08:50 - July 14, 2022

The 150th Open Championship has only just kicked off but I thought I'd kick the blog off early to take a look at the weather and to remind readers of the importance of a fast start.

After a couple of blustery days at the home of golf, the wind has died down a bit today and it's forecasted to drop even further as the day wares on - possibly favouring the later starters.

One of Dave Tindall's three First Round Leader tips, Webb Simpson, who was in the very first group out, made the turn leading on -3 despite a dropped shot at the par three eighth but he's just dropped another stroke at the tenth.

As highlighted in the preview, in the 14 Opens at St Andrews since WW2, Jack Nicklaus is the only man to win having trailed by more than two strokes after round one, but he only trailed by three (twice) and 13 of the 14 winners were inside the top-ten after the opening round. That really does need to be factored in if you're planning to bet in-running.

Having first published the preview on Sunday, there have been a few more bets added in the outright market (detailed below), and in addition to the three Find Me a 100 Winner selections listed below, I've also had a few bets in the side markets, which I looked at here yesterday afternoon.

If you're wondering where Justin Rose is on the leaderboard, he's a very late withdrawal and he's been replaced by Rikuya Hoshino. Sweden's Alex Noren was the first alternate but he took the decision to play in the Barracuda Championship (previewed here) instead.

Open Pre-Event Selections:

Jordan Spieth (ante-post)

Collin Morikawa @ 32.031/1

Lucas Herbert @ 160.0159/1

JT Poston @ 250.0249/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2 u Adam Scott @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1 u Kevin Kisner @ 310.0309/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1u Stewart Cink @ 500.0499/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Rory McIlroy 1st Round Leader @ 24.023/1

Jordan Spieth 1st Round Leader @ 40.039/1

JT Poston Top 20 Finish @ 6.411/2

Lucas Herbert Top 20 Finish @ 5.49/2

Wire to Wire Winner - Yes @ 21.020/1

Padraig Harrington - Top Senior @ 2.89/5

Barracuda Championship Selections:

Mark Hubbard @ 28.027/1

Sean O'Hair @ 100.099/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter