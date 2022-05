AC Oulu v KuPS: Canaries can't cage AC Oulu

AC Oulu 6.25/1 v KuPS 1.625/8, the Draw 4.1

16:00

Tobias Gourlay heads to Finland for his bet of the day in one of this afternoon's three games from the top-flight Veikkausliiga.

Tobias says: "Early league leaders KuPS are headed to AC Oulu where they might meet a bit of resistance.

"Oulu are unbeaten in four at Raatti Stadium this season (W2-D2). The hosts have scored at least once in all four and are averaging two goals a game. Home and away, both teams have scored in 6/7 Oulu matches this season.

"KuPS are W6-D1-L0 through the first seven rounds of the season. However, the Canaries have conceded in 5/7 and BTTS has been the right bet in 5/7. At an odds-against price it's also our bet on this one."

Southampton v Liverpool: Reds to rule the St Mary's roost

Southampton 8.07/1 v Liverpool 1.444/9, the Draw 3.55

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

After lifting the FA Cup Liverpool look to keep their quadruple dreams alive when they travel to face Southampton at St Mary's on Tuesday night in the Premier League...

Mark O'Haire says: "Southampton's 3-0 loss last time out at Brentford means the Saints have now conceded at least 60 goals in each of their last four Premier League campaigns. The hosts have recorded clean sheets in only three of their past 25 league outings, whilst seven of their last 10 have delivered pay-outs for Over 2.5 Goals 1.47 backers.

"Thirteen of Liverpool's 19 match-ups with bottom-half teams have also produced Over 2.5 Goals winners, and Premier League matches away from Anfield involving the Reds are averaging a chunky 3.28 goals. The visitors have struck multiple times themselves in 14 of their overall 18 games as guests and repeating that feat should be well within their range.

"With that in mind, I'm happy to back Liverpool to win and Yes to a Goal Scored in Both Halves at 1.865/6 via the Bet Builder. Liverpool have notched in both halves in 22/36 (61%) this term, and with the likes of Virgil van Dijk potentially absent on Tuesday night, there's potential for Saints to also get on the scoresheet in a high-scoring showdown."

Southampton v Liverpool: Klopp's side to keep slim title hopes alive

Simon says: "Liverpool have kept 21 clean sheets in the league this season and there is every chance of another shut out in a win at Southampton.

"Eight of their last nine victories in the competition have included a clean sheet. Southampton are unlikely to present a major test to them and a Liverpool win to nil stands out at 21/10.

"There are other options which also appeal with Betfair's Bet Builder worth considering. Backing Liverpool to win and Sadio Mane to score increases the odds to 2.486/4. Mane has scored eight goals in his last 12 matches for Klopp's side."

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United: Goals on the City Ground agenda

Nottingham Forest 2.35/4 v Sheff Utd 3.55/2, the Draw 3.412/5

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Forest lead 2-1 going into their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield United at the City Ground..

Mark O'Haire says: "Both regular season Championship clashes between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United ended in 1-1 stalemates, with the Tricky Trees netting late equalisers in both games (83rd and 90th minute respectively). Forest return to the City Ground now, with the host having suffered a solitary home reverse to United since 1993 (W7-D6-L1).

"Nottingham Forest have been the Championship's best performing side since Steve Cooper arrived in September. The former Swansea boss has guided the Reds from rock-bottom into promotion contenders, returning the most league points (W22-D10-L6) and being turned over just twice in the club's most recent 18 encounters (W12-D4-L2).

"Sheffield United finished with a flourish pre-play-offs, pocketing three successive league victories after bagging only three triumphs in their previous 11 encounters. However, the Blades have largely built their promotion challenge upon a strong record at Bramall Lane under Paul Heckingbottom's watch, returning only W3-D4-L4 on the road since Christmas."

Caracas v The Strongest: Visitors to draw a blank once more

Caracas 2.0811/10 v The Strongest 4.1, the Draw 3.39/4

23:30

Nathan Joyes landed two winners in the last round of fixtures and he's off to Venezuela where all five of his selections take place this week, starting on Tuesday.

Nathan Joyes says: "A record breaking 5-0 victory for The Strongest last time out against Brazil's Athletico PR was the biggest win by any Bolivian side in Copa Libertadores history. Four headed goals, as well as an own goal embarrassed the Brazilians who have been bitterly disappointing in what is a rather weak group.

"Caracas, on the other hand, have slowly been going about their business in Group B, notching up five points after four matches, leaving them only behind The Strongest on goal difference.

"The Venezuelans are yet to concede at home and have been nothing short of professional and defensively sound so far in this competition, drawing 0-0 with Athletico PR before beating current group leaders Libertad 1-0."