Football Bet of the Day: No boredom in Buenos Aires

Argentina football fans
We're spending Friday night in Argentina

After a push in Finland, Kev's targeting an odds-against winner in Argentina.

"Both teams are leaking goals, and of the 20 league games they have played between them this season, 11 have featured at least three goals."

Back Over 2.5 Goals at 3.02/1

South American showdown will strike sparks

Almagro v San Telmo
Friday 11 June, 19:30

We were on track for a winner in Finland last night, only for HJK to fail to preserve their two-goal lead. They ended up beating Haka 2-1, so our stake was returned.

We'll shift to warmer climes now, because Almagro are up against San Telmo in Group B of the Argentine Primera B Nacional, and I think we could see goals.

Almagro are in the bottom three of their section, having won just three of their 10 games so far. They are only averaging a goal a game, but a leaky defence has seen them ship 18 goals. Six of their ten matches have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

As for San Telmo, they have seen half of their ten league outings this term feature three goals or more. That includes three of the four they have played on the road. They have leaked 15 goals, and ten of those have been conceded on their travels.

Over 2.5 Goals is priced at a hefty 3.02/1 here, and that's too good to turn down for what the recent results suggest is a 50-50 shot. If you want to be a little more conservative, you could back Over 2.0 Goals on the Goal Lines market at 2.255/4. If the game features two goals, your stake will be returned.

2021 FBOTD P/L

Points Staked: 81
Points Returned: 65.89
P/L: -15.11 points

Read in-depth verdicts from our expert betting writers in our mega team-by-team guide

Recommended bets

Argentinian Primera B Nacional: Almagro BA v San Telmo

Friday 11 June, 7.30pm

Market rules

