Serbia v Norway

Thursday June 2

19:45 kick-off

You won't find Serbia v Norway on too many must-see lists this week, but it's a chance to watch two crack sharp shooters in action in Aleksandar Mitrovic and Erling Haaland.

Both men are at the top of their game with Mitrovic firing Fulham back into the Premier League with 43 goals in the Championship, and Haaland earning a move to champions Man City.

We get an early glimpse of next season's Premier League scoring charts in Belgrade on Thursday, but sadly not a World Cup preview as although Serbia made it through Norway failed to qualify.

It was Mitrovic who booked Serbia's place in Qatar with a last-gasp winner in Portugal, while Haaland missed the last four World Cup qualifiers as Norway missed out.

Serbia are without Serie A top scorer Dusan Vlahovic but still have Mitrovic, forgotten Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and skipper Dusan Tadic to call on for creativity.

In Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Serbia also have a growing goal threat from midfield as the Lazio mane scored aa and assisted 10 in Serie A this season.

So Serbia, who are seven unbeaten at home, have plenty of firepower to break down a Norway defence that's had four clean sheets in five.

And while we fully expect Mitrovic to get on the scoresheet at home, it also just feels inevitable that Haaland will make it six games in a row with a goal for Norway.

It's an easy Bet Builder double to pick out, but still one with a decent return of just over 4/1.