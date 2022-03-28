Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

England v Ivory Coast: Sterling to win the day at Wembley



England 1.4640/85 v Ivory Coast 7.87/1, the Draw 4.47/2

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

A changed England team should win again when they host Ivory Coast but the visitors can cause a few problems for Gareth Southgate's unconvincing defence.

Paul Higham says: "It's now six wins and a draw since England lost the Euro 2020 final. That Swiss victory showed their character, and with that Wembley defeat to Italy their only loss in 21, the hosts have a nice air of confidence growing.

"England have also belted in an average of four goals a game in their current unbeaten streak, while Ivory Coast have only kept two clean sheets in their last eight.

"Bettors just about fancy an England clean sheet as both teams to score is priced at 2.26/5 with 'no' at just 1.748/11 - with the likes of Harry Maguire, John Stones and Declan Rice set to start.

"Both over and under 2.5 goals is priced at 1.9420/21 as punters just can't decide whether, without Harry Kane starting, England can still bang in the goals.

"Kane remains the favourite to score even though he probably won't start, but Raheem Sterling should and at 2.89/5 anytime he's the pick of the England pack to find the net."

Austria v Scotland: Scots to stay sharp with a return to winning ways

Austria 2.285/4 v Scotland 3.45, the Draw 3.39/4

19:45

Austria are reeling from being knocked out of the World Cup by Wales while Scotland are looking to stay sharp ahead of their rescheduled semi-final...

Frank Monkhouse says: "Scotland's winning run was brought to an end on Thursday when finishing 1-1 with Poland at Hampden in a friendly match. Steve Clarke's men looked well on their way to collecting another morale-boosting victory in a game played to raise funds for Unicef's Ukraine appeal. But they suffered a late sucker punch with Poland netting from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time. It was a questionable decision to award the penalty, but this Scotland side has the character to respond.

D"espite conceding a late goal and drawing that match, there were many positives to take from the friendly. Billy Gilmour turned in another impressive performance while Nathan Patterson showed Everton fans exactly what they are missing with a man of the match award. Arsenal's Kieran Tierney scored his first Scotland goal. Scotland are more than ready for their match with Ukraine but will use this game to stay sharp."

Portugal v North Macedonia: Favourites to edge it by the single goal

Portugal 1.211/5 v North Macedonia 20.019/1, the Draw 7.613/2

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Can North Macedonia stun a European football giant for the second time in five days or will Portugal prove more streetwise than Italy?

Jamie Pacheco says: "Portugal are 1.211/5 to win this one. The first question is: why exactly are they half the price to beat North Macedonia that they were to beat Turkey?

"Well, Turkey were quite disappointing bar a 20 minute period when they were trying to claw themselves back into the game but came into that match in decent form, in addition to enjoying a slightly greater reputation than this lot.

"But it's hard to ignore what they've just achieved in taking out Italy, how resilient they were and how impressive they were in making life hard for their opponents.

"But there should be a big gulf in class here between a side packed with world-class players and one just finding its feet in international football, despite that shock win over Italy. So, at a much, much bigger price you can back Portugal to win by exactly one goal."

Poland v Sweden: Lewy can propel his nation to Qatar

Poland 2.546/4 v Sweden 3.45, the Draw 3.185/40

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

In the evening's other World cup qualifier final, Robert Lewandowski could make the difference for Poland against Sweden.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Poland have an abysmal recent record against Sweden, but in such an unusually pressured encounter played on Polish soil, I'm not sure how relevant that will be. They were strong in qualifying, only finishing behind a relentlessly effective England side in their group.

"Sweden produced a more laboured performance than I expected against the Czechs, and they are a far weaker force away from the Friends Arena in Solna. Despite their record against Poland, I'm happy to oppose them here.

"You can back Poland Draw No Bet at 1.758/11 on the Exchange, but I'll go for Poland to qualify and Under 3.5 Goals at 1.824/5 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. As long as Poland make it, and there aren't four goals or more in the first 90 minutes of the match, we'll have a winner. None of Sweden's last nine competitive matches have featured more than three goals, and they'll look to be compact and tough to break down."

Republic of Ireland v Lithuania Tips: Back Kenny's men for another win

Republic of Ireland 1.292/7 v Lithuania 13.012/1, the Draw 5.24/1

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Arena

After a confidence boosting draw against Belgium on Saturday, Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland will be feeling positive when they host Lithuania...

Daniel McDonnell says: "Lithuania are an opponent that Ireland should be capable of bullying from the outset. Their away record is uninspiring. Yes, they did win in San Marino, but they lost every other away game on their travels in 2021 and that includes friendlies in Kosovo (4-0) and Latvia (3-1).

"They aren't a team that will park the bus. In their six away reverses in 2021, they were behind at the break in five of them. And this helps to feed into the confidence that the way to go here is to back the hosts in the Half Time/Full Time market at anything in or around 1.910/11. Expect Ireland to go for the jugular from the outset with a strong selection.

"The alternative play here is to go for Over 2.5 goals at 1.9110/11 as this has an equally strong chance of landing. You would have collected on this bet in six out of Lithuania's last eight games. Ireland have turned it on against lesser lights in the last two windows, defeating Azerbaijan and Luxembourg away 3-0 and registering that 4-0 victory over Qatar."

Netherlands v Germany: Dutch courage means goals

Netherlands 2.68/5 v Germany 2.9215/8, the Draw 3.55

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Dan Fitch recommends bets for the pick of Tuesday's internationals and you can get a taster from his tip for a mouthwatering friendly between two of European football's leading lights...

Dan says: "Netherlands and Germany both won over the weekend. It was the Dutch that most impressed with a 4-2 win over Denmark and this looks like it has the potential to be another high-scoring game. Both teams to score is 1.738/11."