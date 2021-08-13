Football Bet of the Day: Railwaymen on their way to goals

Polish Ekstraklasa: Nieciecza v Lech Poznan (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Friday 13 August, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Tobias Gourlay's hoping to be entertained by the Elephants in Poland this evening
"Nieciecza first two top-flight appearances on home turf have produced 1-1 and 2-2 draws"
Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9620/21 in Nieciecza v Lech Poznan
Nieciecza v Lech Poznan
Friday 17:00
In Brazil last night, CRB brushed aside Brusque 3-0 to leave us with a loser. We're looking to bounce back with Lech Poznan in Poland today.
The Railwaymen are on the road this evening and we fancy them to both score and concede at Ekstraklasa new boys Nieciecza.
Nieciecza first two top-flight appearances on home turf have produced 1-1 and 2-2 draws. They start as outsiders for this evening's game but the Elephants have a decent shot at finding the back of net again.
Lech Poznan's first away game of the new season brought a 3-1 win at Gornik Zabrze. Since the start of the previous campaign the Railwaymen have notched just two clean sheets from 16 road trips. BTTS was the right bet in 12/16 of those games. At close to even money for this one, it's also our bet for today.
Staked: 110pts
Returned: 107.11pts
P/L: -2.89pts
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Friday 13 August, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today