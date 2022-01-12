Football Bet of the Day: PAOK to punish Panaitolikos
Tobias Gourlay fancies PAOK to extend their excellent record against Panaitolikos in the Greek Super League
"Since 2016 PAOK have won all 11 league meetings with today's visitors"
Back PAOK -1.5 on the Asian Handicap v Panaitolikos @ 2.021/1
PAOK v Panaitolikos
Wednesday 15:15
Forest Green scythed through Colchester at the New Lawn yesterday. The hosts won 2-0 to land our handicap bet. We're chasing another comfortable home win on the other side of Europe today.
PAOK are third in the Greek Super League and can close the gap on the top two with the right result this afternoon. We reckon they can get it at home to 10th-placed Panaitolikos.
Since 2016 PAOK have won all 11 league meetings with today's visitors. Last time they met at Toumba Stadium, the hosts won 5-0. This season, they are W4-D1-L2 on home turf, with the defeats coming against the sides now fourth and fifth in the table. PAOK have scored at least twice in 5/6 and at least three times in 3/5. We think they've got a fair chance of cutting loose this afternoon.
Panaitolikos are W2-D1-L4 on the road this term. They've lost 4/4 against top-half outfits like PAOK. The margin of defeat was at least two goals in 3/4, so we are backing PAOK to win with something to spare today.
