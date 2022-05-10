</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/wednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html">Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-united-v-chelsea-tips---old-habits-die-hard-for-struggling-hosts-090522-140.html">Leeds United v Chelsea: Old habits die hard for struggling hosts</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/fa-cup-final-betting-draw-appeals-with-chelsea-frustrating-liverpool-again-100522-718.html">FA Cup Final Betting: Draw appeals with Chelsea frustrating Liverpool again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-fit-and-in-form-garrus-has-a-fair-shot-at-york-100522-368.html">Ryan Moore: Fit and in form Garrus has a fair shot at York </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-maiden-stepping-up-in-trip-at-newcastle-100522-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a maiden stepping up in trip at Newcastle</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-monaadah-set-to-strike-for-suroor-on-tyneside-100522-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Monaadah set to strike for Suroor on Tyneside</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/news/">News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-delhi-capitals-delhi-to-miss-out-on-play-off-charge-100522-194.html">Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Delhi to miss out on play-off charge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/lucknow-super-giants-v-gujurat-titans-ipl-tips-lsg-have-the-momentum-090522-171.html">Lucknow Super Giants v Gujurat Titans IPL Tips: LSG have the momentum</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/mumbai-indians-v-kolkata-knight-riders-ipl-tips-time-for-billings-080522-194.html">Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: Time for Billings</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-rome-day-two-tips-back-underrated-davidovich-fokina-to-surprise-auger-aliassime-100522-204.html">ATP Rome Day Two Tips: Back underrated Davidovich Fokina to surprise Auger-Aliassime</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-rome-day-one-tips-back-albert-ramos-to-see-off-tommy-paul-090522-778.html">ATP Rome Day One Tips: Back Albert Ramos to see off Tommy Paul</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-rome-tips-king-of-clay-to-grab-victory-ahead-of-french-open-090522-778.html">ATP Rome Tips: King of Clay to grab victory ahead of French Open</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/soudal-open-2022-tips-and-preview-kenyan-form-could-be-the-key-in-belgium-100522-167.html">Soudal Open: Kenyan form could be the key in Belgium</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/att-byron-nelson-each-way-tips-hadwin-can-take-title-in-texas-090522-719.html">AT&T Byron Nelson Each-Way Tips: Hadwin can take title in Texas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/soudal-open-each-way-tips-ashun-can-wu-the-win-again-090522-721.html">Soudal Open Each-Way Tips: Ashun can Wu the win again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Keir Starmer rated 25% likely to leave during 2022</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-betting-how-bad-will-this-be-for-boris-johnson-040522-171.html">UK Local Elections Betting: How bad will this be for Boris Johnson?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-general-election-odds-25-years-on-from-blair-landslide-bettors-are-unconvinced-by-labour-250422-204.html">Next General Election Betting: 25 years after Blair landslide bettors are unconvinced by Labour</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2022-odds-uk-are-second-favourites-to-win-saturdays-final-090522-204.html">Eurovision 2022: UK second favourites to win Saturday's final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2022-betting-sam-ryder-backed-to-end-uks-25-years-of-hurt-040522-204.html">Eurovision 2022 Betting: Sam Ryder backed to end UK's 25 years of hurt</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/">Mercury Music Prize</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/xfactor/">X-Factor</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/celebrity-big-brother/">Celebrity Big Brother</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-4-tips-cruz-to-victory-090522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 4 Tips: Cruz to victory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-3-tips-cavendish-can-get-better-of-bashed-up-ewan-070522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 3 Tips: Cavendish can get better of bashed-up Ewan</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-2-tips-almeida-tentative-choice-060522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 2 Tips: Almeida tentative choice</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html">Manager Markets Blog</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Robert Lewandowski celebrates 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Mauricio Pochettino moody 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Manager Markets Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-10">10 May 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more", "name": "Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more", "description": "Get the best bets for Wednesday's action in the Premier League, with key matches at the top and bottom of the table, La Liga tips and more...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/wednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/wednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-10T13:27:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-10T14:58:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Raphinha playing for Leeds.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Get the best bets for Wednesday's action in the Premier League, with key matches at the top and bottom of the table, La Liga tips and more... Leeds United v Chelsea: Old habits die hard for struggling hosts Leeds United [5.3] v Chelsea [1.7], the Draw [4.4] 19:30 Live on Sky Sports Premier League Leeds United are [2.1] to be relegated ahead of their crucial showdown with Chelsea on Wednesday evening... Kevin Hatchard says: "Leeds have the worst defensive record in the division, with a staggering 74 goals conceded in 35 games. If you look at matches against the Premier League's current top six, they have lost all 11. Across those 11 defeats, they have conceded 42 goals and scored just seven. Well over half the goals they have conceded this season in the top flight have comes in those clashes with top-six clubs. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leeds-united-vs-chelsea/933004/"] "We can talk about the incredible atmosphere at Elland Road all we want, and there is undoubtedly raucous and excellent support there, but Leeds have won just two of their last ten home games. Those victories were against fellow strugglers Burnley and Norwich, so going to Leeds is not exactly akin to an intimidating trip to Mordor (look it up or ask a friendly nerd)... "I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Chelsea to win and Over 2.5 Goals at [2.3]. 17 of Leeds' last 21 PL games have featured at least three goals, and six of Chelsea's last eight away wins in the league have seen them score three goals or more." Kevin's bet: Back Chelsea and Over 2.5 Goals @ [2.3] Sevilla v Mallorca: Expect goals from motivated teams Sevilla [1.66] v Mallorca [6.4], the Draw [4.0] 19:30 Live on LaLiga TV and Betfair Live Video Sevilla have all but confirmed their presence in next season's Champions League, but on Tuesday they face a Mallorca side fighting hard against possible relegation. Dan Fitch says: "A 1-1 away draw at Villarreal over the weekend, took Sevilla a step closer to their aim. Yet the fact that Sevilla are still in need of points to confirm their qualification, tells the story of a title challenge that fell apart. Though Sevilla have only lost four games in La Liga, which is the same amount as Real Madrid, they have drawn 14 times. No side in the Spanish top flight has drawn more games. "Mallorca are in the relegation zone in 18th place. April saw them claim crucial victories against Atletico Madrid and Alaves, but they have suffered defeats in their last two games, including a 6-2 home thrashing at the hand of Granada over the weekend. "Another game with goals from both sides is likely. Mallorca are desperate to survive and have scored in four of their last five games. Both teams to score has landed in each of their last five games." Dan's bet: Back both teams to score at [2.14] Watford v Everton: Toffees can take a further step towards safety Watford [4.5] v Everton [1.91], the Draw [3.85] 19:45 Watford are relegated but Everton can take a decisive step away from the same fate by winning at Vicarage Road... Dave Tindall says: "Everton are deserved favourites but I'd be a little reluctant to play them at such a short price. However, one thing they haven't eradicated on the road is conceding goals and you have to go back to August since they shut a home team out. That was Brighton in a 2-0 win. "The visitors are still shipping chances and, for all their faults, Watford have at least managed to score in four of their last five games at Vicarage Road. "But take a look at that goals against column at home! Watford have conceded 41 times in front of their own supporters which works out at 2.41 goals per game. "It's probably fairly obvious where I'm heading with this now. Yes, forget that basic win price for the visitors and, instead, back Everton and Both teams to Score at [4.2]. That landed at Leicester and the same outcome can unfold here." Dave's bet: Back Everton and Both teams to Score @ [4.2] Leicester City v Norwich City: Back the Foxes to cover the two goal handicap against Canaries Leicester [1.47] v Norwich [8.0], the Draw [5.1] 19:45 Alan Dudman landed another winner last time out in the Premier League and he has four bets for Wednesday's King Power clash between Leicester and Norwich... Alan says: "The fact Leicester are priced at nearly [1.48] reflects how bad the Foxes have been this season, as any team that are half-decent in the top-half would be shorter. A top three team would be about [1.10] for this or even shorter. With the Canaries boasting a solitary home 2-0 win against Burnley as the only success in their last 13 games, and a previous win away from home in November, even the [8.0] offer can't tempt me. Its a difficult game with Norwich down, and the way they completely rolled over like a dog who wanted his belly tickled against West Ham indicated to me that things are getting worse. Smith has called for the team to play with pride and get some momentum for next season, but it ain't gonna happen as they say. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leicester-city-vs-norwich-city/932888/"] "I don't like tipping 1/2 chances in the outrights, but I don't think it's a bad price. The Everton defeat was a no-win. They had the hangover from Europe against a team who are fighting for their lives, the problem backing such short prices is that you are on a hiding to nothing. It wins, and tipping a [1.5] shot is a very easy option, but they lose; and you are left with egg on your face. Likewise you could tip Norwich and back the Canaries at [8.0], but they were so poor against West Ham you'd want [10.0] at least." Alan's bet: Back James Maddison to score @ [3.0] Wolves v Man City: Back De Bruyne to get the job done Wolves [15.0] v Man City [1.28], the Draw [6.4] 20:15 Live on Sky Sports Premier League Paul Higham is backing Kevin De Bruyne to yet again play a pivotal role for Man City in their trip to Wolves on Wednesday... Paul says: "If City win this title, they'll have Kevin de Bruyne to thank as he's been magnificent this season and has come up trumps time and again down the stretch. "De Bruyne has scored or assisted in eight of his last 10 games, laying on five goals in his last five games. He's [2.6] for an assist here or can be backed at [1.5] for a goal or assist. "It's just one goal in 10 for Raul Jimenez but he's still Wolves' top league scorer and top goal threat at [4.5] as an anytime scorer. "It'll be interesting to see if Lage gives more game time to their latest Portuguese star Chiquinho, who was given 20 minutes off the bench against Chelsea in his first appearance for Wolves - and responded with two assists! "He may again get off the bench with Wolves needing a goal as it's hard to see City drawing a blank with the title on the line - whether the hosts can get on the scoresheet is the big question." Paul's bet: Back a Kevin De Bruyne assist @ [2.6] Elche v Atletico Madrid: Simeone's men to take the points Elche [6.2] v Atletico Madrid [1.71], the Draw [3.85] 20:30 Live on LaLiga TV and Betfair Live Video Tom Victor uses expected goals stats to recommend a score bet for Atletico Madrid's trip to Elche on Wednesday night... Tom Victor says: "Elche's weekend defeat at Cádiz saw them amass just 0.07 xGF over 90 minutes, and they'll need to be much better if they're to stand a chance against last season's champions. "Atléti are still looking to make sure of a top-four finish, and the quick turnaround after Sunday's derby won't make things straightforward, but a 1.54 xGF away average is high for the league and can serve them well. BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Over Tom's bet: Back 0-3 @ [14.00]", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Raphinha%20playing%20for%20Leeds.jpg", "height": 538, "width": 956 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Max Liu" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Raphinha playing for Leeds.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Raphinha playing for Leeds.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Raphinha playing for Leeds.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Raphinha playing for Leeds.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Leeds star Raphinha"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Leeds are in free fall ahead of their match against Chelsea</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198974788" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Football Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.198974788","entry_title":"Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198974788">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Wednesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Premier%20League%20and%20more&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html&text=Wednesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Premier%20League%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Get the best bets for Wednesday's action in the Premier League, with key matches at the top and bottom of the table, La Liga tips and more...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Seventeen of Leeds' last 21 PL games have featured at least three goals, and six of Chelsea's last eight away wins in the league have seen them score three goals or more."</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-chelsea/31421975">Back Chelsea and Over 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-united-v-chelsea-tips---old-habits-die-hard-for-struggling-hosts-090522-140.html">Leeds United v Chelsea: Old habits die hard for struggling hosts</a></h2></strong><p><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563690">Leeds United <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> v Chelsea <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b></a><br> 19:30<br> Live on Sky Sports Premier League</strong> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.184061110">Leeds United are <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> to be relegated</a> ahead of their crucial showdown with Chelsea on Wednesday evening...</p><p><strong>Kevin Hatchard says</strong>: "Leeds have the worst defensive record in the division, with a staggering 74 goals conceded in 35 games. If you look at matches against the Premier League's current top six, they have lost all 11. Across those 11 defeats, they have conceded 42 goals and scored just seven. Well over half the goals they have conceded this season in the top flight have comes in those clashes with top-six clubs.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <g> <path id="Right_2_46_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_47_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_46_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_47_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Leeds United</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#0252A7;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <defs> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_1_" points="221.1,102.6 186.5,32.2 145.4,14.4 140.2,8.3 115,8.3 89.7,8.3 84.6,14.4 43.5,32.2 8.9,102.6 46.5,120.8 58.2,96.8 54.4,222.3 84.2,222.3 145.8,222.3 175.6,222.3 171.8,96.8 183.5,120.8 "></polygon> </defs> <clippath id="Shirt_Colour_2_"> <use xlink:href="#Shirt_Colour_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#Shirt_Colour_2_);"> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M180.9-229.9 M237.4,265.7L237.4,265.7c-1.3,7.6-2.7,15.2-3.9,22.8c-2,12.2-4.2,24.4-5.9,36.6 c-0.5,3.7-3.2,3.9-5.9,4.2c-3.6,0.4-3.1-2.3-3-4.1c1.1-13.2,2.2-26.4,3.4-39.7c0.5-5.5-0.1-11.1,1.4-16.6c0.7-2.7-1.5-3.3-4.2-3.3 c-2.6,0-4.4,0.4-4.4,3.2c0,7-0.3,14-1,21c-1.1,11.3-1,22.6-1.5,33.9c-0.1,1.5,1,3.7-1.3,4.2c-1.7,0.4-3.5-0.8-4.6-2.3 c-3.6-4.8-7.1-9.7-10.7-14.5c-1.6-2.2-0.5-4.2,0.9-6c2.3-3.2,4.2-6.8,7.1-9.5c5.9-5.5,6.6-12,6.2-19c-0.1-3.2-1.2-6.1-3.2-8.6 c-7-8.4-14-16.9-21.3-25.1c-2.7-3.1-2.9-5.7-0.7-8.8c4-5.7,7.3-11.7,11.9-17c3.7-4.3,3.8-7.4-1.4-11.9c-6.2-5.4-11.7-11.6-18-17 c-0.9-0.8-1.7-1.6-2.7-2.3c-12.8-9-10.9-6.2-4.4-18.6c2.5-4.7,4.8-9.5,8.6-13.6c2.4-2.5,1.3-4.5-1.9-6.1 c-9.3-4.7-17.9-10.3-27.7-14.2c-6.3-2.5-6.7-4.9-2.6-9.9c3.6-4.4,6.8-9,10.4-13.4c2.4-3,1.8-5.1-2.1-6.1 c-10.3-2.6-18.9-8.6-29.6-10.4c-3.8-0.6-5.6-2.1-2.9-6c4.1-6,8.3-11.9,13.6-17.2c2-2,1.3-2.8-0.9-3.4c-8.3-2.7-16.8-4.9-25.5-6.6 c-0.8-0.2-1.7,0-2.5-0.1c-9.8-1.5-10.4-2.4-5.3-9.8c3.4-4.9,6.8-9.9,11.7-13.8c3.5-2.8,3-4.3-1.5-5c-10.3-1.6-20.6-3.8-31.2-3.5 c-5.1,0.1-5.5-1.1-3.3-4.9c4-6.8,9.7-12.4,14.8-18.5c1-1.2,3.3-2.4,2.4-4.1c-1-1.7-3.4-1.7-5.5-1.8C80.8-2,72.3-2.6,63.6-3.2 c0.9-4.1,3.5-6.1,8.3-5.7c10.3,0.8,20.6,1.4,30.8,2.4c2,0.2,5.1,0.2,5.7,2.5c0.4,1.8-1.5,3.2-3.1,4.5c-6.3,5-11.3,10.9-16.1,17 c-2.1,2.7-3.5,4.8,2.6,5.2c10.7,0.6,21.2,2.8,31.5,5.1c4.8,1.1,5.4,3.5,2,5.9c-5.8,4-8.8,9.9-13.8,14.4c-3.9,3.5-3.3,5.5,2.2,6.7 c10.4,2.4,20.5,5.3,30.5,8.7c5.7,1.9,4.8,3.8,1.5,6.6c-4.5,3.8-8.5,7.8-12,12.3c-4.2,5.6-4.1,6,3.4,8.4c9.8,3.1,19,7,28,11.5 c4.3,2.1,4.1,4,1.3,6.5c-4.9,4.5-7.9,10-11.9,15c-2.6,3.2-1.8,4.9,1.9,6.2c10.2,3.4,18.2,9.8,27.3,14.7c6.2,3.4,6.1,4.5,2.1,9.7 c-4.8,6.1-8.5,12.7-11.1,19.8c-0.8,2.2-0.6,3.4,1.5,5c10.8,8.4,19.7,18.3,28.8,28c2.7,2.9,2.3,5.4,0.2,8.2 c-4.3,5.7-8.3,11.5-12.7,17.1c-2.8,3.6-2.6,6.8,0.6,10.2c6,6.4,11.9,12.8,16.7,20c0.9,1.3,1.7,2,3.3,1.6c1.9-0.4,1.7-1.8,1.7-3.1 c0.2-7.7,0.4-15.3,1.1-23c1-10.9,0.9-21.9,1.5-32.8c0.2-3.5-1.1-5.1-5.2-4.6c-3.3,0.4-5.1-1-7-3.3c-4.4-5.4-9.1-10.6-14.2-15.6 c-2.5-2.4-2.3-4.3-0.6-6.7c4-5.5,7.7-11.1,12-16.3c2.2-2.7,2.3-4.3-0.5-6.8c-9-7.7-18-15.3-29.3-20.6c-5.8-2.7-6.2-4.8-1.9-9.3 c3.3-3.5,6.8-6.8,11.2-9.3c4-2.3,4.2-4.6,0-7c-10.4-6.1-20.9-12.2-32.2-17c-3.7-1.6-3.5-2.6-1.4-5.1c3.9-4.4,8-8.6,13.4-11.8 c5.7-3.3,5.7-4.2-0.5-6.9c-10.3-4.5-20.5-9.1-31.4-12.5c-6.6-2-6.8-2.8-1.9-7c5.3-4.5,10.6-9.1,16.2-13.3c2.7-2,1.7-2.9-0.7-3.7 c-12-3.7-23.7-8.5-36.3-10.5c-4.1-0.6-3.8-2-1.7-4.1c6.7-7,14.2-13.4,22.5-19.9c-11.8-4.3-23.7-6.5-35.8-8.4 c-0.8-0.1-1.8,0.1-2.5-0.2c-1.8-0.8-4.7,0-5.4-1.8c-0.7-1.8,1.6-3.1,3.1-4.4c6.9-5.7,11.7-13,19.3-18.1c2.6-1.8,2.2-4.3-1.7-5.1 c-7.8-1.6-15.6-4-23.5-4.4C76.4-48.4,71-46,66.3-44c-2.6,1.1-4.8,1.4-6.9,0.3c-6-3.3-12.8-2.8-18.7-1.5 c-7.9,1.7-12.7-0.4-16.6-5.8c-6.1-8.5-12.9-16.6-19.7-24.8c-3.6-4.3-2.9-4.7,3.1-5.6c9.3-1.5,18.6-0.8,27.9-1 c13.4-0.2,26.8-0.8,40.2-2.1c3.7-0.3,4.2-0.9,1.9-3.8c-6.7-8.8-13.3-17.7-20.7-26c-3.1-3.5-1.7-4.7,2.4-5.7 c13.9-3.5,28.1-5.7,41.7-10.4c4.3-1.5,8.1-2.6,8.4-7c13.8,4.2,27.9,6.9,42.2,12c-10.9,4.8-20.9,9.4-31,13.8 c-3.7,1.6-6.9,3.8-10.9,5.1c-2,0.6-4.3,2.2-3.9,4.4c0.4,2.1,3,2,4.9,2.6c11.9,3.5,23.8,7.1,35.7,10.8c1.6,0.5,4.3,0.4,4.5,2.3 c0.2,2.1-2.7,2.5-4.3,3.4C138-78,129.3-73,120.7-67.8c-1.5,0.9-3.6,1.9-3.3,3.6c0.2,1.9,2.7,1.1,4.1,1.6 c13.1,4.9,26.7,8.4,39.5,14c1.4,0.6,3.5,0.9,3.7,2.5c0.2,1.7-2,2.3-3.3,2.9c-8,3.8-15.8,7.8-23.2,12.4c-1.5,0.9-3.6,1.6-3.6,3.4 c0,2,2.4,2.2,4,2.9c12.4,5.3,24.9,10.5,37.3,15.8c1.6,0.7,4,0.9,3.8,3c-0.2,1.9-2.5,2.3-4.1,2.9c-6.9,2.9-13.7,6-20,9.8 c-4.8,2.9-4.7,4.3,0.8,6.4c12.5,4.8,24.1,11.1,35.4,17.7c1.6,0.9,4.4,1.4,4,3.6c-0.3,1.6-2.8,1.9-4.4,2.6 c-6.4,2.5-12.8,4.9-18.7,8.3c-2.9,1.6-2.7,2.6,0,4.2c10.6,6.3,21.2,12.4,31.1,19.5c6.9,4.9,6.9,7.6-0.7,11.2 c-3.1,1.5-6.5,2.4-9.6,3.8c-4.7,2.1-5,4-1.1,7c4.9,3.8,9.9,7.6,15.1,11.1c2,1.4,2.9,2.9,2.6,5c-0.2,1.2,0.4,2.7-1.5,3.2 c-1.4,0.4-2.4-0.4-3.2-1.2c-7.7-7.6-18-12.6-26.5-19.4c-2.7-2.1-2.7-3,0.1-4.8c5-3.2,10.1-6.1,15.8-8.4c3.2-1.3,4.9-2.8,0.6-5.4 c-11.7-7-22.9-14.7-35.7-20.3c-4.2-1.8-5.1-3.2-0.5-5.6c6.1-3.3,11.7-7.3,18.5-9.8c3.4-1.2,3.4-2.8,0.3-4.5 c-9.6-5.3-19.5-10-29.7-14.3c-3.8-1.6-10-2.7-10.2-5.7c-0.1-2.5,5.4-5.3,9.1-7.3c4.9-2.6,9.7-5.4,14.5-8.2c1-0.6,2.4-1,2.3-2.3 c-0.1-1.4-1.6-1.4-2.7-1.8c-13-5-25.6-11-39.4-14.3c-4.6-1.1-3.3-2.6-0.9-4.6c5.8-4.6,12.1-8.6,18.7-12.3c1.7-1,3.5-2,5.3-2.9 c5-2.4,3.4-4.3-0.7-5.7c-10.6-3.5-21.2-7.1-32.2-9.5c-3.6-0.8-8.4-1-9.5-3.9c-0.9-2.6,3.9-4.2,6.1-6.1c6.4-5.3,13.5-9.9,21-14.1 c1.6-0.9,4.3-1.5,4.1-3.6c-0.2-1.7-2.7-2.2-4.4-2.6c-10.5-2.7-20.5-7-31.8-6.7c-2.7,0.1-5.4,0.5-6.3,2.6c-1.7,3.9-3.9,6.9-9.1,7.4 c-0.8,0.1-1.4,1.1-1,1.7c5.3,7.4-2,12.7-4.1,18.9c-0.5,1.5-2.3,2.6-1.1,6.1c5.6-8.3,13.1-14,18.4-21.2c-0.5-0.5-0.7-0.9-1-0.9 c-2-0.1-5.1,2.1-5.8-0.8c-0.6-2.7,2.4-3.4,5.2-4.2c5.9-1.7,11-0.3,16.3,1.8c-4.3,3.9-8.4,7.8-12.7,11.4 c-4.6,3.9-8.7,8.2-12.2,12.9c-2.5,3.4-2,5.1,3.1,5.4c13,0.8,25.7,3,35.9,7.2c-6.8,6.6-14,13.5-21.1,20.5c-1.3,1.3-3.8,2.3-3.3,4.3 c0.6,2.5,3.8,1.8,5.8,2.3c10.8,2.8,22,4.3,32.4,8.4c4.2,1.6,6.5,2.7,1,6.1c-6.4,3.9-12,8.7-17.8,13.3c-4.1,3.3-3.6,4.5,1.6,6.1 c11.5,3.6,23,7.2,34,11.7c1.7,0.7,3.8,1.2,4.3,2.8c0.6,2.1-2,2.5-3.4,3.3c-6.2,3.4-11.4,7.7-16.9,11.8c-2.7,2-3,3.3,0.6,5 c10.8,5.1,22.4,8.8,32.8,14.6c6.8,3.7,6.9,4.2,0.7,8.2c-4.8,3.1-9.4,6.4-13.9,9.9c-2.7,2.1-2.2,3.8,1.2,5.2 c12.7,5.3,23.5,13,34.7,20.4c2.9,1.9,1.4,3.1-0.8,4.4c-5.3,3.2-10.2,6.7-14.8,10.6c-2.4,2-2.3,3.9,0.1,5.4 c10.4,6.5,19.7,14,29.5,21.6c1.3-3.6,0.6-6-2.3-8.1c-2.5-1.9-5-3.8-7-6.1c-1.4-1.6-6.1-2.1-4-5c2.7-3.6,7-7,11.9-6.9 c3.4,0,1.8,3.7,0.7,5.7c-2.3,4.1-0.9,6.8,4.4,6.7c5.7-0.1,7,2,6.9,6.5c-0.3,12.6,0.1,25.2-0.4,37.8c-0.2,5.7-1.3,11.4-1,17.2 c0.1,1.9,0.4,4.7,3.5,3.9c3.1-0.8,8.6,1.5,8.8-3.7c0.9-20.2,4.7-40.3,6.3-60.4c-16.4-0.1-16.5-0.1-16.2-14.2 c0.3-16.9,0.8-33.7,1.3-50.6c-2.5,0-5-0.1-7.5,0c-3.1,0.2-5.1-0.3-5.2-3.6c-0.1-2.8-3.6-3.7-5.3-5.6c-0.8-1-2.3-1.5-3.5-2.2 c-3.2-1.7-7.6-3.8-7.5-6.6c0.1-3.1,5.5-3,8.5-4.2c8.5-3.3,10-12.3,2.7-17.6c-8.4-6.1-17.4-11.5-26.6-16.6c-1-0.6-2.6-0.8-2.3-2.2 c0.2-1.2,1.6-1.4,2.7-1.9c8.1-3.1,16.2-6.2,24.3-9.3c3.5-1.3,4.3-2.7,0.6-4.6c-12-6-22.9-13.6-35.7-18.4c-0.6-0.2-1.3-0.2-1.7-0.5 c-2-1.7-5.9-2.4-6.1-4.9c-0.2-2.4,3.8-2.2,5.8-3.2c7-3.3,13.5-7.5,21.3-9.8c2.1-0.6,4.8-1.6,5-3.5c0.3-2.2-2.6-2.9-4.6-3.8 c-13.5-6.2-26.7-12.9-41-17.8c-3.7-1.3-1-2.3,0.4-3.2c8.6-5.3,18-9.3,27-14c2.5-1.3,4.9-2.6,8.1-4.4 c-15.5-9.5-33.5-13.3-50.8-20.3c16.1-8.9,32.7-14.4,49.7-21.3c-13.4-7.3-27.7-10.3-42.1-16c11.9-5.1,22.9-9.9,33.9-14.6 c5.9-2.5,11.9-4.9,17.7-7.5c1.3-0.6,3.5-1.1,3.2-2.9c-0.3-1.4-2.1-1.4-3.5-1.9c-9.3-3.5-18.5-7.1-27.8-10.6 c-1.5-0.6-3.6-0.7-3.7-2.4c-0.1-1.4,1.8-1.8,3-2.4c12.8-6.5,25.7-12.9,38.5-19.3c2.5-1.3,5-2.5,7.5-3.8c1.3-0.7,3.7-0.9,3.4-2.6 c-0.3-1.7-2.2-2.3-4-3 M50.3,34.6c-1.1-0.8,0-1,0.4-1.4c0.4-1.5-0.6-3.5,2.4-5c-0.9,2.1-0.9,3.7-2.4,5 C50.6,33.7,50.5,34.2,50.3,34.6z M46.5,45.3c-0.2-0.1-0.4-0.2-0.5-0.3c-0.3-0.9,0.1-1.6,1-2.1C47.1,41,47,39,49,37.3 c0.8,2.5-0.3,4.2-2,5.7C46.9,43.7,46.7,44.5,46.5,45.3z M20.4,99.7c-2.8,1.8-6,3-7.8,7.4c-1.2-8.4,0.8-15.2,1.3-22 c0.5-7.5,4-14.7,3.2-22.3c-0.4-3.5,2.9-3.8,5.8-5.1c-5.1,13.1-5.8,26.9-9.6,41.3c6.5-4.5,12.5-8.3,20-9.5c-0.4-3.3,2.3-4.9,5-6.5 c0.2-0.5,0.3-0.9,0.5-1.4c1.1,0.8,0,1-0.5,1.4c0.3,8.2-3.2,15.8-4.3,23.8c-0.9,6.2-1.6,12.3-3.6,19.7c10-6.1,18.7-11.3,27.3-16.6 c1.8-1.1,3.7-3.4,5.7-2.4c2.3,1.2,1.3,4,0.7,5.9c-2.4,8.3-5.1,16.5-8,25.4c-2.4-2.3-1.7-4.7-1.1-6.9c1-3.8,2.2-7.6,3-11.5 c0.3-1.5,1.1-3.4-0.8-4.4c-1.3-0.7-2.7,0.5-3.8,1.2c-7.2,4.4-14.2,9-21.4,13.3c-1.2,0.7-2.4,2.6-4.2,1.5c-1.7-1.2-1.6-2.9-1.2-4.9 c2.2-11.1,5.1-22,7.9-33c0.3-1.3,3.3-3.9-1.1-4.6C31.3,95,25.1,96.7,20.4,99.7z M47.7,187.3c0.2-0.2,0.3-0.4,0.5-0.6 c0.5-5.7,6.9-6.8,10.9-10.1c-1.6,10-3.1,20-5,30c-0.9,4.9-1,10-3.1,14.8c-0.5,1.2-0.8,2.8,0.4,3.6c1.5,1,2.4-0.7,3.6-1.3 c7.3-3.8,12.6-9.8,20.1-13.4c1.1-0.5,2.1-2.3,3.6-0.9c1.1,1,0.2,2.3-0.3,3.5c-5.1,14.7-10.1,29.5-15.1,44.3 c-0.4,1.3-0.2,2.9-0.2,4.3l0,0c7.9-0.6,14.9-3.9,22.6-5.3c2.1-0.4,4.4-2.2,6.4-0.6c2.1,1.8,0.6,4.1-0.3,6.1 c-6.3,14.2-12.7,28.3-19.1,42.5c-2.2,4.9-1.8,5.7,4.3,4.8c6-0.9,11.9-1,17.9-1c7.2,0,7.5,0.5,4.2,5.8 c-9.5,15.7-18.8,31.5-27.1,47.7c-2.2,4.2,0,5.1,3.7,5.7c6.9,1.1,13.4,3.2,20,5.1c5,1.4,5.1,3.4,2.6,6.6 c-6.4,8.3-12.7,16.7-19.1,25c-6.1,7.9-12.2,15.8-18.4,23.6c-1.4,1.7-0.7,2.4,1,3.3c9.1,4.9,17.6,10.6,26.1,16.3 c6,4,6,5.8,0.4,10.2c-9.4,7.3-16.7,16.3-24.9,24.5c-2,2-4.2,3.7-6.8,5.3c1.6-5.2,5.4-9.2,9.2-13c4.3-4.4,9.1-8.4,13.3-12.8 c1.5-1.6,6-2.9,2.1-6.3c-1.2-1.1,1.1-0.7,1.6-0.8c1.6-0.3,3.5,0.2,3.9-1.9c0.3-1.6-0.7-2.7-2.2-3.6c-8.7-5.2-17.2-10.5-25.9-15.6 c-3.4-2-4-3.1-1.1-6.4c5.8-6.5,10.3-13.7,15.5-20.6c6-8.1,12.2-16.1,18.2-24.2c3.4-4.6,2.6-6.7-3.3-8.4c-6-1.7-12.1-3.4-18.3-4.5 c-3.8-0.7-3.7-1.7-2.3-4.2c7.9-14.6,14.5-29.8,23.5-44c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.3,1.1-1.9c3.2-6.2,3.1-6.3-4.8-6.5 c-6.2-0.2-12.4,0.3-18.5,1.4c-4.7,0.9-4.6-0.5-3.1-3.4c3.7-7.2,7.9-14.2,11.1-21.5c4.2-9.5,9.5-18.7,12.3-29 c-11.5,0.8-21.6,5.4-33.2,8.4c7.8-17.9,12.6-35.6,19.4-54.3c-8.7,5.1-15.3,10-21.7,15.2c-1.9,1.6-4.6,4.9-6.8,3.4 c-2-1.3-0.6-4.7,0.5-7.4c3.9-8.9,4.5-18.5,6-27.9c0.4-2.3,0.2-4.6,1-6.9c0.6-1.8,1.3-4.5-0.4-5.6c-2.5-1.5-3.3,2-5.4,2.4 C48.1,187,47.9,187.1,47.7,187.3z M87.4,46.1c1.2-1.6,3.3-3.5,2.5-5.3c-1-2.2-4.1-1.1-6.2-1c-9.3,0.2-18.6-1-27.8,0.9 c-3.7,0.8-4.8-0.6-3.4-3.8c3.4-7.9,8.1-15.3,13.4-22.4c1-1.3,3.4-3.2,1.2-4.6c-1.9-1.2-5.8-1.4-7,0.1c-3.9,5.2-9.7,5.5-15.6,6.1 c-1.3,0.1-2.4,1.1-4.6,2c1.4-5.4,2.6-9.2,9.9-7.7c3.4,0.7,6-2,8.6-3.7c5.8-4,12.7-3,19.1-2.5c3.4,0.3,1.3,2.6,0.3,4 c-5,6.8-10,13.6-14.9,20.5c-1,1.3-2.6,2.7-1.7,4.4c1,1.9,3.3,1.1,5,1.1c9.7,0.1,19.5-0.1,29.2,0.1c5.9,0.1,6.3,0.9,3.3,5.3 C94.4,46,90,52.2,86,58.7c-2.8,4.4-1.7,5.9,4.1,5.8c9.1-0.1,18.1,1,27,2.5c5,0.8,6,2.6,3.2,6.5c-4.2,6-7.9,12.2-12,18.2 c-2.5,3.6-1.9,4.8,3.1,5.4c9.8,1.2,19.3,3.9,28.6,6.8c5.7,1.8,6.1,3,2.3,7.8c-4.7,6-7.7,12.6-10.8,19.3c-1.2,2.6-0.4,3.9,2.6,4.7 c10.1,2.7,19.5,6.9,28.8,11c3.3,1.4,4.4,3,2.2,5.9c-5.5,7.4-7.7,16.2-12.5,24c-2,3.2-0.7,5,2.9,6.9c10.5,5.6,19.5,13,28.4,20.3 c2.5,2,1.9,4.3,0.3,6.8c-4.9,7.5-9.5,15.1-14.3,22.7c-1.6,2.5-1.5,4.6,1,6.8c9.9,8.9,17.5,19.5,26.8,28.9c2.9,2.9,2.3,5.9,0,8.9 c-4.9,6.6-9.6,13.4-14.7,19.9c-3.4,4.2-3.5,7.8,0,12.2c8.2,10.3,15.8,20.9,23.6,31.4c3.6,4.9,4.2,9.7-0.2,14.9 c-6.6,7.8-12.4,16.1-18.7,24.1c-1.7,2.2-2.5,4.6-0.9,6.5c4.5,5.5,7.1,11.7,10.6,17.6c3.5,5.8,7.2,11.6,11.7,17.3 c-0.9-8.3,3.8-16.9-2.7-25c-3.3-4.1-5.3-9-0.2-13.6c0.7-0.6,1.2-1.6,2.4-1.3c1.3,0.3,0.9,1.4,1.1,2.3c4.5,22.8,1.9,45.7,2.5,68.6 c0,1.2,0.4,2.6-2.5,3.8c0-3.1,0-5.8,0-8.5c0-0.8,0.3-1.9-1-2.3c-1.2-0.4-1.8,0.5-2.4,1.2c-7,8.4-13.8,16.8-20.9,25.1 c-2.1,2.5-1.6,4.5-0.3,7c2.6,5.1,7,9.4,8.8,14.8c0.5,1.4,2.2,3.1-0.6,4c-1.9,0.6-3-0.5-3.9-1.9c-3.8-6-7.8-11.8-11.4-17.9 c-1.4-2.2-2-4.7,0.3-7c3.6-3.7,7.3-7.2,8.2-12.4c0.1-0.8,4.3-1.7,5.5-3.5c4-5.9,9.4-10.8,14.4-16c2-2.1,2.4-3.7,1-6.2 c-8-15-17.1-29.5-26.1-44c-2.1-3.4-3.2-6.2-0.1-9.9c6.7-8,12.5-16.5,19.1-24.5c3.5-4.2,4.1-7.5,0.5-12c-8.8-11-17-22.5-25.8-33.6 c-2.9-3.6-2.4-6.2,0.2-9.7c5.5-7.2,10.3-14.7,15.6-21.9c2.2-2.9,2-5.2-0.4-7.8c-8.5-9.4-15.9-19.7-26.1-27.9 c-2.7-2.2-3.2-4.1-1.5-7c4.5-7.8,8.2-15.9,14.2-23c1.7-2,2.1-4.2-0.6-6.7c-8.2-7.4-17.4-13.6-27.6-18.8c-4.5-2.3-6.1-4.5-3.5-8.8 c3.8-6.6,6.9-13.4,10.5-20.1c3-5.7,2.9-6.8-3.8-9.4c-8.1-3.1-16.2-6.4-24.7-8.4c-5.3-1.2-5-3.1-3.7-6.4 c2.8-7.2,6.4-14.1,10.9-20.6c2.3-3.4,1.1-4.2-2.4-5.1c-9.5-2.6-19-4.8-28.9-5.9c-4.6-0.5-5.7-1.5-3.7-5.4 c3.2-6.3,6.4-12.4,10.8-18.2c3.8-4.9,2.7-6.2-4-7c-10.7-1.2-21.4-1-32.7-1C77.9,61.5,81.9,53.5,87.4,46.1z M162.5,494.6 c-4.2-5.1-7.6-10.7-12.8-15.2c-1.7-1.5-1.5-3-0.1-5.2c9.7-15,21.9-28.5,33.8-42.1c2.2-2.5,1.1-4.3-0.2-6.4 c-7.4-12.1-16-23.5-26.5-33.7c-2.8-2.8-3.3-5-1.2-8.1c7.7-11.2,14.1-23,23-33.7c4.7-5.6,3.9-8.6-2-15.7 c-6.4-7.8-13.5-15-22.8-20.2c-3.4-1.9-3.3-4.1-1.9-6.9c4.4-8.5,10.3-16.3,13.3-25.3c1-2.9,3.9-4.8,5.8-7.3 c2.4-3.1,2.4-5.8-0.8-8.7c-8.2-7.2-16.6-14.1-27.8-17.7c-2.8-0.9-3.2-1.8-1.8-4.3c6-10.8,10.1-22.3,17.2-32.6 c1.5-2.2,1.3-3.9-1.5-5.4c-8.1-4.4-16.3-8.6-25.8-10.1c-5.3-0.8-6.8-3.1-4.8-7.5c4-9,7.7-18.2,12-27.2c1.9-4,1-5.7-3.6-6.5 c-7.7-1.3-15.3-3.3-23.2-2.8c-4.9,0.3-7-0.6-5.7-5.8c2.2-9,6-17.6,9.2-26.3c1.1-2.9,1.2-4.1-3.2-4.9c-8.4-1.6-16.5-0.1-24.6,0.6 c-5.8,0.5-7.1-0.3-5.4-5.3c2.8-8.2,5.9-16.4,9-24.6c1.4-3.5,2.3-5-4-4.4c-9,0.9-17.4,2.8-25.7,5.6c-1.2,0.4-2.7,1.5-4,0.4 c-1.2-1-0.5-2.3-0.1-3.5c3.2-9.6,5.1-19.6,10.3-28.6c2-3.4,0.3-4.4-3.2-3.8c-8.1,1.3-16.4,2.2-20.9,9.4c-0.3,0.5-1.2,0.7-2.7,1.5 c1.2-5.5,2.2-10.3,4.8-15.3c1.9,2.7-1.3,4.5,0.5,6.6c3.8-5,9.6-6.4,16.1-6.7c3.5-0.2,6.8-1.2,10.3-1.8c1.7-0.3,3.4-0.4,4.5,1 c1.1,1.3,0,2.5-0.7,3.5c-5.4,7.8-7.7,16.6-11.3,25c-1.7,4-0.3,5.8,4.4,4.5c8.6-2.3,17.5-2.5,26.2-3.6c4.3-0.5,5.5,1.4,3.7,4.5 c-3.7,6.2-6.3,12.8-8.7,19.5c-0.3,0.7-0.8,1.3-1,2c-2.8,7.4-2.1,8.1,6.6,8.3c7.6,0.1,15.2-0.4,22.9,0.7c5.6,0.8,5.2,2.9,3.6,6.2 c-4.1,8.3-7.1,16.8-9.9,25.4c-0.9,2.9-1.4,4.5,3.4,4.6c9.6,0.2,18.7,2.7,27.7,5.4c3.1,0.9,3.5,2.1,2.2,4.8 c-4.5,9.8-8.9,19.7-12.6,29.7c-1.2,3.2-0.1,4,3,4.9c9.8,2.9,18.9,7,27.3,12.3c3.3,2.1,3.4,3.7,1.6,6.7 c-5.7,9.7-11.2,19.5-15.6,29.8c-1.1,2.6-1,4,2.1,5.6c10,5.2,18.3,12.2,26.1,19.7c2.8,2.7,3.1,4.8,0.6,8.4 c-6.9,10.4-12.8,21.3-19,32c-1.4,2.4-1.3,4.2,1.5,6c11.5,7.4,19.9,17.1,27.1,27.6c1.8,2.6,1.8,5-0.1,7.5 c-9.1,11.8-17.4,24-25.3,36.5c-1.6,2.5-1.9,4.2,0.6,6.7c10.8,10.5,19.8,22,27.3,34.5c2,3.4,1.7,5.9-1.2,9.2 c-11.2,12.9-21.9,26.1-31.9,39.7c-1.7,2.3-1.4,4.1,0.8,6.2c4.8,4.9,9.1,10.2,12.2,16.2 M73.9,90.3c5.3-1.9,6.7-1,5.5,3.8 c-2.5,9.6-5.2,19.2-7.9,28.7c-0.5,1.8-1.5,3.6,0.2,5.1c1.6,1.3,3.6,0.2,5.2-0.4c7.1-2.6,14.5-3.8,22.1-4.8c6-0.8,5.9,1,4.7,4.7 c-3,9.1-5.9,18.3-8.9,27.5c-2.3,7.1-2.2,7.3,6.2,7.1c7.4-0.2,14.6-1.6,22.2-0.3c5.2,0.9,4.7,2.5,3.5,5.7 c-4.1,10.3-8.1,20.7-12,31.1c-2.4,6.4-1.6,7.3,6.1,7.9c7.2,0.6,14.1,2.7,21.1,3.9c4.1,0.7,5.1,2.5,3.5,5.7 c-2.5,5.3-4.9,10.7-7.3,16c-3.5,7.6-7.1,15.3-10.6,22.9c-1.5,3.2-0.4,4.6,3.6,5.8c8.7,2.6,17.6,4.8,25.7,8.9 c3.6,1.8,3.8,3.5,2.1,6.5c-7.7,13.7-15,27.6-22.7,41.2c-1.8,3.2-1.6,4.6,2.1,6.8c9.4,5.4,18.3,11.5,27.4,17.4 c2.3,1.5,2.8,3.5,1.1,5.7c-7.4,9.5-12.3,20.1-19.6,29.7c-4.3,5.7-7.5,12.3-11.8,18.2c-1.5,2-0.1,2.7,1.3,3.9 c5.8,5.1,11.6,10.2,17.2,15.5c4.1,3.8,8,7.8,12.1,11.6c2,1.8,1.8,3.5,0.5,5.3c-4.9,6.6-9.8,13.2-14.8,19.8c-1.5,2-5.4,3.5-2.1,6.7 c0.2,0.2-0.1,0.9-0.2,0.9c-10.1,0.8-9.9,9.8-15.1,14.5c-8.1,7.4-7.3,7.9-1.3,16.7c1.2,1.7,2.2,3.4,3.4,5.2 c-5.1,0.1-16.4-8.5-16.3-12.3c0-0.6,0.7-1.3,1.2-1.8c6.1-5.9,10.2-13,15.1-19.6c6.9-9.3,14.2-18.3,21.5-27.3 c2.8-3.4,2.9-6-0.6-9.4c-8-8-16.8-15.5-25.5-22.9c-3.3-2.8-3.6-4.9-1.4-8.3c9.9-14.9,19.3-30,29.3-44.9c1.8-2.7,1.3-4.1-1-5.8 c-8.8-6.6-18-12.6-28.2-17.4c-2.5-1.2-3.7-1.7-1.9-4.7c7.9-13.4,15.3-27,23-40.4c2.3-4,2.9-6.9-3-9.3c-7.7-3.1-15.4-6.1-23.6-8 c-4.3-1-4.7-2.4-3.4-5.7c5-12.9,11.1-25.5,17.2-38c1.6-3.3,2.1-4.6-3.1-5.6c-7.5-1.4-14.9-2.8-22.6-2.9c-5.1,0-7.4-1.8-5.7-6.4 c4-10.8,7.8-21.6,12-32.3c1.7-4.3,0.8-5.7-4.6-5.8c-7.7-0.1-15.4,0.3-22.8,1.5c-6.3,0.9-5.6-1.9-4.6-5c2.7-8.8,5.6-17.6,8.4-26.4 c0.2-0.7,0.6-1.3,0.8-2c1.5-5.5,0.3-6.8-5.9-5.7c-7.1,1.2-13.8,3.6-20.4,6.1c-1.6,0.6-3.3,2.2-5.1,0.7c-1.3-1.1-0.6-2.7-0.3-4.1 c2.8-10.5,5.6-20.9,8.3-31.4c0.3-1.1,1.8-2.4,0-3.4c-1.3-0.7-2.9-0.2-4.1,0.4c-7.9,4.2-16.8,6.7-24.4,11.5c-1.2,0.8-2.8,2.1-4.4,1 c-1.2-0.9-0.3-2.3,0-3.6c2.5-11.4,4.9-22.8,7.4-34.3c0.2-1,1-2.1-0.2-2.9c-3.6-2.6-3.4-4.7,1-6.4c2-0.8,4.4-2.4,6.4-1.2 c2.3,1.4,0.3,3.7-0.2,5.5c-3.4,11.6-6.1,23.3-8.7,36C55.6,97.5,64.5,93.5,73.9,90.3z M155.3-226.8c-3.6,1.9-7.3,3.6-9.7,6.8 c3.8,1.9,7.1,4.7,11.5,5.9c7.7,2.1,14.8,5.1,23.1,8.7c-18.1,10.3-36.6,18.9-55.8,28.8c11.6,4.1,21.7,7.4,32.2,10 c1.7,0.4,4.2,0.3,4.7,2.1c0.6,2.2-2,2.4-3.5,3.1c-10.7,4.9-21.6,9.7-32.3,14.6c-3.6,1.7-7,3.8-10.6,5.5c-1.1,0.5-2.5,1.9-3.8,0.5 c-1-1-0.6-2.4-0.2-3.6c0.6-2.1,2.5-3.4,4.4-4.3c7.4-3.5,14.8-7.1,22.3-10.3c2.2-1,4.4-1.8,6.4-3.8c-8-3.3-16.6-4.6-24.3-8 c-1.8-0.8-3.5-0.4-4.2,1.8c-0.9,3.2-1.6,6.3-1,9.6c0.2,1,2.7,2,0.3,3c-1,0.4-2.7,0.5-3.5,0c-5.7-3.3-8.1-8.9-12.6-13.2 c-1.1-1.1,0.8-2.4,2.2-2.7c12.6-2.8,21-11.8,32.4-16.4c10.4-4.3,20.2-9.6,31-14.8c-11.6-5.7-23.1-9.6-35.4-14.5 c8.3-4.9,15.7-9.4,23.4-13.7 M57.1,150.2c2.3,1.1,5.1-3.4,8.3-4.7c6.1-2.5,12.2-5.2,18.3-7.7c3.9-1.6,5-0.1,4,3.1 c-3.3,11.2-6.8,22.5-10,33.7c-1.6,5.6-1,5.8,5.5,4.4c7.4-1.6,14.9-2.9,22.3-4.1c3.4-0.5,5.7-0.1,4.1,4 c-3.8,9.8-7.4,19.7-10.8,29.6c-1.3,3.7-1.1,7.8-2.9,11.5c-0.8,1.6,0.6,2,2.5,1.7c8.5-1.5,16.8,1.1,25.3,0.7 c3.4-0.1,5.2,0.8,3.5,4.6c-6.5,14.3-12.4,28.8-19.1,43c-1.6,3.4-0.9,3.8,2.7,4.3c7.1,0.9,14.2,2,21,4.2c7.7,2.5,7.5,3.6,4.3,10 c-6.3,12.5-13.5,24.6-20.2,36.8c-0.4,0.6-0.5,1.4-0.9,2c-5.3,7.5-5.2,8.4,4.5,11.7c8.2,2.7,15.5,6.6,22.8,10.6 c3.1,1.7,3.3,3.4,1.6,5.7c-9.4,13-16.5,27.2-27.3,39.5c-2.7,3.1-4.6,6.8-6.8,10.2c-1.2,1.8-0.9,3.3,1.2,4.6 c9.2,5.8,16.7,13.3,25.3,19.7c5.8,4.3,6.1,6.6,1.7,12.1c-13,16.1-26.6,31.9-40.6,47.3c-0.9,1-1.1,3.3-3.4,2.1 c-1.5-0.8-1.3-2.7-0.6-4c1.9-4.1,5.6-7.1,8.8-10.3c11.9-11.7,21.1-25.1,31.9-37.6c2.3-2.7,1-4.7-1.4-6.6 c-6.8-5.5-13.7-11-20.5-16.4c-2.6-2-5.1-4-7.8-6c-2-1.5-1.5-3.2-0.3-4.8c6-8.3,11.8-16.8,18.1-24.9c6-7.8,10.2-16.4,15.8-24.3 c2-2.8-0.6-3.8-2.7-5c-8.4-5-17.5-8.8-26.7-12.5c-2.6-1-3.3-1.8-2.5-4.3c0.9-2.9,2.7-5.2,4.2-7.7c7.2-12.7,14.4-25.4,21.6-38 c2.4-4.3-0.7-5.6-4.4-6.4c-7.6-1.6-15.2-3.2-22.9-4.4c-3.9-0.6-4.1-1.9-2.8-4.8c6.2-13.4,12.3-26.9,18.3-40.4 c2.2-5.1,0.9-7-5.1-6.4c-6.9,0.6-13.9-1.4-20.8,0.6c-2.8,0.8-5.1,0.5-3.6-3.5c2.5-6.8,4.3-13.8,5.8-20.8c1.4-6.6,4.9-12.5,7-18.9 c1.1-3.4,0.7-3.8-3.4-3.4c-8.1,0.9-15.6,3.1-23.1,5.8c-1.7,0.6-3.6,1.8-5.2,0.4c-1.4-1.2,0.3-2.7,0.5-4 c1.8-12.1,4.9-23.9,9.1-35.6c1.2-3.2-0.9-3-3.2-2.1c-8,3.3-16.1,6.3-22.7,11.7c-1.1,0.9-2.2,2.9-3.9,1.7c-1.4-0.9-0.7-2.8,0.2-4 c2.9-4-0.1-9.4,4.7-14C57.2,144.1,53.5,148.4,57.1,150.2z M67.4,162.3c-8,2.2-12.1,7.8-18.3,11.6c-0.6-2.8,0.1-5.2,2-6.1 c6.7-3.2,11.4-8.7,18.2-11.7c1-0.4,1.9-0.9,2.8-0.2c1,0.7,0.2,1.6,0,2.5c-2,8.4-4.2,16.8-5.8,25.3c-1,5.1-1.7,10.3-3,15.3 c-0.3,1.1-0.7,2.7,1,3.4c1.4,0.5,2.1-0.8,3.1-1.3c6.8-3.7,13.6-7.4,21.1-10.1c1.6-0.6,3.2-1.4,4.7-0.5c1.9,1.1,0.5,2.6,0,3.9 c-2.4,7.4-4.9,14.8-7.2,22.2c-2.1,6.7-4.1,13.5-6.1,20.3c-0.9,3-1.4,5.4,4.1,4.2c6.4-1.4,12.9-2.3,19.4-3.2c2.2-0.3,4.9-1,6.5,0.6 c1.7,1.8-0.3,3.7-1.1,5.5c-6.5,14.5-13.1,29-19.6,43.6c-0.4,1-1.2,1.8-2.1,3.2c9.4-0.6,18.2,1.3,27,2.1c6.7,0.6,7.3,1.6,4.4,6.7 c-8.7,15-16.6,30.4-26.4,44.9c-2.3,3.5-1.9,5.6,3.1,7.3c8.3,2.7,16.2,6.2,24.4,9.3c3.6,1.4,3.7,2.6,1.5,5.6 c-7.6,10.4-14.2,21.4-22.5,31.5c-4.4,5.4-8,11.3-12.4,16.7c-2,2.5-2,4.2,0.7,5.9c9.5,6,18.3,12.7,27.1,19.5c2.6,2,3.2,3.4,1,6.2 c-9.8,12.8-22.1,23.8-32.6,36c-0.5,0.6-0.8,1.3-1.4,1.8c-1.6,1.4-3.7,3.6-5.5,2.3c-2.1-1.5,0.3-3.7,1.7-5 c11.2-10,19.6-22.1,30.6-32.2c4.5-4.1,4.2-6.3-0.8-9.9c-8.5-5.9-16.8-12-25.6-17.6c-3.1-2-2.9-3.5-1.2-5.7 c5.5-7.4,11.1-14.7,16.5-22.1c6.5-8.9,13-17.7,19.4-26.7c1.7-2.4,0.7-4.1-2.2-5c-8.6-2.6-16.3-7.1-25.1-9.1 c-3.2-0.7-4.4-1.9-2.6-5c8.2-14,16-28.2,24.4-42.2c5-8.3,4.2-9.8-6.4-10.2c-5.6-0.2-11.1-0.9-16.7-1c-4.3-0.1-4.2-1.7-3-4.4 c4.7-10.8,9.3-21.7,14-32.6c1.7-4,3.3-8.1,5.2-12c1.7-3.4,0-4.5-3.5-3.9c-4.8,0.7-10,1.2-14.3,3c-3.4,1.4-6.9,1.1-10.2,1.6 c-3.5,0.6-2.4-2.6-1.8-3.8c4.3-9.4,5.5-19.5,9.3-28.9c2-4.9,2.9-10.1,4.6-15.1c1.2-3.5-0.6-3.3-3.3-2.4 c-7.2,2.4-13.2,6.6-19.5,10.3c-1.3,0.8-2.5,2-5.9,1.8C61.6,193.2,64.4,178.1,67.4,162.3z M26.3,4.8c-1.4,0.5-3,0.7-3.8-0.7 c-0.8-1.6,0.1-2.5,1.9-3.3c7.2-3.2,15-4.6,24.7-6.8C39.5,6.4,30.9,17.7,25,30.5c10.5-1,18.5-7.3,28.4-8.9c1.2,1.9,0,3.7-1.4,4.2 c-9.5,2.9-17.6,8.4-27.2,11.1c-4.8,1.4-5.7-0.6-5-3.9c0.8-3.9,1.1-7.9,5.4-10.7c1.8-1.2,0.8-3.9,1.7-5.9c2.1-4.9,5.8-8.9,9.6-14.1 C31.8,2.4,29.2,3.9,26.3,4.8z M48.1,145.4c-1.2-0.4-1.8-0.5-1.9-0.7c-1.6-7.5-1.6-7.6-9-3.4c-7.3,4.2-14.5,8.7-23.1,13.8 c3.1-15.1,7.6-29,9.9-43.8c-4.6,0.5-6.8,3.5-9.6,5.9c-0.7,0.6,0.3,3.4-2.4,1.6c-1.1-0.7-1.4-1.8-0.4-2.8 c4.5-4.8,8.7-9.9,16.4-12.2c0.3,5.1-1.7,9.7-2.7,14.3c-1.9,9-4.3,17.9-6.5,26.8c-0.3,1.2-1,2.7,0.4,3.4c1.6,0.8,2.4-0.8,3.5-1.6 c9.1-6.2,18.1-12.4,27.8-19C51.5,134.4,47.4,139.4,48.1,145.4z M29.3,72.1c-1.4,3.7-0.9,5.4,4,3.5c1.3-0.5,2.7-0.7,5.6-1.4 c-4.6,5.6-9.7,8.9-15.5,10.4c-3.9,1-2.8-3-2.3-4.5c1.9-5.7,4.4-11.2,6.6-16.7c2-4.9,4-9.7,6-14.6c0.4-1,1.2-2.1,0.1-3 c-1.2-0.8-2.6-0.1-3.3,0.6c-2.4,2.3-7,1.3-8.9,4.4c-0.2,0.4-1.6,0.6-2.2,0.4c-1.1-0.4-1.2-1.5-0.9-2.3c0.4-1,1-2.2,1.9-2.6 c6.7-2.9,12.9-6.9,20.9-8.4C37.3,49.7,33.4,60.9,29.3,72.1z M91.5-38.3c-7.4,7.9-14.8,15.7-23,24.3c-0.3-4.6-1-7.6,2.5-10.5 c2.7-2.1,3.8-5.7,6.6-10.1C69.1-32.2,63-28,55.5-27.8C59.1-36.1,78.3-41.8,91.5-38.3z M41.2-16.3c5.7-1.5,11.7-1.9,16.8-5.1 c1.4-0.9,3.8-1.1,4.8,0.8c0.8,1.5,0.4,2.9-1.3,4.3c-2.7,2.2-6.1,2-9.2,2.8C44-11.4,36.1-8.4,28-5.8c-1.2,0.4-2.5,1.5-4.2,0.2 C27.4-11.9,34.1-14.5,41.2-16.3z M132-199.5c2.2,0.8,2.3,2.2,0.5,3.2c-4,2.2-8.1,4.2-12.3,6.2c-0.4,0.2-1.3,0.1-1.7-0.2 c-1.2-0.7-0.4-11.8,0.8-12.4c0.5-0.3,1.1-0.3,1.4-0.4C124.6-201.8,128.3-200.7,132-199.5z M211.5,492.1c-0.4,0.1-1.2-0.1-1.6-0.4 c-4.9-3.4-6.3-12.5-2.7-16.7c0.6-0.7,1-1.6,2.3-1.5c1.7,0.2,1.6,1.4,1.7,2.4c0.4,4.8-0.6,9.6,1.3,15.6 C212.3,491,212.4,491.8,211.5,492.1z M208.9,239c2,2.9,0.8,5.7,0.9,8.7C203.8,244,203.8,244,208.9,239z M41.3,70.3 c-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.4c0.2,0,0.4-0.1,0.7-0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.3-0.1,0.4C41.6,70.3,41.4,70.4,41.3,70.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M989.4,337.5c-3,0.1-5.6,1.4-6.7-1.4c-1.1-2.5-1.8-5.2,0-7.6c1-1.3,2.7-2.2,4-3.3 c0.9-0.8,1.5-1.9,3-0.9c0.9,0.7,0.6,1.6,0.2,2.5c-1.9,4.2,1.6,4.6,4.2,3.5c2.4-1,5.3-0.2,7.4-2.2c1-0.9,3.9-1.4,4.5,0.8 c0.5,1.6,1.6,3.7-2,4.6C998.8,334.8,994.3,338,989.4,337.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M998.8,308.1c-4,3.3-7.1,3.7-10.5,2.4c-3.4-1.3-4-3.8-3.4-6.7c0.8-3.6,3.6-5.4,7.4-6.3 c0.9-0.2,2,0.1,3.1,0.1c2.3,0,5.5,0,5.2,2.3c-0.4,2.6-3.2,0.9-5,0.6c-3.6-0.5-5.3,0.8-5.5,4c-0.3,3.3,1.4,4.2,4.8,3.6 C995.6,308,996.4,308.1,998.8,308.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M1004.6,295.7c2.1,5.2,1.4,9.4,1,13.6c-0.1,1-0.8,1.7-2,1.7c-1.8,0-1.8-1.2-2-2.2 c-0.1-0.6-1.2-0.7,0.3-1.9C1005.3,304.4,1002.5,300,1004.6,295.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M47,43C47.1,41,47,39,49,37.3C49.8,39.7,48.7,41.4,47,43L47,43z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M50.8,33.2c0.4-1.5-0.6-3.5,2.4-5C52.2,30.3,52.3,32,50.8,33.2L50.8,33.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M47,43c-0.2,0.8-0.3,1.6-0.5,2.4c-0.2-0.1-0.4-0.2-0.5-0.3C45.7,44.1,46.1,43.5,47,43 C47,43,47,43,47,43z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M41.7,70.3c-0.1,0-0.3,0.1-0.4,0.1c-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.4c0.2,0,0.4-0.1,0.7-0.1 C41.8,70,41.7,70.1,41.7,70.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M38.3,83c0.2-0.5,0.3-0.9,0.5-1.4C39.9,82.4,38.8,82.6,38.3,83C38.3,83,38.3,83,38.3,83z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M50.8,33.2c-0.1,0.5-0.3,0.9-0.4,1.4C49.2,33.9,50.4,33.6,50.8,33.2C50.8,33.2,50.8,33.2,50.8,33.2 z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M48.4,186.8c-0.2,0.1-0.4,0.3-0.6,0.4c0.2-0.2,0.3-0.4,0.5-0.6C48.2,186.7,48.4,186.8,48.4,186.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M239.9,254.7c-0.6,3.8-3,7.1-2.6,11c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c-12.5,0-13.4-0.1-12.2-10.7 c1.3-11.8,3.2-23.6,4.1-35.5c0.3-4.6,0.5-9.3,1.5-13.9c0.7-3.1,1.9-3.7,5.1-3.8"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M98.8-106.7c0.2-3.6,0-7.2,3.1-9.6c1.8-1.4,2-2.5,1.7-4.5c-1-7,3.8-10.4,11.5-8.3 c3.9,1.1,7.8,2.2,11.8,3.3c2.4,0.7,3.4,2.2,0.8,3.2C117.4-118.2,107.3-113.7,98.8-106.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M209.8,161.6c0,10.4,0,19.5,0,29.6c-5.6-4.2-12-8-11.7-13.4C198.4,172,202.8,166.3,209.8,161.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M209.9,320c-9-11.2-9-11.6-2.2-18.5C210.5,307.2,209.9,312.9,209.9,320z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M206.6-141.1c-1.3,0.7-11.3-5.4-11.3-6.5c0-0.9,10.4-6,12.3-5.9c3.5,0.1,1.8,2.5,2.4,4.2 C208.8-146.7,210.4-143,206.6-141.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M218.8-221.8c-0.2,2.7-1.6,3.5-4.4,2.7c-6.5-1.9-12.6-4.5-18.3-7.8c-1-0.6-2.6-1.5-1-2.4"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M208.8,8.4c0,3.7,0.1,7.5,0,11.2c0,1.5,0.8,3.5-1,4.5c-2.3,1.2-3.7-1-5.3-1.8 c-2.3-1.1-4.2-2.8-6.3-4.2c-1.4-1-3.9-2-3.8-3c0-1.7,2.5-2.6,4.4-3.2C200.7,10.6,204.3,8.3,208.8,8.4 C208.8,8.4,208.8,8.4,208.8,8.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M63.2,261.3c-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.3-0.3,0.5C63,261.7,63.1,261.5,63.2,261.3 C63.2,261.4,63.2,261.3,63.2,261.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path style="fill:#0252A7;" d="M88,13.9c0,0,7.4,18.6,20.4,21.4c13,2.8,30.1-7.4,30.1-7.4l3.8-15.6H95.1L88,13.9z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#022565;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> </svg> <h3>Chelsea</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Leeds United vs Chelsea</strong> Wednesday 11 May, 19:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leeds-united-vs-chelsea/933004/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"We can talk about the incredible atmosphere at Elland Road all we want, and there is undoubtedly raucous and excellent support there, but <strong>Leeds have won just two of their last ten home games</strong>. Those victories were against fellow strugglers Burnley and Norwich, so going to Leeds is not exactly akin to an intimidating trip to Mordor (look it up or ask a friendly nerd)...</p><p>"<strong>I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder</strong> to back Chelsea to win and Over 2.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>. 17 of Leeds' last 21 PL games have featured at least three goals, and six of Chelsea's last eight away wins in the league have seen them score three goals or more."</p><blockquote><strong>Kevin's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-chelsea/31421975">Back Chelsea and Over 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-tips-desperate-levante-can-score-against-real-madrid-100522-629.html">Sevilla v Mallorca: Expect goals from motivated teams</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198566556">Sevilla <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.66</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> v Mallorca <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></a><br> 19:30<br> Live on LaLiga TV and Betfair Live Video</strong> </p><p>Sevilla have all but confirmed their presence in next season's Champions League, but on Tuesday they face a Mallorca side fighting hard against possible relegation.</p><p><strong>Dan Fitch says</strong>: "A 1-1 away draw at Villarreal over the weekend, took Sevilla a step closer to their aim. Yet the fact that <strong>Sevilla are still in need of points</strong> to confirm their qualification, tells the story of a title challenge that fell apart. Though Sevilla have only lost four games in La Liga, which is the same amount as Real Madrid, they have drawn 14 times. No side in the Spanish top flight has drawn more games.</p><p>"<strong>Mallorca are in the relegation zone</strong> in 18th place. April saw them claim crucial victories against Atletico Madrid and Alaves, but they have suffered defeats in their last two games, including a 6-2 home thrashing at the hand of Granada over the weekend.</p><p>"Another game with goals from both sides is likely. Mallorca are desperate to survive and have scored in four of their last five games. <strong>Both teams to score</strong> has landed in each of their last five games."</p><blockquote><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198566555">Back both teams to score at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.14</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford-v-everton-tips-toffees-can-take-a-further-step-towards-safety-090522-719.html">Watford v Everton: Toffees can take a further step towards safety</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563264">Watford <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> v Everton <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.91</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b></a><br> 19:45</strong> </p><p>Watford are relegated but Everton can take a decisive step away from the same fate by winning at Vicarage Road...</p><p><strong>Dave Tindall says</strong>: "Everton are deserved favourites but I'd be a little reluctant to play them at such a short price. However, one thing they haven't eradicated on the road is conceding goals and you have to go back to August since they shut a home team out. That was Brighton in a 2-0 win.</p><p>"The visitors are still shipping chances and, for all their faults, <strong>Watford have at least managed to score in four of their last five games at Vicarage Road</strong>.</p><p>"But take a look at that goals against column at home! Watford have conceded 41 times in front of their own supporters which works out at 2.41 goals per game.</p><p>"It's probably fairly obvious where I'm heading with this now. Yes, forget that basic win price for the visitors and, instead, back <strong>Everton and Both teams to Score</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b>. That landed at Leicester and the same outcome can unfold here."</p><blockquote><strong>Dave's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563197">Back Everton and Both teams to Score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city-v-norwich-city-tips-back-the-foxes-to-cover-the-two-goal-handicap-against-canaries-100522-134.html">Leicester City v Norwich City: Back the Foxes to cover the two goal handicap against Canaries</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563548">Leicester <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.47</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b> v Norwich <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a><br> 19:45</strong> </p><p>Alan Dudman landed another winner last time out in the Premier League and he has four bets for Wednesday's King Power clash between Leicester and Norwich...</p><p><strong>Alan says</strong>: "The fact <strong>Leicester are priced</strong> at nearly <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.48</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b> reflects how bad the Foxes have been this season, as any team that are half-decent in the top-half would be shorter. A top three team would be about <b class="inline_odds" title="1/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.10</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/10</span></b> for this or even shorter. With the Canaries boasting a solitary home 2-0 win against Burnley as the only success in their last 13 games, and a previous win away from home in November, even the <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> offer can't tempt me. </p><p>Its a difficult game with <strong>Norwich down</strong>, and the way they completely rolled over like a dog who wanted his belly tickled against West Ham indicated to me that things are getting worse. Smith has called for the team to play with pride and get some momentum for next season, but it ain't gonna happen as they say. </p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shirt_-_Grain" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#2746AA;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#2746AA;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#2746AA;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M49.3,96.6c-0.1-0.3-1.1,0.2-0.9,0.8c0.2,1.1,0.9,1.8,2.1,1.6c1-0.1,2,0.1,2-1.1 C52.4,95.6,49.9,98.3,49.3,96.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M57,98c-0.8,0-1.3,0.5-1.6,1.3c-0.4,1.1-0.4,1.9,0.2,2.5l1.8-3.8C57.3,98,57.2,98,57,98z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M143.3,96.8c0.4-1,0.9-2.1,1.8-3.8C142.9,94.1,142.7,95.3,143.3,96.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M72.6,92.1c-0.5-0.2-0.9-0.3-1.1,0.3c-0.5,0.9,1.6,4.3,2.9,4.5c1.1,0.2,1.3-1.1,1.2-1.3 C75,94.2,74.1,92.9,72.6,92.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M72,85.8c-0.5-0.2-1.3,0.4-1,0.9c0.9,1.2,0.7,3.1,2.3,3.7c1,0.3,0.7-0.8,0.9-1.3 C74.3,87.5,73.5,86.4,72,85.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M59,106.1c-0.4,0.2-0.6,0.8-1,0.8h-0.1l-0.1,2.6c0.3,0,0.7-0.2,1-0.4c0.9-0.4,2.7,0.5,2.7-1.1 c-0.2-0.6-0.3-0.9-0.4-1.3c-0.2-0.9,0.5-2.2-0.9-2.5C58.6,104,59.7,105.6,59,106.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M157.3,60.6c-0.1-0.6-0.6-1-1.3-1c-0.5,0.1-0.9,0.3-0.8,0.8c0.1,0.7,0.8,0.9,1.4,1 C157.1,61.5,157.4,61.1,157.3,60.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M155.1,20.2c-1.7,0.4-5.8-1.5-3.3-3c0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2l-6.6-2.8L140.3,8h-23 c0.4,2.2,7.3,1.1,7.3,5c0,5.9,7.2,8.6,6.4,10.9c-1.7,1.5,2.6,1.5,2.8,3c1.9,0.4,6.1-4.5,8.9-1.2c3.1,3,3.1,3,7,0.9 c3.4-0.9-1.3-3.1,1-4.9c2.1,0.1,14.8,5.5,11.1-0.5l-6.3-2.7C155.3,19,155.2,19.5,155.1,20.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M190.6,40.3l-1.2-2.5c-0.2,0.3-0.4,0.6-0.7,0.9C189,41.5,189.7,41.7,190.6,40.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M84.1,48.3c-1.5-0.2-2.4,1.3-2.5,2.7c-0.1,1.5,1.1,1.8,2.6,1.7c0.5-0.2,2,0,1.5-0.7 C84.8,50.8,85.9,48.6,84.1,48.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M48.1,93.6c1.3,2.2,3.8-0.5,3.3-2.4c-5.5,0.8-5-12.8-3.8-14.9c2,5.5,5.1,7,6.5,0.7 c12-0.2,3.3,5.8,8.2,8.3c4.4-0.9,8.5-5.9,13.2-3.3c6.2-6.1,10.6,3.1,16.3,2.9c1.9-0.9,3.1-1.7,1.3-3.7c2.3-3.2,11.1,3.2,14.9-5.2 c5-3.1,4.4,6.4,10.2,4.8c2.5,3.3,9.2-3.5,8.8,2.1c2,3.4,6.3-4.9,9-1c0.5,0.5,1.2,1.6,2,0.5c1.4-2.3-3.3-3.6,0.5-5.6 c5.1-6.7-6.7-2.2-6.8-8c-0.3-0.3-1.7-0.2-0.7-1.1c1.8-3,5.7,3.7,7.1-0.4c4.9-6.4,26.9,13.1,19.1,10.2c-5.5,0.1,0.8,3.1-3.1,3.9 c-6.8,5.1-0.3-6.7-8.3-8.2c-1.5-1.1-5.7,0.7-4.6,2.4c2,1.5-2.1,3.6,0,4.9c2.4-1.1,1.8-5,5.2-3.8c2.6,0.8,0.6,4,0.5,5.9 c-1.4,3.5,5.1,3,7.2,4.5c2.7,2.8,4.4,1.8,4.2-1.9c2.1,0.7,2.8-5.5,4.9-2.9c-0.5,2.1,0.8,1.2,1.7,0.9c1.9-0.6,3.8-2.5,5.9-0.3 c2-0.1,3.8-2.8,5.5,0.1c1.7,1.4,3.8-1.5,5.7,0.6c1.7,1.7,3.9,0.1,2.9-2c-4-4.2,2.5-14.8-3.5-15.4c7.9-10.4-2.7-2.1-7.4-5.7 c-4,2.3-3.9-1.8-0.1-1.8c-1.1-1.4-5.3-2.3-4-5.5c0.8-1.9,8.7-0.3,3.7-3.9c-5.4-6.5-16.2,3.1-22.4,8.5c5.3-2.6,10,4.3,10.3-1.2 c-0.6-3.3,8.1-6,5-1.7c0.9,0.4,1-2,1.8-0.2c-3.9,2.6-6.2,0.8-4,6.9c2,3-2.6,2.3-2,5.7c-4.8,2.1-4-8.7-8.8-4.1 c-1.1,1.6-1.8,0.5-1.9-0.4c-0.7-2.9-5.2-3.6-3.1,0c-2.9-0.4-6.5-3.9-9-1.7c-2.8,1.2,1.4,3.9-2.1,4.1c-4.2-0.4-16-7.8-18.5-2.3 c-3.6,4-0.3-2.5-6.7-0.9c2.6,2.9,5.2,8.2,7.6,2.5c2.6-1.8,12.9,8.5,6.8,9.8c-3.8,1.1-4.1-4-7.8-3.4c-1.5,0.2-4.3,0.6-4.2-1.8 c0.5-3.7-5.7-3-4.1-5.8c2.3-6-6.8,0.5-7.7-3.4c-2.9-3.4-8.5,2.3-7.7,5.1c1.4,3.4,9.3,4.1,4.1,7.9c-1.4,2.2-2.7-1.2-4.5,0.3 c3.6,6.9-0.9,5.1-4.6,1.3c-2.7-3.9-10.4-0.4-9.6-7.1c3.3,2.4,2.2-2.9,5.8,2.3c-0.1-7-1.3-14.8-10.3-8.3c2.5-5.9-6.4-6.9-7.6-10.6 c1.5-2.2-0.6-1.3-1.5-2.6c3.4-3.9,7.2,1.5,10.3,0.8c-1.1-3.9-3.1-3.3,2.8-5c2.3-2.4,5.6,2.5,7.9-0.8c0-2.3,4-2.2,2.9-4.5 c2.2-5.2-1.7-4.2-5.9-7.6c-2.5-2.4-6.6,1.7-8.9-1.1c-2,2.5,3.9,10.8-1.4,8.2c-1.3-1.2-1.8-0.6-2.2,0.9c0.1-2.3-1.7-2.6-3.8-3.5 c1.4,2.3,0.8,4.6,3.2,6.5C64,45.2,66.6,29,60.6,35c-1.1,2,2.5,2.2,2.3,3.9C61.3,42,63.1,42,65,42.1c-3.9,5.7-5.9-8.5-11.6,9.5 c-3.6-1.5-0.2-4-2.3-5.9c-5.3,2.7-2.6-0.8-0.1-3.2c9.2-3.3,4.3-2.4-1.6-4.9c-9.9,5.8,0.8,5.4-4.4,8.3c-4,4.5,0.6,13.3,3.7,17.1 c0.9-1.6-0.5-3-0.2-4.4c4-0.2,0.1-4.1-0.2-6.6c1.1,0.1,3-1.4,2.7,1.3c1.8,1.3,7.5,0.1,9.9-1.6c1-0.9,3-1.3,3.1,1.2 c0.5,1.9,4.8,0.4,2.5,3.3c-2.3,2-5.9,4.7-4.9,0.2c-0.4-2.5-5.4,0.9-2.5,1.7c4.3,1.8-4.7,1.5-5.4-0.8c0.3,1,1.5,4.2,2.5,5.6 c2.3,3.6,11.8,6.9,9.5,11.3c-0.4,2.3-7.1-4.6-3.2,0.7c2.5,0.6,2.8,6.6,0.2,3.8c-0.4-4.1-5-1.9-6.2-4c0.5-1.8,1.6,1.1,2.5-0.2 c-1.9-1.6-5.2-4.1-7.8-5.2c-6.2-2.6-5.4-7-6.8,1.6"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M164.1,37.5c-0.1-0.4-0.4-0.5-0.8-0.6c-0.5,0-0.6,0.3-0.6,0.7c0.1,0.3,0.3,0.6,0.3,0.6 C164,38.2,164.1,37.9,164.1,37.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M105,105.9c-0.4-0.4-1.2-0.6-1.6-0.3c-1.3,0.8,0.3,1.6,0.5,2.6C104,107.3,106.1,107.1,105,105.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M131.5,93.7c0.4,0.1,0.7-0.2,0.7-0.6c0-0.7-2.1-3.8-2.6-3.7c-0.8,0.1-0.6,0.7-0.6,1.3 C129,92.2,129.9,93.2,131.5,93.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M126.6,96.5c0.6,0.2,0.6-0.4,0.6-0.8c0-0.5-0.2-0.9-0.6-1.1c-2.4-1.1-3.3-4-6.2-4.5 c-0.5-0.1-1-0.7-1.5-0.2s0.1,1,0.1,1.5c0.1,2.8,3.1,4.4,3.2,7.2c0.1,1.2,1.5,1.2,2.6,0.9c1-0.2,1.5-0.9,1.1-1.8 C125.5,96.9,124.8,96.2,126.6,96.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M136.8,99.1c1,0.1,3.6-2.9,3.5-3.9c-0.1-0.7-0.6-0.9-1.2-0.7c-1.9,0.6-2.2,2.4-3.2,3.7 C135.5,98.7,136.1,99.1,136.8,99.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M142.5,81.3c-0.8,0.1-1,0.7-1,1.3c0,0.6,0.2,1.1,1,1.1c0.7-0.1,1.2-0.5,1.2-1.2 C143.7,81.9,143.4,81.3,142.5,81.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M81.5,106.8c0.1,0,0.3-0.1,0.4-0.1c-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.3-0.5c-0.2,0.1-0.3,0.2-0.4,0.2 C81.3,106.5,81.3,106.7,81.5,106.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M78.4,91.6c1.8-0.3,1.4-1.8,1.9-2.7c0-0.6-0.1-1.4-0.7-1.2c-1.5,0.5-0.5,2.4-1.7,3.3 C77.7,91.1,78,91.7,78.4,91.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M64.6,114.6c-3.6,3.5-4.7-1.1-6.8-3.4L57.2,128c1.4,1.8,2.2,5.6,4.3,5.1c9.9-5.8,12.3,5.1,16.8,1 c2.8-2.8,7.6-0.1,9.3-4.4c4-2.7,7.3,6,13.2,3c1.6,4.2,4.9-2,6.8,1.7c2.7,2.5,2.7,2.5,4.4-0.6c-2.9,0.3-2.9-1.8-6.1-2.9 c8.8-5.1-2.3-3.4-2.5-8.2c8.1-2.8,10.2,0.9,17.8,4.9c2.7,1.1-0.3,2.2-1.5,3.1c1.4,2.6-1.5,1.8-2.4,2.8c0.5-3.1-2.3-8.1-5.6-6.5 c0.1,1.7,2.3,1.6,2.7,3.1c0.3,0.9,0.1,2.1,1.8,1.9c-0.7,1.2-3.4,1.8-1.2,3.3c2.9,3.5,5.1-2.9,7.7-0.4c0.6,0.8,1.2,0.3,1.8-0.4 c0.6-0.8,1.4-2.7,2.1,0c2.5,0.3,6.2-0.3,8.6-0.4c11.2-0.7,16,10.1,20.7,7.1c1.3-2.3-3.9-4.7-1.2-7.6c1.6-1.2-0.5-2.6-1.2-0.8 c-1.1,4.4-6.6-5.8-2.1-6.8c14.2-9.2-10.7-11.9-14.2-18.9c-3.2-1.7-8.5,4.5-3.9,5.4c1.2,3.8,2.7-1.5,4.6-0.8c0.7,1.6,1.3,6.6-2,3.8 c-2.9-3-6.8,2.8-9.1,0.2c3.6-0.9,4.3-1.8,3.4-5c-3.2,1.7-5.7,5.5-8.1,7.7c0.8,2.9-4.2,0.9-1.9-1c2.3-2.3-4.2-5.1-4.3-7.9 c4.3-0.6,3.7,5.4,9.3,4.9c-6.9-4.6,5.9-11.2-0.1-11.8c-4.1-0.6-2-7.4-7.7-7.1c-1.3-1-2.2-2.6-3.8-3.5c3.2,1,5.6-2.6,1.1-3.2 c-0.8-1.6,0.2,6.7-5.4,1.6c-3.1-1.3-6.6-6.4-9.1-6.1c-1.9,2.7-2.7-0.9-4.5-0.5c-1.6,2.1,4.5,5.3,1.6,7.4c-1.9,0.6-2.4-2.2-3.9-3 c-3.9-2.7,0.6,5.7-3.4,2.4c-4.6-1.4,5,8.9,6,4.6c0.1-3.2,3.7,1.9,5-0.3c9.1-4.7,7.8-1.3,13.3,5.6c-3.2,1.3-5.5-7.9-6.9-2.7 c-1.4,6.3,2.4,7.4,0.9,12.3c-3.5,4.6,1.3,5.9,2.9,9.5c-1.3,0.1-1.5-1.3-2.6-1.2c-1.5,6.8-6.6-3.5-9.6-4.3 c-3.7-3.2-5.3-18-11.1-14.3c-1.2,1.8-3.7,3.1-0.1,5c-0.5,3.7,7.6,2.6,7,6.7c-2.4-0.1-4.3-3.6-6.5-2.7c1,3.7-2.1,4.7-3.4,1 c2.5,1,0.4-3.5-1-2.2c-2.1,1.1-3-1.6-4.5-2.8c0,0,0,0-0.1-0.1s-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2c-1.8-1.5-5.7,0.4-5.5,2.3c0.8,2.6,5,1.6,5.8,4.6 C70.8,121.6,75.4,103.4,64.6,114.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M100.8,108.5c0.4,0.2,0.7-0.4,0.7-0.9c-0.3-0.7-0.4-1.7-1.6-1.7c-0.5,0-1.1,0.2-0.9,0.7 C99.4,107.3,100.1,108,100.8,108.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M80.2,104.8c0.1-0.7-0.7-0.9-1.8-0.8c0.3,0.4,0.4,0.7,0.6,0.8l0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0.1,0.1 C79.6,105.2,80,105.6,80.2,104.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M98.5,96.9c0-0.4-0.5-0.5-0.9-0.4c-1.2,0.4-2.2,0.8-1.3,2.6C97,98.2,98.4,98.2,98.5,96.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M137.5,93c1.7-0.6,2.1-2.5,3.2-3.8c0.4-0.5-0.6-1.3-1.2-1.1c-1.4,0.6-2.8,1.4-2.7,3.3 C137,91.9,136.6,93.3,137.5,93z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M163.9,43.3c0.8-0.4,1.2-1.1,0.7-1.7c-0.9-0.9-0.8,0.4-1.2,0.6c-0.7,0.4-1.5,0.5-2.6,0.8 C162.1,44,163,43.7,163.9,43.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M142.6,54.7c-0.6,0.3-1.6,0.6-1.8,1.7c0.9,0,1.2,0.8,1.8,1.1s1.4,0.9,1.9,0.1 c0.5-0.8,0.5-1.9,0-2.7C144.1,54.1,143.2,54.3,142.6,54.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M121.3,54.4c-0.1,0.1-0.2,0.2-0.3,0.4c0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.4,0.1c0,0,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.2 C121.6,54.6,121.4,54.5,121.3,54.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M135.7,53.3c-0.8,1-1.8,1.6-2.1,2.7C136.3,55.9,136.4,55.8,135.7,53.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M167,45.1c0,0.1,0.7,0,0.7-0.1c1-1.5,0.4-2.7-0.7-3.8C166,42.5,166.2,43.8,167,45.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M122.8,60c0,0.6,0.6,0.6,1,0.5c0.8-0.1,1.4-0.5,1.5-1.3c0.1-0.4-0.2-0.7-0.9-0.7 C123.7,58.8,122.9,59.1,122.8,60z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M151,42.6c4.4-0.9,7.3,0.8,11.4-0.9c-2-3.1-5-3.2-7.5-2.6c-5.5,0.6-8.8-4.8-14.5-4.6 c4.9-1.3,0.1-9.3-2.4-4c-0.6,1.9-6.9,2-7.6-0.1c-0.6-2.4-2.8-1.7-4.2-1.7c-1.4,0-2.6,1.2-2.2,3c0.4,2.5-5.4,3.5-4.7,0.5 c0-3.7-4.3-0.4-5.7-2.3c-1.6-4.5,5.8-3.9,6.1-6.7c4.9-1.2,4.2-7.2,1-4.4c-2.2,3.2-8-2.6-5.2-4.7c-2.2-1.5-3.5-3.7-4.7-6.1h-21 l-5.2,6.2l-16,6.9c3.5-0.1,7-1.2,10.5-0.7c3.9,6.5,12.7,5.1,18.6,8c3.6,3.1-0.9,3.2-3,2.5c-5.2,8.5,7,2.9,6.7,6.6 c0,2.2,5.3,2.4,2.7,0c-2.5-1.4-3-5.9,0.8-3.6c2.1,1.6,2.9,4.1,2.9,6.6c2.5-1.9,2.2,1.1,3.5,1.6c1.7,2.2-3.5,1.4,0,5.3 c2.5,3.4,2.1-2.4,4.5-1.5c6.5,1.1,8.8-7.7,13.3-8.3c4.8,5.7-4.5,8.4-4.4,13c2.4,2.8-3.6,1.2-2.3,3.1c1.2,0.8,2.2,1.4,2.7,2.7 c3.3,1.2,3.6-7.7,6.7-5.5C138.8,51.9,146.9,47.4,151,42.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M199.6,58.5l-3.2-6.6c-0.1,0.1-0.3,0.1-0.4,0.2c-3.3,1.7-3.8,2.7-2.6,6.6c3.1-1.2,4.3-0.5,4.2,2.6 c0,1.2,0.5,2.2,1.1,3.2c0.4,0.6,0.9,0.9,1.6,0.4c0.6-0.4,1.3-0.8,0.7-1.7c-0.3-0.4-0.7-0.9-0.9-1.3C199,59.9,198.8,59,199.6,58.5z "></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M194.9,63c-2.8,2.5,1.5,2.6,1.4,4.2c0,0.5,0.3,0.9,0.8,1c0.3,0.1,0.8-0.1,1-0.3 c0.4-0.4,0.2-0.8-0.1-1.2C197.1,65.4,196.4,64,194.9,63z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M186.2,36.1c-2.3,1.2-4.6,1.5-6.7,2.7c-1.6,0.9-3.5,2.4-5.4,2.1c-2.8-0.3-2.4,1.1-2,2.4 c0.3,0.9,0.4,1.8,0.4,2.9c2.7-1.2,5.1-2.5,8-2.2c0.9,0.1,1.8-0.5,2.1,0.8c0.3,1.1,0.8,2.2-0.5,2.8c-1.7,0.8-2.2,2.8-4.4,3.1 c-1.4,0.2-1.1,1.9-0.8,3s1.4,1,2.4,0.7c1.9-0.6,3.1-2.3,5.3-2.4c0.6,0,0.7-1,0.5-1.6c-0.9-3.3-0.4-6.5,0.5-9.8 C186.1,39.3,186.8,37.9,186.2,36.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M180.7,46c-0.7-0.5-0.9-1.1-1.7-1c-0.1,0-0.3,0.4-0.3,0.6C179.1,46.1,179.5,46.5,180.7,46z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M167.4,28.2c-0.8,1.8-2.7,3-5.2,2.9c-1.1-0.1-2.6-0.4-3,1.2c-0.3,1.4,0.8,2.1,1.8,2.7 c0.6,0.4,1.1,0.9,2.1,0.8c-0.4-2.5,1-4,3.4-4.7c1.9-0.5,2.6-1.7,3.3-4.2C168.9,28,168.1,26.5,167.4,28.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M140.8,56.4c0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.2C140.8,56.5,140.8,56.4,140.8,56.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M73.8,26.1c-0.6-0.1-0.9,0.5-0.7,0.9c0.6,1,0.3,2.7,2.1,2.9c0.6,0,0.7-0.5,0.6-1 C75.3,27.9,75.4,26.5,73.8,26.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M61.3,29.4c-0.3,1.6,1.2,0.9,2,1.1c1-0.2,2.6,0.4,2.5-1.3c-0.1-1-1-2.2-2.1-2.1 C62.6,27.2,61.4,28.3,61.3,29.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M42.7,33.5l-0.5,0.9C42.7,34.4,42.7,34,42.7,33.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M77.4,26.6c0.4,0.1,0.7-0.3,0.8-0.6c0.5-2-2.3-1.1-2.4-2.5C75.7,24.9,75.9,26.1,77.4,26.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M55.2,27.8c0.8,0.1,1.7-0.2,1.6-1c0-0.2-0.1-0.4-0.1-0.6L54,27.4C54.3,27.6,54.7,27.7,55.2,27.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M101.1,43.4c-0.5,1.6,1.4,2.1,2,3.2c0.1,0,0.3,0,1.1,0.4c-0.4-1.8-1.2-3.1-2.5-4 C101.6,43,101.2,43.2,101.1,43.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M91.8,67c-0.9-0.7-1.9-2.2-3-1.4c-1.5,1,0.6,2,0.8,3.2c0.3,1,1,2,2.2,2.3c1.8,0.1,0.7-2,2.2-2 c0.6,0,1.2-0.2,1-0.9c-0.1-0.6-0.7-0.8-1.3-0.8C93.1,67.4,92.4,67.4,91.8,67z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M103,41.2c-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.5-0.4-0.6c0.1,0.2,0.1,0.5,0.2,0.7C102.9,41.3,103,41.2,103,41.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M105.8,56c0.5,0.1,0.9,1.2,1.5,0.2c0.3-0.6-0.1-1.2-0.5-1.7c-1.2-1.4-4.3-1-5.2,0.7 c-0.7,1.3-0.4,2.2,1.3,2.3c0.6,0,1.3,0,1.9,0c0.1,1.1,0.5,2,1.9,2.2c0.1,0,0.5-0.3,0.5-0.5c-0.2-1.1-0.8-1.9-2.1-1.9 C105.4,56.9,104.3,55.8,105.8,56z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M102.5,39.6c-0.2-0.1-0.8,0.2-0.8,0.4c0,0.5,0.5,0.5,0.9,0.6C102.7,40.2,103.2,39.8,102.5,39.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M112,51.7c0.3,1.3,1.5,2.8,2.8,2.9c1.2,0.1,2.6-1.4,2.5-2.6c0-1.8-2.2-0.8-3.1-1.5 C113.1,50.5,111.7,50.5,112,51.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M160,62.2c0-0.5-0.3-0.8-0.8-0.9c-0.5,0-0.6,0.3-0.6,0.7s0.2,0.7,0.6,0.7S160,62.6,160,62.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M73.5,222h7.6c-2.4-2.4-4.7-2-7.3-0.2C73.7,221.9,73.6,221.9,73.5,222z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M70.7,197.5c0.8,0.2,1.4-0.3,1-1.1c-0.5-1.1-0.1-2.9-1.9-3.1c-0.8-0.1-0.6,0.7-0.7,1.5 C70,195.4,68.8,197.2,70.7,197.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M70.7,211.3c-0.6-0.3-1.3-0.1-1.3,0.5c-0.4,2-2.7,3.2-2.1,6.1c1.5-2,2.7-3.6,3.9-5.3 C71.5,212.1,71.3,211.6,70.7,211.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M156.2,111.7c1.7,0,2.4-0.9,2-2.1c-0.4-1.3,0-2.2,1-3.7c-2.4,1-4.6,1.2-4.1,3.8 C155.2,110.5,154.3,111.7,156.2,111.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M76.8,192.1c0.2-1.4,0.5-2.9-1.8-3.7c-0.4,1.1-0.2,2.3-0.7,3.3c-0.4,0.9,0.5,1.2,1.2,1.4 C76.3,193.3,76.7,192.7,76.8,192.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M90.4,210.7c1.8,2.1,2.1,2,3.3-0.5c0.7-1.4,0.1-3,1.3-4.2c-2-0.3-2.9,1.2-4.5,1.6 c-3.7,0.9-6.1-0.9-8.7-2.8c-1.4-1-2.6-1.1-3.6,0.3c-0.7,0.2-1.4-0.5-2.1,0c2.2,3.6,2.2,3.6,6.6,4.8c0.7,0.2,1.3,0.6,1.4,1.1 c0.3,1.2-1.2,0.2-1.5,1c-0.4,0.9-1.7-0.4-2.1,0.7c-0.5,1.1,1.6,6.3,2.8,6.8s2,0.1,2.3-1.1c0.8-2.9,4.3-4.4,4.5-7.6 C90.1,210.8,90.3,210.7,90.4,210.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M72.4,207.6c-0.2-2.1-3.6-5.1-5.8-5c-2.8-1-3.1-5-6.8-5.5c-3.6-0.7,1,2.8-2.1,2.8 c-2.6,1.2-2.6,6.3-0.1,2.2c0.7,2.1,3.9,0.7,2.9,2.8c-0.6,2.6-3.2,3.4-5.7,3.9l-0.3,9.1C60.3,215.3,71,210.9,72.4,207.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58.2,193.9c0.1-1.6-1.3-2.3-2.3-3.1c-0.2-0.2-0.4-0.3-0.5-0.3l-0.1,2.2c0.4,0.2,0.2,0.7,0,1.1 l-0.1,2c0.1,0,0.3-0.1,0.4-0.1C56.7,195.4,58.1,195.6,58.2,193.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58.4,179.6c-1.1,1.3-2,2.1-1.6,4C57.9,182.3,58.7,181.5,58.4,179.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M63.1,168.8c-2.1-2.4-0.3-6.4-5.7-6.1c-0.4-0.2-0.8-0.4-1.2-0.5l-0.2,7.7c0.6,0.6,1.2,0.9,1.8,0.9 c-1.6-4.7-1.1-6,1.8-0.6C60.6,169.2,61.2,167.7,63.1,168.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M85.6,189.3c0-0.5-0.2-1-0.7-0.9c-0.6,0.2-1.1,0.7-1.6,1c0.5,0.3,1,0.9,1.6,1 C85.6,190.6,85.5,189.8,85.6,189.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58.3,173.6c-1.5,0.4-1.6,1.7-1.8,2.8c0.2,0.6-0.1,1.7,0.7,1.4c1.2-0.6,1.5-2,2-3.2 C59.4,174.1,59.1,173.4,58.3,173.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M135,147.7c2.1,0.1,4.3-0.8,6,1.3c1,1.1,2.8,1.8,4.2,0.6c1.6-1.3,0.5-2.5-0.5-3.8 c-1.6-1.9-4.5-2.8-5-5.7c-0.2-1.3-1.2-0.5-1.9-0.1c-2,1.1-4,2.7-6.3,0.4c-0.2-0.2-1.1-0.2-1.3,0c-1.5,1.2-3.2,0.7-4.9,0.9 c-0.9,0.1-2.2,0-1.9,1.3c0.2,1,1.5,1.5,2.5,1.2c3-0.7,3-0.7,4.5,1c0.1,0.1,0.4,0.2,0.5,0.2c2.7-0.8,1.7,1.4,2.5,2.4 c-1.2,0.1-1.9-0.7-3.1-0.1c0.7,0.5,1.4,0.9,1.4,1.7c0,1.1,0.7,1.3,1.7,1.3c1.2-0.1,1-0.7,0.8-1.5C134,148.2,134.4,147.7,135,147.7 z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M153.2,222c0-0.4-0.1-0.7,0.1-1c0.3,0.2,0.6,0.4,0.6,0.6c0.1,0.2,0.1,0.3,0.2,0.4h2 c0.2-0.1,0.3-0.3,0.3-0.3c-0.2-0.7-0.8-1.2-1.6-1.2c-0.9-0.1-1.9-0.3-2.5,0.6c-0.6,0.9-1.2,1-1.9,0c-0.6-0.8-1.4-0.8-2.1-0.8 c0.1,0.7,0.4,1.2,0.8,1.7H153.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M121.2,221.9c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1h3.8C123.8,221.5,122.6,221.4,121.2,221.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M147.5,222c-0.5-0.9-0.6-1.5,0.8-1.7c0.4-0.7,0.8-1.9-0.6-1.5c-2.7,0.7-2.9-0.9-3.6-2.5 c3.2,0.4,3,0.4,2.5-2.5c-0.3-1.5-1.2-1.3-2.2-1.3c-1.2,0-1.8,0.2-1.3,1.5c0.3,0.8-0.3,1.1-1.1,1.1c-2.3,0-4.4-0.6-6.4-1.6 c-1.7-0.9-3.9-2-5.5-0.6c-1.7,1.5-0.2,3,1,4.5c1.1,1.3,2.5,2.4,3.8,3.4c0.5,0.4,1,0.7,1.2,1.2h9.7L147.5,222L147.5,222z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M171.4,94.6c-0.6,0-1.3,0.6-1.2,1.3c0.1,0.8,0.9,1,1.6,1.1v-0.5L172,97c0.4-0.1,0.8-0.3,0.9-0.8 C172.1,95.9,172.4,94.5,171.4,94.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58,102.9c0.4,0.1,0.8,0.2,1.2,0.2c-0.4-1-0.8-1.9-1.1-2.7L58,102.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M69.1,170.2c0.1,0.1,0.7,0,0.7-0.1c0.4-1.2-1-1.4-1.4-2.3c-0.1-0.3-0.5-0.4-0.8-0.5 C67.3,168.7,68.3,169.4,69.1,170.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M95.3,215.8c0.7-1.4-0.6-1.6-1.4-2c-0.5-0.3-1.3-0.3-1.2,0.5c0.3,2-0.9,1.5-2,1.2 c-1.3-0.3-2,0.4-2.4,1.3c-0.5,0.9-0.5,1.6,0.7,2.1c1.4,0.4,0.9,1.7,1,3.1C92.5,220.2,94.2,218.2,95.3,215.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M141,187.5c0.7,1.2,1.1,2.4,3,2.7C144,188.3,144.4,186.4,141,187.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M147.5,189c1.3-0.5,2.4-1,3.9-0.5c1,0.4,1.1-0.9,0.6-1.1c-1.7-0.7-0.5-1.7-0.3-2.8 C149.2,185.4,148.3,187.1,147.5,189z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M108.7,199.5c-2.7-0.6-4.6-1.4-6.4-3C102.1,200.8,103.3,201.4,108.7,199.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M146.6,211.3c0.6,1,2.2,0.9,3.1,0.3c1.3-0.9,2.7-1.9,3.3-3.2c0.5-1.1,2-2.6,0.9-3.7 c-0.6-0.6-2.3,0.3-3.3,0.9c-0.8,0.4-0.5,1.3-0.8,1.9c-0.4,0.8-1,1.6-1.7,0.3c-1.8-3.1-4.5-1.1-7.2-1.4 C142.8,208.4,145.4,209.1,146.6,211.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M59.8,220.6c-0.2,0.5-0.2,1-0.3,1.4H61C60.6,221.6,60.2,221.2,59.8,220.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M155.7,142.8c-1.8,4-5.7-1.1-7,1.9c0.1,4.1,6.3,2.3,7.5,5c1.5,4.9-10.2,6.2-5.4,9.9 c2.7,10.9-13.7-5.5-18.2-6.1c-2.3-4-5.5,0-7.7,1.9c-3.1,2.1-8.1-0.3-10.8,3.5c-2,5.8,10-0.4,10.7,4.5c1.3,2.6,4.7,3.3,5.7,0 c8-2.2,20.6,16.1-2.9,6.7c-3.8-1.3,0.4,3.4-2.9,2.8c-7.3,2.1,8.6,9,11.6,6.8c1.6-0.6,3.4-0.4,3.6,1.3c1.1,3.9,6.4-2.5,9.1-0.7 c0.6,2.5,3.9-0.6,1.9-2.1c-3-2.3,3.8-4,2-7.2c-8-2.4-2.8,2.8-10.2-5c2.1-3.3,3.5-0.2,6.4,0.2c5.7-5.5,17.6-1.3,21.6,5.4 c3.8,4.2-2.2,0.1-3.4,1.9c-0.6,0.8,0.1,1,0.8,1.5c1.9,1.8-6.8,7.4-4.1,2.6c0.5-3.8-3.3-9.3-7.4-6.9c0.4,2.4,6.9,2.6,4,6.5 c8.3-3.9-7,7.2-1.7,11.1c-2.5,1.3-3.9-1.4-4.6,2.9c-1,1.9,1.2,2.1,2,2.4c2.8,0.8,0.7-3.2,2.6-3.7c4.5-0.3-4.8,7.5-3.3,11.4 c-4.3,5.7,9.1-5,12-2.1c2.1,0.7,5.2,2.1,7.4,2.7l-0.2-8c-0.6-0.8-0.9-1.7-0.1-2.8v-1.6c-1.5-2.2-4-3.9-4-7 c-5.3-2.6-3.6,7.3-8.1,6.8c2.6-5.9-5.6-3.7,0-7.2c5.5,2.5,2.8-6.3,8-2.9c3.1,3.2,0.9-2.6,3.7-2.8c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.2l-0.7-22.4 c-4.1,2-7.8,4.3-10.9,3.1c-1.5-3.4,4.6-3.9-2.8-8c0.6-4.4,6.1,2,5.8,5.5c0.4-1.2,2.6-1.4,2.2-2c-2.4-3.2,7.6-3.1-2.8-6.9 C161.7,145.6,158.9,139.6,155.7,142.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M141.3,204.5c1.6,0.3,3.3-0.3,3.2-1.4c-0.2-1.6-2.2-1-3.5-0.8c-0.1,0-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.2 c2.6-4.1,6-1.1,9.1-0.7c-1.5-1.4-3.3-2.6-3.9-4.3c-1.1-2.8-3.7-4.2-6-4.9c-4.1-1.3-7.3-3.8-11.3-5.2c-2.4-0.8-4.4-0.2-4.8,1 c-1.2,3-2.7,1.3-4.3,0.9c-0.7-0.2-1.4-0.5-1.9-1.1c-0.5-0.7-1.1-0.6-1.7-0.1c-0.5,0.5-1.5,0.6-1.5,1.4c0,0.9,0.9,0.7,1.5,0.8 c0.8,0.1,1.1,0.6,1.2,1.3c0.3,2.8,2.2,3.2,4.6,2.7c1-0.2,1.9-0.4,2.7,0.2c0.7,0.4,1.9,1.3,1.4,1.7c-1.2,1.1-0.7,3.2-2.7,3.6 c-0.9,0.2-1.9,0.4-2.7,0.7c-0.7,0.2-1.1,0.8-0.8,1.5c0.3,0.6,0.9,0.5,1.4,0.3c1.4-0.6,2.4,0.1,3.2,1c0.3,0.3,0.4,0.9-0.1,1.1 c-1.2,0.5-2.2,0.1-3.1-0.6c-1.2-0.8-2-1.2-3.1,0.5c-0.8,1.2-2.6,2.3-4.6,1.3c-2.1-1.1-4-0.3-4.6,2.1c-0.3-0.2-0.4-0.1-0.5,0 c-2.2-1,0.4-2.5-0.5-3.8c-1.3,0.5-2.7,1.1-4,1.7c-0.6,0.3-1.3,0.7-0.4,1.4c0.5,0.4,1.5,0.5,0.5,1.2c-0.5,0.4-1.1,1-2,0.6 c-0.7-0.3-1.2-1.2-2.4-0.8c3.3,5.6,9.2,8.4,14.5,11.9c0.8,0.5,1.7,0.8,2.6,1.1c1.7,0.5,3.8-0.4,3.9-1.3c0.3-2.4,1.4-0.8,2.3-0.7 c1.4,0.1,2.3,2.3,3.5,1.3s-1.1-2-1.1-3.2c0-1.8-1.3-2.6-3-2.3c-1.5,0.2-2.9,0.6-3.7-1c-0.7-1.4,0.3-2.7,1.2-3.6 c1-0.9,1.5-1.6,1-2.9c-0.3-0.7,0.4-1.5,1-1.1c2.3,1.5,3.4-0.5,5-1.2c3-1.4,5.4-0.6,5.7,2.1c1.2-0.8,2.6-0.9,3.3-2.2 c0.4-0.7,2.5-0.5,1.5-1.9c-0.8-1.2-1.8,0.2-2.8,0.3c-0.2,0-0.3-0.1-0.5-0.2c1.6-1.9,1.5-3.1-0.8-4.3c-1.6-0.8-2.6-2-3.8-3.4 c5.9,0.4,8.3,2.3,9.4,7.1c0.2,0.9,0.2,1.9-0.5,2.8c-0.5,0.6-1,1.1,0.2,1.5c0.9,0.3,1.9,0.7,2.2-0.7 C140.6,205.2,140.2,204.2,141.3,204.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M56.7,146l-0.2,6.4c3.2,8,0.8-1.6,5.7,0.9c0.7-1.5-1.5-3.4-1-4.6c3.5-1.9-1.9-3.1-0.1-5.8 c7.7,5.4,0.5-2.4-4-8.7l-0.3,10.4C57.2,145.5,57.3,146,56.7,146z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M167.5,124.7c-0.4,0.5-0.6,0.7-0.7,0.9c-0.2,0.9,2.9,3.6,3.9,3.5c0.7-0.1,0.9-0.6,0.7-1.1 C170.9,125.9,167.9,127,167.5,124.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M133.1,208.9c1.8,0.9,3.5,1.7,5.3,2.5C138.2,208.4,136.4,207.6,133.1,208.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M160,125.1c-0.7,1.1-1.5,2.2-2,3.4c-0.4,0.8,0.6,0.8,1.1,1.1c1.2,0.8,2.2,1.5,3.4,0.1 c0,0.8-0.1,1.6,0,2.3c0.1,0.8,0.6,1.6,1.5,1.6c1.2,0,1.4-1,1.6-1.9c0.3-1.4-3.6-6.3-5.1-6.6C160.3,125.1,160,125,160,125.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M164.6,114c-1.5-0.1-2.2,0.5-2.5,1.6c0,0.1,0.3,0.6,0.4,0.5C163.6,115.9,164.3,115.3,164.6,114z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M79.3,137.7c-2.1-1-2.5,0.9-3.3,2.3c-0.9-0.9-1.6-1.8-2.1-2.9c-0.3-0.6-1-1.2-1.8-0.6 c-1.6,1.1-2,4.9-0.5,6.2c1.7,1.4,2.2,2.7,1,4.5c-0.3,0.5-0.4,1.3,0.1,1.7s1.1-0.1,1.6-0.3c1.2-0.6,2.2-0.8,3.6-0.2 c2.5,1.1,3.9,0,3.4-2.4c-0.2-1.1,0-1.8,0.6-2.6C82.8,142.2,81.2,138.5,79.3,137.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M169.1,206.8c-0.7,0-1.7,0.4-1.2,0.9c0.7,0.8-0.2,2.5,1.5,2.6c1.2,0,1-1.1,1-1.5 C170.4,207.6,170.5,206.7,169.1,206.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M169.5,120.8c1,2.1,1.9,4.2,3.2,6.3l-0.3-8.4c-0.6,0.2-1.2,0.4-1.9,0.5 C169.5,119.5,169.1,119.9,169.5,120.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M172.4,114.7l-0.1-3.7c-0.6,0.9-1.2,2-1.9,3C170.1,116.2,171.1,115.4,172.4,114.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M96.9,138.9c1.6-0.4,1.4-1.8,2.1-2.6c0.1-0.6-0.2-1.1-0.7-1c-1.4,0.3-1.5,1.6-1.9,2.6 C96.3,138.3,96.3,139,96.9,138.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M94.9,149.8c0.7,1.1,1.3,2.3,3,2.4c0.7,0,0.9-0.6,0.8-1.2c-0.3-1.5-1.8-1.6-3-2.1 C95,148.7,94.8,149.2,94.9,149.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M113,142.3c1.3,0,2.1-0.8,2.1-2s-0.8-2-2.1-2c-1.1-0.1-1.2,0.9-1.2,1.9 C112,141,111.4,142.3,113,142.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M115.4,195.6c0.8-0.1,1.5-0.2,1.5-1.1c0-0.2-0.1-0.6-0.2-0.7c-0.8-0.5-0.9,0.6-1.6,0.7 c-0.6,0.1-1.3,0.2-1.4,1.1C114.4,196.1,114.9,195.6,115.4,195.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M111.9,195.2c0.6-1,0.4-1.8-0.2-2.9c-1.9-3.3-5.2-5.3-8.3-7.4c-0.8-0.6-2.3-0.3-2.2,0.6 c0.2,2.1-1.6,1.9-2.6,2.8c-0.4-0.9,0.6-2.7-1.6-1.6c-1.3,0.7-1.4-0.4-1.6-1.1c-0.6-1.6-1.7-3-3.7-2.4c-3.2,0.9-6.1,0.5-9.2-1.2 c0.8,1.7,0.5,3.7,2.6,4.3c2,0.6,4.1-1,6.1,0.1c0.3-0.6,0.5-1.2,1.3-0.4c0.6,0.6,0.5,1.1-0.4,1.3c-0.5,0.1-0.8,0.5-0.6,1 s0.7,0.6,1.2,0.5c0.8-0.1,1.5-0.4,2.3-0.6c0.9,3.9,0.9,3.9-2.5,2.9c1.8,1.4,1.9,2.9,1,4.5c1.3-0.1,2.6-0.3,3.7-0.4 c0.7-1-1.4-1.6-0.3-2.6c0.6-0.5,7.6,0,7.8,0.7c0.6,2.2,2.5,2,4.2,2.6C110.2,196.3,111.2,196.3,111.9,195.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M110.1,151.4c0,0.9-0.3,1.9,1.2,2c0.7,0,1.6,0,1.4-0.8c-0.2-0.9,0.2-2.3-1.2-2.7 C110.5,149.6,110.2,150.6,110.1,151.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M89.5,140.8c0.3,0.3,0.5,0.9,1,0.4c0.3-0.3,0.2-0.9-0.1-1.2c-0.9-0.9-1.6-1.9-2.3-3 c-0.5-0.8-1.8-0.9-2.5-0.7c-1.1,0.3,0,1.1-0.1,1.7c-0.2,2,1.8,3.1,2.4,4.8c0.1,0.2,0.4,0.9,1,0.5c0.3-0.1,0.5-0.4,0.8-0.7 c-0.4-0.3-0.8-0.6-1-0.9s-0.2-0.7-0.1-1C88.9,140.2,89.2,140.5,89.5,140.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M62,154.7c0,1.9,2.1,1.5,2.6,2.7c1.4,3.1,4.4,5.2,6.4,7.9c1.6,2.1,0.9,3,0.3,4.6 c-0.8,1.9-1.9,2.3-3.4,0.6c-0.4-0.5-0.8-0.7-1.4-0.4c-0.5,0.3-0.9,0.8-0.6,1.3c0.8,1.2,1.1,2.7,1.7,3.9c1.2,2.7,4,4.5,4.3,7.5 c0.1,0.4,0.1,0.9,0.7,1c0.6,0.2,1.1-0.1,1.4-0.6c0.6-0.8,1.2-1.7,0.5-2.7c-0.8-1.1-1.2-1.9,0.3-2.8c1.4-0.8,2.6-1.1,3.8,0.1 c1.3,1.3,2.6,1.1,3.7-0.1c1.4-1.5,2.8-0.9,4.3-0.4c3.1,1,5.7,2.8,8.1,4.7c2,1.6,3.6,1.2,5.2-0.1c2.1-1.7,4.6-2.5,7.1-3 c2.3-0.5,4.7,0.3,5.9,2.1c1.9,3,5.6,3.2,8.1,5.3c1.1,0.9,1.9-0.7,2.9-1c0.6-0.2,0.3-0.9-0.1-1.4c-1.6-2.5-3.8-4.4-6-6.3 c-0.7-0.6-2.3-0.6-1.8-2c0.5-1.2,1-2.4,2.7-2.8c1-0.2,2.8,0.5,2.7-1.4c0-1.5-0.4-2.8-2.1-3.4c-0.6-0.2-0.8-0.7-1.1-1.1 c-1.5-1.9-3.1-1.9-4.2,0.3c-1,1.9-1.9,1.1-3.3,0.3c1.1-0.7,2.1-1.2,3-1.8c0.8-0.4,0.9-1.1,0-1.3c-2.4-0.8-3.4-3.4-5.8-4.2 c-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.1-0.4-0.2c0.1,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.2,0.4c-0.2,0.6,1.1,1.3,0,1.8c-0.8,0.4-1.5-0.1-2-0.6c-1.1-1-1.6-2.8-3.8-2.9 c0.2,0.4,0.2,0.7,0.4,0.9c1.6,1.4,2,3,0,4.1c-1.9,1.1-2.8-0.7-3.6-1.9c-0.9-1.4-1.5-3-2.3-4.4c-0.4-0.7-0.9-1.4-2-1 c-0.9,0.3-2.2,0.2-2.4,1.5c-0.2,0.8-0.3,1.6-0.5,2.5c-0.4-0.2-0.7-0.2-0.9-0.4c-2.3-1.6-4.1-4.1-7.7-2.5c-0.9,0.4-2.7,0.3-2.2-1.8 c0.6-2.4-0.9-3.1-3.4-2.8c-2.2,0.3-4.6-0.8-6.6,0.9c0,0-0.4-0.1-0.5-0.2c-1.3-1.6-2.5-0.7-3.9,0C65,154.3,63.6,155.1,62,154.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M97.9,139.8c-0.6,1-1.4,2.1-2.1,3.1C97.8,142.6,98.5,141.6,97.9,139.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M69.1,148.2c-2,0.4,0.4,1.6-0.1,2.5c0.9-0.6,2.7,0,2.4-1.5C71.2,148.4,70.1,147.9,69.1,148.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M87.8,148.8c1.2-0.5,1.6-1.4,1.3-3.5c-0.9,1.5-2.1,2-2.2,3.2C86.9,148.9,87.3,149,87.8,148.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M85.6,200.6c3,4.2,6.5,1.4,9.6,0.9c0.8,0.8-0.9,2.2,0.9,2.2c1.2,0,2.4-0.4,2.5-2 c0-1.1-0.7-1.5-1.6-1.9c-1.9-0.8-3.3-2.1-3.5-4.2C89.3,195.6,87.6,198.6,85.6,200.6z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M196.9,53.5l-2.7-5.5c-0.8,0.2-1.7,0.5-2.4,0.2c1.1,1.2,2.2,1.8,2.2,3c-0.1,1.6,2.7,0.6,2.5,2.4 C196.6,53.6,196.8,53.6,196.9,53.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M193.2,74.6c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.2c0.4,0.1,0.8,0.1,1.2,0.2C194,74.6,193.7,74.4,193.2,74.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M180.3,67.2c1.5-0.4,2.9-0.4,4.1-1.6c1.1-1.1,2.2-2.1,3.2-3.3c1.5-1.7,2.5-0.6,3.8,0.2 c2.1,1.4,2,5.7,6.3,4.3c1.9,1.7,3.8,1,5.9,0.4l-4.9-10.1c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0c-1.5,0.2-4.3,0.6-4.2-1.8c0.1-2.6-2.2-2.8-3.4-3.8 c-1.1-1-1.6-0.6-0.7-2c0.5-0.8,1.2-1.5,0-2.2c-1-0.6-2.1-1.4-3.1-0.5c-2.1,2.1-3.6,0.5-4.6-0.7c-1.2-1.5-2.4-1-3.7-0.7 c-1.9,0.5-4.8,4.3-4,5.8c0.7,1.3,2.2,2.4,3.5,3.2c3.2,2.1,3.2,2,0.6,4.7c-0.8,0.8-1.2,1.2-2.2,0.3c-0.6-0.5-1.5-0.6-2.3,0 c0.9,1.8,1.8,3.5,0.9,6.1c-1.1-2.9-4.3-2.7-5.5-4.8c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.4c-0.4,3.4-0.5,7-0.4,10.5c0.7,0.7,1.3,0.8,2.4,0.2 c1.9-0.9,3.3-1.6,1.5-3.7c-0.3-0.3,0-1,0-1.3C175.6,65.3,177.2,68,180.3,67.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M195.6,114.5c-0.4-1.1-2-1.4-3.3-1.8c-0.3-0.1-0.9,0-0.9,0.4c0,1.2,1.2,1.4,1.9,2 c0.2,0.2,0.4,0.4,0.6,0.6l1.9-0.9C195.7,114.7,195.6,114.6,195.6,114.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M188.9,113.5c-0.4-1.8-2.1-1.2-3.3-1.3c-2.3-0.2-1.5-2.4-2.5-3.4c-0.2-0.2,0.6-0.9,1.2-0.5 c1.7,1.2,2.9,0.5,4.1-0.6c0.7-0.7,1.4-0.6,2.3-0.2c3.1,1.6,5.5,4.1,8.6,5.6l21.5-10.5l-4.7-9.6c-1.8-0.2-4.7,1.3-4.3,2.6 c0.2,0.8-2.3,3,1.1,2.8c0.7,3,2,0.9,3,0.2c0.5-0.3,0.7-1.2,1.5-0.8c0.7,0.3,0.6,1,0.4,1.6c-0.1,0.4-0.3,0.9-0.1,1.2 c0.3,0.6,1.2,1.1,0.1,1.7c-0.8,0.4-1.4,0.1-2-0.4c-1.9-1.5-3.7-1.4-5.6,0c-1.2,1-2.5,0.8-4.1,0.1c4-1.1,4.2-1.4,3.9-5.1 c-0.9,0.1-1.2,0.7-1.8,1.2c-2.3,2-4.5,4.1-6.3,6.6c-0.1,0.7-0.3,1.4-1.3,1.5c-0.6,0.1-0.9-0.3-1-0.8c-0.1-0.6-0.9-1.3,0.2-1.8 c1.3-0.5,0.7-1,0.2-1.8c-1.3-2.2-3.8-3.6-4.5-6.1c1.2-0.2,2-0.1,2.9,1c1.4,1.7,2.5,4,6.4,3.9c-2.5-1-0.8-3.1-2.5-4.2 c-0.3-0.2-0.5-0.7,0-0.8c2.4-0.7,1.8-3.4,3.6-4.6c1.1-0.8,0.7-2.2-1.2-2.2c-1.5,0-2-0.7-2.4-2c-0.8-2.4-1.7-5-5.3-5.1 c-0.3,0-0.6-0.4-0.8-0.7c-0.6-1.3-1.9-1.9-3-2.8c1-0.7,3.5,1.6,3.5-1.6c0-1.9-1.6-1.1-2.4-1.6c-0.1,1.2-1.4,1.9-1.1,3.2 c-1.7,0.2-3-0.4-4.3-1.6c-2.2-2.2-5.8-3-7.4-5.9c-0.4-0.8-1.1-1-1.7-0.2c-1.1,1.3-2.1,1.3-3.1,0c-0.3-0.4-0.8-0.9-1.4-0.5 c-0.6,0.4-0.5,1.2,0,1.7c1,1,1.5,2.2,2,3.4c0.3,0.8,0.8,1.8-0.4,2.3c-1,0.5-1.5-0.3-2-1s-1.2-1.4-1.9-2c-0.5-0.5-1.2-0.7-1.8-0.2 c-0.5,0.4-0.2,1,0.1,1.4c0.3,0.5,0.9,1,0.2,1.6c-0.8,0.6-1.4,0.3-1.9-0.4c-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.3-0.4-0.4c0.1,0.9,0.1,1.8,0.2,2.7 c1.2,1.3,2.7,2.3,4.4,3.2c0.8,0.4,1.8,0.2,1.8-0.9c0-1.6,0.8-1.3,1.7-0.6c1.1,0.8,2.5,1.2,3.3,0.3c1.7-1.9,4.6-0.5,6.3-2.5 c0.5-0.7,2.2,0.1,2.3,1.5c0.1,1.2,0.7,2.3,1.8,2.8c1.7,0.9,1.9,2.4,2.9,3.8c-0.7-0.1-1.1-0.1-1.4-0.1c-1.9-0.4-2-2.3-3.2-3.4 c-0.5-0.4-0.9-1-1.6-0.8c-0.8,0.3-0.6,1-0.7,1.6c-0.1,0.8,1,1.6,0.3,2.2c-1.7,1.7-0.7,3.3,0.2,4.8c1,1.7,1.3,3.6,0.4,5.3 c-1.8,3.1-1.6,4.8,1.1,7.1c0.7,0.6,1.9,1.1,1.8,2.4c-1.3,0.1-1.5-1.3-2.6-1.2c-0.4,0.7,0.5,1.7-0.9,2.2c-1.1,0.4-1.5-0.3-2.2-0.7 c-1.6-0.8-2.8-1.8-3.7-3.4c-0.5-0.9-1.2-2.2-2.8-2.4c-2.1-2.9-3.3-6.2-4.8-9.4c-0.8-1.8-1.8-3.8-3.5-5.3c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.3 c0.4,3.6,0.9,6.7,1.2,8.6c1.6,0.7,2.7,2,3.3,3.7c-1.2,0-2.1-0.7-2.9-1.3l0,0l11.5,23.7c0.4-0.2,0.9-0.5,1.3-0.7 c0.7-0.4,1.3-0.2,1.7,0.1l2.1-1c-0.8-0.6-1.7-0.9-2.7-1.4C187.9,116,189.2,114.6,188.9,113.5z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M33.4,53.6c-0.2-1.8,2.6-0.8,2.5-2.4c0-1.2,1.1-1.8,2.2-3c-0.7,0.3-1.6,0-2.4-0.2L33,53.5 C33.1,53.6,33.3,53.6,33.4,53.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M35.6,75c0.4-0.1,0.8-0.1,1.2-0.2c0-0.1,0-0.2-0.1-0.2C36.2,74.4,35.9,74.6,35.6,75z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M56.9,66c0,0.3,0.3,1,0,1.3c-1.8,2.1-0.4,2.8,1.5,3.7c1.1,0.6,1.7,0.5,2.4-0.2 c0.1-3.5,0-7.1-0.4-10.5c-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.3-0.3,0.4c-1.2,2.1-4.4,1.9-5.5,4.8c-0.9-2.6,0-4.3,0.9-6.1c-0.8-0.6-1.7-0.5-2.3,0 c-1,0.9-1.4,0.5-2.2-0.3c-2.6-2.7-2.6-2.6,0.6-4.7c1.3-0.8,2.8-1.9,3.5-3.2c0.8-1.5-2.1-5.3-4-5.8c-1.3-0.3-2.5-0.8-3.7,0.7 c-1,1.2-2.5,2.8-4.6,0.7c-1-0.9-2.1-0.1-3.1,0.5c-1.2,0.7-0.5,1.4,0,2.2c0.9,1.4,0.4,1-0.7,2c-1.2,1-3.5,1.2-3.4,3.8 c0.1,2.4-2.7,2-4.2,1.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0l-4.9,10.1c2.1,0.6,4,1.3,5.9-0.4c4.3,1.4,4.2-2.9,6.3-4.3c1.3-0.8,2.3-1.9,3.8-0.2 c1,1.2,2.1,2.2,3.2,3.3c1.2,1.2,2.6,1.2,4.1,1.6C52.7,68,54.3,65.3,56.9,66z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M34.1,114.8l1.9,0.9c0.2-0.2,0.4-0.4,0.6-0.6c0.7-0.6,1.9-0.8,1.9-2c0-0.4-0.6-0.5-0.9-0.4 c-1.3,0.4-2.9,0.7-3.3,1.8C34.3,114.6,34.2,114.7,34.1,114.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M44.4,117c-1,0.5-1.9,0.8-2.7,1.4l2.1,1c0.4-0.3,1-0.5,1.7-0.1c0.4,0.2,0.9,0.5,1.3,0.7l11.5-23.7 l0,0c-0.8,0.6-1.7,1.3-2.9,1.3c0.6-1.7,1.7-3,3.3-3.7c0.3-1.9,0.8-5,1.2-8.6c-0.1,0.1-0.2,0.2-0.3,0.3c-1.7,1.5-2.7,3.5-3.5,5.3 c-1.5,3.2-2.7,6.5-4.8,9.4c-1.6,0.2-2.3,1.5-2.8,2.4c-0.9,1.6-2.1,2.6-3.7,3.4c-0.7,0.4-1.1,1.1-2.2,0.7c-1.4-0.5-0.5-1.5-0.9-2.2 c-1.1-0.1-1.3,1.3-2.6,1.2c-0.1-1.3,1.1-1.8,1.8-2.4c2.7-2.3,2.9-4,1.1-7.1c-0.9-1.7-0.6-3.6,0.4-5.3c0.9-1.5,1.9-3.1,0.2-4.8 c-0.7-0.6,0.4-1.4,0.3-2.2c-0.1-0.6,0.1-1.3-0.7-1.6c-0.7-0.2-1.1,0.4-1.6,0.8c-1.2,1.1-1.3,3-3.2,3.4c-0.3,0-0.7,0-1.4,0.1 c1-1.4,1.2-2.9,2.9-3.8c1.1-0.5,1.7-1.6,1.8-2.8c0.1-1.4,1.8-2.2,2.3-1.5c1.7,2,4.6,0.6,6.3,2.5c0.8,0.9,2.2,0.5,3.3-0.3 c0.9-0.7,1.7-1,1.7,0.6c0,1.1,1,1.3,1.8,0.9c1.7-0.9,3.2-1.9,4.4-3.2c0.1-0.9,0.1-1.8,0.2-2.7c-0.1,0.1-0.3,0.3-0.4,0.4 c-0.5,0.7-1.1,1-1.9,0.4c-0.7-0.6-0.1-1.1,0.2-1.6c0.3-0.4,0.6-1,0.1-1.4c-0.6-0.5-1.3-0.3-1.8,0.2c-0.7,0.6-1.4,1.3-1.9,2 s-1,1.5-2,1c-1.2-0.5-0.7-1.5-0.4-2.3c0.5-1.2,1-2.4,2-3.4c0.5-0.5,0.6-1.3,0-1.7c-0.6-0.4-1.1,0.1-1.4,0.5c-1,1.3-2,1.3-3.1,0 c-0.6-0.8-1.3-0.6-1.7,0.2c-1.6,2.9-5.2,3.7-7.4,5.9c-1.3,1.2-2.6,1.8-4.3,1.6c0.3-1.3-1-2-1.1-3.2c-0.8,0.5-2.4-0.3-2.4,1.6 c0,3.2,2.5,0.9,3.5,1.6c-1.1,0.9-2.4,1.5-3,2.8c-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.7-0.8,0.7c-3.6,0.1-4.5,2.7-5.3,5.1c-0.4,1.3-0.9,2-2.4,2 c-1.9,0-2.3,1.4-1.2,2.2c1.8,1.2,1.2,3.9,3.6,4.6c0.5,0.1,0.3,0.6,0,0.8c-1.7,1.1,0,3.2-2.5,4.2c3.9,0.1,5-2.2,6.4-3.9 c0.9-1.1,1.7-1.2,2.9-1c-0.7,2.5-3.2,3.9-4.5,6.1c-0.5,0.8-1.1,1.3,0.2,1.8c1.1,0.5,0.3,1.2,0.2,1.8c-0.1,0.5-0.4,0.9-1,0.8 c-1-0.1-1.2-0.8-1.3-1.5c-1.8-2.5-4-4.6-6.3-6.6c-0.6-0.5-0.9-1.1-1.8-1.2c-0.3,3.7-0.1,4,3.9,5.1c-1.6,0.7-2.9,0.9-4.1-0.1 c-1.9-1.4-3.7-1.5-5.6,0c-0.6,0.5-1.2,0.8-2,0.4c-1.1-0.6-0.2-1.1,0.1-1.7c0.2-0.3,0-0.8-0.1-1.2c-0.2-0.6-0.3-1.3,0.4-1.6 c0.8-0.4,1,0.5,1.5,0.8c1,0.7,2.3,2.8,3-0.2c3.4,0.2,0.9-2,1.1-2.8c0.4-1.3-2.5-2.8-4.3-2.6l-4.7,9.6l21.5,10.5 c3.1-1.5,5.5-4,8.6-5.6c0.9-0.4,1.6-0.5,2.3,0.2c1.2,1.1,2.4,1.8,4.1,0.6c0.6-0.4,1.4,0.3,1.2,0.5c-1,1-0.2,3.2-2.5,3.4 c-1.2,0.1-2.9-0.5-3.3,1.3C40.7,114.6,42,116,44.4,117z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_4_6_"> <rect id="Right_4_24_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0154 97.9651)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_10_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.3655 86.8559)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_8_"> <rect id="Right_3_30_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.709 98.5403)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_13_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4979 87.0826)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_10_"> <rect id="Right_2_19_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4026 99.1154)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_18_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.6303 87.3092)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_3_"> <g> <rect id="Right_1_47_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.0961 99.6905)" style="fill:#AD9669;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_47_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6571 87.5248)" style="fill:#AD9669;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="fill:none;stroke:#AD9669;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#AD9669;" points="89.3,13.7 91.4,8.3 115,8.3 115,14.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#AD9669;" points="140.7,13.7 138.6,8.3 115,8.3 115,14.2 "></polygon> </svg> <h3>Leicester City</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_39_"> <path id="_x31__1_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M93,30.9H46c9-3.9,38.6-16.7,38.6-16.7l-0.1,0.1C84.5,20.7,87.7,26.5,93,30.9z M145.5,14.3c0,6.4-3.2,12.3-8.5,16.6h47C175,27,145.4,14.2,145.5,14.3L145.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_1_"> <g> <rect id="Right_2_8_" x="178.3" y="102.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.9248 97.9152)" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" width="41.5" height="4.8"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_8_" x="28.5" y="84.3" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.1111 86.805)" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" width="4.8" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#028433;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l4.3,3.9l5.1-4.4l-2.6-2.2c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10 h50c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l-1.6,1.7l4.6,4.8l3.6-3.9v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Norwich City</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Roma</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Roma</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Leicester City vs Norwich City</strong> Wednesday 11 May, 19:45</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leicester-city-vs-norwich-city/932888/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"I don't like tipping 1/2 chances in the outrights, but <strong>I don't think it's a bad price</strong>. The Everton defeat was a no-win. They had the hangover from Europe against a team who are fighting for their lives, the problem backing such short prices is that you are on a hiding to nothing. It wins, and tipping a <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> shot is a very easy option, but they lose; and you are left with egg on your face. Likewise you could tip Norwich and back the Canaries at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>, but they were so poor against West Ham you'd want <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> at least." </p><blockquote><strong>Alan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563496">Back James Maddison to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/wolves-v-man-city-tips-back-de-bruyne-to-get-the-job-done-090522-1063.html">Wolves v Man City: Back De Bruyne to get the job done</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562852">Wolves <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> v Man City <b class="inline_odds" title="2/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/7</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b></a><br> 20:15<br> Live on Sky Sports Premier League</strong> </p><p>Paul Higham is backing Kevin De Bruyne to yet again play a pivotal role for Man City in their trip to Wolves on Wednesday...</p><p><strong>Paul says</strong>: "If City win this title, they'll have <strong>Kevin de Bruyne</strong> to thank as he's been magnificent this season and has come up trumps time and again down the stretch.</p><p><img alt="Pep Guardiola, Man City boss.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep%20Guardiola,%20Man%20City%20boss.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"De Bruyne has scored or assisted in eight of his last 10 games, <strong>laying on five goals in his last five games</strong>. He's <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> for an assist here or can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> for a goal or assist.</p><p>"It's just one goal in 10 for Raul Jimenez but he's still Wolves' top league scorer and top goal threat at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> as an anytime scorer.</p><p>"It'll be interesting to see if Lage gives more game time to their latest Portuguese star <strong>Chiquinho</strong>, who was given 20 minutes off the bench against Chelsea in his first appearance for Wolves - and responded with two assists!</p><p>"He may again get off the bench with Wolves needing a goal as it's hard to see City drawing a blank with the title on the line - whether the hosts can get on the scoresheet is the big question."</p><blockquote><strong>Paul's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-man-city/31421980?selectedGroup=1611933388">Back a Kevin De Bruyne assist @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-xg-tips-barca-and-sevilla-to-make-top-four-progress-in-gameweek-36-090522-1015.html">Elche v Atletico Madrid: Simeone's men to take the points</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198251077">Elche <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> v Atletico Madrid <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.71</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b></a><br> 20:30<br> Live on LaLiga TV and Betfair Live Video</strong> </p><p>Tom Victor uses expected goals stats to recommend a score bet for Atletico Madrid's trip to Elche on Wednesday night... </p><p><strong>Tom Victor says</strong>: "Elche's weekend defeat at Cádiz saw them amass just 0.07 xGF over 90 minutes, and they'll need to be much better if they're to stand a chance against last season's champions. </p><p>"<strong>Atléti are still looking to make sure of a top-four finish</strong>, and the quick turnaround after Sunday's derby won't make things straightforward, but a 1.54 xGF away average is high for the league and can serve them well.</p><p>BTTS? No<br> Over/Under 2.5? Over</p><blockquote><strong>Tom's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198251086" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back 0-3 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="13/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">14.00</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/1</span></b></a></blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.198974788" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Premier League: Leeds v Chelsea (Match Shots)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 11 May, 6.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>15 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>16 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>17 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>18 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>19 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>20 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>21 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>22 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>23 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>24 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>25 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>26 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>27 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>28 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>29 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>30 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>31 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>32 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>33 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>34 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>35 Or More Shots</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html%23gobet-1.198974788">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html%23gobet-1.198974788">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198974788" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Football Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.198974788","entry_title":"Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198974788">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Wednesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Premier%20League%20and%20more&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html&text=Wednesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Premier%20League%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/wednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-tips-desperate-levante-can-score-against-real-madrid-100522-629.html">La Liga Tips: Desperate Levante can score against Real Madrid</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Carlo Ancelotti claps 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Carlo%20Ancelotti%20claps%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/wolves-v-man-city-tips-back-de-bruyne-to-get-the-job-done-090522-1063.html">Wolves v Man City: Back De Bruyne to get the job done</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/eda932ee83de41e041dc13841c3cc92d4cc9e684.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/eda932ee83de41e041dc13841c3cc92d4cc9e684.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-united-v-chelsea-tips---old-habits-die-hard-for-struggling-hosts-090522-140.html">Leeds United v Chelsea: Old habits die hard for struggling hosts</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/marsch-leeds.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/marsch-leeds.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/tuesday-football-tips-alba-can-assist-again-for-barca-100522-1063.html">Tuesday Football Tips: Alba can assist again for Barca</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/jordi-alba-barcelona-real-sociedad.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/jordi-alba-barcelona-real-sociedad.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/valencia-v-betis-tips---mayhem-at-the-mestalla-100522-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Mayhem at the Mestalla</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Jose Bordalas Valencia manager.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Jose%20Bordalas%20Valencia%20manager.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford-v-everton-tips-toffees-can-take-a-further-step-towards-safety-090522-719.html">Watford v Everton: Toffees can take a further step towards safety</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/adcc9021f6b28d9b2b0c27aaac9f6c95fa398761.728x413.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/adcc9021f6b28d9b2b0c27aaac9f6c95fa398761.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">More Football Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Football</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-offers/" class=" "> Betfair Offers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class="active "> Football Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/talksport-charity-bet/" class=" "> TalkSPORT Charity Bet </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley/" class=" "> Burnley </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds Utd </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-city/" class=" "> Norwich City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford/" class=" "> Watford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolves </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> English Football League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img){window.ftClick=""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215=""; window.ftX=""; window.ftY=""; window.ftZ=""; window.ftOBA=1; window.ftContent=""; window.ftCustom=""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack=""; window.ftRandom=Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215=ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());}var ftDomain=(window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP=new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag=function(){deployTag=function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag=document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id="ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name="ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling);},gTimer=setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init();})(this); '></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget"> <div class="widget__body"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> </div> <div class="widget__footer"> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li> Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/", "name": "Football Tips" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/wednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html", "name": "Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fwednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-100522-204.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <footer class="footer"> <div class="footer__column"> <p class="footer__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer__column footer__column--links"> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="small_print"> <div class="small_print__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football//"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7093bc661aa15a7b","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2021.12.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>