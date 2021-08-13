To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

Football Bet of the Day: Railwaymen on their way to goals

Lech Poznan fans
No one will want to turn their backs on Lech Poznan's game with Nieciecza today

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to be entertained by the Elephants in Poland this evening

"Nieciecza first two top-flight appearances on home turf have produced 1-1 and 2-2 draws"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9620/21 in Nieciecza v Lech Poznan

Nieciecza v Lech Poznan
Friday 17:00

In Brazil last night, CRB brushed aside Brusque 3-0 to leave us with a loser. We're looking to bounce back with Lech Poznan in Poland today.

The Railwaymen are on the road this evening and we fancy them to both score and concede at Ekstraklasa new boys Nieciecza.

Nieciecza first two top-flight appearances on home turf have produced 1-1 and 2-2 draws. They start as outsiders for this evening's game but the Elephants have a decent shot at finding the back of net again.

Lech Poznan's first away game of the new season brought a 3-1 win at Gornik Zabrze. Since the start of the previous campaign the Railwaymen have notched just two clean sheets from 16 road trips. BTTS was the right bet in 12/16 of those games. At close to even money for this one, it's also our bet for today.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 110pts
Returned: 107.11pts
P/L: -2.89pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples – Every day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9620/21

Polish Ekstraklasa: Nieciecza v Lech Poznan (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Friday 13 August, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day