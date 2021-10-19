Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Barcelona v Dynamo Kiev: Back another win for hosts

Barcelona 1.282/7 v Dynamo Kiev 12.011/1, Draw 7.06/1

Barcelona got a much-needed win in La Liga at the weekend and will look to claim a vital three points at Camp Nou in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Dan Fitch says: "After two consecutive defeats before the international break, Barca bounced back with a 3-1 home victory against Valencia on Sunday night, which pushed them up to seventh in the La Liga table. Ansu Fati was back in the starting lineup and the teenager not only scored, but gave a performance that brings hope to the beleaguered club.

"Memphis Depay was also on the scoresheet and with Sergio Aguero coming off the bench as a late substitute, there is hope for an attacking trident that could ease the pain of Lionel Messi leaving. Barcelona certainly need a boost when it comes to the Champions League. They are bottom of Group E, with both Bayern Munich and Benfica having beaten them 3-0.

"Dynamo Kiev lost 5-0 at Bayern in their most recent outing, but claimed a point in their opener, having held Benfica to a 0-0 draw. They are top of the Ukrainian Premier League after eleven games (W9 D2) and enjoyed a 4-1 win against Lviv at the weekend."

Swansea v West Brom: Baggies to bring Swans back down to earth

Swansea 4.03/1 v West Brom 2.1211/10, draw 3.412/5

Swansea claimed the South Wales derby bragging rights with a dominant display on Sunday, running out 3-0 victors, but now they face second-placed West Brom.

Mark O'Haire says: "West Brom and Swansea have been regular competitors across the past 10 seasons and contests have been relatively even. The Baggies have posted W8-D3-L9 across the last 20 league meetings, with Albion currently enjoying an unbeaten five-game spell against the Swans (W3-D2-L0), as well as a W5-D2-L1 return when facing-off at The Hawthorns.

"Swansea 4.1 endured a difficult start to the new season with Steve Cooper leaving his post late in the day and Russell Martin taking time to mark his mark at the Liberty Stadium. The hosts have kept five clean sheets in six on home soil (W2-D3-L1) and come into this clash having lost just once in seven Championship outings (W2-D4-L1) since August.

"West Brom 2.0421/20 are three points off the Championship summit in second and rank second for Expected Points (xP). The Baggies are also inside the top-three for all the major performance data metrics and have pocketed W7-D3-L0 when taking on teams in eighth and below. Valerien Ismael's outfit have gone off as strong favourites in their last 11 outings."

Manchester United v Atalanta: Back visitors to avoid defeat in entertaining affair

Manchester United 1.84/5 v Atalanta 4.67/2, Draw 4.3100/30

The first of two big matches this week for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer starts with Manchester United hosting an exciting Atalanta side at Old Trafford.

Chloe Beresford says: "United may have struggled of late, but only Chelsea (22) have scored more Premier League goals than them, a tally of 16 in eight games underlining the attacking quality that Solskjaer's squad possesses.

"It is a similar story for Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta, who have been among the top scoring teams in Serie A for the past five seasons. They have bagged 14 so far this season, seeing over 2.5 goals in each of their last four games and only failing to score in one match in all competitions so far this term.

"By the same token, United have only failed to score twice so far this season. No surprise then that Both Teams to Score is priced prohibitively at 1.558/15 with Over 2.5 Goals even shorter at 1.538/15 but given the approach of both sides, there's merit in pushing the boat out and backing Over 3.5 Goals at around 2.35/4."

Chelsea v Malmo FF: Werner can net in Blues cruise

Chelsea 1.111/9 v Malmo FF 42.041/1, Draw 13.012/1

The European champions are firm favourites to bounce back from defeat to Juventus when Malmo come to Stamford Bridge.

Dave Tindal says: "Chelsea haven't exactly been banging in goals for fun and they've yet to surpass three in a match this season. However, they have hit exactly three in wins over Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Southampton at Stamford Bridge and away to Tottenham. Therefore, I'll try a small play on a 3-0 win at 6.05/1.

"It may well be that this is the competition for Romelu Lukaku given that it was his winner that saw off Zenit in Chelsea's last Champions League home game. But that was his last club goal and it came six matches ago. On that basis, can we really justify an anytime scorer punt at just 4/11 despite the limited opposition?

"Instead, I'll look to Timo Werner. True, the German's haphazard finishing remains something of a running joke but let's stick to some facts. In his last 11 games for club and country, Werner has scored seven goals. He's also registered in two of his last three at Stamford Bridge, the one blank coming against Manchester City."

Zenit v Juventus: In-form Old Lady will claim third Champions League win

Zenit St Petersburg 3.613/5 v Juventus 2.265/4, Draw 3.55/2

Juve appear to have banished their early season problems and, having beaten Chelsea last time out in this competition, will fancy they can get something in Russia.

Dan Fitch says: "After failing to win any of their first three games in Serie A (D1 L2), Juve's campaign was reignited by their 3-0 victory at Malmo in their opening Champions League game. Since then they have not lost, building a seven match unbeaten run.

"At the weekend the Old Lady enjoyed a 1-0 home win against Roma, that takes Juve up to seventh in Serie A after eight games (W4 D4). Perhaps their most impressive victory this season, was their 1-0 home win against the Champions League holders Chelsea, which has put them top of Group H with maximum points.

"Zenit lost 1-0 at Chelsea in their opening game, before beating Malmo 4-0 to put themselves third in the group. They are top of the Russian Premier League after 11 games (W7 D2 L2), but their 2-1 defeat at Arsenal Tula over the weekend, means that they have now lost their last two games."