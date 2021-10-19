Zenit v Juventus: In-form Old Lady will claim third Champions League win

Zenit St Petersburg 3.613/5 v Juventus 2.265/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 20 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Juve find form

After a poor start to the season Juventus have found form and they will be looking for it to continue against Zenit.

After failing to win any of their first three games in Serie A (D1 L2), Juve's campaign was reignited by their 3-0 victory at Malmo in their opening Champions League game. Since then they have not lost, building a seven match unbeaten run.

At the weekend the Old Lady enjoyed a 1-0 home win against Roma, that takes Juve up to seventh in Serie A after eight games (W4 D4). Perhaps their most impressive victory this season, was their 1-0 home win against the Champions League holders Chelsea, which has put them top of Group H with maximum points.

Zenit lost 1-0 at Chelsea in their opening game, before beating Malmo 4-0 to put themselves third in the group. They are top of the Russian Premier League after 11 games (W7 D2 L2), but their 2-1 defeat at Arsenal Tula over the weekend, means that they have now lost their last two games.

Big price for the away win

Juventus are the 2.265/4 favourites, with the draw at 3.55/2 and Zenit St Petersburg at 3.613/5.

That looks like a decent price for the Italians, given their current form. Since beating Malmo, they've only failed to win one of their subsequent six games and that was a draw against an AC Milan team that are second in Serie A.

The price of 2.265/4 is big enough to back as a standalone bet, but should you be looking for larger odds, consider that Juve have now won their last three games without conceding. Juventus are 3.953/1 to win to nil.