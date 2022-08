PSV v Monaco: Back Ruud to guide Dutch through



PSV 2.3811/8 v Monaco 3.1511/5, the Draw 3.7511/4

19:30

Paul Higham says: "There's all to play for in a top-quality Champions League qualifier second leg on Tuesday as PSV host Monaco with the tie level at 1-1. Both sides have a rich history in the event, but neither has made the Champions League group stages for four seasons now.

"Joey Veerman put PSV in front in the first leg in Monaco, but Axel Disasi's late goal gave the Dutch side a draw to take back to the Philips Stadion. With no away goals, the tie is evenly poised and both sides will fancy their chances - with Monaco earning a 2-1 win when the sides met here in last season's Europa League.

"PSV are slight favourites as the hosts, with new boss Ruud van Nistelrooy enjoying a good start as manager with a 4-1 league win over Emmen coming after beating Ajax 5-3 in the Dutch Super Cup."

Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise: All or nothing at Ibrox

Rangers 1.824/5 v Union Saint-Gilloise 5.24/1, the Draw 3.7511/4

19:45

Frank Monkhouse says: "Rangers host Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the second leg of this Champions League qualifier at Ibrox on Tuesday, with the visitors out to protect their 2-0 aggregate advantage gained from the first leg...

"Rangers were rotten in Belgium last week, which was a huge shock to fans, pundits and those who watched the match live on TV. It was, perhaps, the worst the team has performed with Gio at the helm, but the boss will demand better, and I believe he'll get it.

"We saw last season how a capacity crowd at Ibrox on a big European night could boost the players to another level, and they will rise to the occasion again. Morelos being back in the side gives everyone a lift, and the Colombian will make the difference."

Bradford v Hull: Tigers value in TV clash

Bradford 3.259/4 v Hull 2.245/4, the Draw 3.412/5

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Dan Fitch says: "The televised game sees League 2 side Bradford hosting Hull of the Championship. Bradford's 3-2 defeat at Barrow on Saturday means that they have yet to win a league game this season (D1 L1). They also lost their last two games of pre-season.

"In contrast, Hull have made an unbeaten start (W1 D1) and look generously priced against lower league opposition.

"Resist the temptation to make things more complicated and back Hull to win at 2.245/4."

Gremio v Operario: Hosts to blast past Operario

Gremio 1.341/3 v Operario 15.014/1, the Draw 5.04/1

23:00

Tobias Gourlay says: "We're in Brazil today for Gremio's Serie B home match with Operario PR. The hosts have a fine recent record at Arena do Gremio and we think they could blast past their struggling visitors.

"Third-placed Gremio are W8-D1-L0 on their own patch recently. Excitingly for us, they've been ahead at half-time in all eight wins. In fact, 13/17 goals in those wins have come before the break. Mark them down as fast starters.

"Fifteenth-placed Operario are W1-D4-L6 on the road this season, losing all of their last four away games. They were behind at the break in 5/6 defeats overall and - at an odds-against price - we'll back Gremio to score a quick win tonight."

Flamengo v Corinthians: Hosts to soar into semi-final

Flamengo 1.4840/85 v Corinthians 8.07/1, the Draw 4.77/2

01:30 (Wednesday morning)

Nathan Joyes says: "In order for Corinthians to progress, they will need to win 3-0 inside 90 minutes or within 120, something they haven't achieved away to Flamengo since 2015. It's worth noting, however, that Flamengo have only lost three home matches in their last 20.

"More impressively, Flamengo have only lost one of their last 20 home Copa Libertadores matches."

Last year's top goalscorer Gabriel Barbosa has grown into this year's competition, and with five goals to his name, he remains Flamengo's most valuable asset in the final third.

"Despite Corinthians sitting in second place in Serie A with Flamengo back in sixth, don't let that fool you, as there is quite frankly a gulf in class between the two sides. Flamengo are a different animal in this competition, as this is the trophy they so desperately crave."