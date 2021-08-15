Football Bet of the Day: Kazan to KO Kryliya

Rubin Kazan v Kryliya Sovetov

Sunday 18:00

In Russia yesterday, CSKA Moscow repeated last year's feat and won 3-1 at Rostov. Our goals bet was a winner and we've got a shot at finishing our stint in profit before handing back to Kev.

For our final bet we're sticking in Russia. Rubin Kazan have a perfect record through three rounds of the new Premier League season and we like the odds-against price on them to stay perfect at home to pointless Kryliya Sovetov this evening.

Rubin Kazan, who came home fourth in the Premier League last term, are W3-D0-L0 to this point in the new campaign. They've won those matches by an aggregate 6-1 against teams who are a combined W5-D0-L3 excluding the losses to Kazan.

Kryliya Sovetov are bottom of the table, having failed to take a point from any of the first three rounds of the season. After losing twice at home, they lost their first road trip of the campaign to Arsenal Tula last time out and look ripe to be beaten again today.