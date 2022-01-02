Football Bet of the Day: Hearts to hit hard

League leaders to bounce back

Kelty Hearts v Cowdenbeath

Sunday 02 January, 15:00

Glentoran lost 3-2 at home to Larne yesterday evening, but it did us no harm, as the hosts scoring twice landed our bet. With a spring in our step we go elsewhere in the UK, because Kelty Hearts are up against Cowdenbeath in Scotland's League Two.

Although Kelty Hearts suffered a bizarre 5-1 hammering at Alloa Athletic last time out (they played the entire second half with ten men), they have been the best team in the division by quite some distance. They have the league's highest budget, and they are seven points clear at the top.

If you look at Kelty Hearts' 13 league wins this term, seven of them have been by a margin of at least two goals. They have rattled in 38 goals in just 17 league matches, and are conceding under a goal a game.

Cowdenbeath, or the Blue Brazil as they are known, are bottom of the table. They have just ten points, and they have lost 12 of their 18 games. They have lost by two goals or more six times, including a 2-0 defeat at Kelty Hearts back in July.

I'll back the hosts -1.5 here on the Asian Handicap at 1.9210/11. A two-goal win gives us a full payout at close to evens.