Football Bet of the Day: Horses headed for goals in Russia

Russia football fans
Rostov could be rocking in Russia today

The Tough Guys won't be able to stop CSKA Moscow's flow of goals, says Tobias Gourlay

"CSKA's last two trips to Rostov have produced a 3-2 win for the hosts then a 1-3 success for the visitors"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.206/5 in Rostov v CSKA Moscow

Rostov v CSKA Moscow
Saturday 18:00

In Poland yesterday, Lech Poznan beat Nieciecza 3-1 to deliver on our BTTS bet.

We're headed further east today for a game from the new Russian Premier League season. Rostov (W0-D1-L2) are hosting CSKA Moscow (W1-D0-L2) and we like the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals.

CSKA's last two trips to Rostov have produced a 3-2 win for the hosts then a 1-3 success for the visitors. More recently, five of the Horses' most recent seven away games anywhere have delivered Over 2.5 Goals.

Rostov's first two home games of the new campaign have both ended in defeat, but the Tough Guys have found the back of the net in 2/3 home and away. With CSKA now nine road trips without a clean sheet, we reckon the hosts can find the net today and help deliver Over 2.5 Goals at a nice price.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 111pts
Returned: 109.07pts
P/L: -1.93pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.206/5

Russian Premier League: Rostov v CSKA Moscow (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Saturday 14 August, 6.00pm

