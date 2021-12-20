Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

England, Italy and Spain provide the action on Tuesday...

Udinese v Salernitana: Seriously struggling visitors

Udinese 1.434/9 v Salernitana 9.89/1, the Draw 5.04/1

17:30

Live on BT Sport 2

Udinese have been disappointing this season but should have too much for the team that sits bottom of Serie A.

Chloe Beresford says: "Udinese have undeniably struggled this season, their win over Cagliari on Sunday marking just the second time they have managed to secure a victory in their last 15 league games. Yet despite slipping down to 14th in the table, they should be good enough to topple rock bottom Salernitana in the last round of action before Serie A takes its winter break.

"Indeed, their opponents have failed to score in seven of their last eight and have lost all of those matches. Salernitana were trailing at both half time and full time in six of their last seven too, while there have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of Udinese's last six outings on home soil."

Arsenal v Sunderland: Back Gunners to book semi-final spot early

Arsenal 1.211/5 v Sunderland 20.019/1, the Draw 7.613/2

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Mikel Arteta has already one won cup with Arsenal and this one may be their best chance of winning silverware this season.

Dan Fitch says: "Arteta will have one eye on the post-Christmas fixtures, with games against Wolves and Manchester City looking particularly tough over the festive period, but it's likely that he will select a hybrid side of first choice players and fringe squad members, rather than go for full rotation.

"Arsenal are 1.75/7 to win half-time/full-time, which is a bet that's landed in their two previous EFL Cup games against Football League sides. They have yet to concede a goal in the competition and can be backed at 1.86 to win to nil.

"Over 2.5 goals landed in Arsenal's games against West Brom and Wimbledon and is 1.574/7 to be successful again. While that's too short to recommend, when over 2.5 goals is combined with a home win, it presents another option to back the hosts, at 1.674/6."

Juventus v Cagliari: Juve back to crushing minnows

Juventus 1.211/5 v Cagliari 20.019/1, the Draw 7.413/2

19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Juve may not be the imperious force of old but they should sweep aside Cagliari on Tuesday, according to out Serie A expert.

Chloe Beresford says: "They might not be flying high in the table, but Max Allegri has once again got his side notching comfortable wins over teams at the bottom, recently dispatching Salernitana, Genoa and Bologna with ease.

"The Bianconeri have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven, seeing under 2.5 goals in each of those outings, while Cagliari have failed to win any of their last 10 games and the Infogol model gives them just an 8% chance of victory here.

Sevilla v Barcelona: Sevilla home record bad news for Barca

Sevilla 2.568/5 v Barcelona 3.185/40, the Draw 3.45

20:30

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

Sevilla can keep the pressure on leaders Madrid by beating struggling Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

Dan Fitch says: "That Sevilla are the headline story in this match, is a mark of Barca's decline and a measure of how Julen Lopetegui's side have stepped up to take advantage of the inconsistency of the usual contenders. One such side are the reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, who Sevilla beat 2-1 on Saturday.

"Lucas Ocampos scored the crucial winner in the 88th minute. It means that Sevilla are realistically the only other challenger to Real Madrid in the title race. Sevilla trail by six points, but have a game in hand. Ivan Rakitic had another fine game and Barcelona's decision to let the midfielder go in 2020, looks a poor one.

"Barca won 3-2 against Elche on Saturday and are now only three points behind fourth placed Rayo Vallecano, with a game in hand. Whether Barcelona can find the consistency to finish in the top four is another matter and this looks like a game they could lose. Sevilla are now unbeaten in eight La Liga home games this season (W7 D1)."