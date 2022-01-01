Football Bet of the Day: Goals for Glens

Hosts to keep firing

Glentoran v Larne

Saturday January 1, 17:30

So, a new year of Football Bet of the Day begins, and let's hope for plenty of winners, and lots of big crowds. We'll kick off the search in Northern Ireland, as in-form Glentoran are up against Larne, and I'm backing the hosts' attack to shine.

Glentoran are second in the Premiership, behind leaders Linfield on goal difference. At home, they have reeled off five straight league wins, and overall they have taken maximum points from eight of their last nine outings. The have the best attacking record in the division, with 40 goals scored in 20 matches.

Larne are fourth, eight points off top spot, and they have racked up ten wins in 20 games. However, they have lost three of their last six on the road, and their record of 23 goals conceded gives them the worst defensive tally in the top six.

We could simply back the hosts to win at a hefty 2.285/4, but I'll actually back Glentoran to score twice or more at evens on the Sportsbook. Glens have scored twice or more in 11 of their last 14 league games, and they average two goals per match. Larne have conceded at least twice on four of their last eight matches.