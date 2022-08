Gremio v Operario PR

Tuesday 23:00

In Sweden last night, Hacken notched their first home clean sheet of the season to thrash Helsingborgs 5-0 and take down our BTTS bet.

We're in Brazil today for Gremio's Serie B home match with Operario PR. The hosts have a fine recent record at Arena do Gremio and we think they could blast past their struggling visitors.

Third-placed Gremio are W8-D1-L0 on their own patch recently. Excitingly for us, they've been ahead at half-time in all eight wins. In fact, 13/17 goals in those wins have come before the break. Mark them down as fast starters.

Fifteenth-placed Operario are W1-D4-L6 on the road this season, losing all of their last four away games. They were behind at the break in 5/6 defeats overall and - at an odds-against price - we'll back Gremio to score a quick win tonight.