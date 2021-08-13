Football Bet of the Day: Railwaymen on their way to goals

Nieciecza v Lech Poznan

Friday 17:00

In Brazil last night, CRB brushed aside Brusque 3-0 to leave us with a loser. We're looking to bounce back with Lech Poznan in Poland today.

The Railwaymen are on the road this evening and we fancy them to both score and concede at Ekstraklasa new boys Nieciecza.

Nieciecza first two top-flight appearances on home turf have produced 1-1 and 2-2 draws. They start as outsiders for this evening's game but the Elephants have a decent shot at finding the back of net again.

Lech Poznan's first away game of the new season brought a 3-1 win at Gornik Zabrze. Since the start of the previous campaign the Railwaymen have notched just two clean sheets from 16 road trips. BTTS was the right bet in 12/16 of those games. At close to even money for this one, it's also our bet for today.