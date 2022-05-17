</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, Championship and more
Max Liu
17 May 2022
3:00 min read Get the best bets for Tuesday's football with Mark O'Haire on Southampton v Liverpool in the Premier League and Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United in the Championship play-off semi-final... AC Oulu v KuPS: Canaries can't cage AC Oulu AC Oulu [6.2] v KuPS [1.62], the Draw [4.1] 16:00 Tobias Gourlay heads to Finland for his bet of the day in one of this afternoon's three games from the top-flight Veikkausliiga. Tobias says: "Early league leaders KuPS are headed to AC Oulu where they might meet a bit of resistance. "Oulu are unbeaten in four at Raatti Stadium this season (W2-D2). The hosts have scored at least once in all four and are averaging two goals a game. Home and away, both teams have scored in 6/7 Oulu matches this season. "KuPS are W6-D1-L0 through the first seven rounds of the season. However, the Canaries have conceded in 5/7 and BTTS has been the right bet in 5/7. At an odds-against price it's also our bet on this one." Tobias' bet: Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.08] Southampton v Liverpool: Reds to rule the St Mary&#39;s roost Southampton [8.0] v Liverpool [1.44], the Draw [3.55] 19:45 Live on Sky Sports Premier League After lifting the FA Cup Liverpool look to keep their quadruple dreams alive when they travel to face Southampton at St Mary's on Tuesday night in the Premier League... Mark O'Haire says: "Southampton's 3-0 loss last time out at Brentford means the Saints have now conceded at least 60 goals in each of their last four Premier League campaigns. The hosts have recorded clean sheets in only three of their past 25 league outings, whilst seven of their last 10 have delivered pay-outs for Over 2.5 Goals 1.47 backers. "Thirteen of Liverpool's 19 match-ups with bottom-half teams have also produced Over 2.5 Goals winners, and Premier League matches away from Anfield involving the Reds are averaging a chunky 3.28 goals. The visitors have struck multiple times themselves in 14 of their overall 18 games as guests and repeating that feat should be well within their range. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/southampton-vs-liverpool/933047"] "With that in mind, I'm happy to back Liverpool to win and Yes to a Goal Scored in Both Halves at [1.86] via the Bet Builder. Liverpool have notched in both halves in 22/36 (61%) this term, and with the likes of Virgil van Dijk potentially absent on Tuesday night, there's potential for Saints to also get on the scoresheet in a high-scoring showdown." Mark's bet: Back Liverpool and 'Yes' to a Goal Scored in Both Halves @ [1.86] Southampton v Liverpool: Klopp's side to keep slim title hopes alive Get a second opinion on Southampton v Liverpool from Simon Mail and find out where he thinks the value lies... Simon says: "Liverpool have kept 21 clean sheets in the league this season and there is every chance of another shut out in a win at Southampton. "Eight of their last nine victories in the competition have included a clean sheet. Southampton are unlikely to present a major test to them and a Liverpool win to nil stands out at 21/10. "There are other options which also appeal with Betfair's Bet Builder worth considering. Backing Liverpool to win and Sadio Mane to score increases the odds to [2.48]. Mane has scored eight goals in his last 12 matches for Klopp's side." Simon's bet: Back Liverpool to win to nil @ [3.1] Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United: Goals on the City Ground agenda Nottingham Forest [2.3] v Sheff Utd [3.5], the Draw [3.4] 19:45 Live on Sky Sports Football Forest lead 2-1 going into their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield United at the City Ground.. Mark O'Haire says: "Both regular season Championship clashes between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United ended in 1-1 stalemates, with the Tricky Trees netting late equalisers in both games (83rd and 90th minute respectively). Forest return to the City Ground now, with the host having suffered a solitary home reverse to United since 1993 (W7-D6-L1). "Nottingham Forest have been the Championship's best performing side since Steve Cooper arrived in September. The former Swansea boss has guided the Reds from rock-bottom into promotion contenders, returning the most league points (W22-D10-L6) and being turned over just twice in the club's most recent 18 encounters (W12-D4-L2). [matchPredictions url=" https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/nottingham-forest-vs-sheffield-united/952644"] "Sheffield United finished with a flourish pre-play-offs, pocketing three successive league victories after bagging only three triumphs in their previous 11 encounters. However, the Blades have largely built their promotion challenge upon a strong record at Bramall Lane under Paul Heckingbottom's watch, returning only W3-D4-L4 on the road since Christmas." Mark's bet: Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.92] Caracas v The Strongest: Visitors to draw a blank once more Caracas [2.08] v The Strongest [4.1], the Draw [3.3] 23:30 Nathan Joyes landed two winners in the last round of fixtures and he's off to Venezuela where all five of his selections take place this week, starting on Tuesday. Nathan Joyes says: "A record breaking 5-0 victory for The Strongest last time out against Brazil's Athletico PR was the biggest win by any Bolivian side in Copa Libertadores history. Four headed goals, as well as an own goal embarrassed the Brazilians who have been bitterly disappointing in what is a rather weak group. "Caracas, on the other hand, have slowly been going about their business in Group B, notching up five points after four matches, leaving them only behind The Strongest on goal difference. "The Venezuelans are yet to concede at home and have been nothing short of professional and defensively sound so far in this competition, drawing 0-0 with Athletico PR before beating current group leaders Libertad 1-0." Liverpool's Sadio Mane returns to his old club Southampton on Tuesday <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/southampton-v-liverpool/31423322">Back Liverpool to win and Yes to a Goal Scored in Both Halves @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/football-bet-of-the-day-tips-canaries-cant-cage-ac-oulu-170522-155.html">AC Oulu v KuPS: Canaries can't cage AC Oulu</a></h2></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199098554">AC Oulu <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> v KuPS <b class="inline_odds" title="5/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.62</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/8</span></b>, the Draw 4.1</a><br> 16:00</strong></p><p>Tobias Gourlay heads to Finland for his bet of the day in one of this afternoon's three games from the top-flight Veikkausliiga.</p><p><strong>Tobias says</strong>: "Early league leaders KuPS are headed to AC Oulu where they might meet a bit of resistance.</p><p>"<strong>Oulu are unbeaten in four at Raatti Stadium</strong> this season (W2-D2). The hosts have scored at least once in all four and are averaging two goals a game. Home and away, both teams have scored in 6/7 Oulu matches this season.</p><p>"KuPS are W6-D1-L0 through the first seven rounds of the season. However, the Canaries have conceded in 5/7 and BTTS has been the right bet in 5/7. At an <strong>odds-against price</strong> it's also our bet on this one."</p><blockquote><strong>Tobias' bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199098638"><strong>Back Both Teams To Score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.08</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></strong></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/southampton-v-liverpool-tips-reds-to-rule-the-st-marys-roost-150522-766.html">Southampton v Liverpool: Reds to rule the St Mary's roost</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198590221">Southampton <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> v Liverpool <b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.44</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/9</span></b>, the Draw 3.55</a><br> 19:45<br> Live on Sky Sports Premier League</strong></p><p>After lifting the FA Cup Liverpool look to keep their quadruple dreams alive when they travel to face Southampton at St Mary's on Tuesday night in the Premier League...</p><p><strong>Mark O'Haire says</strong>: "Southampton's 3-0 loss last time out at Brentford means the Saints have now conceded at least 60 goals in each of their last four Premier League campaigns. The <strong>hosts have recorded clean sheets in only three of their past 25 league outings</strong>, whilst seven of their last 10 have delivered pay-outs for Over 2.5 Goals 1.47 backers.</p><p>"Thirteen of Liverpool's 19 match-ups with bottom-half teams have also produced Over 2.5 Goals winners, and Premier League matches away from Anfield involving the Reds are <strong>averaging a chunky 3.28 goals</strong>. The visitors have struck multiple times themselves in 14 of their overall 18 games as guests and repeating that feat should be well within their range.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Thin_Edge_Hoops__x28_2_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#E11D1F;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#E11D1F;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_78_"> <g id="_x35__44_"> <path style="fill:#E11D1F;" d="M171.1,221.5V95.7c0.1,0.5,0.1,0.7,0.1,0.7l3.8,125H171.1z M171.1,25.8l14.5,6.3 c-2,1.9-8.7,8.5-11.8,12.9c-1,1.5-1.9,3.2-2.7,5.3V25.8z"></path> <path d="M171.6,26.6l13.1,5.7c-2.5,2.4-8.5,8.3-11.4,12.4c-0.6,0.9-1.2,1.9-1.8,3.1V26.6 M171.6,125l2.9,96h-2.9V125 M170.6,25.1 v28.7c0.8-3.3,2-6.2,3.6-8.4c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0C186.2,31.8,178.9,28.7,170.6,25.1L170.6,25.1z M170.6,89.6V222h4.9 l-3.8-125.6C171.7,96.4,171.2,93.7,170.6,89.6L170.6,89.6z"></path> </g> <g id="_x34__47_"> <path style="fill:#E11D1F;" d="M139.3,221.5V29.4c4.2-4.2,6.5-9.2,6.7-14.5c1.4,0.6,4.4,1.9,8.2,3.6v203H139.3z"></path> <path d="M146.4,15.7c1.5,0.7,4.1,1.8,7.3,3.2V221h-13.9V29.6C143.8,25.6,146.1,20.7,146.4,15.7 M145.4,14.2L145.4,14.2 c0.1,5.8-2.4,11-6.6,15.1V222h15.9V18.2C149.3,15.8,145.4,14.2,145.4,14.2L145.4,14.2z"></path> </g> <g id="_x33__50_"> <path style="fill:#E11D1F;" d="M107.6,221.5V38c2.4,0.5,4.9,0.7,7.4,0.7s5-0.2,7.4-0.7v183.5H107.6z"></path> <path d="M108.1,38.6c2.3,0.4,4.6,0.6,6.9,0.6c2.3,0,4.7-0.2,6.9-0.6V221H115h-6.9V38.6 M122.9,37.4c-2.5,0.5-5.2,0.8-7.9,0.8 c-2.7,0-5.4-0.3-7.9-0.8V222h7.9h7.9V37.4L122.9,37.4z"></path> </g> <g id="_x32__53_"> <path style="fill:#E11D1F;" d="M75.8,221.5v-203l8.2-3.6c0.2,5.3,2.5,10.3,6.7,14.5v192.1H75.8z"></path> <path d="M83.6,15.7c0.4,5.1,2.7,9.9,6.6,13.9V221H76.3V18.8L83.6,15.7 M84.6,14.2c0,0-3.9,1.7-9.3,4V222h15.9V29.2 C87,25.1,84.5,19.9,84.6,14.2L84.6,14.2L84.6,14.2z"></path> </g> <g id="_x31__57_"> <path style="fill:#E11D1F;" d="M55,221.5l3.8-125.1c0,0,0,0,0,0c0,0,0.1-0.2,0.1-0.7v125.8H55z M58.9,50.3 c-0.7-2.1-1.6-3.8-2.7-5.3c-3.1-4.4-9.9-11-11.8-12.9l14.5-6.3V50.3z"></path> <path d="M58.4,26.6v21.2c-0.5-1.1-1.1-2.2-1.8-3.1c-2.9-4.1-8.9-10-11.4-12.4l4.3-1.9L58.4,26.6 M58.4,125v96h-2.9L58.4,125 M59.4,25.1c-8.3,3.6-15.6,6.7-15.9,6.9v0c0.2,0.2,8.7,8.3,12.3,13.3c1.6,2.3,2.8,5.2,3.6,8.4V25.1L59.4,25.1z M59.4,89.6 c-0.6,4.2-1.1,6.8-1.1,6.8L54.4,222h4.9V89.6L59.4,89.6z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_10_"> <rect id="Right_1_30_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_30_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <g> <path id="Right_32_" style="fill:#E11D1F;" d="M168.9,69.5c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_32_" style="fill:#E11D1F;" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8 s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.3l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.3,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.3,7.8L140.3,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path style="stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1 c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2 C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#E11D1F;" d="M115,41.4l8.7-6.1l13.3-9.8l6.2-13.1l-0.8-2.3l-1.9-2.2L89.8,7.8l-1.8,2c0,0,0.6,10.5,2.5,12.7 s14.9,13.7,14.9,13.7L115,41.4z"></path> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M138.4,22.5c-3,4.6-16.4,14.1-23.4,18.9c-7.1-4.8-20.4-14.2-23.4-18.9c-2.4-3.7-3.1-9-3.3-12.8 L86,12.5c0.4,3.7,1.3,8.1,3.5,11.4c3.2,4.8,15.9,14,23.3,19c-0.2,0.1-0.3,0.2-0.5,0.3h5.4c-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.5-0.3 c7.4-5,20.1-14.2,23.3-19c2.2-3.3,3.1-7.7,3.5-11.4l-2.3-2.8C141.5,13.5,140.8,18.9,138.4,22.5z"></path> </g> </g> <polyline points="112.2,42.5 113.3,43.3 111.7,43.3 112.2,42.5 "></polyline> <polygon style="fill:#E11D1F;" points="115,41.4 117.7,43.2 119.4,42.5 115.1,39.5 "></polygon> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1 c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2 C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <polygon style="fill:#E11D1F;" points="115,41.4 118.5,39 116.3,39.1 114,39.4 113.4,40.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1 c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2 C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="opacity:0.29;" d="M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2 C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> </svg> <h3>Southampton</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#BE141F;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#BE141F;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#BE141F;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_1_" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> </defs> <clippath id="Shirt_Colour_3_"> <use xlink:href="#Shirt_Colour_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#Shirt_Colour_3_);"> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#FA3725;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="-28.1" y1="66" x2="138.3" y2="297.9"></line> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#FA3725;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="-4.4" y1="49" x2="162.1" y2="280.9"></line> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#FA3725;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="19.4" y1="32" x2="185.8" y2="263.9"></line> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#FA3725;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="43.1" y1="15" x2="209.5" y2="246.9"></line> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#FA3725;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="66.8" y1="-2.1" x2="233.2" y2="229.9"></line> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#FA3725;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="90.5" y1="-19.1" x2="256.9" y2="212.8"></line> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#FA3725;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="114.2" y1="-36.1" x2="280.6" y2="195.8"></line> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path style="fill:#BE141F;" d="M90.3,11.4h46.9v16.7L111,35.2C111,35.2,83.3,28.7,90.3,11.4z"></path> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FA3725;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_28_"> <g> <rect id="Right_7_9_" x="180.2" y="105.8" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.3538 99.1137)" style="fill:#FA3725;" width="41.5" height="6"></rect> <rect id="Left_7_9_" x="26" y="88.1" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5047 87.1748)" style="fill:#FA3725;" width="6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>Liverpool</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Villarreal</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Villarreal</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Southampton vs Liverpool</strong> Tuesday 17 May, 19:45</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/southampton-vs-liverpool/933047">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"With that in mind, I'm happy to back Liverpool to win and Yes to a Goal Scored in Both Halves at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> via the <strong>Bet Builder</strong>. Liverpool have notched in both halves in 22/36 (61%) this term, and with the likes of Virgil van Dijk potentially absent on Tuesday night, there's potential for Saints to also get on the scoresheet in a high-scoring showdown."</p><blockquote><strong>Mark's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/southampton-v-liverpool/31423322">Back Liverpool and 'Yes' to a Goal Scored in Both Halves @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton-v-liverpool-tips-klopps-side-to-keep-slim-title-hopes-alive-130522-624.html">Southampton v Liverpool: Klopp's side to keep slim title hopes alive</a></h2></strong></p><p>Get a second opinion on Southampton v Liverpool from Simon Mail and find out where he thinks the value lies...</p><p><strong>Simon says</strong>: "Liverpool have kept 21 clean sheets in the league this season and there is every chance of another shut out in a win at Southampton.</p><p>"Eight of their last nine victories in the competition have included a <strong>clean sheet</strong>. Southampton are unlikely to present a major test to them and a Liverpool win to nil stands out at 21/10.</p><p><img alt="Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"There are other options which also appeal with Betfair's Bet Builder worth considering. Backing Liverpool to win and Sadio Mane to score increases the odds to <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.48</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>. <strong>Mane has scored eight goals in his last 12 matches</strong> for Klopp's side."</p><blockquote><strong>Simon's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/southampton-v-liverpool/31423322">Back Liverpool to win to nil @ <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/nottingham-forest-v-sheffield-united-tips-goals-on-the-city-ground-agenda-150522-766.html">Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United: Goals on the City Ground agenda</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199180110">Nottingham Forest <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> v Sheff Utd <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></a><br> 19:45<br> Live on Sky Sports Football</strong></p><p>Forest lead 2-1 going into their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield United at the City Ground..</p><p><strong>Mark O'Haire says</strong>: "Both regular season Championship clashes between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United ended in <strong>1-1 stalemates</strong>, with the Tricky Trees netting late equalisers in both games (83rd and 90th minute respectively). Forest return to the City Ground now, with the host having suffered a solitary home reverse to United since 1993 (W7-D6-L1).</p><p>"<strong>Nottingham Forest have been the Championship's best performing side since Steve Cooper</strong> arrived in September. The former Swansea boss has guided the Reds from rock-bottom into promotion contenders, returning the most league points (W22-D10-L6) and being turned over just twice in the club's most recent 18 encounters (W12-D4-L2).</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#E12B21;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#E12B21;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#E12B21;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#E12B21;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_9_"> <g> <rect id="Right_7_18_" x="180.2" y="105.8" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.3538 99.1137)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="6"></rect> <rect id="Left_7_18_" x="26" y="88.1" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5047 87.1748)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l6.8-2.7c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10h50 c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l6.6,2.6v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Nottingham Forest</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#CC2927;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#CC2927;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_78_"> <path id="_x35__44_" style="fill:#CC2927;" d="M170.6,53.7V25.1c8.3,3.6,15.6,6.7,15.9,6.9v0c-0.2,0.2-8.7,8.3-12.3,13.3 C172.6,47.6,171.4,50.5,170.6,53.7z M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-0.5-2.7-1.1-6.8V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x34__47_" style="fill:#CC2927;" d="M154.7,222V18.2c-5.4-2.3-9.3-4-9.3-4l0.1,0.1c0,5.7-2.5,10.9-6.7,15V222H154.7z"></path> <path id="_x33__50_" style="fill:#CC2927;" d="M115,222h7.9V37.4c-2.5,0.5-5.2,0.8-7.9,0.8c-2.7,0-5.4-0.3-7.9-0.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x32__53_" style="fill:#CC2927;" d="M91.2,222V29.2c-4.2-4.1-6.7-9.3-6.7-15l0.1-0.1c0,0-3.9,1.7-9.3,4V222H91.2z"></path> <path id="_x31__57_" style="fill:#CC2927;" d="M59.4,89.6V222h-4.9l3.8-125.6C58.3,96.4,58.8,93.7,59.4,89.6z M55.8,45.3 c1.6,2.3,2.8,5.2,3.6,8.4V25.1c-8.3,3.6-15.6,6.7-15.9,6.9v0C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_106_"> <path id="Right_10_" style="fill:#CC2927;" d="M176.5,42.3c4.1-4.8,10-10.4,10-10.4s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1 c0,4.6-1.7,9-4.6,12.7l0,0C143.7,28.1,151.8,31.6,176.5,42.3z"></path> <path id="Left_10_" style="fill:#CC2927;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s5.9,5.6,10,10.4 c9.6-4.2,31.1-13.5,35.6-15.4C86.2,23.2,84.5,18.9,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Sheffield United</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Sheffield United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Hull City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Swansea City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Peterborough United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Sheffield United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sheffield United</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Sheffield United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sheffield United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Cardiff City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bristol City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Sheffield United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sheffield United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United</strong> Tuesday 17 May, 19:45</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/nottingham-forest-vs-sheffield-united/952644">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"<strong>Sheffield United finished with a flourish pre-play-offs</strong>, pocketing three successive league victories after bagging only three triumphs in their previous 11 encounters. However, the Blades have largely built their promotion challenge upon a strong record at Bramall Lane under Paul Heckingbottom's watch, returning only W3-D4-L4 on the road since Christmas."</p><blockquote><strong>Mark's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199180158">Back Both Teams To Score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/copa-libertadores-tips-13-1-tip-as-bad-week-beckons-for-bolivians-160522-1057.html">Caracas v The Strongest: Visitors to draw a blank once more</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199224748">Caracas <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.08</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> v The Strongest 4.1, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a><br> 23:30</strong></p><p>Nathan Joyes landed two winners in the last round of fixtures and he's off to Venezuela where all five of his selections take place this week, starting on Tuesday.</p><p><strong>Nathan Joyes says</strong>: "A <strong>record breaking</strong> 5-0 victory for The Strongest last time out against Brazil's Athletico PR was the biggest win by any Bolivian side in <strong>Copa Libertadores history</strong>. Four headed goals, as well as an own goal embarrassed the Brazilians who have been <strong>bitterly disappointing</strong> in what is a rather weak group.</p><p>"Caracas, on the other hand, have slowly been going about their business in Group B, notching up <strong>five points after four matches</strong>, leaving them only behind The Strongest on goal difference.</p><p>"The Venezuelans are yet to concede at home and have been nothing short of professional and defensively sound so far in this competition, drawing 0-0 with Athletico PR before beating current group leaders Libertad 1-0."</p><blockquote><strong>Nathan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/conmebol-copa-libertadores/caracas-v-the-strongest/31459922">Back 'No' in Both Teams to Score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></a></blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet £10 On ACCAS or Bet Builders and Get a £2 Free Bet</h2> <p>Bet £10 on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders, at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens) and once the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. 