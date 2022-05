Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham: Don't count Hammers out yet



Eintracht Frankfurt 2.6413/8 v West Ham 2.915/8, the Draw 3.55

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Frankfurt lead 2-1 going into the second leg but the Hammers have been excellent on the road in Europe and are 3.7511/4 to make the final.

Kevin Hatchard says: "The Frankfurt fans will give their side incredible support, but West Ham are experienced enough and good enough to deal with that, and their price of 3.85 to qualify on the Exchange is simply too big to ignore. If you look at Frankfurt's previous knockout rounds, they drew at home against Barcelona but won at Camp Nou, and they won in Seville against Real Betis before losing at home in 90 minutes, only scraping through at the end of extra-time.

"Frankfurt's home record shouldn't exactly inspire fear, and I think West Ham have shown that when chances arrive, they can be clinical. You can back West Ham to qualify, or just back them to win the second leg outright at 2.915/8.

"Another way to approach it is to use the Bet Builder to back West Ham/Draw Double Chance and Over 1.5 Goals at 1.9210/11. That would cover a 1-1 or 2-2 draw, a 2-0 or 2-1 Hammers win, and plenty of other results besides. I can't see this staying too cagey for too long."

Rangers v RB Leipzig: Back Bears to overturn Bulls' lead and book place in final

Rangers 3.711/4 v RB Leipzig 2.1211/10, the Draw 2.757/4

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Rangers must come from 1-0 down against their German opponents and the Scottish club are 4.84/1 to make the final.

Frank Monkhouse says: "Rangers and their fans considered last week's defeat in Germany a decent result as it kept the tie alive. Gio's side now have the home advantage and will be roared on by a sell-out audience in Govan.

"The players need a 12th man for this game as scoring against the Bulls won't be easy, but the atmosphere will be electric, and there's a chance RB will be caught off-guard...

"Keep in mind that the first leg ended 1-0 when preparing to make your predictions. RB Leipzig's last two games in this competition have seen one side fail to find the net.

"Take no in the both teams to score market at 2.166/5 or back under 2.5 goals in the game at 2.021/1."

Kevin Hatchard says: "If you'd never heard of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku before this season's heroics, the temptation would be to think that he was a breakout star who hadn't scaled any heights before this campaign. However, all the Frenchman has done this term is match the numbers to performances that already deserved them.

"And those numbers are jaw-dropping. The former PSG youngster has now bashed in 31 goals in all competitions, including a Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City. He has delivered 13 Bundesliga assists, and by the end of the campaign he may have won the DFB Pokal (Leipzig are in the final against Freiburg) and the Europa League. His first senior call-up for France came this season, and quite frankly it was long overdue.

"If you look at the Infogol Expected Goals data, they show you how clinical Nkunku has been in front of goal. The 24-year-old has scored 18 Bundesliga goals from an xG figure of just 11.54, and those 18 top-flight strikes have come from 35 shots on target, so he's basically turning about 50% of his shots on target into goals."

Roma v Leicester: Repeat of first-leg likely

Roma 2.26/5 v Leicester 3.7511/4, the Draw 3.45

20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Jose Mourinho's side claimed a valuable 1-1 away draw in the first-leg at the King Power Stadium. Brendan Rodgers' men face a tough task in the Italian capital...

Dan Fitch says: "With Leicester not in the running to qualify for Europe through the Premier League, Brendan Rodgers was free to freshen up his team over the weekend.

"Only three of the players who started in the first-leg, remained in the team for the match away at Tottenham at the weekend. Spurs took advantage with a 3-1 win, leaving Leicester in 11th place in the Premier League.

"Leicester are clearly saving everything for another shot at cup glory, having won the FA Cup last season. After going behind early against Roma last week, they did well to recover and ended up dominating the second-half. On the evidence of the first-leg, they have every reason to believe that they can win this.

"Rodgers does have a number of injury worries though. Ryan Bertrand and Wilfried Ndidi are both out, while James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are both doubts."

Marseille v Feyenoord: Devastating Dutch will grab more goals

Marseille 2.186/5 v Feyenoord 3.412/5, the Draw 4.03/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Marseille have a deficit to overturn when they host Feyenoord in the second-leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final, with the French side losing 3-2 in the Netherlands.

Dan Fitch says: "I backed Marseille to win last week, figuring that they have played much stronger opposition this season than Feyenoord, both in Ligue 1 and in Europe. That argument still stands, but Feyenoord's performance in the first-leg and their ability to score goals, makes Marseille's price look rather slim.

"If looking for a bet on the result, backing Feyenoord to avoid defeat at 1.834/5 in the Double Chance market, could be where the value lies. However, there is far more certainty to be found in the goals markets and that's where our recommended bets will come from.

"Both teams to score has landed in all of Feyenoord's last 10 Conference League games, but is too short to recommend at 1.584/7. Better value is over 3.5 goals at 2.526/4, given the average of 4.3 goals-per-game, during that run of ten matches.

"There looks to be plenty of value in the player markets. Despite being the top scorer in the competition, Dessers is 3.052/1 to find the net. Sinisterra has not just scored eight times, but also assisted on four occasions and is 15/8 on the Sportsbook to score or assist. In the same market, Marseille's Dimitri Payet is 5/6, having notched three goals and three assists in the Conference League and twelve goals and ten assists in Ligue 1 this season."