Midweek Championship Tips: Boro to bounce back against the Baggies

WBA to suffer yet another promotion setback

Middlesbrough 2.3811/8 v West Brom 3.412/5; The Draw 3.3512/5

Tuesday 19:45

Despite their weekend defeat to Bristol City, Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder admitted that he would be solely focusing on the positives. The Yorkshireman was in a reflective mood as he spoke about the progress he'd made at the Riverside Stadium. Boro have lost just three of their last 16 games in all competitions and have been transformed from mid-table fodder into genuine play-off contenders.

Although their away form remains patchy, the Teessiders are exceptionally strong at home with Wilder having presided over six consecutive victories at this venue. They've also conceded just two goals during that exceptional run of form and have seen off some decent opposition including Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

With Matt Crooks suspended for this midweek tie, Wilder will be forced to make at least one change, however, Riley McGree is an exciting deputy. Duncan Watmore played just 15 minutes at the weekend and the former Sunderland man may be unleashed from the start on Tuesday night.

Steve Bruce has failed to the desired impact at the Hawthorns and the affable Geordie is yet to see his side find the back of the net. West Brom have failed to get on the score-sheet in six of their last seven outings and breaking down a resilient Middlesbrough defence will be an exceptionally tough task for the visitors.

Another entertaining 90 minutes at Ashton Gate

Bristol City 2.962/1 v Coventry 2.6213/8; The Draw 3.45

Tuesday 19:45

Bristol City are amongst the poorest travellers in the Championship, however, the Robins are always competitive in front of their fans. Nigel Pearson has been questioned by some sections of supporters, however, the players are clearly playing for the former Leicester boss and they have collected maximum points in six of their last eight matches at Ashton Gate.

Having beaten high-flying Middlesbrough at the weekend, they will be full of confidence coming into this contest. There have been 16 goals across their last four matches here and it's now been almost three months since they last recorded a clean sheet at this venue.

Coventry left it late to edge past struggling Barnsley at the weekend with Mark Robins bemoaning his side's composure in front of goal. The Sky Blues haven't been at their best for a number of weeks, however, they remain in play-off contention. They've won just two of their last seven away fixtures, and even though they failed to find the back of the net at the Cardiff City Stadium seven days ago, they shouldn't have too many issues unpicking this Bristol City back-line.

Strugglers to battle it out in dour affair

Hull 1.991/1 v Barnsley 4.57/2; The Draw 3.45

Tuesday 19:45

Hull have managed to avoid defeat in each of their last two matches, however, the Humberside outfit have a chronic lack of firepower and they've scored just twice in their last five matches. Shota Arveladze has tightened things up at the back and they have become much tougher to break down. With just six goals conceded in their last eight matches, Barnsley could find it tough to find a way through.

The partnership of Jacob Greaves and Sean McLoughlin has worked well, however, Matt Ingram's absence is a significant blow. Teenager Harvey Cartwright may have to step in, unless an emergency loan can be arranged.

Barnsley boss Poya Asbarghi admitted that his side's last-gasp defeat to Coventry was a 'tough one to take', however, the Tykes rode their luck at times. The South Yorkshire club have also struggled for goals this season and they've netted just twice in their last six outings. However, they have managed to remain competitive in the majority of their recent outings with Nottingham Forest being the only side to have beaten them by more than a one goal margin since late November.

Forest to leave Deepdale with maximum points

Preston 2.8815/8 v Nottingham Forest 2.727/4; The Draw 3.39/4

Tuesday 19:45

Preston played reasonably well at the weekend and despite suffering a 3-2 defeat to struggling Reading, Ryan Lowe is unlikely to have been too disheartened by his side's display. PNE switched off at vital moments, however, they created plenty of chances at the other end of the pitch. Despite their excellent form on the road, the Lancashire club have struggled at Deepdale and they have failed to pick up maximum points in front of their own fans since December 11th, which was Lowe's first official game in the dugout.

Much to their frustration, Nottingham Forest weren't in action at the weekend, however, that is unlikely to have tempered any enthusiasm. Their promotion push remains on track and they remain just three points adrift of sixth place. Although it is fairly congested, Forest remain one of the division's form sides and in Steve Cooper, they have a manager who has experience of the Championship play-offs.

The visitors have won two of their last three away games and have kept a clean sheet in each of those encounters. They've also netted 2+ goals in four of their last five matches and will be aiming to capitalise on PNE's defensive lapses on Tuesday.

Cherries to sneak past the Swans in South Wales

Swansea 3.412/5 v Bournemouth 2.3811/8; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 19:45

Swansea were battered by in-form Sheffield United at the weekend, however, Russell Martin admitted that his young squad will have learnt plenty of lessons from their topsy-turvy campaign. The hosts have been one of the most inconsistent sides in the division, although they are generally much stronger on their own patch. With a 7-4-4 record in South Wales, they aren't easy to beat here, and they've recently seen off promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers at this venue.

It's hard to put too much faith in Swansea, however, if Martin opts to include both Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe, they will carry a far greater threat going forward.

Bournemouth's January signings appear to be having the desired effect and Scott Parker's side have won five of their last seven. They have given their automatic promotion hopes a significant boost and they will fancy their chances of heading back to Dorset with all three points. They have an superb record when visiting lower-ranked sides and have taken 24 points from a possible 33 when travelling to face teams in the bottom half of the table.

High-scoring affair between bottom-half dwellers

Reading 2.6813/8 v Birmingham 2.747/4; The Draw 3.45

Tuesday 20:00

Despite picking up a much-needed three points at the weekend, Reading dispensed with the services of Vejlko Paunovic on Saturday evening. It was their first victory since November 27th, and it gives them a bit of breathing space at the bottom of the table. Paunovic's dismissal was a fairly unsurprising turn of the events, however, the appointment of Paul Ince on an interim basis was certainly unexpected. The former midfielder is an unconvincing figure in the dugout, however, he has plenty of attacking talent at his disposal and both John Swift and Lucas Joao appear to have found form in recent weeks.

Birmingham were involved in another topsy-turvy affair at the weekend and Lee Bowyer's side appear to have corrected their attacking issues. They've scored five times in their last two outings and have netted seven goals in their last four away fixtures. The addition of Lyle Taylor appears to be a savvy acquisition and Onel Hernandez's direct running is likely to cause the Royals a few probems.

Rams to extend unbeaten run at Pride Park

Derby 2.747/4 v Millwall 2.8815/8; The Draw 3.052/1

Wednesday 19:45

Although Reading's victory at Deepdale was viewed as a major inconvenience, Derby will have been delighted to have added yet another three points to their impressive points tally on Saturday. The Rams are still playing with confidence, despite multiple setbacks and their home form is sensational. With an 8-6-2 record at Pride Park, they have given the home fans plenty to cheer so far this season and they come into this fixture six unbeaten at this venue. Despite the absence of Tom Lawrence, they should have enough energy and determination to take something from this midweek tie.

Millwall's away form has been patchy this season and they've suffered seven defeats on the road. They've failed to score in each of their last two away trips and have won just once on their travels since October 19th. At home, Gary Rowett's men have looked a bit sharper going forward and the return of Jed Wallace coupled with the emergence of Tyler Burey has enabled them to be a little more creative in the final third. Nevertheless, they are unlikely to leave the East Midlands with all three points here.

Terriers to continue upward momentum

Huddersfield 2.3411/8 v Cardiff 3.412/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Wednesday 19:45

Huddersfield are unlikely play-off challengers, however, despite being written off by the majority of pundits, the Terriers are showing very few signs of slipping away. Having beaten Fulham at the weekend, Carlos Corberan's side are full of confidence and are more than a match for any side in the division.

They are unbeaten in 13 matches and haven't suffered a defeat since November 27th. Corberan is adamant that he isn't getting carried away with his side's superb form, however, they look likely to extend their unbeaten sequence on Wednesday evening. They've drawn four of their last six matches at this stadium, however, they have beaten Derby and Blackpool at the John Smiths fairly recently.

Cardiff are slowly pulling away from the relegation zone and are unbeaten in five of their last six. Steve Morison has suitably strengthened in January and there is clearly a togetherness about the current squad. They are exceptionally strong at home, however, their away form is a little patchy and having lost two of their last three on the road, this could be a tough 90 minutes for the Bluebirds.

Seasiders to leave West London with a point

QPR 21/1 v Blackpool 4.3100/30; The Draw 3.412/5

Wednesday 19:45

Mark Warburton has spoken about his side's mid-season wobble and has called for 'level heads'. QPR are still in promotion contention, however, they are winless in four and have picked up just a single victory in their last six. With the goals having dried up, the Rs must find a way of recapturing their early-season form in front of goal on Wednesday night. Lyndon Dykes has looked isolated at times and Warburton will be looking to push his players further upfield to support the Scot.

Blackpool picked up another useful point on the road at the weekend and each of the Seasiders' last three away games have finished with an identical scoreline (1-1). Neil Critchley's side are incredibly tough to beat and have lost just one of their last seven. That sole defeat was an undeserved injury-time loss to Bournemouth and the Seasiders are likely to be competitive throughout the 90 minutes at the Kiyan Prince.

In-form Blades to see off out-of-form Rovers

Sheffield United 1.9210/11 v Blackburn 4.57/2; The Draw 3.814/5

Wednesday 19:45

Paul Heckingbottom has transformed Sheffield United and although Blades fans were left frustrated by their side's lack of composure seven days ago, they were back to their clinical best at the weekend. The South Yorkshire side have also been imperious at the back and have kept four consecutive clean sheets coming into this fixture. The home fans haven't seen their side concede a goal at Bramall Lane since October 30th and they are likely to make it tough for the visitors.

The goals have dried up for Blackburn and Tony Mowbray will be hoping that his side can rediscover their form on Wednesday night. Rovers have failed to score in each of their last four outings and they've also drawn a blank in five of their last six. Ben Brereton-Diaz remains an injury concern and had the game gone ahead at the weekend, the Chilean international would have been absent. Although Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan provide alternative options up front, the visitors may struggle to find a way through.

Another goal-fest in Staffordshire

Stoke 2.166/5 v Luton 3.953/1; The Draw 3.39/4

Wednesday 19:45

Stoke are sat in mid-table, however, the Potters remain just six points off the play-offs. Michael O'Neill's side have scored seven times in their last three games and they have looked brilliant going forward in recent weeks. The January transfer window has helped to reinvigorate the squad and although they need to tighten up defensively, they have been superbly entertaining to watch so far in 2022. There have been 18 goals in their last five matches here and this is likely to follow suit.

Luton's matches have been fairly low-scoring this season, however, Nathan Jones' side have been in decent form and have won four of their last six Championship matches. They've suffered recent defeats to Birmingham and Sheffield United on the road, and could be vulnerable here. Stoke have plenty of firepower, however, the Hatters could pick them off and find gaps in their back-line. This could be an entertaining 90 minutes.

Fulham to ease past hapless Posh

Fulham 1.261/4 v Peterborough 1514/1; The Draw 6.86/1

Wednesday 19:45

Fulham were surprisingly beaten by Huddersfield at the weekend, however, the Cottagers have a six point advantage at the top of the table. They have an excellent record against bottom half sides and have stuck six past Bristol City and Birmingham whereas struggling Barnsley were beaten 4-1 at this venue. Marco Silva has the benefit of being able to rotate for this midweek clash and even if the likes of Neeskens Kebano and Ivan Cavaleiro come back into the XI, they should still have too much firepower for Posh.

Darren Ferguson resigned as Peterborough manager on Sunday and Posh desperately need a revival if they are to avoid dropping straight back into League One. The visitors may only have conceded twice in their last three outings, however, this is a significant step up and they are unlikely to keep Fulham at arm's length for long.

You can follow Jack Critchley on Twitter @jcritch7