African Nations Cup Day 10 Tips: Back under-pressure Black Stars to finally shine

Senegal struggling to entertain the fans

Malawi v Senegal (Group B)

Tue, 16:00 GMT

Senegal have failed to entertain so far but are close to a place in the Last 16 as they have four points on the board after their opening two games.

Malawi are on three points thanks to their 2-1 win over Zimbabwe last time out, meaning that both of these sides have a foot in the knockout phase.

Given the current standings, both teams might be happy with a draw here. A point would secure Senegal's place in the Last 16, while a draw would leave Malawi on four points, giving them a good chance of qualifying for the knockout phase as one of the best third-placed teams.

The draw's available at 4.3100/30. Alternatively, given that the game is likely to be a cagey affair in which Malawi, in particular, take few risks, consider backing low goals. Under 2.0 and Under 2.5 on the Goal Lines market is available at 1.910/11.

Zim and Guinea set for tame affair

Zimbabwe v Guinea (Group B)

Tue, 16:00 GMT

Zimbabwe are playing for nothing more than pride: they're already out of the competition after losing their opening two games. They are guaranteed to finish bottom of Group B, meaning their tournament's over.

Guinea have four points from two games and need only a draw to be sure of reaching the Last 16. As a result, there's little incentive for them to try to win this game.

Given the position the two teams find themselves in, it's hard to know how the game will pan out. The best estimate is that it will be a tame and fairly defensive affair, in which Guinea defend the point they have at kick-off, and Zimbabwe struggle to play with much conviction.

Given the uncertainty, we prefer to leave this game alone.

Low goals the smart pick on Morocco

Gabon v Morocco (Group C)

Tue, 16:00 GMT

Morocco have already qualified for the knockout stage thanks to consecutive wins from their opening two games: they beat Ghana 1-0, and then saw off Comoros 2-0 after a dominant display.

Gabon are on four points from two games thanks to their 1-0 win over Comoros and the late equaliser that saw them claim a 1-1 draw versus Ghana. Patrice Neveu's side need only a draw to be sure of a Last 16 place.

Given they need only a point, Gabon are likely to take a defensive approach. And, given they've already qualified for the knockout phase, Morocco have little incentive to exert themselves unduly. A draw would ensure Morocco finish top of Group C, and they can rely on one of the continent's outstanding defensive records to get the point they need.

The draw's worth considering at 3.02/1 With both sides likely to take few risks, also consider Under 2.0 on the Goal Lines market at 1.84/5.

Back Ghana in winner takes all clash

Ghana vs Comoros (Group C)

Tue, 16:00 GMT

Ghana sit third in Group C with just one point from their opening two matches. They need to win here to stand any chance of making the Last 16.

Comoros have no points after consecutive defeats from their opening two games. The tournament debutants have failed to score a single goal so far. Yet they, too, can still qualify for the knockout phase: if they win this match, they'll finish third in their group with three points, and will then have to wait to find out if they've sneaked through to the Last 16 as one of the best third-placed finishers.

The 'winner takes all' nature of the fixture suggests an open, entertaining encounter is likely. Expect Ghana to take the initiative, and play on the front foot from the outset: still smarting after the late equaliser that saw them drop points against Gabon (1-1) in their last fixture, they'll be keen to put things right.

The Black Stars ought to be too strong for Comoros over the 90 minutes. With Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey, among others, in their starting line-up, they should have too much class in key areas of the pitch. Ghana are 1.330/100 to win.

For bigger odds, consider backing Ghana -1.0 on the Asian Handicap. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if Ghana win by a single goal, and make a profit if they win by two or more goals. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

PREM WATCH

As Ghana look to claim their place in the knockout phase, Jordan Ayew looks to get off the mark in the tournament. The Crystal Palace has yet to score since arriving in Cameroon. He's 3.55/2 in the Anytime Goalscorer market against Comoros.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has scored Senegal's only goal of the tournament so far. He's 2.111/10 to add to his tally. Meanwhile, for Guinea, Mane's Liverpool team-mate Naby Keita is 6.511/2 to find the net against already-eliminated Zimbabwe.