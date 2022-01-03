Football Bet of the Day: USM will be AOK

Strugglers to concede at least twice

USM Alger v NC Magra

Monday 03 January, 17:00

Sadly our Scottish adventure ended in frustration yesterday, as Kelty Hearts' derby against Cowdenbeath fell victim to COVID-19. We move on, and this time we'll head to Algeria, because there's an intriguing clash in Ligue 1 between USM Alger and struggling NC Magra.

USM finished fourth in the league last season, but they have made a tricky start to this campaign, claiming just 12 points from their first nine outings. They have only taken two points from their last four matches.

However, when we look at USM's home form, we see they are a different beast at the Stade Omar Hamadi. They have won eight of their last ten league matches on home soil, including three of the last four. They have scored at least twice in 15 of their last 20 home matches in the top flight.

Visitors NC Magra are second from bottom, and have lost seven of their first ten games. They have lost four of their last five away matches, and they have only scored two goals in that sequence.

Given that neither team is in generally stunning form, I'll simply focus on the hosts to score at least twice here at 1.758/11 on the Sportsbook. USM are up against limited opposition, and their home form suggests they are more than capable of scoring a couple of goals.