2116277800","entry_title":"Open Championship Each-Way Tips: Spieth can star at St Andrews"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/open-championship-2022/12358336?selectedMixedItem=2116277800">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Open%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Spieth%20can%20star%20at%20St%20Andrews&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fopen-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fopen-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fopen-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fopen-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fopen-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html&text=Open%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Spieth%20can%20star%20at%20St%20Andrews" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/open-championship-each-way-tips-spieth-can-star-at-st-andrews-100722-719.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-scottish-open-tips-tringale-shows-the-way-in-scotland-070722-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Is Schauffele all set for Scottish success? </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Xander Schauffele at the Scottish Open.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Xander%20Schauffele%20at%20the%20Scottish%20Open.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf-invitational-portland-each-way-tips-brandens-coup-de-grace-300622-721.html">LIV Golf Invitational Portland Each-Way Tips: Branden's coup de Grace</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/branden grace liv london.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/branden%20grace%20liv%20london.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-john-deere-classic-and-irish-open-280622-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for John Deere Classic and Irish Open</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/445e00e51c35aa44344f82d92cce87a5da2da9aa.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/445e00e51c35aa44344f82d92cce87a5da2da9aa.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/scottish-open-long-odds-golf-tips-recent-winners-chanced-in-scotland-060722-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Recent winners chanced in Scotland </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/haotong li bmw.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/haotong%20li%20bmw.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-scottish-open-and-barbasol-championship-050722-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottish Open course view 956.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Scottish%20Open%20course%20view%20956.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/PGA-DP-world-tour-scottish-open-first-round-leader-tips-take-a-chance-on-fowler-050722-719.html">Scottish Open First-Round Leader Tips: Take a chance on Fowler</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/RICKIE FOWLER NOV 2018.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/RICKIE%20FOWLER%20NOV%202018.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Golf</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1657475337" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Open Championship Each-Way Tips: Spieth can star at St Andrews
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Latest
Tennis
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket