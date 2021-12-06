Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

RB Leipzig v Manchester City: Premier League leaders are a big price

RB Leipzig have plenty on the line when they host the Group A winners Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

Dan Fitch says: The Germans are third in the group, ahead of Club Brugge only by virtue of having a superior head-to-head goal difference. They must therefore at least match Brugge's result against PSG, if they are to hold onto their Europa League qualification spot.

"To make matters more complicated, at the time of writing RB Leipzig do not have a permanent manager, having sacked Jesse Marsch over the weekend. Leipzig lost 2-1 at Union Berlin at the weekend, which was their third successive defeat in the Bundesliga and leaves them eleventh in the table. Achim Beierlorzer will take temporary charge of the team.

"Things are going decidedly smoother for Manchester City, who moved to the top of the Premier League over the weekend. City beat Watford 3-1, which was their seventh consecutive victory across all competitions."

PSG v Club Brugge: Superstars could concede against Belgians again

PSG are not in great form and a motivated Club Brugge could find the net against them in their Champions League clash.

Dan Fitch says: "PSG drew twice last week. Nice held them to a 0-0 home draw on Wednesday and then at the weekend, they needed a late equaliser to finish 1-1 with Lens. Mauricio Pochettino's team remain eleven points clear at the top of Ligue 1, but while they should win the domestic title, they don't look remotely like Champions League winners at the moment.

"Though PSG should certainly be odds-on favourites, they're simply not playing well enough at the moment to justify a price this short. They've conceded in four of their five games in this competition, which could be the key in finding some value in them.

"A PSG win and both teams to score is 2.56/4. We know that Club Brugge will be motivated and have to go for it. They've scored in four of their five group games, including their away trips to Manchester City and RB Leipzig."

Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday: Owls won't have it easy on the coast

With eighth visiting ninth in League One, and both teams still looking up the table towards the promotion contenders, a good contest is in store at Fratton Park.

Alan Dudman says: "Wednesdays' problem is they draw too many games - currently at four home ones and five away draws. That stat alone makes we want to punt on the draw once again at around 3.613/5.

"Portsmouth have lost just one of their last seven Football League games against Sheffield Wednesday (W4 D2). That 2-1 defeat came in the most recent league encounter between the two in April 2003 at Fratton Park, so the case is fair for a home win, and they have won five on their own patch this season with four successive victories on the spin coming into this in the league.

"Marcus Harness has been in fabulous form with a great run of eight goals in his last 14 appearances. Lee Gregory is supreme goal-getter for the Owls with seven in 19 this term. Harness at anytime to score on the Sportsbook is worth a look at 9/5."

AC Milan v Liverpool: Reds value to at least avoid defeat

Liverpool have the chance to preserve their 100% record in Group B when they travel to Italy to play a Milan with plenty still at stake.

Dan Fitch says: "Milan finally won a game in the group at their fifth attempt, when they won 1-0 away at Atletico Madrid, in their most recent Champions League outing. Their 2-0 home win over Salernitana at the weekend, leaves Milan top of Serie A, a point ahead of their rivals Inter...

"In the opening game of the group, Milan came close to pulling off a shock against Liverpool, taking a 2-1 lead at Anfield before losing 3-2. Their motivation sees them installed as fairly heavy favourites here, but that could present an opportunity where Liverpool are concerned.

"The game against Porto showed that Liverpool will field a strong team. A team that on paper at least, will probably look at least as strong, as Milan's first choice XI. Liverpool are such a big price that you can back them to merely avoid defeat in the Double Chance market and still get odds of 1.845/6."

Porto v Atletico Madrid: Portuguese on course

There's still all to play for in Group B, with three teams all able to qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League as runners-up to Liverpool.

Andy Brassell says: "We always knew Group B would be thrilling - just not like this. Liverpool's utter domination of the group has left the rest scrapping for the remaining place. While Milan try to get something from The Reds to prolong their European adventure - and it will be hard - all eyes should really fall on the duel in northern Portugal between Porto and Atlético.

"The Spanish champions again stumbled in Saturday's shock home defeat to Mallorca, and could conceivably be without a point in this group so far such have been their shortcomings. Porto also, arguably, have the best non-Liverpool player in the group on form, with Luis Diaz in irresistible nick for Sérgio Conceição's team."

Real Madrid v Inter Milan: Spaniards can seal top spot



Tuesday December 7

Mark O'Haire says: "Real Madrid are missing their most influential player and will have the weekend derby with Atletico Madrid in-mind. Expect the Spaniards to take a pragmatic approach to proceedings, with a view to picking up the point required to seal top spot in the pool. Los Blancos have improved immeasurably at the back of late and should be capable of containing Inter.

"The Italians have impressed in recent weeks and provide plenty of final-third threat in Simone Inzaghi's attack-minded system. But the Nerazzurri have rarely showed us their best side in Champions League competition and have fallen short in three successive match-ups with Real Madrid over the past year. A repeat could well be on the cards in Madrid.

"Therefore, I'm happy to take the 1.865/6 on the Bet Builder from Betfair Sportsbook on Real Madrid Double Chance and Under 3.5 Goals. We'll be paid out should the home side enjoy a 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 or 2-1 success, as well as the 0-0 and 1-1 draws.

