Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets for Champions League and more

We start with domestic action kicking off at 19:45 before two Champions League round of 16 first legs starting at 20:00.

Swansea welcome promotion-chasing Bournemouth to South Wales on Tuesday night for an intriguing Championship clash.

Mark O'Haire says: "Swansea are winless in their last 10 league meetings with Bournemouth (W0-D3-L7), a run of results that dates back to the duos League One days in 2007. The Swans have also failed to even score in each of their most recent seven head-to-head skirmishes with the Cherries - City have never previously failed to score in eight in a row against an opponent.

"Swansea have picked up the bulk of their most positive results on home soil this season, posting W7-D4-L4 as hosts, and finding the back of the net in 10 of their past 11 league games at their Welsh base (W7-D1-L3). The hosts have also posted W4-D1-L2 when welcoming top-half teams, recording four clean sheets in that seven-game sample.

"Bournemouth enjoyed a club-record unbeaten start to the season, avoiding defeat in their opening 15 fixtures. However, the Cherries stuttered thereafter before finding a degree of consistency again from Christmas; Scott Parker's posse have pocketed top honours in five of their last seven and are the division's best performing away side (W9-D4-L3)."

Middlesbrough can put their weekend defeat firmly behind them when they host Steve Bruce's men.

Jack Critchley says: "Although their away form remains patchy, the Teessiders are exceptionally strong at home with Chris Wilder having presided over six consecutive victories at this venue. They've also conceded just two goals during that exceptional run of form and have seen off some decent opposition including Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

"With Matt Crooks suspended for this midweek tie, Wilder will be forced to make at least one change, however, Riley McGree is an exciting deputy. Duncan Watmore played just 15 minutes at the weekend and the former Sunderland man may be unleashed from the start on Tuesday night.

"Steve Bruce has failed to have the desired impact at the Hawthorns and the affable Geordie is yet to see his side find the back of the net. West Brom have failed to get on the score-sheet in six of their last seven outings and breaking down a resilient Middlesbrough defence will be an exceptionally tough task for the visitors."

Our League One expert previews a League One clash in south Yorkshire and predicts that the hosts will come out on top.

Alan Dudman says: "With just six goals conceded since late November, a pretty obvious bet here is the Rotherham Clean Sheet, so too the Rotherham to Win To Nil at 1.98. The Morecambe -1 market should be covered, although I would want around 2.2 to 2.1 as the leaders haven't quite been at their best of late.

"But Opta state that Morecambe have won just one of their six Football League visits to Rotherham (D1 L4), with that victory coming in 2011 under Sammy McIlroy (1-0), and that should be enough against Stephen Robinson's team."

Our Ligue 1 expert is convinced Chelsea will comfortably defeat the French champions so the question is, how to get the Blues on side for a decent price?



James Eastham says: "If the price on a Chelsea win is unappealing, consider backing the Blues on the Asian Handicap. Chelsea will be available at around evens with a -1.5 start.

"With this bet, you'll make a profit if Chelsea win by two goals or more. Lille have a recent history of losing heavily to top-class opposition: they were trounced 5-1 at home by PSG on February 6.

"It's also worth noting Chelsea twice ran up big winning margins in the Champions League group stages this season, defeating Malmo and then Juventus 4-0. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

"Defensive shortcomings in the visitors' ranks also point us towards our second recommendation on the game.

"We're happy to back Chelsea/Over 2.5 Goals in the Match Odds and Over/Under 2.5 Goals market as we expect a high-scoring rather than low-scoring encounter."

Dan says: "The Blues needed extra time to beat both Plymouth in the FA Cup and Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final. At the weekend they looked to be heading towards a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League, before scoring the winner in the 89th minute.

"Chelsea have not looked like the same team since their best wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell got injured, with Thomas Tuchel switching to a 4-3-3 formation against Palace. The change didn't make Chelsea any more threatening, registering only three shots on target.

"Lille's defence of their Ligue 1 title could have hardly gone worse. Currently eleventh in the French top flight, Lille have seen key players poached and also changed manager in the summer.

"Yet despite their domestic struggles, Lille won their last three group games in the Champions League, to make the knockout stages. This included victories away at Sevilla and Wolfsburg.

"Given Chelsea's scoring struggles, we're going to start our Bet Builder with under 3.5 goals at 4/11 on the Sportsbook. It's tempting to go lower, but Lille are very inconsistent."

Last year's Europa League winners host Juventus in the first leg and our previewer thinks there' s a good chance it will end honours even.



Paul Higham says: "Juve would've been big favourites when the draw was made, but their injury problems sees them posted as [3.25] outsiders with hosts Villarreal [2.5] favourites to win the match on the night.

"The draw is also [3.25] and worth of consideration - as Juve haven't lost in their last 16 games (in 90 minutes) so even with a depleted side should still be tough to beat.

"With the players Allegri is missing, Juve will be more exposed at the back so Villarreal stand a better chance of winning by getting at them in this first leg - as the Italians could be back at full strength for the return leg in Turin.

"Villarreal have been big scorers at home recently, scoring 17 in their last five before a 0-0 draw with Real Madrid last time out, and with Juve's obvious attacking threats them both teams to score seems reasonable at [1.96]."