To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

Football Bet of the Day: Kazan to KO Kryliya

Russia football fans
Rubin Kazan could be top of the Russian Premier League by tonight

Rubin Kazan are nicely priced to notch a home win in the Russian Premier League this evening, says Tobias Gourlay

"Kryliya Sovetov are bottom of the table, having failed to take a point from any of the first three rounds of the season"

Back Rubin Kazan @ 2.568/5 to beat Kryliya Sovetov

Rubin Kazan v Kryliya Sovetov
Sunday 18:00

In Russia yesterday, CSKA Moscow repeated last year's feat and won 3-1 at Rostov. Our goals bet was a winner and we've got a shot at finishing our stint in profit before handing back to Kev.

For our final bet we're sticking in Russia. Rubin Kazan have a perfect record through three rounds of the new Premier League season and we like the odds-against price on them to stay perfect at home to pointless Kryliya Sovetov this evening.

Rubin Kazan, who came home fourth in the Premier League last term, are W3-D0-L0 to this point in the new campaign. They've won those matches by an aggregate 6-1 against teams who are a combined W5-D0-L3 excluding the losses to Kazan.

Kryliya Sovetov are bottom of the table, having failed to take a point from any of the first three rounds of the season. After losing twice at home, they lost their first road trip of the campaign to Arsenal Tula last time out and look ripe to be beaten again today.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 112pts
Returned: 111.27pts
P/L: -0.73pts

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Rubin Kazan @ 2.568/5

Russian Premier League: Rubin Kazan v Kryliya Sovetov (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 15 August, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rubin Kazan
Kryliya Sovetov
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day