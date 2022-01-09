Football Bet of the Day: Bedlam at the Bentegodi

Defences to be breached

Hellas Verona v Salernitana

Sunday 09 January, 19:45

Live on BT Sport Extra

We had a nervous wait, but Boavista and Tondela eventually delivered the fireworks we needed, as the hosts' 88th-minute leveller landed our BTTS bet. That means we'll definitely end the week in the black.

We'll wrap up our extended stint together in Italy, as rock bottom Salernitana make the trip to face Hellas Verona. There's every reason to think we'll see plenty of goals at the Bentegodi.

Hellas Verona are only in mid-table, but they are the league's great entertainers. Igor Tudor's side have rattled in 36 goals in Serie A, just two fewer than Atalanta and the same number as title-chasing Napoli. However, they struggle defensively, having leaked 33 goals in the top flight in 20 matches. On home soil they have beaten Roma 3-2, Juventus 2-1 and Lazio 4-1, but a flurry of COVID-19 cases has put me off backing them to win this game.

Instead I'll look at using the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to double up an Over 2.5 Goals bet with a BTTS wager at 2.0421/20. That bet has paid out in 13 of their 20 matches, and star forwards Giovanni Simeone and Gianluca Caprari are expected to start.

Salernitana have had the spectre of expulsion removed from above their heads, after businessman Danilo Iervolino bought the club from Claudio Lotito (who also owns Lazio) just before the deadline. On the field, things aren't going well, with Salernitana bottom with just eight points from 18 games. They have admittedly struggled to score goals, but given how wide open Verona games tend to be, I think they can find the net at least once against a defence that has kept just two clean sheets.