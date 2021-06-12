To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Use Vestri to pray for goals

Icelandic football fans
We're zooming off to Iceland

We're kicking off the weekend in Iceland, and Kev's looking for plenty of goals.

"Across the last four matchdays, seven of the eight games these teams have played between them have featured at least four goals."

Back Over 3.5 Goals at 1.9420/21

Exciting clash on the cards

Vestri v Afturelding
Saturday 12 June, 14:00

An early goal in Buenos Aires wasn't a sign of things to come last night, as Almagro v San Telmo stubbornly stayed at 1-0 to the hosts. No steak for us.

We'll head to Iceland now, and regular readers will know the second tier is a fine source of goals, so we're checking out Vestri's clash with Afturelding.

The 1.Deild season is only a few weeks old, but we've already seen both of these sides involved in some crackers. Vestri started superbly, with a 3-0 win and a 3-1 victory. They have since lost three in a row, leaking 12 goals in the process. Their last four games have all featured at least four goals. If you stretch back a bit, five of their last nine league games at their Olisvollurin ground have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land.

Afturelding have won just one of their first five games, but they have still scored nine goals. Defending is their big problem - they have leaked nine goals across their last three matches, and they are yet to keep a clean sheet. Three of their five games have featured at least four goals. 13 of their last 22 league matches have featured at least four goals.

Over 3.5 Goals is trading at 1.9420/21 here, and while I wouldn't normally consider an odds-on shot in this market, Iceland is a bit of an outlier when it comes to goal expectancy.

2021 FBOTD P/L

Points Staked: 82
Points Returned: 65.89
P/L: -16.11 points

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals at 1.9420/21

Icelandic 1 Deild: IF Vestri v Afturelding (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

