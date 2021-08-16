Football Bet of the Day: Make dough by backing Orebro

Visitors can survive basement battle

Varbergs v Orebro

Monday 16 August, 18:00

Our pal Tobias ended his mammoth stint with disappointment in Russia, as Rubin Kazan fell short of his expectations in a 1-1 draw with Kryliya Sovetov. As he goes for a well-earned lie down in Kazan, we'll pick up the baton together and zoom to Sweden. Varbergs are taking on fellow strugglers Orebro, and it seems to me that the visitors provide the value.

Both of these teams have had recent upturns in form. Varbergs, who finished 11th in the top-flight Allsvenskan last season, have put together an unbeaten run of four matches. They have only won one of those games though, and overall they have won just three of their first 14 league matches this term.

Orebro are unbeaten in their last three outings, and they won their last away game 2-1 at Sirius. Defending has been their problem so far this term, with 27 goals leaked in just 14 matches, but they have conceded just four goals across the last three games.

Neither of these teams are particularly strong, but I don't see much to choose between them, and the price of 1.855/6 for Varbergs in the Match Odds market simply seems too short to me. I'm happy to lay the hosts and get two of the three possible results into our portfolio.