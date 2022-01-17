Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Ghana v Comoros: Back Black Stars in winner takes all clash

Ghana 1.282/7 v Comoros 13.5, the Draw 5.39/2

16:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Two teams still in with a chance of making the next round of the African Cup of Nations meet on Tuesday afternoon and our previewer has found a way to back the favourites.

James Eastham says: "The 'winner takes all' nature of the fixture suggests an open, entertaining encounter is likely. Expect Ghana to take the initiative, and play on the front foot from the outset: still smarting after the late equaliser that saw them drop points against Gabon (1-1) in their last fixture, they'll be keen to put things right.

"The Black Stars ought to be too strong for Comoros over the 90 minutes. With Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey, among others, in their starting line-up, they should have too much class in key areas of the pitch. Ghana are 1.330/100 to win.

"For bigger odds, consider backing Ghana -1.0 on the Asian Handicap. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if Ghana win by a single goal, and make a profit if they win by two or more goals."

Burnley v Watford: Hornets can pull off Turf Moor sting

Burnley 2.3211/8 v Watford 3.45, the Draw 3.45

19:30

Live on BT Sport 2

Fresh from their draw at St James' Park, Watford head to Turf Moor for another relegation six-pointer.

Dave Tindall says: "The price on Burnley for this match give punters the exact same question they had with Newcastle: even though the opposition aren't the best, can you back a side to win at home at just north of evens when they've only won a single match all season.

"I said 'yes' when previewing the Newcastle v Watford game and won't be making the same mistake here! In truth, it seems easier to refuse a bet on Burnley. Chris Wood, so long the senior striker at the club, has left while top scorer Maxwell Cornet is away at the African Cup of Nations. The hosts were already struggling to find the net but where are the goals going to come from now?

"By contrast, Watford have Emmanuel Dennis - the Premier League's joint-fourth highest scorer in their ranks - while Josh King and Pedro also offer an attacking threat. King takes penalties and Pedro now has two in two having also scored in the FA Cup loss at Leicester.

"Only seven teams have scored more away goals this season that Watford so if they can take their chances the game is there for them."

Brighton v Chelsea: Back another stalemate for Seagulls

Brighton 5.39/2 v Chelsea 1.794/5, the Draw 3.8514/5

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

A lack of players, urgency and indications from recent stats make the draw a real possibility between Brighton and Chelsea for our previewer.

Paul Higham says: "Chelsea have never lost against Brighton in 13 league games (W3 D10) and that's a record for the club. They've also scored in all nine away games against Brighton in all competitions.

"So we can probably expect Chelsea to score again, but you've got to be looking at the draw at 3.85 for this game for a number of factors.

"Yes, Tuchel will want a response after that deflating Man City defeat, but that was a huge blow and his team knows now that they're out of the title running. Against a hard-working Brighton side at home it'll be tough to keep the motivation high for 90 minutes.

"There's also Brighton's form - with 10 draws from just 20 games it doesn't take Carol Vorderman to work out drawing 50% of your games is quote a lot! It's the most in 20 games since Sunderland drew 11 from 20 back in 2014-15."