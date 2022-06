French Open Analysis: Fast-starting Cilic can cause problems for Rublev



Andrey Rublev v Marin Cilic

15:30

The remaining spots in the semi finals of the men's singles are up for grabs on Wednesday and Sean Calvert is back to analyse the day's play in Paris...

Sean says: "On several occasions we've seen how nervy Andrey Rublev can be and his record in what I would describe as 'big matches' isn't the best, so it's a risk backing the Russian at 1.748/11 against Marin Cilic, although the price is tempting.

"If we look back at some of the biggest matches that Rublev has played, he's almost always failed to rise to the challenge, with the latest one being the Indian Wells semi final in March when he lost as 1.4640/85 favourite to Taylor Fritz in straight sets.

"Before that there was the Cincy final (lost 6-2, 6-3 to Zverev), the Monte-Carlo final (lost to Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-3), and the Miami semi final (lost 6-3, 6-4 to Hurkacz as a 1.232/9 favourite)."

Wednesday Football Tips: Pile on the Poles against Wales back-ups

Poland v Wales

17:00

Our Wednesday football bet column is predicting Poland's playmakers Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski can prosper against an under-strength Wales.

Paul Higham says: "Wales boss Robert Page could not have been clearer in his message about their trip to Poland, where he'll play as much of a second-string team as possible with their World Cup qualifier on Sunday in mind.

"Page describes Sunday's game against Scotland or Ukraine for a spot in the World Cup as the biggest game in Wales' history, and has also said the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey may not play at all in Poland.

"It'll be a similar side to the friendly against the Czech Republic in March, with the likes of youngsters Rabbi Matondo and Ruben Colwill getting another start and Ipswich winger Wes Burns could finally get his senior debut.

"And for us that means we fancy Poland to get the win here and even a few goals at home, especially considering a good start is needed with Belgium and the Netherlands also in this Nations League group."

Scotland v Ukraine: Hosts will make up for lost time with a strong win

Scotland v Ukraine

19:45

Scotland host Ukraine in this World Cup playoff semi-final with Wales waiting in the final. Frankie Monkhouse previews and recommends his best bet...

Frank says: "Scotland won their last five group games to secure second place and finish within four points of Denmark. They drew their last two games against strong opposition but ended level from a winning position, and we won't look too much into that.

"The crowd will roar on Scotland, and their confidence will be enough to see them set up a final with Wales in a few days. We advise backing Scotland to win at odds of 2.47/5, and they should get the job done in regulation time. Another draw is 3.1511/5, with Ukraine trading at 3.613/5.

"The hosts haven't scored more than two goals since 9 October, finding the net twice against Moldova, Denmark and Austria. Under 2.5 goals is worth a second look at 1.594/7 or no in the both teams to score market at 1.814/5."

Daily Racing Multiple: Don't be hasty writing off Stoute's Sailor

Kempton

20:30

It's Kempton for Alan Dudman on Wednesday night following a Ballinrobe winner yesterday, and he is looking forward to seeing the progressive Hasty Sailor in today's double...

Alan says: "the old master Sir Michael Stoute should have a winner with Hasty Sailor.

"I put up "the Sailor" for the Rosebery at the track in April for the column , and the fact he's in an easier race with a more suitable trip makes him the bet...

"His third in the Rosebery was a sound effort considering the slow early pace, and he looked as though he was a bit chopped for speed as the cutaway loomed as a few horses went past him. He did stay on, though, under perhaps not the strongest of rides, so he is well worth another chance off an unchanged mark of 93.

"The 5yo looks a typical late bloomer for Stoute, and he is still progressive considering his sharp win at Wolverhampton previously in a race where they clocked a good even pace. His sectionals backed that up with a finishing speed of nearly 104%."