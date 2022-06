Poland v Wales

Wednesday May 1, kick-off 17:00

Wales boss Robert Page could not have been clearer in his message about their trip to Poland, where he'll play as much of a second-string team as possible with their World Cup qualifier on Sunday in mind.

Page describes Sunday's game against Scotland or Ukraine for a spot in the World Cup as the biggest game in Wales' history, and has also said the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey may not play at all in Poland.

It'll be a similar side to the friendly against the Czech Republic in March, with the likes of youngsters Rabbi Matondo and Ruben Colwill getting another start and Ipswich winger Wes Burns could finally get his senior debut.

And for us that means we fancy Poland to get the win here and even a few goals at home, especially considering a good start is needed with Belgium and the Netherlands also in this Nations League group.

So it's obvious that Robert Lewandowski will score here, right?

The prolific Pole is fresh and also hungry ro prove a point after his swipe at Bayern Munich when annoucing he wants to leave the German giants.

He's scored twice in three of his last eight for Poland, albeit with San Marino and Andorra being two of those along with Sweden.

He could well bag a brace again, but two goals in internationals is a big ask so we're dialling it down a touch with a combo of two Lewandowski bets.

Firstly, the inevitable goal at 1.834/5 but we're mixing in Lewandowski to also have 2+ shots on target at 1.738/11 - something he's managed in seven of his last 10 internationals.

Another player who should prove just too tricky for a young Wales side is playmaker Piotr Zielinski, who is a canny operator and should have an impact in some way.

Odds of 5.04/1 on him grabbing an assist seem tasty enough, but on the side of caution backing the 2.47/5 on Zielinski to score or assist against the Welsh.