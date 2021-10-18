Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Club Brugge v Man City: Goals the smart selection in group-stage thriller

Club Brugge 13.012/1 v Man City 1.282/7, draw 6.86/1

Live on BT Sport 2

Pep Guardiola's side are clear favourites but may not have things all their own way on Tuesday evening in Belgium.

James Eastham says: "There's an obvious gulf in class between these two sides yet Man City run the risk of being punished if they fail to take Club Brugge seriously.

"The Belgian hosts have acquitted themselves far better than many observers expected in this tournament so far, defying the odds to pick up four points from their opening two Group A fixtures. On Matchday 1 they secured a deserved 1-1 home draw vs a PSG side that featured Lionel Messi making his European debut for the Ligue 1 champions.

"On Matchday 2 Philippe Clement's side produced an arguably even more impressive performance, coming from 1-0 behind to win 2-1 at Red Bull Leipzig thanks to first-half goals from Hans Vanaken and Mats Rits. Stepping up as they have in Europe is testament to the experience that Club Brugge have built up at the highest level in recent years."

Besiktas v Sporting Lisbon: Goals a reliable bet when Turks play

Besiktas 3.259/4 v Sporting Lisbon 2.3611/8; The Draw 3.55/2

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Besiktas and Sporting Lisbon are both looking for their first points in Group C, as they prepare to meet on Matchday 3.

Dan Fitch says: "It's Sporting that are bottom of the group with an inferior goal difference, having suffered a surprise 5-1 home defeat against Ajax in their opening game. They lost their second match 1-0 away at Borussia Dortmund, but should be encouraged by their domestic form.

"The Portuguese champions are unbeaten in the Primeira Liga this season (P8 W6 D2) and are currently third, a point behind the leaders Benfica. At the weekend they were in action in the Taca de Portugal, with Sporting winning 4-0 at Belenenses.

"Besiktas are also third at the time of writing, but are not in good form. They lost 3-2 at Istanbul Basaksehir on Friday night, which means that they have only won one of their last five games across all competitions (D1 L3). Besiktas lost 2-0 at Ajax in their most recent Champions League match, after losing their opening game 2-1 against Dortmund."

Stoke v Bournemouth: Defences on top in Staffordshire

Stoke 3.052/1 v Bournemouth 2.6213/8, draw 3.259/4

Live on Sky

It's not all about the Champions League on Tuesday night as two Championship promotion contenders meet.

Mark O'Haire says: "Stoke and Bournemouth have faced-off eight times over the past six years and the Cherries have enjoyed slight supremacy, earning a W4-D1-L3 head-to-head return. Whilst both of last season's meetings were won by the away side, Bournemouth have taken top honours in three of the most recent four match-ups, as well as their last three trips to Staffordshire.

"Stoke 2.9215/8 are sitting inside the Championship's top-six with the Potters' home form particularly impressing (W5-D1-L0). Fellow top-10 teams West Brom, Huddersfield and Reading have all been dispatched at the bet365 Stadium with City's underlying performance data metrics supporting the idea that Michael O'Neill's men are a force on home soil.

"Bournemouth 2.486/4 are three points clear at the summit of the second-tier, unbeaten in league action under Scott Parker (W8-D2-L0) and have shipped just a solitary strike in six away days (W4-D2-L0). The Cherries' are producing eye-catching numbers on their travels, although Tuesday night's contest will be only the visitors' second trip to a top-15 outfit."

QPR v Blackburn: Two leaky defences clash in West London

QPR 2.186/5 v Blackburn 3.55, draw 3.7511/4

Weak defences mean we could see goals in west London as eighth hosts ninth in the Championship.

Jack Critchley says: "QPR will be aiming to bounce back from a 4-1 humbling against neighbours Fulham at the weekend, and Mark Warburton must find a way to plug his side's leaky back-line. Despite sitting just outside the play-offs, the West Londoners have struggled at the back and only Peterborough (25) and Cardiff (22) have conceded more times than the Super Hoops (20).

"With an xGA of 1.37, the hosts always look likely to concede and many fans have called for Warburton's favoured back three to be scrapped. Having conceded eight times in their last four Championship matches, Blackburn have also struggled at the back in recent weeks and may not be able to contain the hosts' attacking talents. This could be a fantastic spectacle.

Charlton v Accrington Stanley: Visitors can upset struggling Addicks

Charlton Athletic 2.01/1 v Accrington Stanley 3.8514/5, draw 3.45

19:45

Another team from East Lancashire travel to London on Tuesday - this time in the third tier - and our previewer thinks Accrington can get something at Charlton.

Alan Dudman says: "Charlton at 1.9720/21 for Tuesday night makes very little sense from a value point of view, and Accrington look good for a Double Chance selection. If the Addicks were in the top-half of the table, I still think they'd be the same price. I'll be in south east London for the game on Tuesday at the Valley in honour of my first-ever ground visited in 1982 and it will be good as some sort of scouting mission on their weaknesses.

"The Addicks were poor again on Saturday and remain in the bottom three, and a 1-2 loss at Lincoln prompted one local journalist to say Charlton were the worst opposition they had seen this season. That's pretty damning. They are now 3.02/1 in the Relegation market and fans were seriously unhappy on Twitter following another loss."

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool: Free-scoring Reds difficult to dismiss

Atletico Madrid 3.55/2 v Liverpool 2.35/4, draw 3.45

Live on BT Sport

Liverpool travel to defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night for a fascinating Champions League showdown. Can the visitors' attack breakdown the hosts' well-drilled defence?

Mark O'Haire says: "Atletico Madrid and Liverpool last crossed paths during the 2019/20 Champions League campaign with the Spaniards sealing a first-leg 1-0 victory before pinching a 3-2 extra-time triumph at Anfield to advance to the quarter-finals. The duo have met six times in this competition with the head-to-head match-ups equal after 90 minutes (W2-D2-L2).

"Atletico Madrid 3.3512/5 turned Barcelona over here in their most recent outing, although Los Colchoneros' have yet to really catch fire this term. Diego Simeone hasn't been able to find a system to suit his highly-talented attackers, and his much-heralded defence could be undermanned on Tuesday. The hosts may return to type here, opting for pragmatism.

"Liverpool 2.3211/8 impressed in 3-2 and 5-1 dismissals of Milan and Porto in this competition, and the Merseysiders arrive in Madrid in record-breaking away form. Jurgen Klopp's charges have scored 22 goals in six straight wins on the road this term, whilst also notching multiple goals in 10 of their overall 11 outings in 2021/22, making the guests difficult to dismiss."

Porto v AC Milan: Need for points will result in open game

Porto 2.68/5 v AC Milan 2.9215/8; The Draw 3.613/5

Live on BT Sport Extra

With Porto and AC Milan both needing a win to put themselves back in contention in Group B, we could get goals in Portugal on Tuesday.

Dan Fitch says: "Porto started their Champions League campaign with a positive result, as they claimed a point in a 0-0 away draw at Atletico Madrid. They were then thrashed 5-1 at home by Liverpool, but like Milan, they have been very consistent domestically. Porto are unbeaten in their eight Primeira Liga games this season (W6 D2) and are second in the table, just a point behind Benfica.

"Porto are the narrow favourites at 2.68/5, with AC Milan at 2.9215/8 and the draw at 3.613/5.

"For Milan especially, there is a real need for a win, if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the last-16. With both teams going for it, this is a game where the result could go either way, but where goals seem likely."