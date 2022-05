Leeds United v Chelsea: Old habits die hard for struggling hosts



Leeds United 5.39/2 v Chelsea 1.75/7, the Draw 4.47/2

19:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Leeds United are 2.111/10 to be relegated ahead of their crucial showdown with Chelsea on Wednesday evening...

Kevin Hatchard says: "Leeds have the worst defensive record in the division, with a staggering 74 goals conceded in 35 games. If you look at matches against the Premier League's current top six, they have lost all 11. Across those 11 defeats, they have conceded 42 goals and scored just seven. Well over half the goals they have conceded this season in the top flight have comes in those clashes with top-six clubs.

"We can talk about the incredible atmosphere at Elland Road all we want, and there is undoubtedly raucous and excellent support there, but Leeds have won just two of their last ten home games. Those victories were against fellow strugglers Burnley and Norwich, so going to Leeds is not exactly akin to an intimidating trip to Mordor (look it up or ask a friendly nerd)...

"I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Chelsea to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 2.35/4. 17 of Leeds' last 21 PL games have featured at least three goals, and six of Chelsea's last eight away wins in the league have seen them score three goals or more."

Sevilla v Mallorca: Expect goals from motivated teams

Sevilla 1.664/6 v Mallorca 6.411/2, the Draw 4.03/1

19:30

Live on LaLiga TV and Betfair Live Video

Sevilla have all but confirmed their presence in next season's Champions League, but on Tuesday they face a Mallorca side fighting hard against possible relegation.

Dan Fitch says: "A 1-1 away draw at Villarreal over the weekend, took Sevilla a step closer to their aim. Yet the fact that Sevilla are still in need of points to confirm their qualification, tells the story of a title challenge that fell apart. Though Sevilla have only lost four games in La Liga, which is the same amount as Real Madrid, they have drawn 14 times. No side in the Spanish top flight has drawn more games.

"Mallorca are in the relegation zone in 18th place. April saw them claim crucial victories against Atletico Madrid and Alaves, but they have suffered defeats in their last two games, including a 6-2 home thrashing at the hand of Granada over the weekend.

"Another game with goals from both sides is likely. Mallorca are desperate to survive and have scored in four of their last five games. Both teams to score has landed in each of their last five games."

Watford v Everton: Toffees can take a further step towards safety

Watford 4.57/2 v Everton 1.9110/11, the Draw 3.8514/5

19:45

Watford are relegated but Everton can take a decisive step away from the same fate by winning at Vicarage Road...

Dave Tindall says: "Everton are deserved favourites but I'd be a little reluctant to play them at such a short price. However, one thing they haven't eradicated on the road is conceding goals and you have to go back to August since they shut a home team out. That was Brighton in a 2-0 win.

"The visitors are still shipping chances and, for all their faults, Watford have at least managed to score in four of their last five games at Vicarage Road.

"But take a look at that goals against column at home! Watford have conceded 41 times in front of their own supporters which works out at 2.41 goals per game.

"It's probably fairly obvious where I'm heading with this now. Yes, forget that basic win price for the visitors and, instead, back Everton and Both teams to Score at 4.216/5. That landed at Leicester and the same outcome can unfold here."

Leicester City v Norwich City: Back the Foxes to cover the two goal handicap against Canaries

Leicester 1.4740/85 v Norwich 8.07/1, the Draw 5.14/1

19:45

Alan Dudman landed another winner last time out in the Premier League and he has four bets for Wednesday's King Power clash between Leicester and Norwich...

Alan says: "The fact Leicester are priced at nearly 1.4840/85 reflects how bad the Foxes have been this season, as any team that are half-decent in the top-half would be shorter. A top three team would be about 1.101/10 for this or even shorter. With the Canaries boasting a solitary home 2-0 win against Burnley as the only success in their last 13 games, and a previous win away from home in November, even the 8.07/1 offer can't tempt me.

Its a difficult game with Norwich down, and the way they completely rolled over like a dog who wanted his belly tickled against West Ham indicated to me that things are getting worse. Smith has called for the team to play with pride and get some momentum for next season, but it ain't gonna happen as they say.

"I don't like tipping 1/2 chances in the outrights, but I don't think it's a bad price. The Everton defeat was a no-win. They had the hangover from Europe against a team who are fighting for their lives, the problem backing such short prices is that you are on a hiding to nothing. It wins, and tipping a 1.51/2 shot is a very easy option, but they lose; and you are left with egg on your face. Likewise you could tip Norwich and back the Canaries at 8.07/1, but they were so poor against West Ham you'd want 10.09/1 at least."

Wolves v Man City: Back De Bruyne to get the job done

Wolves 15.014/1 v Man City 1.282/7, the Draw 6.411/2

20:15

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Paul Higham is backing Kevin De Bruyne to yet again play a pivotal role for Man City in their trip to Wolves on Wednesday...

Paul says: "If City win this title, they'll have Kevin de Bruyne to thank as he's been magnificent this season and has come up trumps time and again down the stretch.

"De Bruyne has scored or assisted in eight of his last 10 games, laying on five goals in his last five games. He's 2.68/5 for an assist here or can be backed at 1.51/2 for a goal or assist.

"It's just one goal in 10 for Raul Jimenez but he's still Wolves' top league scorer and top goal threat at 4.57/2 as an anytime scorer.

"It'll be interesting to see if Lage gives more game time to their latest Portuguese star Chiquinho, who was given 20 minutes off the bench against Chelsea in his first appearance for Wolves - and responded with two assists!

"He may again get off the bench with Wolves needing a goal as it's hard to see City drawing a blank with the title on the line - whether the hosts can get on the scoresheet is the big question."

Elche v Atletico Madrid: Simeone's men to take the points

Elche 6.25/1 v Atletico Madrid 1.715/7, the Draw 3.8514/5

20:30

Live on LaLiga TV and Betfair Live Video

Tom Victor uses expected goals stats to recommend a score bet for Atletico Madrid's trip to Elche on Wednesday night...

Tom Victor says: "Elche's weekend defeat at Cádiz saw them amass just 0.07 xGF over 90 minutes, and they'll need to be much better if they're to stand a chance against last season's champions.

"Atléti are still looking to make sure of a top-four finish, and the quick turnaround after Sunday's derby won't make things straightforward, but a 1.54 xGF away average is high for the league and can serve them well.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Over