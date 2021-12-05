Champions League: The possible permutations ahead of the final group games

Group B - Three teams chasing runner-up spot



Liverpool will finish top of Group B regardless of results in Gameweek 6 with the only matter to be decided being who finishes as runner-up.

- AC Milan will qualify if they beat Liverpool and Porto v Atletico Madrid ends in a draw

- Porto will qualify if they beat Atletico Madrid

- Porto will also qualify if they draw and Milan fail to beat Liverpool

- Atletico Madrid will qualify if they beat Porto and Milan fail to beat Liverpool

To Qualify Odds (Sportsbook)

- 8/11 Porto

- 21/10 Atletico Madrid

- 10/3 AC Milan

Group D - Top spot to be decided

Both Real Madrid and Inter Milan have already qualified meaning the only matter outstanding is who finishes top of the group.

- Real Madrid will win the group if they avoid defeat against Inter Milan

- Inter Milan will win the group if they beat Real Madrid

Group D Winner Odds (Sportsbook)

- 1/5 Real Madrid

- 11/4 Inter Milan

Group E - Barca in danger of elimination

Bayern Munich will finish top of the group regardless of other results so all eyes will be on Barcelona as they aim to avoid group stage elimination.

- Barcelona will qualify if they at least match Benfica's result v Dynamo Kiev

- Benfica will qualify if they beat Dynamo Kiev and Barcelona don't beat Bayern Munich

To Qualify Odds (Sportsbook)

- 4/6 Benfica

- Evs Barcelona

Group F - Straight fight for second place

They were in danger of facing elimination before their last Champions League game but instead Manchester United have secured top spot with a game to spare. It's now a straight fight between Atalanta and Villarreal for the runner-up spot.

- Villarreal will qualify if they avoid defeat to Atalanta

- Atalanta will qualify if they beat Villarreal

To Qualify Odds (Sportsbook)

- 4/5 Atalanta

- 10/11 Villarreal

Group G - All four can still qualify

A wide open group with all four teams still able to qualify as either group winners or runners-up. It could get very complicated with three teams possibly finishing on eight points meaning head-to-head results will then come into play.

- Lille will qualify if they avoid defeat against Wolfsburg

- Lille will win the group if they beat Wolfsburg or if they draw and RB Salzburg fail to win

- RB Salzburg will qualify if they avoid defeat against Sevilla

- RB Salzburg will win the group if they beat Sevilla and Lille fail to win

- Sevilla will qualify if they beat RB Salzburg

- Sevilla will win the group if they beat RB Salzburg and Lille lost to Wolfsburg

- Wolfsburg will qualify if they beat Lille

- Wolfsburg will win the group if they beat Lille and Sevilla v RB Salzburg ends in a draw

Group G Winner Odds (Exchange)

- 2.01/1 Lille

- 3.55/2 RB Salzburg

- 4.84/1 Sevilla

- 7.26/1 Wolfsburg

Group H - Blues or Juve for top spot

Both Chelsea and Juventus have qualified to the Round of 16 and the only matter that remains is who will finish top of the group.

- Chelsea will win the group if they at least match Juventus' result v Malmo

- Juventus will win the group if they better Chelsea's result v Zenit

Group H Winner Odds (Sportsbook)

- 4/9 Chelsea

- 6/4 Juventus