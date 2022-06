Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a hunter chase winner at Uttoxeter

Uttoxeter, 14:52

Rhys Williams has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at Uttoxeter.

Rhys Williams says: "The likelihood of a good pace will suit Story Of Friends who lines up today having not been eligible to run yesterday at Newton Abbot while the hunter chase season was still in progress. He built on a fairly good first run for these connections at Cothelstone when dead-heating at Larkhill with Igor.

"However, his form took a dip next time at Wincanton when finishing a well beaten second behind Sixteen Letters and although he ran well for quite a long way in a good race at Cheltenham, he was beaten coming down the hill before being pulled up.

"On both of those occasions Story Of Friends was ridden very prominently but there was a big change in tactics on his latest start at Newton Abbot and they looked to suit him far better. He was held up in last early on before starting to make headway turning down the back straight for the final time. He eased into third approaching 4 out and was just nudged along to keep in touch with the leading pair as they kicked on after jumping that fence."

French Open Women's Semi-Final Tips: Trevisan capable of continuing shock run

Martina Trevisan v Cori Gauff, 16:00

Focus at the French Open is on the women's semi-finals which take place today and Dan Weston has selected his best bet...

Dan Weston says: "Tuesday's winners Martina Trevisan and Cori Gauff battle in the semi-final to make their first Slam final, and there's probably a feeling that this will be Trevisan's only chance to do so, while Gauff should have plenty of opportunities over the next decade.

"The players were in different places then but it's interesting to see that Trevisan has won their only previous meeting, also at this venue in 2020 and was priced around the 3.8014/5 mark pre-match - not far off today's line actually, which has her at 3.7011/4. Gauff is the 1.364/11 favourite to make Saturday's final.

"Despite Trevisan's impressive run to get to this stage, it's also fair to consider that the draw has opened up for her to some degree - she's still yet to play an opponent ranked inside the top 15. The same can be said of Gauff, but at least she has five wins over top 10 players so far in the early stages of her career, so probably has a higher ceiling in terms of pushing Swiatek in a potential final."

Memorial Tournament: Worthy favourite Rahm to produce more Muirfield magic

Memorial Tournament, from 17:00

The PGA Tour moves on to Dublin, Ohio from Thursday for the Memorial Tournament and Steve Rawlings is here with his comprehensive preview...

Steve says: "Although the last three winners have been well-fancied, this has been a good event for outsiders and first-time winners over the years.

"Bart Bryant in 2005 and Carl Pettersson in 2006 were big outsiders and the five winners before Cantlay broke his duck here in 2019 ranged from fairly tough to find to almost impossible.

"DeChambeau's pre-event odds ranged between 95.094/1 and 46.045/1, Dufner was matched at 100.099/1 before the off but like the 2014 winner, Hideki Matsuyama, he went off at between 70.069/1 and 80.079/1, but the two in between that pair were huge outsiders, matched at more than 700.0699/1 before the get-go.

"Tom Watson, Hale Irwin, Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus and Patrick Cantlay have all won the tournament twice, Kenny Perry has won it three times and Tiger has claimed the title five times. Justin Rose came within a whisker of winning it a second time six years ago so past winners do well here...

"Having won the Mexico Open in his penultimate start, Jon Rahm finished a disappointing 48th from the wrong side of the draw last time out at the US PGA Championship. But he's a very worthy favourite here.

"Rahm has developed a habit of winning the same event and at the same course throughout his career and compensation for last year's cruel withdrawal is a distinct possibility."

Thursday Football Tips: Back sharp shooters to shine for Serbia

Serbia v Norway, 19:45

Paul Higham puts his faith in a pair of goalscoring powerhouses for his best football bet on Thursday...

Paul says: "Serbia are without Serie A top scorer Dusan Vlahovic but still have Mitrovic, forgotten Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and skipper Dusan Tadic to call on for creativity.

"In Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Serbia also have a growing goal threat from midfield as the Lazio mane scored aa and assisted 10 in Serie A this season. So Serbia, who are seven unbeaten at home, have plenty of firepower to break down a Norway defence that's had four clean sheets in five.

"And while we fully expect Mitrovic to get on the scoresheet at home, it also just feels inevitable that Erling Haaland will make it six games in a row with a goal for Norway.

"It's an easy Bet Builder double to pick out, but still one with a decent return of just over 4/1."

Northern Ireland v Greece: Goal-shy Irish to hold Poyet's Greeks

Northern Ireland v Greece, 19:45

Paul Robinson previews Northern Ireland's Nations League opener against Greece and thinks the sides are evenly-matched...

Paul Robinson says: "Northern Ireland will be hoping for a better Nations League campaign this season, now that they are in the calmer waters of League C, following their relegation last time. They finished bottom of their group, taking just two points from six fixtures against Austria, Norway and Romania.

"Ian Baraclough's side performed much better in World Cup Qualifying though, finishing third behind Switzerland and Italy - winning two and losing three of their eight outings.

They are drawn in Group 2 of League C, against Cyprus, Kosovo and Greece, with the latter being the strongest of the three.

"Baraclough will be hoping that his side can return to action with a win, and lay down an early marker, and he has included four uncapped players. He has also recalled the likes of Kyle Lafferty and Conor Washington, who had been absent recently."

Nations League Bet Builder Tips: Czechs too hot for Swiss and Portugal to draw in Spain

Dan Fitch has previewed the pick of Thursday's Nations League games and has found a Bet Builder that takes advantage of the Czech Republic's home form. He's also backing a draw between two heavyweights of European international football.

Czech Republic v Switzerland, 19:45

Dan says: "The hosts look a little underrated. The Czech's are unbeaten in nine home games (W6 D3), which includes a World Cup qualifier draw against Belgium. You can back the Czech's to avoid a defeat in the Double Chance market, combined with both teams to score, at odds of 2.546/4.

Spain v Portugal, 19:45

Dan says: "These Europeans giants look closely matched. With neither side losing too often, it's only really home advantage that makes Spain strong favourites, in a game that is likely to be a close contest. Back the draw to land at 3.412/5."