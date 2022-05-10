</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Leicester City v Norwich City: Back the Foxes to cover the two goal handicap against Canaries 
Alan Dudman
10 May 2022
4:00 min read read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Leicester City v Norwich City: Back the Foxes to cover the two goal handicap against Canaries ", "name": "Leicester City v Norwich City: Back the Foxes to cover the two goal handicap against Canaries ", "description": "Alan Dudman landed another winner last time out with Manchester City winning against Leeds, and he has four bets for Wednesday's King Power clash between Lei...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city-v-norwich-city-tips-back-the-foxes-to-cover-the-two-goal-handicap-against-canaries-100522-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city-v-norwich-city-tips-back-the-foxes-to-cover-the-two-goal-handicap-against-canaries-100522-134.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-10T08:52:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-10T09:56:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/80c8edff5350d85116509d2cca44c58201a7809e.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman landed another winner last time out with Manchester City winning against Leeds, and he has four bets for Wednesday's King Power clash between Leicester and Norwich... Leicester City v Norwich City Wednesday 11th May, kick-off 19:45 Rodgers needs a rebuild fast Leicester return to Premier League action on Wednesday night, and at least stay rooted home at the King Power; one crumb of comfort following a 1-2 defeat to Everton. But their home record isn't particularly good. A season which has seen them defend poorly on a consistent basis means Brendan Rodgers will face a crunch summer. Key players such as Youri Tielemans, playmaker James Maddison and winger Harvey Barnes have all been linked with moves away from the club. Their European adventure came to an end last week against an emotional Jose Mourinho's Roma, but the Everton loss was worrying. They dominated the game for large periods, but found Jordan Pickford in irresistible form - a run now which means the Foxes are without a victory in seven games - the longest run without a win under Rodgers. You can still back Leicester for a Top 10 Finish at [2.24]. Considering their next two games are against Norwich and Watford, that really should be six points. I however am leaving that market alone after Southampton's demise. Rodgers was almost summing up the season as a whole by criticising the hunger and desire from Sunday. Also with the way they shot themselves in the foot was symptomatic of the way they have played. At least they have eight wins at home compared to just three away - and one of those was the 1-2 win at Carrow Road in August. Although it took 76 minutes for Leicester to get the winner thanks to Marc Albrighton. Calls for Smith to go, but problems lie deeper As a Foxes fan if you think things are bad, spare a thought for Norwich. A sense of apathy and anger is now creeping in for the faithful, who so often seemed to enjoy their Premier League experiences under Daniel Farke in the past with realisation that they'd be going down, but back up. The recruitment has been pretty shambolic, and I've always viewed Norwich as a very well-run club that perhaps knew their limitations. The decision to fire Farke, and indeed the manner of it was a poor one. From the outside it looked as if the club had already prepared for relegation and cut their cloth accordingly. That all changed and it seemed the board panicked following a series of lamentable displays. They have never recovered from that. I don't think you can blame Dean Smith either, as he has walked into a shambles. Banners calling for "Smith Out" appeared too, but this is not Smith's fault. He's walked into a hornets' nest. It's a third season in a row now in which promotion has been followed by relegation and fans protested on Sunday after the 0-4 defeat to West Ham. By the way, and hindsight and all that, but how an earth were West Ham allowed to be 4/6? Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent were recently ruled out of the remaining four games. Christoph Zimmermann missed the Hammers clash with a groin issue, while Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele won't be playing for the remainder of the campaign either. Their situation has been summed up perfectly by a recent letter from Gary Gowers, who wrote they remain increasingly uncompetitive at an elite level. Indeed, with just two away wins and 10 goals score on the road, it's bleak. Are Leicester value at 1/2? Or do we play the handicap? The fact Leicester are priced at nearly [1.48] reflects how bad the Foxes have been this season, as any team that are half-decent in the top-half would be shorter. A top three team would be about [1.10] for this or even shorter. With the Canaries boasting a solitary home 2-0 win against Burnley as the only success in their last 13 games, and a previous win away from home in November, even the [8.0] offer can't tempt me. Its a difficult game with Norwich down, and the way they completely rolled over like a dog who wanted his belly tickled against West Ham indicated to me that things are getting worse. Smith has called for the team to play with pride and get some momentum for next season, but it ain't gonna happen as they say. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leicester-city-vs-norwich-city/932888/"] I don't like tipping 1/2 chances in the outrights, but I don't think it's a bad price. The Everton defeat was a no-win. They had the hangover from Europe against a team who are fighting for their lives, the problem backing such short prices is that you are on a hiding to nothing. It wins, and tipping a [1.5] shot is a very easy option, but they lose; and you are left with egg on your face. Likewise you could tip Norwich and back the Canaries at [8.0], but they were so poor against West Ham you'd want [10.0] at least. Even the trading angle in-play for Norwich is minimal. The last time they took the lead in a game that wasn't their sole Burnley success was against Liverpool. Although bizarrely their two best away performances have come against the Reds and Manchester United. An early goal makes for a trade to lay back, but Smith's side hardly ever take the lead. Their xG numbers from their last three have all been below 1.0, with processes of 0.78, 0.35 and 0.66. Leicester fare little better, with an abysmal 0.24xG recently against Aston Villa in a 0-0. However, they at least got their numbers up against Everton with a 1.47. I think the best way to play this is the Norwich +2 market with by backing Leicester -2 at [4.0]. I was slightly tempted with the -3 at [8.0], but the last time the Foxes scored four was against Randers in February. The Everton loss was just City's second in 17 games at home in all competitions, and they have been better at the King Power this term, and that's enough to lead me to the handicap bet. If Maddison is fit, he can add to season&#39;s best 14 goals The hosts do have plenty of talented youngsters waiting in the wings, and the local press has reported that Rodgers might use and blood one or two of the rookies towards the end of the season. Ben Nelson, Oli Ewing, and Sammy Braybrooke have been included in squads this term and Braybrooke has captained England at u18s. Lewis Brunt made his recent PL debut against Spurs and he could be close to another run out. However, mixed messages regarding team news means the To Score market is difficult. James Maddison missed the Everton game but he could be back for the hosts on Wednesday and I would back him to score against his former club. The 25-year-old has enjoyed his best-ever season in the face of a poor club one with 14 goals from midfield, and playing him on the To Score market at around [3.0] looks a good way to go. Likewise, I do enjoy taking on an opposite number at the shortest price, and I've had success this season for the PL previews by laying Teemu Pukki. The main proportion of his goals come at home and he's only netted three away all season, and with the club scoring just 10 times on the road, we can take him on. Bet Builder option for a double Putting up Maddison for a Bet Builder does rest on him starting, but my one option here is to play the Both Team To Score market, which is something I have been using a fair bit in League One to boost the 0-0 Correct Score bet. We can play the 'No' price of 11/10, with the Leicester win at Half Time which pays around [3.4]. Norwich haven't scored a goal in their last three, and while the hosts have problems with set-pieces, Norwich are hardly a force in that area. Adding the 2-0 and 3-0 for that Bet Builder to make a treble pays [10.0] and [12.0]. *You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/80c8edff5350d85116509d2cca44c58201a7809e.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alan Dudman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/80c8edff5350d85116509d2cca44c58201a7809e.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/80c8edff5350d85116509d2cca44c58201a7809e.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/80c8edff5350d85116509d2cca44c58201a7809e.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/80c8edff5350d85116509d2cca44c58201a7809e.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">It's been a resounding thumbs down for Leicester's season </figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Leicester City vs Norwich City </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Wed 11 May, 19:45</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Leicester City vs Norwich City", "description" : "Leicester City vs Norwich City prediction and betting tips. Leicester City vs Norwich City
Wed 11 May, 19:45 Alan Dudman landed another winner last time out with Manchester City winning against Leeds, and he has four bets for Wednesday's King Power clash between Leicester and Norwich... to the handicap bet."</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563539">Back Leicester -2 in the Norwich +2 market @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> Leicester v Norwich </a></strong></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/leicester-v-norwich-betting-31421976">Leicester City v Norwich City </a></strong><br> <strong>Wednesday 11th May, kick-off 19:45 </strong><p><strong><h2>Rodgers needs a rebuild fast</h2></strong></p><p>Leicester return to Premier League action on Wednesday night, and at least stay rooted home at the King Power; one crumb of comfort following a 1-2 defeat to <strong>Everton</strong>. But their home record isn't particularly good. </p><p>A season which has seen them <strong>defend poorly</strong> on a consistent basis means Brendan Rodgers will face a crunch summer. Key players such as Youri Tielemans, playmaker James Maddison and winger Harvey Barnes have all been linked with moves away from the club. Their European adventure came to an end last week against an emotional Jose Mourinho's Roma, but the Everton loss was worrying. They dominated the game for large periods, but found Jordan Pickford in irresistible form - a run now which means the Foxes are without a victory in seven games - the longest run without a win under Rodgers. </p><p>You can still back Leicester for a <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.184315597">Top 10 Finish</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.24</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>. Considering their next two games are against Norwich and Watford, that really should be six points. I however am leaving that market alone after Southampton's demise. </p><p>Rodgers was almost summing up the season as a whole by criticising the hunger and desire from Sunday. Also with the way they shot themselves in the foot was symptomatic of the way they have played. At least they have eight wins at home compared to just three away - and one of those was the 1-2 win at Carrow Road in August. Although it took 76 minutes for Leicester to get the winner thanks to Marc Albrighton. </p><p><strong><h2>Calls for Smith to go, but problems lie deeper</h2> </strong></p><p>As a Foxes fan if you think things are bad, spare a thought for Norwich. A sense of apathy and anger is now creeping in for the faithful, who so often seemed to enjoy their Premier League experiences under <strong>Daniel Farke</strong> in the past with realisation that they'd be going down, but back up. </p><p>The recruitment has been pretty shambolic, and I've always viewed Norwich as a very well-run club that perhaps knew their limitations. The decision to fire Farke, and indeed the manner of it was a poor one. From the outside it looked as if the club had already prepared for relegation and cut their cloth accordingly. That all changed and it seemed the board panicked following a series of lamentable displays. </p><p>They have never recovered from that. I don't think you can blame <strong>Dean Smith</strong> either, as he has walked into a shambles. Banners calling for "Smith Out" appeared too, but this is not Smith's fault. He's walked into a hornets' nest. </p><p><img alt="Dean Smith pre season 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Dean%20Smith%20pre%20season%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's a third season in a row now in which promotion has been followed by relegation and fans protested on Sunday after the 0-4 defeat to West Ham. By the way, and hindsight and all that, but how an earth were West Ham allowed to be 4/6? </p><p><strong>Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent</strong> were recently ruled out of the remaining four games. Christoph Zimmermann missed the Hammers clash with a groin issue, while Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele won't be playing for the remainder of the campaign either. </p><p>Their situation has been summed up perfectly by a recent letter from Gary Gowers, who wrote they remain increasingly uncompetitive at an elite level. Indeed, with just two away wins and 10 goals score on the road, it's bleak. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563539">Are Leicester value at 1/2? Or do we play the handicap? </a></h2></strong></p><p>The fact <strong>Leicester are priced</strong> at nearly <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.48</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b> reflects how bad the Foxes have been this season, as any team that are half-decent in the top-half would be shorter. A top three team would be about <b class="inline_odds" title="1/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.10</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/10</span></b> for this or even shorter. With the Canaries boasting a solitary home 2-0 win against Burnley as the only success in their last 13 games, and a previous win away from home in November, even the <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> offer can't tempt me. </p><p>Its a difficult game with <strong>Norwich down</strong>, and the way they completely rolled over like a dog who wanted his belly tickled against West Ham indicated to me that things are getting worse. Smith has called for the team to play with pride and get some momentum for next season, but it ain't gonna happen as they say. </p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shirt_-_Grain" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#2746AA;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#2746AA;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#2746AA;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M49.3,96.6c-0.1-0.3-1.1,0.2-0.9,0.8c0.2,1.1,0.9,1.8,2.1,1.6c1-0.1,2,0.1,2-1.1 C52.4,95.6,49.9,98.3,49.3,96.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M57,98c-0.8,0-1.3,0.5-1.6,1.3c-0.4,1.1-0.4,1.9,0.2,2.5l1.8-3.8C57.3,98,57.2,98,57,98z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M143.3,96.8c0.4-1,0.9-2.1,1.8-3.8C142.9,94.1,142.7,95.3,143.3,96.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M72.6,92.1c-0.5-0.2-0.9-0.3-1.1,0.3c-0.5,0.9,1.6,4.3,2.9,4.5c1.1,0.2,1.3-1.1,1.2-1.3 C75,94.2,74.1,92.9,72.6,92.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M72,85.8c-0.5-0.2-1.3,0.4-1,0.9c0.9,1.2,0.7,3.1,2.3,3.7c1,0.3,0.7-0.8,0.9-1.3 C74.3,87.5,73.5,86.4,72,85.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M59,106.1c-0.4,0.2-0.6,0.8-1,0.8h-0.1l-0.1,2.6c0.3,0,0.7-0.2,1-0.4c0.9-0.4,2.7,0.5,2.7-1.1 c-0.2-0.6-0.3-0.9-0.4-1.3c-0.2-0.9,0.5-2.2-0.9-2.5C58.6,104,59.7,105.6,59,106.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M157.3,60.6c-0.1-0.6-0.6-1-1.3-1c-0.5,0.1-0.9,0.3-0.8,0.8c0.1,0.7,0.8,0.9,1.4,1 C157.1,61.5,157.4,61.1,157.3,60.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M155.1,20.2c-1.7,0.4-5.8-1.5-3.3-3c0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2l-6.6-2.8L140.3,8h-23 c0.4,2.2,7.3,1.1,7.3,5c0,5.9,7.2,8.6,6.4,10.9c-1.7,1.5,2.6,1.5,2.8,3c1.9,0.4,6.1-4.5,8.9-1.2c3.1,3,3.1,3,7,0.9 c3.4-0.9-1.3-3.1,1-4.9c2.1,0.1,14.8,5.5,11.1-0.5l-6.3-2.7C155.3,19,155.2,19.5,155.1,20.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M190.6,40.3l-1.2-2.5c-0.2,0.3-0.4,0.6-0.7,0.9C189,41.5,189.7,41.7,190.6,40.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M84.1,48.3c-1.5-0.2-2.4,1.3-2.5,2.7c-0.1,1.5,1.1,1.8,2.6,1.7c0.5-0.2,2,0,1.5-0.7 C84.8,50.8,85.9,48.6,84.1,48.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M48.1,93.6c1.3,2.2,3.8-0.5,3.3-2.4c-5.5,0.8-5-12.8-3.8-14.9c2,5.5,5.1,7,6.5,0.7 c12-0.2,3.3,5.8,8.2,8.3c4.4-0.9,8.5-5.9,13.2-3.3c6.2-6.1,10.6,3.1,16.3,2.9c1.9-0.9,3.1-1.7,1.3-3.7c2.3-3.2,11.1,3.2,14.9-5.2 c5-3.1,4.4,6.4,10.2,4.8c2.5,3.3,9.2-3.5,8.8,2.1c2,3.4,6.3-4.9,9-1c0.5,0.5,1.2,1.6,2,0.5c1.4-2.3-3.3-3.6,0.5-5.6 c5.1-6.7-6.7-2.2-6.8-8c-0.3-0.3-1.7-0.2-0.7-1.1c1.8-3,5.7,3.7,7.1-0.4c4.9-6.4,26.9,13.1,19.1,10.2c-5.5,0.1,0.8,3.1-3.1,3.9 c-6.8,5.1-0.3-6.7-8.3-8.2c-1.5-1.1-5.7,0.7-4.6,2.4c2,1.5-2.1,3.6,0,4.9c2.4-1.1,1.8-5,5.2-3.8c2.6,0.8,0.6,4,0.5,5.9 c-1.4,3.5,5.1,3,7.2,4.5c2.7,2.8,4.4,1.8,4.2-1.9c2.1,0.7,2.8-5.5,4.9-2.9c-0.5,2.1,0.8,1.2,1.7,0.9c1.9-0.6,3.8-2.5,5.9-0.3 c2-0.1,3.8-2.8,5.5,0.1c1.7,1.4,3.8-1.5,5.7,0.6c1.7,1.7,3.9,0.1,2.9-2c-4-4.2,2.5-14.8-3.5-15.4c7.9-10.4-2.7-2.1-7.4-5.7 c-4,2.3-3.9-1.8-0.1-1.8c-1.1-1.4-5.3-2.3-4-5.5c0.8-1.9,8.7-0.3,3.7-3.9c-5.4-6.5-16.2,3.1-22.4,8.5c5.3-2.6,10,4.3,10.3-1.2 c-0.6-3.3,8.1-6,5-1.7c0.9,0.4,1-2,1.8-0.2c-3.9,2.6-6.2,0.8-4,6.9c2,3-2.6,2.3-2,5.7c-4.8,2.1-4-8.7-8.8-4.1 c-1.1,1.6-1.8,0.5-1.9-0.4c-0.7-2.9-5.2-3.6-3.1,0c-2.9-0.4-6.5-3.9-9-1.7c-2.8,1.2,1.4,3.9-2.1,4.1c-4.2-0.4-16-7.8-18.5-2.3 c-3.6,4-0.3-2.5-6.7-0.9c2.6,2.9,5.2,8.2,7.6,2.5c2.6-1.8,12.9,8.5,6.8,9.8c-3.8,1.1-4.1-4-7.8-3.4c-1.5,0.2-4.3,0.6-4.2-1.8 c0.5-3.7-5.7-3-4.1-5.8c2.3-6-6.8,0.5-7.7-3.4c-2.9-3.4-8.5,2.3-7.7,5.1c1.4,3.4,9.3,4.1,4.1,7.9c-1.4,2.2-2.7-1.2-4.5,0.3 c3.6,6.9-0.9,5.1-4.6,1.3c-2.7-3.9-10.4-0.4-9.6-7.1c3.3,2.4,2.2-2.9,5.8,2.3c-0.1-7-1.3-14.8-10.3-8.3c2.5-5.9-6.4-6.9-7.6-10.6 c1.5-2.2-0.6-1.3-1.5-2.6c3.4-3.9,7.2,1.5,10.3,0.8c-1.1-3.9-3.1-3.3,2.8-5c2.3-2.4,5.6,2.5,7.9-0.8c0-2.3,4-2.2,2.9-4.5 c2.2-5.2-1.7-4.2-5.9-7.6c-2.5-2.4-6.6,1.7-8.9-1.1c-2,2.5,3.9,10.8-1.4,8.2c-1.3-1.2-1.8-0.6-2.2,0.9c0.1-2.3-1.7-2.6-3.8-3.5 c1.4,2.3,0.8,4.6,3.2,6.5C64,45.2,66.6,29,60.6,35c-1.1,2,2.5,2.2,2.3,3.9C61.3,42,63.1,42,65,42.1c-3.9,5.7-5.9-8.5-11.6,9.5 c-3.6-1.5-0.2-4-2.3-5.9c-5.3,2.7-2.6-0.8-0.1-3.2c9.2-3.3,4.3-2.4-1.6-4.9c-9.9,5.8,0.8,5.4-4.4,8.3c-4,4.5,0.6,13.3,3.7,17.1 c0.9-1.6-0.5-3-0.2-4.4c4-0.2,0.1-4.1-0.2-6.6c1.1,0.1,3-1.4,2.7,1.3c1.8,1.3,7.5,0.1,9.9-1.6c1-0.9,3-1.3,3.1,1.2 c0.5,1.9,4.8,0.4,2.5,3.3c-2.3,2-5.9,4.7-4.9,0.2c-0.4-2.5-5.4,0.9-2.5,1.7c4.3,1.8-4.7,1.5-5.4-0.8c0.3,1,1.5,4.2,2.5,5.6 c2.3,3.6,11.8,6.9,9.5,11.3c-0.4,2.3-7.1-4.6-3.2,0.7c2.5,0.6,2.8,6.6,0.2,3.8c-0.4-4.1-5-1.9-6.2-4c0.5-1.8,1.6,1.1,2.5-0.2 c-1.9-1.6-5.2-4.1-7.8-5.2c-6.2-2.6-5.4-7-6.8,1.6"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M164.1,37.5c-0.1-0.4-0.4-0.5-0.8-0.6c-0.5,0-0.6,0.3-0.6,0.7c0.1,0.3,0.3,0.6,0.3,0.6 C164,38.2,164.1,37.9,164.1,37.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M105,105.9c-0.4-0.4-1.2-0.6-1.6-0.3c-1.3,0.8,0.3,1.6,0.5,2.6C104,107.3,106.1,107.1,105,105.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M131.5,93.7c0.4,0.1,0.7-0.2,0.7-0.6c0-0.7-2.1-3.8-2.6-3.7c-0.8,0.1-0.6,0.7-0.6,1.3 C129,92.2,129.9,93.2,131.5,93.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M126.6,96.5c0.6,0.2,0.6-0.4,0.6-0.8c0-0.5-0.2-0.9-0.6-1.1c-2.4-1.1-3.3-4-6.2-4.5 c-0.5-0.1-1-0.7-1.5-0.2s0.1,1,0.1,1.5c0.1,2.8,3.1,4.4,3.2,7.2c0.1,1.2,1.5,1.2,2.6,0.9c1-0.2,1.5-0.9,1.1-1.8 C125.5,96.9,124.8,96.2,126.6,96.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M136.8,99.1c1,0.1,3.6-2.9,3.5-3.9c-0.1-0.7-0.6-0.9-1.2-0.7c-1.9,0.6-2.2,2.4-3.2,3.7 C135.5,98.7,136.1,99.1,136.8,99.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M142.5,81.3c-0.8,0.1-1,0.7-1,1.3c0,0.6,0.2,1.1,1,1.1c0.7-0.1,1.2-0.5,1.2-1.2 C143.7,81.9,143.4,81.3,142.5,81.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M81.5,106.8c0.1,0,0.3-0.1,0.4-0.1c-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.3-0.5c-0.2,0.1-0.3,0.2-0.4,0.2 C81.3,106.5,81.3,106.7,81.5,106.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M78.4,91.6c1.8-0.3,1.4-1.8,1.9-2.7c0-0.6-0.1-1.4-0.7-1.2c-1.5,0.5-0.5,2.4-1.7,3.3 C77.7,91.1,78,91.7,78.4,91.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M64.6,114.6c-3.6,3.5-4.7-1.1-6.8-3.4L57.2,128c1.4,1.8,2.2,5.6,4.3,5.1c9.9-5.8,12.3,5.1,16.8,1 c2.8-2.8,7.6-0.1,9.3-4.4c4-2.7,7.3,6,13.2,3c1.6,4.2,4.9-2,6.8,1.7c2.7,2.5,2.7,2.5,4.4-0.6c-2.9,0.3-2.9-1.8-6.1-2.9 c8.8-5.1-2.3-3.4-2.5-8.2c8.1-2.8,10.2,0.9,17.8,4.9c2.7,1.1-0.3,2.2-1.5,3.1c1.4,2.6-1.5,1.8-2.4,2.8c0.5-3.1-2.3-8.1-5.6-6.5 c0.1,1.7,2.3,1.6,2.7,3.1c0.3,0.9,0.1,2.1,1.8,1.9c-0.7,1.2-3.4,1.8-1.2,3.3c2.9,3.5,5.1-2.9,7.7-0.4c0.6,0.8,1.2,0.3,1.8-0.4 c0.6-0.8,1.4-2.7,2.1,0c2.5,0.3,6.2-0.3,8.6-0.4c11.2-0.7,16,10.1,20.7,7.1c1.3-2.3-3.9-4.7-1.2-7.6c1.6-1.2-0.5-2.6-1.2-0.8 c-1.1,4.4-6.6-5.8-2.1-6.8c14.2-9.2-10.7-11.9-14.2-18.9c-3.2-1.7-8.5,4.5-3.9,5.4c1.2,3.8,2.7-1.5,4.6-0.8c0.7,1.6,1.3,6.6-2,3.8 c-2.9-3-6.8,2.8-9.1,0.2c3.6-0.9,4.3-1.8,3.4-5c-3.2,1.7-5.7,5.5-8.1,7.7c0.8,2.9-4.2,0.9-1.9-1c2.3-2.3-4.2-5.1-4.3-7.9 c4.3-0.6,3.7,5.4,9.3,4.9c-6.9-4.6,5.9-11.2-0.1-11.8c-4.1-0.6-2-7.4-7.7-7.1c-1.3-1-2.2-2.6-3.8-3.5c3.2,1,5.6-2.6,1.1-3.2 c-0.8-1.6,0.2,6.7-5.4,1.6c-3.1-1.3-6.6-6.4-9.1-6.1c-1.9,2.7-2.7-0.9-4.5-0.5c-1.6,2.1,4.5,5.3,1.6,7.4c-1.9,0.6-2.4-2.2-3.9-3 c-3.9-2.7,0.6,5.7-3.4,2.4c-4.6-1.4,5,8.9,6,4.6c0.1-3.2,3.7,1.9,5-0.3c9.1-4.7,7.8-1.3,13.3,5.6c-3.2,1.3-5.5-7.9-6.9-2.7 c-1.4,6.3,2.4,7.4,0.9,12.3c-3.5,4.6,1.3,5.9,2.9,9.5c-1.3,0.1-1.5-1.3-2.6-1.2c-1.5,6.8-6.6-3.5-9.6-4.3 c-3.7-3.2-5.3-18-11.1-14.3c-1.2,1.8-3.7,3.1-0.1,5c-0.5,3.7,7.6,2.6,7,6.7c-2.4-0.1-4.3-3.6-6.5-2.7c1,3.7-2.1,4.7-3.4,1 c2.5,1,0.4-3.5-1-2.2c-2.1,1.1-3-1.6-4.5-2.8c0,0,0,0-0.1-0.1s-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2c-1.8-1.5-5.7,0.4-5.5,2.3c0.8,2.6,5,1.6,5.8,4.6 C70.8,121.6,75.4,103.4,64.6,114.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M100.8,108.5c0.4,0.2,0.7-0.4,0.7-0.9c-0.3-0.7-0.4-1.7-1.6-1.7c-0.5,0-1.1,0.2-0.9,0.7 C99.4,107.3,100.1,108,100.8,108.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M80.2,104.8c0.1-0.7-0.7-0.9-1.8-0.8c0.3,0.4,0.4,0.7,0.6,0.8l0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0.1,0.1 C79.6,105.2,80,105.6,80.2,104.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M98.5,96.9c0-0.4-0.5-0.5-0.9-0.4c-1.2,0.4-2.2,0.8-1.3,2.6C97,98.2,98.4,98.2,98.5,96.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M137.5,93c1.7-0.6,2.1-2.5,3.2-3.8c0.4-0.5-0.6-1.3-1.2-1.1c-1.4,0.6-2.8,1.4-2.7,3.3 C137,91.9,136.6,93.3,137.5,93z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M163.9,43.3c0.8-0.4,1.2-1.1,0.7-1.7c-0.9-0.9-0.8,0.4-1.2,0.6c-0.7,0.4-1.5,0.5-2.6,0.8 C162.1,44,163,43.7,163.9,43.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M142.6,54.7c-0.6,0.3-1.6,0.6-1.8,1.7c0.9,0,1.2,0.8,1.8,1.1s1.4,0.9,1.9,0.1 c0.5-0.8,0.5-1.9,0-2.7C144.1,54.1,143.2,54.3,142.6,54.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M121.3,54.4c-0.1,0.1-0.2,0.2-0.3,0.4c0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.4,0.1c0,0,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.2 C121.6,54.6,121.4,54.5,121.3,54.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M135.7,53.3c-0.8,1-1.8,1.6-2.1,2.7C136.3,55.9,136.4,55.8,135.7,53.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M167,45.1c0,0.1,0.7,0,0.7-0.1c1-1.5,0.4-2.7-0.7-3.8C166,42.5,166.2,43.8,167,45.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M122.8,60c0,0.6,0.6,0.6,1,0.5c0.8-0.1,1.4-0.5,1.5-1.3c0.1-0.4-0.2-0.7-0.9-0.7 C123.7,58.8,122.9,59.1,122.8,60z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M151,42.6c4.4-0.9,7.3,0.8,11.4-0.9c-2-3.1-5-3.2-7.5-2.6c-5.5,0.6-8.8-4.8-14.5-4.6 c4.9-1.3,0.1-9.3-2.4-4c-0.6,1.9-6.9,2-7.6-0.1c-0.6-2.4-2.8-1.7-4.2-1.7c-1.4,0-2.6,1.2-2.2,3c0.4,2.5-5.4,3.5-4.7,0.5 c0-3.7-4.3-0.4-5.7-2.3c-1.6-4.5,5.8-3.9,6.1-6.7c4.9-1.2,4.2-7.2,1-4.4c-2.2,3.2-8-2.6-5.2-4.7c-2.2-1.5-3.5-3.7-4.7-6.1h-21 l-5.2,6.2l-16,6.9c3.5-0.1,7-1.2,10.5-0.7c3.9,6.5,12.7,5.1,18.6,8c3.6,3.1-0.9,3.2-3,2.5c-5.2,8.5,7,2.9,6.7,6.6 c0,2.2,5.3,2.4,2.7,0c-2.5-1.4-3-5.9,0.8-3.6c2.1,1.6,2.9,4.1,2.9,6.6c2.5-1.9,2.2,1.1,3.5,1.6c1.7,2.2-3.5,1.4,0,5.3 c2.5,3.4,2.1-2.4,4.5-1.5c6.5,1.1,8.8-7.7,13.3-8.3c4.8,5.7-4.5,8.4-4.4,13c2.4,2.8-3.6,1.2-2.3,3.1c1.2,0.8,2.2,1.4,2.7,2.7 c3.3,1.2,3.6-7.7,6.7-5.5C138.8,51.9,146.9,47.4,151,42.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M199.6,58.5l-3.2-6.6c-0.1,0.1-0.3,0.1-0.4,0.2c-3.3,1.7-3.8,2.7-2.6,6.6c3.1-1.2,4.3-0.5,4.2,2.6 c0,1.2,0.5,2.2,1.1,3.2c0.4,0.6,0.9,0.9,1.6,0.4c0.6-0.4,1.3-0.8,0.7-1.7c-0.3-0.4-0.7-0.9-0.9-1.3C199,59.9,198.8,59,199.6,58.5z "></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M194.9,63c-2.8,2.5,1.5,2.6,1.4,4.2c0,0.5,0.3,0.9,0.8,1c0.3,0.1,0.8-0.1,1-0.3 c0.4-0.4,0.2-0.8-0.1-1.2C197.1,65.4,196.4,64,194.9,63z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M186.2,36.1c-2.3,1.2-4.6,1.5-6.7,2.7c-1.6,0.9-3.5,2.4-5.4,2.1c-2.8-0.3-2.4,1.1-2,2.4 c0.3,0.9,0.4,1.8,0.4,2.9c2.7-1.2,5.1-2.5,8-2.2c0.9,0.1,1.8-0.5,2.1,0.8c0.3,1.1,0.8,2.2-0.5,2.8c-1.7,0.8-2.2,2.8-4.4,3.1 c-1.4,0.2-1.1,1.9-0.8,3s1.4,1,2.4,0.7c1.9-0.6,3.1-2.3,5.3-2.4c0.6,0,0.7-1,0.5-1.6c-0.9-3.3-0.4-6.5,0.5-9.8 C186.1,39.3,186.8,37.9,186.2,36.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M180.7,46c-0.7-0.5-0.9-1.1-1.7-1c-0.1,0-0.3,0.4-0.3,0.6C179.1,46.1,179.5,46.5,180.7,46z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M167.4,28.2c-0.8,1.8-2.7,3-5.2,2.9c-1.1-0.1-2.6-0.4-3,1.2c-0.3,1.4,0.8,2.1,1.8,2.7 c0.6,0.4,1.1,0.9,2.1,0.8c-0.4-2.5,1-4,3.4-4.7c1.9-0.5,2.6-1.7,3.3-4.2C168.9,28,168.1,26.5,167.4,28.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M140.8,56.4c0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.2C140.8,56.5,140.8,56.4,140.8,56.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M73.8,26.1c-0.6-0.1-0.9,0.5-0.7,0.9c0.6,1,0.3,2.7,2.1,2.9c0.6,0,0.7-0.5,0.6-1 C75.3,27.9,75.4,26.5,73.8,26.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M61.3,29.4c-0.3,1.6,1.2,0.9,2,1.1c1-0.2,2.6,0.4,2.5-1.3c-0.1-1-1-2.2-2.1-2.1 C62.6,27.2,61.4,28.3,61.3,29.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M42.7,33.5l-0.5,0.9C42.7,34.4,42.7,34,42.7,33.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M77.4,26.6c0.4,0.1,0.7-0.3,0.8-0.6c0.5-2-2.3-1.1-2.4-2.5C75.7,24.9,75.9,26.1,77.4,26.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M55.2,27.8c0.8,0.1,1.7-0.2,1.6-1c0-0.2-0.1-0.4-0.1-0.6L54,27.4C54.3,27.6,54.7,27.7,55.2,27.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M101.1,43.4c-0.5,1.6,1.4,2.1,2,3.2c0.1,0,0.3,0,1.1,0.4c-0.4-1.8-1.2-3.1-2.5-4 C101.6,43,101.2,43.2,101.1,43.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M91.8,67c-0.9-0.7-1.9-2.2-3-1.4c-1.5,1,0.6,2,0.8,3.2c0.3,1,1,2,2.2,2.3c1.8,0.1,0.7-2,2.2-2 c0.6,0,1.2-0.2,1-0.9c-0.1-0.6-0.7-0.8-1.3-0.8C93.1,67.4,92.4,67.4,91.8,67z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M103,41.2c-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.5-0.4-0.6c0.1,0.2,0.1,0.5,0.2,0.7C102.9,41.3,103,41.2,103,41.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M105.8,56c0.5,0.1,0.9,1.2,1.5,0.2c0.3-0.6-0.1-1.2-0.5-1.7c-1.2-1.4-4.3-1-5.2,0.7 c-0.7,1.3-0.4,2.2,1.3,2.3c0.6,0,1.3,0,1.9,0c0.1,1.1,0.5,2,1.9,2.2c0.1,0,0.5-0.3,0.5-0.5c-0.2-1.1-0.8-1.9-2.1-1.9 C105.4,56.9,104.3,55.8,105.8,56z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M102.5,39.6c-0.2-0.1-0.8,0.2-0.8,0.4c0,0.5,0.5,0.5,0.9,0.6C102.7,40.2,103.2,39.8,102.5,39.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M112,51.7c0.3,1.3,1.5,2.8,2.8,2.9c1.2,0.1,2.6-1.4,2.5-2.6c0-1.8-2.2-0.8-3.1-1.5 C113.1,50.5,111.7,50.5,112,51.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M160,62.2c0-0.5-0.3-0.8-0.8-0.9c-0.5,0-0.6,0.3-0.6,0.7s0.2,0.7,0.6,0.7S160,62.6,160,62.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M73.5,222h7.6c-2.4-2.4-4.7-2-7.3-0.2C73.7,221.9,73.6,221.9,73.5,222z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M70.7,197.5c0.8,0.2,1.4-0.3,1-1.1c-0.5-1.1-0.1-2.9-1.9-3.1c-0.8-0.1-0.6,0.7-0.7,1.5 C70,195.4,68.8,197.2,70.7,197.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M70.7,211.3c-0.6-0.3-1.3-0.1-1.3,0.5c-0.4,2-2.7,3.2-2.1,6.1c1.5-2,2.7-3.6,3.9-5.3 C71.5,212.1,71.3,211.6,70.7,211.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M156.2,111.7c1.7,0,2.4-0.9,2-2.1c-0.4-1.3,0-2.2,1-3.7c-2.4,1-4.6,1.2-4.1,3.8 C155.2,110.5,154.3,111.7,156.2,111.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M76.8,192.1c0.2-1.4,0.5-2.9-1.8-3.7c-0.4,1.1-0.2,2.3-0.7,3.3c-0.4,0.9,0.5,1.2,1.2,1.4 C76.3,193.3,76.7,192.7,76.8,192.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M90.4,210.7c1.8,2.1,2.1,2,3.3-0.5c0.7-1.4,0.1-3,1.3-4.2c-2-0.3-2.9,1.2-4.5,1.6 c-3.7,0.9-6.1-0.9-8.7-2.8c-1.4-1-2.6-1.1-3.6,0.3c-0.7,0.2-1.4-0.5-2.1,0c2.2,3.6,2.2,3.6,6.6,4.8c0.7,0.2,1.3,0.6,1.4,1.1 c0.3,1.2-1.2,0.2-1.5,1c-0.4,0.9-1.7-0.4-2.1,0.7c-0.5,1.1,1.6,6.3,2.8,6.8s2,0.1,2.3-1.1c0.8-2.9,4.3-4.4,4.5-7.6 C90.1,210.8,90.3,210.7,90.4,210.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M72.4,207.6c-0.2-2.1-3.6-5.1-5.8-5c-2.8-1-3.1-5-6.8-5.5c-3.6-0.7,1,2.8-2.1,2.8 c-2.6,1.2-2.6,6.3-0.1,2.2c0.7,2.1,3.9,0.7,2.9,2.8c-0.6,2.6-3.2,3.4-5.7,3.9l-0.3,9.1C60.3,215.3,71,210.9,72.4,207.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58.2,193.9c0.1-1.6-1.3-2.3-2.3-3.1c-0.2-0.2-0.4-0.3-0.5-0.3l-0.1,2.2c0.4,0.2,0.2,0.7,0,1.1 l-0.1,2c0.1,0,0.3-0.1,0.4-0.1C56.7,195.4,58.1,195.6,58.2,193.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58.4,179.6c-1.1,1.3-2,2.1-1.6,4C57.9,182.3,58.7,181.5,58.4,179.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M63.1,168.8c-2.1-2.4-0.3-6.4-5.7-6.1c-0.4-0.2-0.8-0.4-1.2-0.5l-0.2,7.7c0.6,0.6,1.2,0.9,1.8,0.9 c-1.6-4.7-1.1-6,1.8-0.6C60.6,169.2,61.2,167.7,63.1,168.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M85.6,189.3c0-0.5-0.2-1-0.7-0.9c-0.6,0.2-1.1,0.7-1.6,1c0.5,0.3,1,0.9,1.6,1 C85.6,190.6,85.5,189.8,85.6,189.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58.3,173.6c-1.5,0.4-1.6,1.7-1.8,2.8c0.2,0.6-0.1,1.7,0.7,1.4c1.2-0.6,1.5-2,2-3.2 C59.4,174.1,59.1,173.4,58.3,173.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M135,147.7c2.1,0.1,4.3-0.8,6,1.3c1,1.1,2.8,1.8,4.2,0.6c1.6-1.3,0.5-2.5-0.5-3.8 c-1.6-1.9-4.5-2.8-5-5.7c-0.2-1.3-1.2-0.5-1.9-0.1c-2,1.1-4,2.7-6.3,0.4c-0.2-0.2-1.1-0.2-1.3,0c-1.5,1.2-3.2,0.7-4.9,0.9 c-0.9,0.1-2.2,0-1.9,1.3c0.2,1,1.5,1.5,2.5,1.2c3-0.7,3-0.7,4.5,1c0.1,0.1,0.4,0.2,0.5,0.2c2.7-0.8,1.7,1.4,2.5,2.4 c-1.2,0.1-1.9-0.7-3.1-0.1c0.7,0.5,1.4,0.9,1.4,1.7c0,1.1,0.7,1.3,1.7,1.3c1.2-0.1,1-0.7,0.8-1.5C134,148.2,134.4,147.7,135,147.7 z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M153.2,222c0-0.4-0.1-0.7,0.1-1c0.3,0.2,0.6,0.4,0.6,0.6c0.1,0.2,0.1,0.3,0.2,0.4h2 c0.2-0.1,0.3-0.3,0.3-0.3c-0.2-0.7-0.8-1.2-1.6-1.2c-0.9-0.1-1.9-0.3-2.5,0.6c-0.6,0.9-1.2,1-1.9,0c-0.6-0.8-1.4-0.8-2.1-0.8 c0.1,0.7,0.4,1.2,0.8,1.7H153.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M121.2,221.9c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1h3.8C123.8,221.5,122.6,221.4,121.2,221.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M147.5,222c-0.5-0.9-0.6-1.5,0.8-1.7c0.4-0.7,0.8-1.9-0.6-1.5c-2.7,0.7-2.9-0.9-3.6-2.5 c3.2,0.4,3,0.4,2.5-2.5c-0.3-1.5-1.2-1.3-2.2-1.3c-1.2,0-1.8,0.2-1.3,1.5c0.3,0.8-0.3,1.1-1.1,1.1c-2.3,0-4.4-0.6-6.4-1.6 c-1.7-0.9-3.9-2-5.5-0.6c-1.7,1.5-0.2,3,1,4.5c1.1,1.3,2.5,2.4,3.8,3.4c0.5,0.4,1,0.7,1.2,1.2h9.7L147.5,222L147.5,222z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M171.4,94.6c-0.6,0-1.3,0.6-1.2,1.3c0.1,0.8,0.9,1,1.6,1.1v-0.5L172,97c0.4-0.1,0.8-0.3,0.9-0.8 C172.1,95.9,172.4,94.5,171.4,94.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58,102.9c0.4,0.1,0.8,0.2,1.2,0.2c-0.4-1-0.8-1.9-1.1-2.7L58,102.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M69.1,170.2c0.1,0.1,0.7,0,0.7-0.1c0.4-1.2-1-1.4-1.4-2.3c-0.1-0.3-0.5-0.4-0.8-0.5 C67.3,168.7,68.3,169.4,69.1,170.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M95.3,215.8c0.7-1.4-0.6-1.6-1.4-2c-0.5-0.3-1.3-0.3-1.2,0.5c0.3,2-0.9,1.5-2,1.2 c-1.3-0.3-2,0.4-2.4,1.3c-0.5,0.9-0.5,1.6,0.7,2.1c1.4,0.4,0.9,1.7,1,3.1C92.5,220.2,94.2,218.2,95.3,215.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M141,187.5c0.7,1.2,1.1,2.4,3,2.7C144,188.3,144.4,186.4,141,187.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M147.5,189c1.3-0.5,2.4-1,3.9-0.5c1,0.4,1.1-0.9,0.6-1.1c-1.7-0.7-0.5-1.7-0.3-2.8 C149.2,185.4,148.3,187.1,147.5,189z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M108.7,199.5c-2.7-0.6-4.6-1.4-6.4-3C102.1,200.8,103.3,201.4,108.7,199.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M146.6,211.3c0.6,1,2.2,0.9,3.1,0.3c1.3-0.9,2.7-1.9,3.3-3.2c0.5-1.1,2-2.6,0.9-3.7 c-0.6-0.6-2.3,0.3-3.3,0.9c-0.8,0.4-0.5,1.3-0.8,1.9c-0.4,0.8-1,1.6-1.7,0.3c-1.8-3.1-4.5-1.1-7.2-1.4 C142.8,208.4,145.4,209.1,146.6,211.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M59.8,220.6c-0.2,0.5-0.2,1-0.3,1.4H61C60.6,221.6,60.2,221.2,59.8,220.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M155.7,142.8c-1.8,4-5.7-1.1-7,1.9c0.1,4.1,6.3,2.3,7.5,5c1.5,4.9-10.2,6.2-5.4,9.9 c2.7,10.9-13.7-5.5-18.2-6.1c-2.3-4-5.5,0-7.7,1.9c-3.1,2.1-8.1-0.3-10.8,3.5c-2,5.8,10-0.4,10.7,4.5c1.3,2.6,4.7,3.3,5.7,0 c8-2.2,20.6,16.1-2.9,6.7c-3.8-1.3,0.4,3.4-2.9,2.8c-7.3,2.1,8.6,9,11.6,6.8c1.6-0.6,3.4-0.4,3.6,1.3c1.1,3.9,6.4-2.5,9.1-0.7 c0.6,2.5,3.9-0.6,1.9-2.1c-3-2.3,3.8-4,2-7.2c-8-2.4-2.8,2.8-10.2-5c2.1-3.3,3.5-0.2,6.4,0.2c5.7-5.5,17.6-1.3,21.6,5.4 c3.8,4.2-2.2,0.1-3.4,1.9c-0.6,0.8,0.1,1,0.8,1.5c1.9,1.8-6.8,7.4-4.1,2.6c0.5-3.8-3.3-9.3-7.4-6.9c0.4,2.4,6.9,2.6,4,6.5 c8.3-3.9-7,7.2-1.7,11.1c-2.5,1.3-3.9-1.4-4.6,2.9c-1,1.9,1.2,2.1,2,2.4c2.8,0.8,0.7-3.2,2.6-3.7c4.5-0.3-4.8,7.5-3.3,11.4 c-4.3,5.7,9.1-5,12-2.1c2.1,0.7,5.2,2.1,7.4,2.7l-0.2-8c-0.6-0.8-0.9-1.7-0.1-2.8v-1.6c-1.5-2.2-4-3.9-4-7 c-5.3-2.6-3.6,7.3-8.1,6.8c2.6-5.9-5.6-3.7,0-7.2c5.5,2.5,2.8-6.3,8-2.9c3.1,3.2,0.9-2.6,3.7-2.8c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.2l-0.7-22.4 c-4.1,2-7.8,4.3-10.9,3.1c-1.5-3.4,4.6-3.9-2.8-8c0.6-4.4,6.1,2,5.8,5.5c0.4-1.2,2.6-1.4,2.2-2c-2.4-3.2,7.6-3.1-2.8-6.9 C161.7,145.6,158.9,139.6,155.7,142.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M141.3,204.5c1.6,0.3,3.3-0.3,3.2-1.4c-0.2-1.6-2.2-1-3.5-0.8c-0.1,0-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.2 c2.6-4.1,6-1.1,9.1-0.7c-1.5-1.4-3.3-2.6-3.9-4.3c-1.1-2.8-3.7-4.2-6-4.9c-4.1-1.3-7.3-3.8-11.3-5.2c-2.4-0.8-4.4-0.2-4.8,1 c-1.2,3-2.7,1.3-4.3,0.9c-0.7-0.2-1.4-0.5-1.9-1.1c-0.5-0.7-1.1-0.6-1.7-0.1c-0.5,0.5-1.5,0.6-1.5,1.4c0,0.9,0.9,0.7,1.5,0.8 c0.8,0.1,1.1,0.6,1.2,1.3c0.3,2.8,2.2,3.2,4.6,2.7c1-0.2,1.9-0.4,2.7,0.2c0.7,0.4,1.9,1.3,1.4,1.7c-1.2,1.1-0.7,3.2-2.7,3.6 c-0.9,0.2-1.9,0.4-2.7,0.7c-0.7,0.2-1.1,0.8-0.8,1.5c0.3,0.6,0.9,0.5,1.4,0.3c1.4-0.6,2.4,0.1,3.2,1c0.3,0.3,0.4,0.9-0.1,1.1 c-1.2,0.5-2.2,0.1-3.1-0.6c-1.2-0.8-2-1.2-3.1,0.5c-0.8,1.2-2.6,2.3-4.6,1.3c-2.1-1.1-4-0.3-4.6,2.1c-0.3-0.2-0.4-0.1-0.5,0 c-2.2-1,0.4-2.5-0.5-3.8c-1.3,0.5-2.7,1.1-4,1.7c-0.6,0.3-1.3,0.7-0.4,1.4c0.5,0.4,1.5,0.5,0.5,1.2c-0.5,0.4-1.1,1-2,0.6 c-0.7-0.3-1.2-1.2-2.4-0.8c3.3,5.6,9.2,8.4,14.5,11.9c0.8,0.5,1.7,0.8,2.6,1.1c1.7,0.5,3.8-0.4,3.9-1.3c0.3-2.4,1.4-0.8,2.3-0.7 c1.4,0.1,2.3,2.3,3.5,1.3s-1.1-2-1.1-3.2c0-1.8-1.3-2.6-3-2.3c-1.5,0.2-2.9,0.6-3.7-1c-0.7-1.4,0.3-2.7,1.2-3.6 c1-0.9,1.5-1.6,1-2.9c-0.3-0.7,0.4-1.5,1-1.1c2.3,1.5,3.4-0.5,5-1.2c3-1.4,5.4-0.6,5.7,2.1c1.2-0.8,2.6-0.9,3.3-2.2 c0.4-0.7,2.5-0.5,1.5-1.9c-0.8-1.2-1.8,0.2-2.8,0.3c-0.2,0-0.3-0.1-0.5-0.2c1.6-1.9,1.5-3.1-0.8-4.3c-1.6-0.8-2.6-2-3.8-3.4 c5.9,0.4,8.3,2.3,9.4,7.1c0.2,0.9,0.2,1.9-0.5,2.8c-0.5,0.6-1,1.1,0.2,1.5c0.9,0.3,1.9,0.7,2.2-0.7 C140.6,205.2,140.2,204.2,141.3,204.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M56.7,146l-0.2,6.4c3.2,8,0.8-1.6,5.7,0.9c0.7-1.5-1.5-3.4-1-4.6c3.5-1.9-1.9-3.1-0.1-5.8 c7.7,5.4,0.5-2.4-4-8.7l-0.3,10.4C57.2,145.5,57.3,146,56.7,146z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M167.5,124.7c-0.4,0.5-0.6,0.7-0.7,0.9c-0.2,0.9,2.9,3.6,3.9,3.5c0.7-0.1,0.9-0.6,0.7-1.1 C170.9,125.9,167.9,127,167.5,124.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M133.1,208.9c1.8,0.9,3.5,1.7,5.3,2.5C138.2,208.4,136.4,207.6,133.1,208.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M160,125.1c-0.7,1.1-1.5,2.2-2,3.4c-0.4,0.8,0.6,0.8,1.1,1.1c1.2,0.8,2.2,1.5,3.4,0.1 c0,0.8-0.1,1.6,0,2.3c0.1,0.8,0.6,1.6,1.5,1.6c1.2,0,1.4-1,1.6-1.9c0.3-1.4-3.6-6.3-5.1-6.6C160.3,125.1,160,125,160,125.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M164.6,114c-1.5-0.1-2.2,0.5-2.5,1.6c0,0.1,0.3,0.6,0.4,0.5C163.6,115.9,164.3,115.3,164.6,114z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M79.3,137.7c-2.1-1-2.5,0.9-3.3,2.3c-0.9-0.9-1.6-1.8-2.1-2.9c-0.3-0.6-1-1.2-1.8-0.6 c-1.6,1.1-2,4.9-0.5,6.2c1.7,1.4,2.2,2.7,1,4.5c-0.3,0.5-0.4,1.3,0.1,1.7s1.1-0.1,1.6-0.3c1.2-0.6,2.2-0.8,3.6-0.2 c2.5,1.1,3.9,0,3.4-2.4c-0.2-1.1,0-1.8,0.6-2.6C82.8,142.2,81.2,138.5,79.3,137.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M169.1,206.8c-0.7,0-1.7,0.4-1.2,0.9c0.7,0.8-0.2,2.5,1.5,2.6c1.2,0,1-1.1,1-1.5 C170.4,207.6,170.5,206.7,169.1,206.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M169.5,120.8c1,2.1,1.9,4.2,3.2,6.3l-0.3-8.4c-0.6,0.2-1.2,0.4-1.9,0.5 C169.5,119.5,169.1,119.9,169.5,120.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M172.4,114.7l-0.1-3.7c-0.6,0.9-1.2,2-1.9,3C170.1,116.2,171.1,115.4,172.4,114.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M96.9,138.9c1.6-0.4,1.4-1.8,2.1-2.6c0.1-0.6-0.2-1.1-0.7-1c-1.4,0.3-1.5,1.6-1.9,2.6 C96.3,138.3,96.3,139,96.9,138.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M94.9,149.8c0.7,1.1,1.3,2.3,3,2.4c0.7,0,0.9-0.6,0.8-1.2c-0.3-1.5-1.8-1.6-3-2.1 C95,148.7,94.8,149.2,94.9,149.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M113,142.3c1.3,0,2.1-0.8,2.1-2s-0.8-2-2.1-2c-1.1-0.1-1.2,0.9-1.2,1.9 C112,141,111.4,142.3,113,142.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M115.4,195.6c0.8-0.1,1.5-0.2,1.5-1.1c0-0.2-0.1-0.6-0.2-0.7c-0.8-0.5-0.9,0.6-1.6,0.7 c-0.6,0.1-1.3,0.2-1.4,1.1C114.4,196.1,114.9,195.6,115.4,195.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M111.9,195.2c0.6-1,0.4-1.8-0.2-2.9c-1.9-3.3-5.2-5.3-8.3-7.4c-0.8-0.6-2.3-0.3-2.2,0.6 c0.2,2.1-1.6,1.9-2.6,2.8c-0.4-0.9,0.6-2.7-1.6-1.6c-1.3,0.7-1.4-0.4-1.6-1.1c-0.6-1.6-1.7-3-3.7-2.4c-3.2,0.9-6.1,0.5-9.2-1.2 c0.8,1.7,0.5,3.7,2.6,4.3c2,0.6,4.1-1,6.1,0.1c0.3-0.6,0.5-1.2,1.3-0.4c0.6,0.6,0.5,1.1-0.4,1.3c-0.5,0.1-0.8,0.5-0.6,1 s0.7,0.6,1.2,0.5c0.8-0.1,1.5-0.4,2.3-0.6c0.9,3.9,0.9,3.9-2.5,2.9c1.8,1.4,1.9,2.9,1,4.5c1.3-0.1,2.6-0.3,3.7-0.4 c0.7-1-1.4-1.6-0.3-2.6c0.6-0.5,7.6,0,7.8,0.7c0.6,2.2,2.5,2,4.2,2.6C110.2,196.3,111.2,196.3,111.9,195.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M110.1,151.4c0,0.9-0.3,1.9,1.2,2c0.7,0,1.6,0,1.4-0.8c-0.2-0.9,0.2-2.3-1.2-2.7 C110.5,149.6,110.2,150.6,110.1,151.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M89.5,140.8c0.3,0.3,0.5,0.9,1,0.4c0.3-0.3,0.2-0.9-0.1-1.2c-0.9-0.9-1.6-1.9-2.3-3 c-0.5-0.8-1.8-0.9-2.5-0.7c-1.1,0.3,0,1.1-0.1,1.7c-0.2,2,1.8,3.1,2.4,4.8c0.1,0.2,0.4,0.9,1,0.5c0.3-0.1,0.5-0.4,0.8-0.7 c-0.4-0.3-0.8-0.6-1-0.9s-0.2-0.7-0.1-1C88.9,140.2,89.2,140.5,89.5,140.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M62,154.7c0,1.9,2.1,1.5,2.6,2.7c1.4,3.1,4.4,5.2,6.4,7.9c1.6,2.1,0.9,3,0.3,4.6 c-0.8,1.9-1.9,2.3-3.4,0.6c-0.4-0.5-0.8-0.7-1.4-0.4c-0.5,0.3-0.9,0.8-0.6,1.3c0.8,1.2,1.1,2.7,1.7,3.9c1.2,2.7,4,4.5,4.3,7.5 c0.1,0.4,0.1,0.9,0.7,1c0.6,0.2,1.1-0.1,1.4-0.6c0.6-0.8,1.2-1.7,0.5-2.7c-0.8-1.1-1.2-1.9,0.3-2.8c1.4-0.8,2.6-1.1,3.8,0.1 c1.3,1.3,2.6,1.1,3.7-0.1c1.4-1.5,2.8-0.9,4.3-0.4c3.1,1,5.7,2.8,8.1,4.7c2,1.6,3.6,1.2,5.2-0.1c2.1-1.7,4.6-2.5,7.1-3 c2.3-0.5,4.7,0.3,5.9,2.1c1.9,3,5.6,3.2,8.1,5.3c1.1,0.9,1.9-0.7,2.9-1c0.6-0.2,0.3-0.9-0.1-1.4c-1.6-2.5-3.8-4.4-6-6.3 c-0.7-0.6-2.3-0.6-1.8-2c0.5-1.2,1-2.4,2.7-2.8c1-0.2,2.8,0.5,2.7-1.4c0-1.5-0.4-2.8-2.1-3.4c-0.6-0.2-0.8-0.7-1.1-1.1 c-1.5-1.9-3.1-1.9-4.2,0.3c-1,1.9-1.9,1.1-3.3,0.3c1.1-0.7,2.1-1.2,3-1.8c0.8-0.4,0.9-1.1,0-1.3c-2.4-0.8-3.4-3.4-5.8-4.2 c-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.1-0.4-0.2c0.1,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.2,0.4c-0.2,0.6,1.1,1.3,0,1.8c-0.8,0.4-1.5-0.1-2-0.6c-1.1-1-1.6-2.8-3.8-2.9 c0.2,0.4,0.2,0.7,0.4,0.9c1.6,1.4,2,3,0,4.1c-1.9,1.1-2.8-0.7-3.6-1.9c-0.9-1.4-1.5-3-2.3-4.4c-0.4-0.7-0.9-1.4-2-1 c-0.9,0.3-2.2,0.2-2.4,1.5c-0.2,0.8-0.3,1.6-0.5,2.5c-0.4-0.2-0.7-0.2-0.9-0.4c-2.3-1.6-4.1-4.1-7.7-2.5c-0.9,0.4-2.7,0.3-2.2-1.8 c0.6-2.4-0.9-3.1-3.4-2.8c-2.2,0.3-4.6-0.8-6.6,0.9c0,0-0.4-0.1-0.5-0.2c-1.3-1.6-2.5-0.7-3.9,0C65,154.3,63.6,155.1,62,154.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M97.9,139.8c-0.6,1-1.4,2.1-2.1,3.1C97.8,142.6,98.5,141.6,97.9,139.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M69.1,148.2c-2,0.4,0.4,1.6-0.1,2.5c0.9-0.6,2.7,0,2.4-1.5C71.2,148.4,70.1,147.9,69.1,148.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M87.8,148.8c1.2-0.5,1.6-1.4,1.3-3.5c-0.9,1.5-2.1,2-2.2,3.2C86.9,148.9,87.3,149,87.8,148.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M85.6,200.6c3,4.2,6.5,1.4,9.6,0.9c0.8,0.8-0.9,2.2,0.9,2.2c1.2,0,2.4-0.4,2.5-2 c0-1.1-0.7-1.5-1.6-1.9c-1.9-0.8-3.3-2.1-3.5-4.2C89.3,195.6,87.6,198.6,85.6,200.6z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M196.9,53.5l-2.7-5.5c-0.8,0.2-1.7,0.5-2.4,0.2c1.1,1.2,2.2,1.8,2.2,3c-0.1,1.6,2.7,0.6,2.5,2.4 C196.6,53.6,196.8,53.6,196.9,53.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M193.2,74.6c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.2c0.4,0.1,0.8,0.1,1.2,0.2C194,74.6,193.7,74.4,193.2,74.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M180.3,67.2c1.5-0.4,2.9-0.4,4.1-1.6c1.1-1.1,2.2-2.1,3.2-3.3c1.5-1.7,2.5-0.6,3.8,0.2 c2.1,1.4,2,5.7,6.3,4.3c1.9,1.7,3.8,1,5.9,0.4l-4.9-10.1c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0c-1.5,0.2-4.3,0.6-4.2-1.8c0.1-2.6-2.2-2.8-3.4-3.8 c-1.1-1-1.6-0.6-0.7-2c0.5-0.8,1.2-1.5,0-2.2c-1-0.6-2.1-1.4-3.1-0.5c-2.1,2.1-3.6,0.5-4.6-0.7c-1.2-1.5-2.4-1-3.7-0.7 c-1.9,0.5-4.8,4.3-4,5.8c0.7,1.3,2.2,2.4,3.5,3.2c3.2,2.1,3.2,2,0.6,4.7c-0.8,0.8-1.2,1.2-2.2,0.3c-0.6-0.5-1.5-0.6-2.3,0 c0.9,1.8,1.8,3.5,0.9,6.1c-1.1-2.9-4.3-2.7-5.5-4.8c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.4c-0.4,3.4-0.5,7-0.4,10.5c0.7,0.7,1.3,0.8,2.4,0.2 c1.9-0.9,3.3-1.6,1.5-3.7c-0.3-0.3,0-1,0-1.3C175.6,65.3,177.2,68,180.3,67.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M195.6,114.5c-0.4-1.1-2-1.4-3.3-1.8c-0.3-0.1-0.9,0-0.9,0.4c0,1.2,1.2,1.4,1.9,2 c0.2,0.2,0.4,0.4,0.6,0.6l1.9-0.9C195.7,114.7,195.6,114.6,195.6,114.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M188.9,113.5c-0.4-1.8-2.1-1.2-3.3-1.3c-2.3-0.2-1.5-2.4-2.5-3.4c-0.2-0.2,0.6-0.9,1.2-0.5 c1.7,1.2,2.9,0.5,4.1-0.6c0.7-0.7,1.4-0.6,2.3-0.2c3.1,1.6,5.5,4.1,8.6,5.6l21.5-10.5l-4.7-9.6c-1.8-0.2-4.7,1.3-4.3,2.6 c0.2,0.8-2.3,3,1.1,2.8c0.7,3,2,0.9,3,0.2c0.5-0.3,0.7-1.2,1.5-0.8c0.7,0.3,0.6,1,0.4,1.6c-0.1,0.4-0.3,0.9-0.1,1.2 c0.3,0.6,1.2,1.1,0.1,1.7c-0.8,0.4-1.4,0.1-2-0.4c-1.9-1.5-3.7-1.4-5.6,0c-1.2,1-2.5,0.8-4.1,0.1c4-1.1,4.2-1.4,3.9-5.1 c-0.9,0.1-1.2,0.7-1.8,1.2c-2.3,2-4.5,4.1-6.3,6.6c-0.1,0.7-0.3,1.4-1.3,1.5c-0.6,0.1-0.9-0.3-1-0.8c-0.1-0.6-0.9-1.3,0.2-1.8 c1.3-0.5,0.7-1,0.2-1.8c-1.3-2.2-3.8-3.6-4.5-6.1c1.2-0.2,2-0.1,2.9,1c1.4,1.7,2.5,4,6.4,3.9c-2.5-1-0.8-3.1-2.5-4.2 c-0.3-0.2-0.5-0.7,0-0.8c2.4-0.7,1.8-3.4,3.6-4.6c1.1-0.8,0.7-2.2-1.2-2.2c-1.5,0-2-0.7-2.4-2c-0.8-2.4-1.7-5-5.3-5.1 c-0.3,0-0.6-0.4-0.8-0.7c-0.6-1.3-1.9-1.9-3-2.8c1-0.7,3.5,1.6,3.5-1.6c0-1.9-1.6-1.1-2.4-1.6c-0.1,1.2-1.4,1.9-1.1,3.2 c-1.7,0.2-3-0.4-4.3-1.6c-2.2-2.2-5.8-3-7.4-5.9c-0.4-0.8-1.1-1-1.7-0.2c-1.1,1.3-2.1,1.3-3.1,0c-0.3-0.4-0.8-0.9-1.4-0.5 c-0.6,0.4-0.5,1.2,0,1.7c1,1,1.5,2.2,2,3.4c0.3,0.8,0.8,1.8-0.4,2.3c-1,0.5-1.5-0.3-2-1s-1.2-1.4-1.9-2c-0.5-0.5-1.2-0.7-1.8-0.2 c-0.5,0.4-0.2,1,0.1,1.4c0.3,0.5,0.9,1,0.2,1.6c-0.8,0.6-1.4,0.3-1.9-0.4c-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.3-0.4-0.4c0.1,0.9,0.1,1.8,0.2,2.7 c1.2,1.3,2.7,2.3,4.4,3.2c0.8,0.4,1.8,0.2,1.8-0.9c0-1.6,0.8-1.3,1.7-0.6c1.1,0.8,2.5,1.2,3.3,0.3c1.7-1.9,4.6-0.5,6.3-2.5 c0.5-0.7,2.2,0.1,2.3,1.5c0.1,1.2,0.7,2.3,1.8,2.8c1.7,0.9,1.9,2.4,2.9,3.8c-0.7-0.1-1.1-0.1-1.4-0.1c-1.9-0.4-2-2.3-3.2-3.4 c-0.5-0.4-0.9-1-1.6-0.8c-0.8,0.3-0.6,1-0.7,1.6c-0.1,0.8,1,1.6,0.3,2.2c-1.7,1.7-0.7,3.3,0.2,4.8c1,1.7,1.3,3.6,0.4,5.3 c-1.8,3.1-1.6,4.8,1.1,7.1c0.7,0.6,1.9,1.1,1.8,2.4c-1.3,0.1-1.5-1.3-2.6-1.2c-0.4,0.7,0.5,1.7-0.9,2.2c-1.1,0.4-1.5-0.3-2.2-0.7 c-1.6-0.8-2.8-1.8-3.7-3.4c-0.5-0.9-1.2-2.2-2.8-2.4c-2.1-2.9-3.3-6.2-4.8-9.4c-0.8-1.8-1.8-3.8-3.5-5.3c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.3 c0.4,3.6,0.9,6.7,1.2,8.6c1.6,0.7,2.7,2,3.3,3.7c-1.2,0-2.1-0.7-2.9-1.3l0,0l11.5,23.7c0.4-0.2,0.9-0.5,1.3-0.7 c0.7-0.4,1.3-0.2,1.7,0.1l2.1-1c-0.8-0.6-1.7-0.9-2.7-1.4C187.9,116,189.2,114.6,188.9,113.5z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M33.4,53.6c-0.2-1.8,2.6-0.8,2.5-2.4c0-1.2,1.1-1.8,2.2-3c-0.7,0.3-1.6,0-2.4-0.2L33,53.5 C33.1,53.6,33.3,53.6,33.4,53.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M35.6,75c0.4-0.1,0.8-0.1,1.2-0.2c0-0.1,0-0.2-0.1-0.2C36.2,74.4,35.9,74.6,35.6,75z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M56.9,66c0,0.3,0.3,1,0,1.3c-1.8,2.1-0.4,2.8,1.5,3.7c1.1,0.6,1.7,0.5,2.4-0.2 c0.1-3.5,0-7.1-0.4-10.5c-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.3-0.3,0.4c-1.2,2.1-4.4,1.9-5.5,4.8c-0.9-2.6,0-4.3,0.9-6.1c-0.8-0.6-1.7-0.5-2.3,0 c-1,0.9-1.4,0.5-2.2-0.3c-2.6-2.7-2.6-2.6,0.6-4.7c1.3-0.8,2.8-1.9,3.5-3.2c0.8-1.5-2.1-5.3-4-5.8c-1.3-0.3-2.5-0.8-3.7,0.7 c-1,1.2-2.5,2.8-4.6,0.7c-1-0.9-2.1-0.1-3.1,0.5c-1.2,0.7-0.5,1.4,0,2.2c0.9,1.4,0.4,1-0.7,2c-1.2,1-3.5,1.2-3.4,3.8 c0.1,2.4-2.7,2-4.2,1.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0l-4.9,10.1c2.1,0.6,4,1.3,5.9-0.4c4.3,1.4,4.2-2.9,6.3-4.3c1.3-0.8,2.3-1.9,3.8-0.2 c1,1.2,2.1,2.2,3.2,3.3c1.2,1.2,2.6,1.2,4.1,1.6C52.7,68,54.3,65.3,56.9,66z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M34.1,114.8l1.9,0.9c0.2-0.2,0.4-0.4,0.6-0.6c0.7-0.6,1.9-0.8,1.9-2c0-0.4-0.6-0.5-0.9-0.4 c-1.3,0.4-2.9,0.7-3.3,1.8C34.3,114.6,34.2,114.7,34.1,114.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M44.4,117c-1,0.5-1.9,0.8-2.7,1.4l2.1,1c0.4-0.3,1-0.5,1.7-0.1c0.4,0.2,0.9,0.5,1.3,0.7l11.5-23.7 l0,0c-0.8,0.6-1.7,1.3-2.9,1.3c0.6-1.7,1.7-3,3.3-3.7c0.3-1.9,0.8-5,1.2-8.6c-0.1,0.1-0.2,0.2-0.3,0.3c-1.7,1.5-2.7,3.5-3.5,5.3 c-1.5,3.2-2.7,6.5-4.8,9.4c-1.6,0.2-2.3,1.5-2.8,2.4c-0.9,1.6-2.1,2.6-3.7,3.4c-0.7,0.4-1.1,1.1-2.2,0.7c-1.4-0.5-0.5-1.5-0.9-2.2 c-1.1-0.1-1.3,1.3-2.6,1.2c-0.1-1.3,1.1-1.8,1.8-2.4c2.7-2.3,2.9-4,1.1-7.1c-0.9-1.7-0.6-3.6,0.4-5.3c0.9-1.5,1.9-3.1,0.2-4.8 c-0.7-0.6,0.4-1.4,0.3-2.2c-0.1-0.6,0.1-1.3-0.7-1.6c-0.7-0.2-1.1,0.4-1.6,0.8c-1.2,1.1-1.3,3-3.2,3.4c-0.3,0-0.7,0-1.4,0.1 c1-1.4,1.2-2.9,2.9-3.8c1.1-0.5,1.7-1.6,1.8-2.8c0.1-1.4,1.8-2.2,2.3-1.5c1.7,2,4.6,0.6,6.3,2.5c0.8,0.9,2.2,0.5,3.3-0.3 c0.9-0.7,1.7-1,1.7,0.6c0,1.1,1,1.3,1.8,0.9c1.7-0.9,3.2-1.9,4.4-3.2c0.1-0.9,0.1-1.8,0.2-2.7c-0.1,0.1-0.3,0.3-0.4,0.4 c-0.5,0.7-1.1,1-1.9,0.4c-0.7-0.6-0.1-1.1,0.2-1.6c0.3-0.4,0.6-1,0.1-1.4c-0.6-0.5-1.3-0.3-1.8,0.2c-0.7,0.6-1.4,1.3-1.9,2 s-1,1.5-2,1c-1.2-0.5-0.7-1.5-0.4-2.3c0.5-1.2,1-2.4,2-3.4c0.5-0.5,0.6-1.3,0-1.7c-0.6-0.4-1.1,0.1-1.4,0.5c-1,1.3-2,1.3-3.1,0 c-0.6-0.8-1.3-0.6-1.7,0.2c-1.6,2.9-5.2,3.7-7.4,5.9c-1.3,1.2-2.6,1.8-4.3,1.6c0.3-1.3-1-2-1.1-3.2c-0.8,0.5-2.4-0.3-2.4,1.6 c0,3.2,2.5,0.9,3.5,1.6c-1.1,0.9-2.4,1.5-3,2.8c-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.7-0.8,0.7c-3.6,0.1-4.5,2.7-5.3,5.1c-0.4,1.3-0.9,2-2.4,2 c-1.9,0-2.3,1.4-1.2,2.2c1.8,1.2,1.2,3.9,3.6,4.6c0.5,0.1,0.3,0.6,0,0.8c-1.7,1.1,0,3.2-2.5,4.2c3.9,0.1,5-2.2,6.4-3.9 c0.9-1.1,1.7-1.2,2.9-1c-0.7,2.5-3.2,3.9-4.5,6.1c-0.5,0.8-1.1,1.3,0.2,1.8c1.1,0.5,0.3,1.2,0.2,1.8c-0.1,0.5-0.4,0.9-1,0.8 c-1-0.1-1.2-0.8-1.3-1.5c-1.8-2.5-4-4.6-6.3-6.6c-0.6-0.5-0.9-1.1-1.8-1.2c-0.3,3.7-0.1,4,3.9,5.1c-1.6,0.7-2.9,0.9-4.1-0.1 c-1.9-1.4-3.7-1.5-5.6,0c-0.6,0.5-1.2,0.8-2,0.4c-1.1-0.6-0.2-1.1,0.1-1.7c0.2-0.3,0-0.8-0.1-1.2c-0.2-0.6-0.3-1.3,0.4-1.6 c0.8-0.4,1,0.5,1.5,0.8c1,0.7,2.3,2.8,3-0.2c3.4,0.2,0.9-2,1.1-2.8c0.4-1.3-2.5-2.8-4.3-2.6l-4.7,9.6l21.5,10.5 c3.1-1.5,5.5-4,8.6-5.6c0.9-0.4,1.6-0.5,2.3,0.2c1.2,1.1,2.4,1.8,4.1,0.6c0.6-0.4,1.4,0.3,1.2,0.5c-1,1-0.2,3.2-2.5,3.4 c-1.2,0.1-2.9-0.5-3.3,1.3C40.7,114.6,42,116,44.4,117z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_4_6_"> <rect id="Right_4_24_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0154 97.9651)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_10_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.3655 86.8559)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_8_"> <rect id="Right_3_30_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.709 98.5403)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_13_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4979 87.0826)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_10_"> <rect id="Right_2_19_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4026 99.1154)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_18_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.6303 87.3092)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_3_"> <g> <rect id="Right_1_47_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.0961 99.6905)" style="fill:#AD9669;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_47_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6571 87.5248)" style="fill:#AD9669;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="fill:none;stroke:#AD9669;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#AD9669;" points="89.3,13.7 91.4,8.3 115,8.3 115,14.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#AD9669;" points="140.7,13.7 138.6,8.3 115,8.3 115,14.2 "></polygon> </svg> <h3>Leicester City</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_39_"> <path id="_x31__1_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M93,30.9H46c9-3.9,38.6-16.7,38.6-16.7l-0.1,0.1C84.5,20.7,87.7,26.5,93,30.9z M145.5,14.3c0,6.4-3.2,12.3-8.5,16.6h47C175,27,145.4,14.2,145.5,14.3L145.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_1_"> <g> <rect id="Right_2_8_" x="178.3" y="102.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.9248 97.9152)" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" width="41.5" height="4.8"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_8_" x="28.5" y="84.3" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.1111 86.805)" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" width="4.8" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#028433;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l4.3,3.9l5.1-4.4l-2.6-2.2c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10 h50c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l-1.6,1.7l4.6,4.8l3.6-3.9v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Norwich City</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Roma</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Roma</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Leicester City vs Norwich City</strong> Wednesday 11 May, 19:45</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leicester-city-vs-norwich-city/932888/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>I don't like tipping 1/2 chances in the outrights, but I don't think it's a bad price. The Everton defeat was a no-win. They had the hangover from Europe against a team who are fighting for their lives, the problem backing such short prices is that you are on a hiding to nothing. It wins, and tipping a <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> shot is a very easy option, but they lose; and you are left with egg on your face. Likewise you could tip Norwich and back the Canaries at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>, but they were so poor against West Ham you'd want <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> at least. </p><p>Even the trading angle in-play for <strong>Norwich is minimal</strong>. The last time they took the lead in a game that wasn't their sole Burnley success was against Liverpool. Although bizarrely their two best away performances have come against the Reds and Manchester United. An early goal makes for a trade to lay back, but Smith's side hardly ever take the lead. </p><p>Their <strong>xG numbers</strong> from their last three have all been below 1.0, with processes of 0.78, 0.35 and 0.66. </p><blockquote>Leicester fare little better, with an abysmal 0.24xG recently against Aston Villa in a 0-0. However, they at least got their numbers up against Everton with a 1.47. <br> </blockquote><p>I think the best way to play this is the Norwich +2 market with by backing Leicester -2 at <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>. I was slightly tempted with the -3 at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>, but the last time the Foxes scored four was against Randers in February. The Everton loss was just City's second in 17 games at home in all competitions, and they have been better at the King Power this term, and that's enough to lead me to the handicap bet. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563496">If Maddison is fit, he can add to season's best 14 goals </a></h2></strong></p><p>The hosts do have plenty of talented youngsters waiting in the wings, and the local press has reported that Rodgers might use and blood one or two of the rookies towards the end of the season. Ben Nelson, Oli Ewing, and <strong>Sammy Braybrooke</strong> have been included in squads this term and Braybrooke has captained England at u18s. <strong>Lewis Brunt</strong> made his recent PL debut against Spurs and he could be close to another run out. </p><p>However, mixed messages regarding team news means the To Score market is difficult. <strong>James Maddison</strong> missed the Everton game but he could be back for the hosts on Wednesday and I would back him to score against his former club. </p><p>The 25-year-old has enjoyed his best-ever season in the face of a poor club one with 14 goals from midfield, and playing him on the To Score market at around <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> looks a good way to go. Likewise, I do enjoy taking on an opposite number at the shortest price, and I've had success this season for the PL previews by laying Teemu Pukki. </p><p>The main proportion of his goals come at home and he's only netted three away all season, and with the club scoring just 10 times on the road, we can take him on. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leicester-v-norwich/31421976">Bet Builder option for a double </a></h2></strong></p><p>Putting up Maddison for a <strong>Bet Builder</strong> does rest on him starting, but my one option here is to play the Both Team To Score market, which is something I have been using a fair bit in League One to boost the 0-0 Correct Score bet. We can play the 'No' price of 11/10, with the Leicester win at Half Time which pays around <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b>. Norwich haven't scored a goal in their last three, and while the hosts have problems with set-pieces, Norwich are hardly a force in that area. </p><p>Adding the 2-0 and 3-0 for that <strong>Bet Builder</strong> to make a treble pays <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b>. </p><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl</strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Alan Dudman's Premier League P/L </h2> <p>2021/22: +23.69</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563539">Back Leicester -2 in the Norwich +2 market @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> Leicester v Norwich </a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563496">Back James Maddison To Score v Norwich @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> Leicester v Norwich </a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563496">Lay Temmu Pukki @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> To Score Leicester v Norwich </a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leicester-v-norwich/31421976">Back Both Teams To Score 'No' and Leicester Half/Time @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> using the Bet Builder Leicester v Norwich </a></strong><p>Ante-post bets previously recommended<br> <strong>Lay Brighton Top Six Finish @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> (no offers)<br> Back Norwich for Rock Bottom @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> (3pt bet) (now <b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b>)</strong><br> <strong>Back class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.198563539" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Premier League: Leicester v Norwich (Norwich +2)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 11 May, 7.45pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Norwich +2</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Norwich +2" data-market_id="1.198563539" data-price="1.71" data-side="back" data-selection_id="75325">1.71</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Norwich +2" data-market_id="1.198563539" data-price="1.81" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="75325">1.81</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Leicester -2</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Leicester -2" data-market_id="1.198563539" data-price="4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6566586">4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Leicester -2" data-market_id="1.198563539" data-price="4.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6566586">4.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Draw" data-market_id="1.198563539" data-price="4.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="151478">4.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Draw" data-market_id="1.198563539" data-price="5.7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="151478">5.7</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleicester-city-v-norwich-city-tips-back-the-foxes-to-cover-the-two-goal-handicap-against-canaries-100522-134.html%23gobet-1.198563539">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleicester-city-v-norwich-city-tips-back-the-foxes-to-cover-the-two-goal-handicap-against-canaries-100522-134.html%23gobet-1.198563539">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.198563496" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Premier League: Leicester v Norwich (To Score)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 11 May, 7.45pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Jamie Vardy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jamie Vardy" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="1.74" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11765487">1.74</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patson Daka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patson Daka" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14818149">2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kelechi Iheanacho</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kelechi Iheanacho" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="2.04" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8737789">2.04</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ademola Lookman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ademola Lookman" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="2.68" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10560727">2.68</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Maddison</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Maddison" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="2.82" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8767691">2.82</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Youri Tielemans</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Youri Tielemans" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7649532">4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harvey Barnes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harvey Barnes" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="2.9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13511140">2.9</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ayoze Perez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ayoze Perez" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="2.7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8702451">2.7</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wanya Marcal</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marc Albrighton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marc Albrighton" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="6.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11765486">6.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="8.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27676095">8.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jannik Vestergaard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jannik Vestergaard" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="8.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6241129">8.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Justin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Justin" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11558059">10</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ricardo Pereira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ricardo Pereira" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7970368">8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sammy Braybrooke</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sammy Braybrooke" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="13" data-side="back" data-selection_id="42338064">13</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hamza Choudhury</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hamza Choudhury" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="9.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10944431">9.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lewis Brunt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lewis Brunt" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="14" data-side="back" data-selection_id="42070878">14</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke Thomas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke Thomas" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16132893">15</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Boubakary Soumare</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Boubakary Soumare" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15470555">15</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jonny Evans</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jonny Evans" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="12.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18010411">12.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Timothy Castagne</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Timothy Castagne" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="8.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12156471">8.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Caglar Soyuncu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Caglar Soyuncu" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="8.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11196216">8.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wesley Fofana</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wesley Fofana" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24330703">20</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Amartey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Amartey" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11765520">22</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nampalys Mendy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nampalys Mendy" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11765523">22</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Teemu Pukki</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Teemu Pukki" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="3.35" data-side="back" data-selection_id="3954181">3.35</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jonathan Rowe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jonathan Rowe" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="5.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="42065034">5.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tony Springett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tony Springett" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="43997068">6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Milot Rashica</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Milot Rashica" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="5.7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10092713">5.7</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christos Tzolis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christos Tzolis" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="8.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35820463">8.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kieran Dowell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kieran Dowell" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="9.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18281880">9.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pierre Lees-Melou</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pierre Lees-Melou" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="10.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11813731">10.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Przemyslaw Placheta</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Przemyslaw Placheta" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="7.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24677973">7.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mathias Normann</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mathias Normann" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20068107">8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lukas Rupp</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lukas Rupp" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="16" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5733816">16</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Gilmour</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Gilmour" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12523571">10</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Liam Gibbs</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Liam Gibbs" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="19.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37192699">19.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jacob Lungi Sorensen</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Grant Hanley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Grant Hanley" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11592556">30</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Gibson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Gibson" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5974174">36</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Williams</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Williams" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25794246">40</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christoph Zimmermann</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christoph Zimmermann" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13880586">40</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Byram</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Byram" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8769752">48</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max Aarons</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max Aarons" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20743763">48</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dimitris Giannoulis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dimitris Giannoulis" data-market_id="1.198563496" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11770426">48</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleicester-city-v-norwich-city-tips-back-the-foxes-to-cover-the-two-goal-handicap-against-canaries-100522-134.html%23gobet-1.198563496">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" job done</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/eda932ee83de41e041dc13841c3cc92d4cc9e684.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/eda932ee83de41e041dc13841c3cc92d4cc9e684.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-united-v-chelsea-tips---old-habits-die-hard-for-struggling-hosts-090522-140.html">Leeds United v Chelsea: Old habits die hard for struggling hosts</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/marsch-leeds.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/marsch-leeds.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford-v-everton-tips-toffees-can-take-a-further-step-towards-safety-090522-719.html">Watford v Everton: Toffees can take a further step towards safety</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/adcc9021f6b28d9b2b0c27aaac9f6c95fa398761.728x413.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/adcc9021f6b28d9b2b0c27aaac9f6c95fa398761.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-arsenal-betting-spurs-favourites-to-claim-vital-win-in-top-four-race-090522-204.html">North London Derby: Spurs favourites to claim vital win in top four race</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Antonio Conte sidelines 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Antonio%20Conte%20sidelines%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-acca-builder-spurs-counters-to-crush-arsenal-in-crucial-derby-090522-722.html">Premier League Acca Builder: Spurs' counters to crush Arsenal in crucial derby</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/kane-spurs.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/kane-spurs.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">More Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Football</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-offers/" class=" "> Betfair Offers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/talksport-charity-bet/" class=" "> TalkSPORT Charity Bet </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley/" class=" "> Burnley </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds Utd </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-city/" class=" "> Norwich City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford/" class=" "> Watford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolves </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> English Football League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> 