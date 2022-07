After seven years of waiting, The Open Championship is back at the Old Course, St Andrews, arguably the most famous venue in world golf.

It's certainly the most visited Open venue in history, having hosted this event 29 times between 1873 and 2015.

And when the golfers arrive on Scotland's east coast for the final major of 2022, they will also be playing their part in golfing history, as this week's gathering marks the 150th staging of The Open Championship.

One of the big concerns for organisers this year is whether the ever-increasing advances made in technology will lead to one of the lowest-scoring major championships in history.

If the weather is docile, then the Old Course is likely to become a victim of the big hitters, especially if they are carrying a hot putter in their bag, too.

Even in 2015, when The Open was last staged here and the tournament was forced to finish on Monday because of poor weather, the overall tournament average was 71.71 (from 472 rounds over a par 72 course).

Few changes have been made to the course during the past seven years, which means organisers will be hoping the layout's undulating fairways, huge double greens and pot bunkers will provide enough of a defence against today's big boomers.

They will also be keen for the rough to play its part although, if the weather is hot, then it may not be as thick as they would like it be.

The last four Old Course Opens have been won with the following under-par scores: -19 (Tiger Woods, 2000); -14 (Tiger Woods, 2005); -16 (Louis Oosthuizen, 2010) and -15 (Zach Johnson, 2015).

The record 72-hole under-par score for a major is 'minus 20', which has been achieved three times (Jason Day (PGA Championship, 2015); Henrik Stenson (The Open, 2016); Dustin Johnson (The Masters, 2020).)

And this is a figure that could seriously be under threat this week, if the St Andrews weather is helpful to the world's elite pros.

Latest betting for this week's Open Championship

Stroke Averages

Lowest 15 In The Open (2015-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.08: Jordan Spieth (24)

69.50: Brooks Koepka (20)

69.73: Henrik Stenson (22)

69.83: Rory McIlroy (18)

69.85: Tony Finau (20)

70.00: Xander Schauffele (16)

70.11: Zach Johnson (18)

70.29: Justin Rose (24)

70.45: Tommy Fleetwood (20)

70.50: Sergio Garcia (22)

70.58: Webb Simpson (24)

70.70: Chan Kim (10)

70.71: Danny Willett (24)

70.72: Jon Rahm (18)

70.75: Louis Oosthuizen (20)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Top 10s

Most T-10s (Since Sep-1st-2021)

PGA Tour

10: Justin Thomas

9: Matthew Fitzpatrick

8: Scottie Scheffler

8: Patrick Cantlay

7: Sam Burns

7: Rory McIlroy

DP World Tour

9: Adrian Meronk

8: Ryan Fox

7: Adri Arnaus

7: Thomas Pieters

6: Pablo Larrazabal

Only those entered this week are included in table

Five To Watch

Tommy Fleetwood: The Englishman may be outside the world's top 30 right now, but his form seems to be travelling in the right direction - albeit not in leaps and bounds. Enjoys playing links golf, was runner-up at The Open in 2019, and tied-fourth in Scotland over the weekend.

Rory McIlroy: Despite being almost eight years since he last won a major, the world No 2 is currently playing great golf. Should feel at home on the links of St Andrews where he tied-for-third in 2010 at the age of 21. Missed the tournament in 2015 at The Old Course because of injury.

Jon Rahm: The only player to survive every 36-hole cut in major championship golf this decade. Not enjoying the best of years so far, but more than capable of winning this week. The Spaniard stood on the podium at The Open last year.

Xander Schauffele: Will tee-up this week chasing a hat-trick of wins, following recent successes in Connecticut and East Lothian. Alongside Patrick Cantlay, these are arguably the two best current players yet to win a major.

Jordan Spieth: Open champion in 2017 and runner-up last year. Has the game and temperament to cope with everything that links golf throws at you.

Latest betting for a top-five finish at St Andrews

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive