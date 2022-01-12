Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

PAOK v Panaitolikos: Hosts to punish visitors in Greece

PAOK 1.341/3 v Panaitolikos 11.521/2, the Draw 5.95/1

15:15

Fancy escaping the January gloom with a trip to Greece? We can to you there, for today's first tip at least.

Tobias Gourlay says: "PAOK are third in the Greek Super League and can close the gap on the top two with the right result this afternoon. We reckon they can get it at home to 10th-placed Panaitolikos.

"Since 2016 PAOK have won all 11 league meetings with today's visitors. Last time they met at Toumba Stadium, the hosts won 5-0. This season, they are W4-D1-L2 on home turf, with the defeats coming against the sides now fourth and fifth in the table.

"PAOK have scored at least twice in 5/6 and at least three times in 3/5. We think they've got a fair chance of cutting loose this afternoon."

Barcelona v Real Madrid: Ancelotti's Blancos a massive price to win El Clasico semi-final

Barcelona 4.03/1 v Real Madrid 1.991/1, the Draw 4.03/1

19:00

Live on BT Sport 1

It's a Clasico semi-final in the Spanish Cup on Wednesday and our man for all things La Liga-related thinks Los Blancos are an appealing price at Camp Nou.

Dan Fitch says: "Though Barcelona have looked better since Xavi became manager, Real Madrid's price (at around evens) screams value. Real won 2-1 at the Camp Nou back in October when Ronald Koeman was still manager of Barcelona and have largely been in consistent form all season.

"Odds of 2.021/1 are easily big enough to back Real Madrid to win as a standalone bet. Should you want a bigger price, consider a Real Madrid win and over 2.5 goals at 2.77/4, or Madrid and both teams to score at 3.55/2.

"With Benzema in blistering form, his price of 2.26/5 to score is another worthwhile bet."

African Nations Cup: Back Ivory Coast to turn on the style

Equatorial Guinea 14.5 v Ivory Coast 1.384/11, the Draw 4.77/2

19:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

It's day four at the African Cup of Nations and a talented Ivory Coast team featuring Wilfried Zaha is in action.

James Eastham says: "Will Ivory Coast make their superiority pay by winning handsomely or will they struggle to break down the underdogs' defence, as so many favourites do in African Nations Cups games?

"We back Ivory Coast to win well. First, there's the array of attacking talent on view: Sebastien Haller, Wilfried Zaha, Nicolas Pepe, Wuhan's Jean-Evrard Kouassi and also Maxwel Cornet, outstanding at Burnley this season.

"There's also Ivory Coast's recent results. They scored 18 times in 10 internationals in 2021, often running up big winning scorelines against weaker sides. Last year Ivory Coast beat Niger 3-0 (a), Ethiopia 3-1 (h), Malawi 3-0 (a) and Mozambique 3-1 (h). A similar winning scoreline would be no surprise here."

Tottenham v Chelsea: Tuchel's team will book place in final

Tottenham 3.39/4 v Chelsea 2.3811/8, the Draw 3.55

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Chelsea won the first leg of this League Cup semi-final 2-0 and it will take a special performance from Tottenham to get themselves back into the tie.

Dan Fitch says: "There is surely value in Chelsea at the price. They have beaten Spurs twice this season, winning 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier in the campaign when Nuno was still in charge. So along with the first leg, they are essentially 5-0 up on aggregate in encounters this season, which makes their odds look generous.

"Without Cristian Romero and possibly Eric Dier out, Tottenham could lack class in their back three, which Chelsea will surely exploit. If you want to play it safe you can back Chelsea in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds of 1.9620/21.

"I was confident that both teams to score would land in the first leg, but Tottenham were lacklustre in attack and didn't carve out a worthwhile chance until the closing minutes. Now the pressure is on them to get themselves back into this tie, which means that Chelsea can afford to sit deep and play on the break."

West Ham v Norwich: Lanzini and Bowen keep Canaries at the foot of the table

West Ham 1.412/5 v Norwich 10.09/1, the Draw 5.14/1

19:45

Bottom of the table travel to East London for their rearranged Premier League clash against a West Ham side with top four ambitions.

Ben Steele says: "When this fixture was originally scheduled, for mid-December, West Ham were in poor form so Norwich may well be disappointed that their opponents have turned things around in the New Year.

"A dominant 4-1 win over Watford was followed by a Lanzini inspired 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on New Year's Day before the weekend's FA Cup triumph. Norwich, on the other hand, while victorious in the cup have had a torrid time in front of goal recently.

"Milot Rashica's winner against Charlton Athletic was Norwich's first goal since November as Dean Smith's side have endured a terrible run of form, conceding 14 goals on their way to losing five straight league games."

Inter Milan v Juventus: Hakan's our man in the Supercoppa

Inter Milan 1.794/5 v Juventus 5.24/1, the Draw 3.9

19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

It's the perfect fixture for the Italian Super Cup as Serie A champions Inter Milan face Coppa Italia winners Juventus in a bonus Derby d'Italia.

Paul Higham says: "The two most successful clubs in Italy will scrap it out at the San Siro in a game that's always a must-watch - let alone when there's a trophy up for grabs.

"Inter sit on top of Serie A after extending a 12-game unbeaten league run with eight straight wins, while Juventus sit in fifth after five wins and a draw in their last seven.

"Juve have had the better of the recent skirmishes, losing just one of the last 12 meetings (W7 D4) so they'll be confident of extending their record with a 10th Supercoppa title. The Old Lady have been in the last nine finals, winning five."

"Goals could be on the menu here, as both teams have scored in three of the last four, but there's also a history of cards being dished out in this fixture."