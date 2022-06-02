</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/saturday-nations-league-bet-builder-tips-germany-can-handle-italian-job-020622-629.html">Saturday Nations League Bet Builder Tips: Germany can handle Italian job</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/thursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html">Thursday Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/thursday-football-tips-back-sharp-shooters-to-shine-for-serbia-020622-1063.html">Thursday Football Tips: Back sharp shooters to shine for Serbia</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-tuesday-has-each-way-claims-and-maybe-more-in-the-oaks-020622-368.html">Ryan Moore: Tuesday has each-way claims and maybe more in the Oaks</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-hunter-chase-winner-at-uttoxeter-020622-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a hunter chase winner at Uttoxeter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/kevin-blakes-friday-racing-tips-back-concert-hall-to-produce-big-performance-in-open-oaks-020622-288.html">Kevin Blake's Friday Racing Tips: Back Concert Hall to produce big performance in open Oaks</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-new-zealand-first-test-top-bat-bowler-tips-raise-a-glass-to-jamieson-310522-194.html">Hawkeye on England v New Zealand First Test Tips: Raise a glass to Jamieson</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-new-zealand-first-test-tips-unripe-kiwis-to-be-picked-off-310522-194.html">England v New Zealand First Test Tips: Unripe Kiwis to be picked off</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-rajasthan-royals-ipls-final-tips-the-players-to-follow-280522-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals IPL Final Tips: The players to follow</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-womens-semi-final-tips-trevisan-capable-of-continuing-shock-run-020622-778.html">French Open Women's Semi-Final Tips: Trevisan capable of continuing shock run</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-mens-quarter-final-tips-market-with-little-faith-in-nadal-310522-778.html">French Open Men's Quarter-Final Tips: Market with little faith in Nadal</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-womens-quarter-final-tips-Trevisan to continue incredible run-310522-778.html">French Open Women's Quarter-Final Tips: Trevisan to continue incredible run</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-the-memorial-and-the-porsche-european-open-310522-6.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for the Memorial Tournament and the Porsche European Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/memorial-tournament-long-odds-golf-tips-look-to-lahiri-to-lap-up-the-lolly-010622-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Look to Lahiri to lap up the lolly </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/memorial-tournament-first-round-leader-tips-get-with-glover-010622-719.html">Memorial Tournament First-Round Leader Tips: Get with Glover</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/boris-johnson-betting-prime-minister-odds-on-to-face-no-confidence-vote-in-june-010622-204.html">Boris Johnson Betting: Prime minister odds-on to face no confidence vote in June</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Odds for 2022 Johnson exit falling fast as Tory revolt grows </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/boris-johnson-to-leave-no10-bettors-back-2022-exit-for-pm-after-sue-gray-report-250522-204.html">Boris Johnson To Leave No.10: Bettors back 2022 exit for PM after Sue Gray report</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-poland-for-a-top-4-finish-220422-1130.html">Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Tips: Back Sweden for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-semi-final-2-tips-oppose-cyprus-to-qualify-210422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 2 Tips: Get against Cyprus in qualification betting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/kenichi-ogawa-v-joe-cordina-tips-welshman-to-delight-the-home-crowd-in-cardiff-020622-746.html">Kenichi Ogawa v Joe Cordina: Welshman to delight the home crowd in Cardiff</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/devin-haney-v-george-kambosos-jr-tips-the-dreams-run-of-points-wins-will-continue-020622-746.html">Devin Haney v George Kambosos Jr: The Dream's run of points wins will continue Down Under</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-21-tips-tulett-on-ineos-rescue-mission-280522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 21 Tips: Tulett on Ineos rescue mission</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html">Manager Markets Blog</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Robert Lewandowski celebrates 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Mauricio Pochettino moody 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Manager Markets Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Thursday Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-06-02">02 June 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Thursday Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place", "name": "Thursday Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place", "description": "Get the best bets on Thursday as Nations League 2022 begins, the French Open tennis continues, there's horse racing, the start of the NBA Championship finals...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/thursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/thursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-06-02T11:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-06-02T14:04:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ronaldo_euro_2020.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Get the best bets on Thursday as Nations League 2022 begins, the French Open tennis continues, there's horse racing, the start of the NBA Championship finals and this week's golf events... Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a hunter chase winner at Uttoxeter Uttoxeter, 14:52 Rhys Williams has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at Uttoxeter. Rhys Williams says: "The likelihood of a good pace will suit Story Of Friends who lines up today having not been eligible to run yesterday at Newton Abbot while the hunter chase season was still in progress. He built on a fairly good first run for these connections at Cothelstone when dead-heating at Larkhill with Igor. "However, his form took a dip next time at Wincanton when finishing a well beaten second behind Sixteen Letters and although he ran well for quite a long way in a good race at Cheltenham, he was beaten coming down the hill before being pulled up. "On both of those occasions Story Of Friends was ridden very prominently but there was a big change in tactics on his latest start at Newton Abbot and they looked to suit him far better. He was held up in last early on before starting to make headway turning down the back straight for the final time. He eased into third approaching 4 out and was just nudged along to keep in touch with the leading pair as they kicked on after jumping that fence." Rhys's bet: Back Story Of Friends in the 14:52 @ [4.5] French Open Women's Semi-Final Tips: Trevisan capable of continuing shock run Martina Trevisan v Cori Gauff, 16:00 Focus at the French Open is on the women's semi-finals which take place today and Dan Weston has selected his best bet... Dan Weston says: "Tuesday's winners Martina Trevisan and Cori Gauff battle in the semi-final to make their first Slam final, and there's probably a feeling that this will be Trevisan's only chance to do so, while Gauff should have plenty of opportunities over the next decade. "The players were in different places then but it's interesting to see that Trevisan has won their only previous meeting, also at this venue in 2020 and was priced around the [3.80] mark pre-match - not far off today's line actually, which has her at [3.70]. Gauff is the [1.36] favourite to make Saturday's final. "Despite Trevisan's impressive run to get to this stage, it's also fair to consider that the draw has opened up for her to some degree - she's still yet to play an opponent ranked inside the top 15. The same can be said of Gauff, but at least she has five wins over top 10 players so far in the early stages of her career, so probably has a higher ceiling in terms of pushing Swiatek in a potential final." Dan's bet: Back Martina Trevisan @ [3.70] Memorial Tournament: Worthy favourite Rahm to produce more Muirfield magic Memorial Tournament, from 17:00 The PGA Tour moves on to Dublin, Ohio from Thursday for the Memorial Tournament and Steve Rawlings is here with his comprehensive preview... Steve says: "Although the last three winners have been well-fancied, this has been a good event for outsiders and first-time winners over the years. "Bart Bryant in 2005 and Carl Pettersson in 2006 were big outsiders and the five winners before Cantlay broke his duck here in 2019 ranged from fairly tough to find to almost impossible. "DeChambeau's pre-event odds ranged between [95.0] and [46.0], Dufner was matched at [100.0] before the off but like the 2014 winner, Hideki Matsuyama, he went off at between [70.0] and [80.0], but the two in between that pair were huge outsiders, matched at more than [700.0] before the get-go. "Tom Watson, Hale Irwin, Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus and Patrick Cantlay have all won the tournament twice, Kenny Perry has won it three times and Tiger has claimed the title five times. Justin Rose came within a whisker of winning it a second time six years ago so past winners do well here... "Having won the Mexico Open in his penultimate start, Jon Rahm finished a disappointing 48th from the wrong side of the draw last time out at the US PGA Championship. But he's a very worthy favourite here. "Rahm has developed a habit of winning the same event and at the same course throughout his career and compensation for last year's cruel withdrawal is a distinct possibility." Steve's bet: Back Jon Rahm @ [11.5] Thursday Football Tips: Back sharp shooters to shine for Serbia Serbia v Norway, 19:45 Paul Higham puts his faith in a pair of goalscoring powerhouses for his best football bet on Thursday... Paul says: "Serbia are without Serie A top scorer Dusan Vlahovic but still have Mitrovic, forgotten Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and skipper Dusan Tadic to call on for creativity. "In Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Serbia also have a growing goal threat from midfield as the Lazio mane scored aa and assisted 10 in Serie A this season. So Serbia, who are seven unbeaten at home, have plenty of firepower to break down a Norway defence that's had four clean sheets in five. "And while we fully expect Mitrovic to get on the scoresheet at home, it also just feels inevitable that Erling Haaland will make it six games in a row with a goal for Norway. "It's an easy Bet Builder double to pick out, but still one with a decent return of just over 4/1." Paul's Bet Builder: Back Haaland & Mitrovic to score in Serbia v Norway @ [5.2] Northern Ireland v Greece: Goal-shy Irish to hold Poyet's Greeks Northern Ireland v Greece, 19:45 Paul Robinson previews Northern Ireland's Nations League opener against Greece and thinks the sides are evenly-matched... Paul Robinson says: "Northern Ireland will be hoping for a better Nations League campaign this season, now that they are in the calmer waters of League C, following their relegation last time. They finished bottom of their group, taking just two points from six fixtures against Austria, Norway and Romania. "Ian Baraclough's side performed much better in World Cup Qualifying though, finishing third behind Switzerland and Italy - winning two and losing three of their eight outings. They are drawn in Group 2 of League C, against Cyprus, Kosovo and Greece, with the latter being the strongest of the three. "Baraclough will be hoping that his side can return to action with a win, and lay down an early marker, and he has included four uncapped players. He has also recalled the likes of Kyle Lafferty and Conor Washington, who had been absent recently." Paul's bet: Back the Draw @ [3.1] Nations League Bet Builder Tips: Czechs too hot for Swiss and Portugal to draw in Spain Dan Fitch has previewed the pick of Thursday's Nations League games and has found a Bet Builder that takes advantage of the Czech Republic's home form. He's also backing a draw between two heavyweights of European international football. Czech Republic v Switzerland, 19:45 Dan says: "The hosts look a little underrated. The Czech's are unbeaten in nine home games (W6 D3), which includes a World Cup qualifier draw against Belgium. You can back the Czech's to avoid a defeat in the Double Chance market, combined with both teams to score, at odds of [2.54]. Dan's bet: Back Czech Republic double chance and both teams to score @ [2.54] Spain v Portugal, 19:45 Dan says: "These Europeans giants look closely matched. With neither side losing too often, it's only really home advantage that makes Spain strong favourites, in a game that is likely to be a close contest. Back the draw to land at [3.4]." Dan's bet: Back the draw @ [3.4]", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ronaldo_euro_2020.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Max Liu" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ronaldo_euro_2020.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ronaldo_euro_2020.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/ronaldo_euro_2020.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/ronaldo_euro_2020.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Cristiano Ronald playing for Portugal"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Ronaldo's Portugal play Spain on Thursday</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.192640806" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Football Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.192640806","entry_title":"Thursday Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.192640806">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Thursday%20Tips%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20in%20one%20place&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html&text=Thursday%20Tips%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20in%20one%20place" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Get the best bets on Thursday as Nations League 2022 begins, the French Open tennis continues, there's horse racing, the start of the NBA Championship finals and this week's golf events...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"While we fully expect Mitrovic to get on the scoresheet at home, it also just feels inevitable that <strong>Erling Haaland</strong> will make it six games in a row with a goal for Norway. It's an easy Bet Builder double to pick out, but still one with a decent return of just over 4/1."</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-nations-league/serbia-v-norway/31461727?selectedGroup=1611933388">Back Haaland & Mitrovic to score in Serbia v Norway @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-hunter-chase-winner-at-uttoxeter-020622-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a hunter chase winner at Uttoxeter</a></h2></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199814618?nodeId=31498661">Uttoxeter, 14:52</a></strong></p><p>Rhys Williams has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at Uttoxeter.</p><p><strong>Rhys Williams says</strong>: "The likelihood of a <strong>good pace will suit Story Of Friends</strong> who lines up today having not been eligible to run yesterday at Newton Abbot while the hunter chase season was still in progress. He built on a fairly good first run for these connections at Cothelstone when dead-heating at Larkhill with Igor.</p><p>"However, his form took a dip next time at Wincanton when finishing a well beaten second behind Sixteen Letters and although <strong>he ran well for quite a long way in a good race at Cheltenham</strong>, he was beaten coming down the hill before being pulled up.</p><p>"On both of those occasions Story Of Friends was ridden very prominently but there was a <strong>big change in tactics</strong> on his latest start at Newton Abbot and they looked to suit him far better. He was held up in last early on before starting to make headway turning down the back straight for the final time. He eased into third approaching 4 out and was just nudged along to keep in touch with the leading pair as they kicked on after jumping that fence."</p><blockquote><strong>Rhys's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31498661&raceTime=1654177920000&dayToSearch=20220602&marketId=924.310530307" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Story Of Friends in the 14:52 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-womens-semi-final-tips-trevisan-capable-of-continuing-shock-run-020622-778.html">French Open Women's Semi-Final Tips: Trevisan capable of continuing shock run</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/tennis/market/1.199796587">Martina Trevisan v Cori Gauff, 16:00</a></strong></p><p>Focus at the French Open is on the women's semi-finals which take place today and Dan Weston has selected his best bet...</p><p><strong>Dan Weston says</strong>: "Tuesday's winners Martina Trevisan and Cori Gauff battle in the semi-final to make their first Slam final, and there's probably a feeling that this will be Trevisan's <strong>only chance</strong> to do so, while Gauff should have plenty of opportunities over the next decade.</p><p>"The players were in different places then but it's interesting to see that Trevisan has won their only previous meeting, also at this venue in 2020 and was priced around the <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.80</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b> mark pre-match - not far off <strong>today's line</strong> actually, which has her at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/tennis/market/1.199796587"><b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.70</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></a>. Gauff is the <b class="inline_odds" title="4/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.36</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/11</span></b> favourite to make Saturday's final.</p><p>"Despite Trevisan's impressive run to get to this stage, it's also fair to consider that the draw has <strong>opened up</strong> for her to some degree - she's still yet to play an opponent ranked inside the top 15. The same can be said of Gauff, but at least she has five wins over top 10 players so far in the early stages of her career, so probably has a higher ceiling in terms of pushing Swiatek in a potential final."</p><blockquote><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/tennis/market/1.199796587">Back Martina Trevisan @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.70</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/memorial-tournament-2022-betting-tips-and-preview-worthy-favourite-rahm-to-produce-more-muirfield-ma-310522-167.html">Memorial Tournament: Worthy favourite Rahm to produce more Muirfield magic</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.199733644">Memorial Tournament, from 17:00</a></strong></p><p>The PGA Tour moves on to Dublin, Ohio from Thursday for the Memorial Tournament and Steve Rawlings is here with his comprehensive preview...</p><p><strong>Steve says:</strong> "Although the last three winners have been well-fancied, this has been <strong>a good event for outsiders and first-time winners</strong> over the years. </p><p>"Bart Bryant in 2005 and Carl Pettersson in 2006 were big outsiders and the five winners before Cantlay broke his duck here in 2019 ranged from fairly tough to find to almost impossible. </p><p>"<strong>DeChambeau's</strong> pre-event odds ranged between <b class="inline_odds" title="94/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">95.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">94/1</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b>, Dufner was matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b> before the off but like the 2014 winner, Hideki Matsuyama, he went off at between <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">80.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">79/1</span></b>, but the two in between that pair were huge outsiders, matched at more than <b class="inline_odds" title="699/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">700.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">699/1</span></b> before the get-go. </p><p>"Tom Watson, Hale Irwin, Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus and Patrick Cantlay have all won the tournament twice, Kenny Perry has won it three times and Tiger has claimed the title five times. Justin Rose came within a whisker of winning it a second time six years ago so <strong>past winners do well here</strong>...</p><p>"Having won the Mexico Open in his penultimate start, <strong>Jon Rahm</strong> finished a disappointing 48th from the wrong side of the draw last time out at the US PGA Championship. But he's a very worthy favourite here.</p><p>"Rahm has developed a habit of winning the same event and at the same course throughout his career and compensation for last year's cruel withdrawal is a distinct possibility." </p><blockquote><strong>Steve's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.199733644">Back Jon Rahm @ <b class="inline_odds" title="21/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/2</span></b></a></strong></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/thursday-football-tips-back-sharp-shooters-to-shine-for-serbia-020622-1063.html">Thursday Football Tips: Back sharp shooters to shine for Serbia</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199265667">Serbia v Norway, 19:45</a></strong></p><p>Paul Higham puts his faith in a pair of goalscoring powerhouses for his best football bet on Thursday...</p><p><strong>Paul says</strong>: "Serbia are without Serie A top scorer Dusan Vlahovic but still have Mitrovic, forgotten Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and skipper Dusan Tadic to call on for creativity.</p><p>"In <strong>Sergej Milinkovic-Savic</strong>, Serbia also have a growing goal threat from midfield as the Lazio mane scored aa and assisted 10 in Serie A this season. So Serbia, who are seven unbeaten at home, have plenty of firepower to break down a Norway defence that's had four clean sheets in five.</p><p>"And while we fully expect Mitrovic to get on the scoresheet at home, it also just feels inevitable that <strong>Erling Haaland</strong> will make it six games in a row with a goal for Norway.</p><p>"It's an easy Bet Builder double to pick out, but still one with a decent return of just over 4/1."</p><blockquote><strong>Paul's Bet Builder</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-nations-league/serbia-v-norway/31461727?selectedGroup=1611933388">Back Haaland & Mitrovic to score in Serbia v Norway @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/northern-ireland-v-greece-tips-goal-shy-irish-to-hold-poyets-greeks-010622-35.html">Northern Ireland v Greece: Goal-shy Irish to hold Poyet's Greeks</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199288325">Northern Ireland v Greece, 19:45</a></strong></p><p>Paul Robinson previews Northern Ireland's Nations League opener against Greece and thinks the sides are evenly-matched...</p><p><strong>Paul Robinson says</strong>: "Northern Ireland will be hoping for a better Nations League campaign this season, now that they are in the calmer waters of League C, following their relegation last time. They finished bottom of their group, taking just two points from six fixtures against Austria, Norway and Romania.</p><p>"<strong>Ian Baraclough's side</strong> performed much better in World Cup Qualifying though, finishing third behind Switzerland and Italy - winning two and losing three of their eight outings.</p><p>They are <strong>drawn in Group 2 of League C, against Cyprus, Kosovo and Greece</strong>, with the latter being the strongest of the three.</p><p>"Baraclough will be hoping that his side can <strong>return to action with a win</strong>, and lay down an early marker, and he has included four uncapped players. He has also recalled the likes of Kyle Lafferty and Conor Washington, who had been absent recently."</p><blockquote><strong>Paul's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-nations-league/northern-ireland-v-greece/match-odds-betting-1.199288325"><strong>Back the Draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b></strong></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/nations-league-bet-builder-tips-czech-mates-too-hot-at-home-for-swiss-310522-629.html">Nations League Bet Builder Tips: Czechs too hot for Swiss and Portugal to draw in Spain</a></h2></strong></p><p>Dan Fitch has previewed the pick of Thursday's Nations League games and has found a Bet Builder that takes advantage of the Czech Republic's home form. He's also backing a draw between two heavyweights of European international football.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.192641416">Czech Republic v Switzerland, 19:45</a></strong></p><p><strong>Dan says</strong>: "The hosts look a little underrated. The Czech's are unbeaten in nine home games (W6 D3), which includes a World Cup qualifier draw against Belgium. You can back the Czech's to avoid a defeat in the Double Chance market, combined with both teams to score, at odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.54</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>.</p><blockquote><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-nations-league/czech-republic-v-switzerland/31141488">Back Czech Republic double chance and both teams to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.54</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.192640806">Spain v Portugal, 19:45</a></strong></p><p><strong>Dan says</strong>: "These Europeans giants look closely matched. With neither side losing too often, it's only really home advantage that makes Spain strong favourites, in a game that is likely to be a <strong>close contest</strong>. Back the draw to land at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b>."</p><blockquote><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-nations-league/spain-v-portugal-betting-31141496">Back the draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></a></blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get Enhanced Prices on Accas</h2> <p>Get enhanced prices on Acca bets throughout the day no matter what football you're betting on. This offer applies to Betfair Boost selections, to help increase your returns across all enhanced Accas. Maximum stake varies and <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.192640806" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>UEFA Nations League: Spain v Portugal (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 2 June, 7.45pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Spain</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Spain" data-market_id="1.192640806" data-price="2.22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22">2.22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Spain" data-market_id="1.192640806" data-price="2.24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22">2.24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Portugal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Portugal" data-market_id="1.192640806" data-price="3.75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19">3.75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Portugal" data-market_id="1.192640806" data-price="3.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19">3.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.192640806" data-price="3.45" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.45</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.192640806" data-price="3.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.5</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html%23gobet-1.192640806">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html%23gobet-1.192640806">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.192640806" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Football Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.192640806","entry_title":"Thursday Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.192640806">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Thursday%20Tips%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20in%20one%20place&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html&text=Thursday%20Tips%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20in%20one%20place" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/thursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/tuesday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-1-310522-204.html">Tuesday Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Novak Djokovic roars French Open.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Novak%20Djokovic%20roars%20French%20Open.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/football-bet-of-the-day-tips-forge-to-hammer-edmonton-310522-155.html">Football Bet of the Day: Forge to hammer Edmonton</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Canada Canadian fans flags 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Canada%20Canadian%20fans%20flags%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-boosted-treble-from-norway-310522-35.html">The Daily Acca: A boosted treble from Norway</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Norway fans flags 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Norway%20fans%20flags%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/thursday-football-tips-back-sharp-shooters-to-shine-for-serbia-020622-1063.html">Thursday Football Tips: Back sharp shooters to shine for Serbia</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Aleksandar%20Mitrovic%20Serbia.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/football-bet-of-the-day-tips-swiss-to-sink-czechs-020622-155.html">Football Bet of the Day: Swiss to sink Czechs</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/images/Switzerland football fans 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/images/Switzerland%20football%20fans%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/wednesday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-1-010622-204.html">Wednesday Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/305ab9ef0f9dc0f741dab175c2bc37e70823daea.728x493.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/305ab9ef0f9dc0f741dab175c2bc37e70823daea.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">More Football Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Football</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-offers/" class=" "> Betfair Offers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class="active "> Football Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/talksport-charity-bet/" class=" "> TalkSPORT Charity Bet </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley/" class=" "> Burnley </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds Utd </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-city/" class=" "> Norwich City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford/" class=" "> Watford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolves </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> English Football League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6520861 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6520861 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6520861={pID:"6520861",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6520861:window.ftClick_6520861,ftExpTrack_6520861:window.ftExpTrack_6520861,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6520861PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6520861); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6520861PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6520861"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6520861;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIEBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumDailyRewardsFlipbook300x600/?"+ft6520861PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6520861.GTimeout);ft6520861PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget"> <div class="widget__body"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> </div> <div class="widget__footer"> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li> Thursday Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/", "name": "Football Tips" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/thursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html", "name": "Thursday Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-020622-204.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football//"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"71518a8e09bf800f","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2021.12.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>