EFL Cup First Round

Tuesday 9 August, 19:45

Low scoring match between defensively sound sides

Bolton 1.8910/11 v Salford City 4.216/5; The Draw 3.711/4

With the first round ties split into a Northern and a Southern section, there are a number of juicy local grudge matches to enjoy on Tuesday. One such game sees League One's Bolton hosting Salford from League 2.

Both clubs have made bright starts this season. Bolton began with a 1-1 draw at Ipswich, before beating Wycombe 3-0 at the weekend. Salford beat last season's play-off finalists Mansfield 2-0 and then drew 0-0 at Swindon.

With these teams defending well, go for under 2.5 goals at 1.9520/21.

Class will tell in televised clash

Bradford 3.259/4 v Hull 2.245/4; The Draw 3.412/5

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

The televised game sees League 2 side Bradford hosting Hull of the Championship. Bradford's 3-2 defeat at Barrow on Saturday means that they have yet to win a league game this season (D1 L1). They also lost their last two games of pre-season.

In contrast, Hull have made an unbeaten start (W1 D1) and look generously priced against lower league opposition.

Resist the temptation to make things more complicated and back Hull to win at 2.245/4.

London derby will be competitive

Charlton 2.942/1 v QPR 2.427/5; The Draw 3.55/2

It's been a positive start to the League 1 season for Charlton. Their 2-2 opening day draw with Accrington was followed by a 1-0 win against relegated Derby over the weekend.

QPR lost their opener at Blackburn, but bounced back with a 3-2 win against Middlesbrough on Saturday. The visitors are the rightful favourites, but they conceded a lot of goals in pre-season.

Over 0.5 first-half goals, over 2.5 goals and both teams to score is 2.245/4.

Expect goals in local derby

Ipswich 1.412/5 v Colchester 8.615/2; The Draw 4.77/2

Norwich may be Ipswich's most bitter rival, but there is no team closer to them than Colchester, who travel just 18 miles up the A12. Ipswich are one of the main contenders for promotion from League 1 this season and followed their draw with Bolton with a 2-1 win at Forest Green at the weekend.

After losing their season opener 3-2 at Northampton, Wayne Brown's Colchester side picked up their first point with a 1-1 draw with Carlisle at the weekend.

There's not much value in backing Ipswich, so go for a Bet Builder double of both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 2.285/4.

Clough can pull off another shock

Mansfield 2.789/5 v Derby 2.588/5; The Draw 3.39/4

Talking of short trips, Derby take the quick journey north to Mansfield on Tuesday. It promises to be a raucous atmosphere at the One Call Stadium, as the Mansfield boss Nigel Clough faces his former club.

Clough came close to guiding the Stags to promotion from League 2 last season and has plenty of experience of causing cup upsets as a manager. Derby have more or less a completely new team since being relegated to League 1 this year and could be ripe for a shock.

Back Mansfield double chance, under 1.5 first-half goals and under 2.5 goals at 2.68/5.

Canaries yet to crow in Championship

Norwich 1.635/8 v Birmingham 5.49/2; The Draw 3.9

It's not been a great start to life back in the Championship for Norwich. They lost 1-0 at Cardiff in their opening game and then had to come back from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Wigan on Saturday.

One has to wonder then why they are relatively short priced favourites against a Birmingham side that have made an unbeaten start to their Championship campaign (P2 W1 D1). At these odds the value has to be with the visitors and you can back Birmingham double chance at 2.35/4.

Tuesday EFL Cup Acca

