Weather forecast for Thursday: As of early Wednesday morning, the official Met forecast says "sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning". Temperatures are modest at around 60-65 and, as for those all-important wind levels, it's fairly mild at around 8mph-12mph across the day with gusts of 16mph-21mph.

There doesn't seem any obvious weather bias but history slightly favours early starters in this event and five of the top seven on the R1 leaderboad at St Andrews in 2015 teed off in the morning. I'll pick one one p.m. starter and two a.m.

Scott can show experience

With the course running firm and fast, it brings to mind the browned out and dry conditions of the 2006 Open at Hoylake.

Looking at the bunched 18-hole leaderboard back then, we saw four Aussies in the top seven and a couple of Englishmen in their 30s. Graeme McDowell led while Tiger Woods was tied second.

Adam Scott was never outside the top eight all week and his extra experience and guile could count for plenty given the current conditions at St Andrews.

Scott was the first-round leader in the 2012 Open at Lytham, third after Thursday's play at Hoylake in 2014 and fourth following day one at Royal Birkdale in 2008.

Tied 14th at the US Open last time where he opened with a 69, Scott got to Scotland early and has been playing links courses in the area, including St Andrews.

Only two players have shot more rounds in the 60s at The Open in the last 10 years than Scott so let's hope he can add another of the low variety on day one.

He heads out at 1.15pm.

Side with Simpson

Webb Simpson is in the very first group out on Thursday, teeing off at 6.35am.

Simpson has a reputation for being a fast starter in this event and shot a 66 in his very first Open round to sit third after day one at Royal St George's in 2011.

He was fourth after round one back at Royal St George's last year after another 66 and third following the opening lap at Royal Portrush in 2019.

Simpson was also 18th after 18 holes at Carnoustie in 2018 and ended day one in the top 25 at St Andrews in 2015.

A healthy 12th in Round One Scoring on the PGA Tour this season, he's been making quick starts in the last few tournaments. Simpson was first-round leader at Colonial at the end of May and fifth after day one of the Travelers thanks to a 64.

The firm, fast conditions should suit so take the 80/1.

Count on Kevin

With the conditions firm and fast I'm reminded of Kevin Kisner's quotes in the WGC Match Play at Austin CC in Texas when he said the ball ran out forever, helping him get extra distance.

I'm hoping that, as a straight hitter - 19th in Driving Accuracy - that will help him avoid all the pot bunkers.

As for performing well on these shores, those with good memories will recall him finishing runner-up at Carnoustie in 2018. Perhaps less remembered is that he was the first-round leader thanks to a 66.

Also 20th after round one at Royal Portrush in 2019, we last saw Kisner finishing sixth at the Travelers Championship where he opened 67-64-66.

That represented a return to form after a dip but five top eights in the calendar year shows he's played plenty of good golf in 2022.

Back the 10.31am starter at 100/1.