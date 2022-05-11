</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Tottenham v Arsenal and more
Max Liu
11 May 2022
3:00 min read bets for Tottenham v Arsenal and more", "description": "We've got a bumper batch of north London derby tips in today's Betfair Football Cheat Sheet - including Dimitar Berbatov's Bet Builder - so get our experts' ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-tottenham-v-arsenal-and-more-110522-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-tottenham-v-arsenal-and-more-110522-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-11T15:08:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-11T15:59:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/mikel-arteta-arsenal.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "We've got a bumper batch of north London derby tips in today's Betfair Football Cheat Sheet - including Dimitar Berbatov's Bet Builder - so get our experts' best bets... Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal: Emery's men to dig out a win Rayo Vallecano [4.5] v Villarreal [1.87], the Draw [3.95] 19:00 Live on LaLiga TV and Betfair Live Video Before we get to north London we start in Spain where Unai Emery's men are in action in La Liga... Tom Victor says: "Villarreal responded to their Champions League elimination by coming within moments of beating Sevilla on Sunday, but a late equaliser means three more points at Vallecas are essential to keep them in the hunt for Europe. "Opponents Rayo have averaged just 0.89 xGF per game across their last six, but still picked up enough points during that run to keep themselves in the league, and Infogol backs the visitors to take all three points here. BTTS? Yes Over/Under 2.5? Over Tom's bet: Back 1-2 @ [9.6] Tottenham v Arsenal: Spurs the value bet in vital NLD Tottenham [2.24] v Arsenal [3.45], the Draw [3.7] 19:45 Tottenham take on North London rivals Arsenal in Thursday night's mouthwatering match-up in the Premier League and Mark O'Haire thinks the hosts are the value. Mark says: "Tottenham have enjoyed recent home encounters with Arsenal, posting W5-D2-L0 in their last seven home showdowns against the Gunners, the club's best such streak since 1968. Spurs are also looking to win three consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time since 1961, but were beaten 3-1 in the reverse meeting back in September. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/tottenham-hotspur-vs-arsenal/932899"] "Tottenham have earned the fourth-most points since Antonio Conte was appointed in early November (W14-D5-L6) with only Manchester City (69) and Liverpool (58) scoring more Premier League goals in that sample than Spurs (51). The hosts have won eight of their 12 home dates under the Italian and have excelled against the league's elite opposition. "Arsenal recovered superbly following a disastrous August. The Gunners boast a W20-D3-L6 return against sides outside of the top-four but have still shown a degree of fragility on their travels; Mikel Arteta's troops have been turned over in seven of 17 away days and have shipped multiple goals on eight occasions in games as Premier League guests." Mark's bet: Back Tottenham 0 &amp; -0.5 @ [1.92] Dimitar Berbatov: Spurs will win derby and pile pressure on Arsenal in top four race In his exclusive column Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov reveals what it's like to play in a north London derby and recommends his Bet Builder for the big night... Dimitar says: "Of course, I want to see Spurs win and of course I am biased. This is a massive game for them, and it's a great opportunity to put the pressure on Arsenal in the race for a spot in the Champions League. The prospect of cutting the gap to one point makes this a must win for Spurs. "Harry Kane would be the obvious choice to score, but Son has got some incredible numbers this season. The goals speak louder than everything else but in his case it's the way he moves and runs into the space using his speed, making it easy for Harry Kane to find him. "Arsenal have a lot of young talented players, and Eddie Nketia is one of them, he's in great form at the moment and he'll be hungry to prove himself in the derby. You can see that they are playing the Arteta way of football and you can see that he has worked under Pep Guardiola. "I think this will be an entertaining game where both teams will get on the scoresheet, otherwise we will die of boredom, and we don't want that. Based on what both teams have in attack, I'm sure there will be goals." Berbatov's Derby Bet Builder: Back Spurs to win, Son to Score, Nketiah to have a shot and both teams to score @ [6.8] Tottenham v Arsenal Bet Builder Tips: Goals will flow in North London derby Dan Fitch has also selected a Bet Builder for Thursday night's match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium... Dan says: "Though Spurs are rightful favourites, it would not be a huge surprise if they failed to get the win they require, with the pressure very much on Antonio Conte's team to perform. The cautious way to start this Bet Builder is with Tottenham to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market at 3/10 on the Sportsbook. "North London derbies often seem to produce games with plenty of goals. Everything points to this game being no exception. The styles on offer should gel and Arsenal's last four games have seen both teams to score. "We will add both teams to score at 8/13. It's landed in five of the last six matches between these rivals, which have averaged exactly three goals-per-game. Over 2.5 goals is 4/5 and crates a Bet Builder treble at [2.8]." Dan's bet: Back Spurs double chance against Arsenal, both teams to score, over 2.5 goals and Son to have one or more shot on target at [3.25] Real Madrid v Levante: Desperate visitors can score against champions Real Madrid [1.51] v Levante [6.4], the Draw [5.4] 20:30 Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video Next up Dan Fitch applies his Bet Builder expertise to a Thursday night outing for the Whites of Madrid as they face relegation-threatened Levante in the Spanish capital... Dan says: "While Real Madrid are free to think ahead to the upcoming Champions League final, having secured the title, Levante are in deep trouble. Currently 19th at the table at the time of writing, they may well need maximum points from their remaining three games, to have any chance of avoiding the drop. "If Levante go down, they will do so while putting up a fight. They beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Saturday and even in recent defeats against the likes of Barcelona and Sevilla, they have lost by a narrow 3-2 scoreline. "Carlo Ancelotti made a number of changes against Atletico Madrid on Sunday and lost 1-0. Though he will be keen to avoid injuries, he needs to also keep his best players sharp ahead of the Champions League final. Goals seem likely." Dan's bet: Back over 2.5 goals, both teams to score and goals in both halves @ [1.78]", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/mikel-arteta-arsenal.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Max Liu" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/mikel-arteta-arsenal.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/mikel-arteta-arsenal.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/mikel-arteta-arsenal.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/mikel-arteta-arsenal.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Arsenal lead Spurs by four points in the race for fourth</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563406" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Football Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.198563406","entry_title":"Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Tottenham v Arsenal and more"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563406">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Thursday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Tottenham%20v%20Arsenal%20and%20more&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-tottenham-v-arsenal-and-more-110522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-tottenham-v-arsenal-and-more-110522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-tottenham-v-arsenal-and-more-110522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-tottenham-v-arsenal-and-more-110522-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-tottenham-v-arsenal-and-more-110522-204.html&text=Thursday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Tottenham%20v%20Arsenal%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">We've got a bumper batch of north London derby tips in today's Betfair Football Cheat Sheet - including Dimitar Berbatov's Bet Builder - so get our experts' best bets...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Antonio Conte’s charges have improved in both boxes, and the hosts supreme firepower could prove pivotal against an Arsenal side that’s unlikely to be proactive."<p /> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563358">Back Tottenham 0 & -0.5 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-xg-tips-barca-and-sevilla-to-make-top-four-progress-in-gameweek-36-090522-1015.html">Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal: Emery's men to dig out a win</a></h2></strong><p><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198566801">Rayo Vallecano <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> v Villarreal <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></a><br> 19:00<br> Live on LaLiga TV and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Before we get to north London we start in Spain where Unai Emery's men are in action in La Liga...</p><p><strong>Tom Victor says</strong>: "Villarreal responded to their Champions League elimination by coming within moments of beating Sevilla on Sunday, but a late equaliser means three more points at Vallecas are essential to keep them in the hunt for Europe. </p><p>"Opponents Rayo have averaged just<strong> 0.89 xGF per game across their last six</strong>, but still picked up enough points during that run to keep themselves in the league, and Infogol backs the visitors to take all three points here.</p><p>BTTS? Yes<br> Over/Under 2.5? Over</p><blockquote><strong>Tom's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/spanish-la-liga/rayo-vallecano-v-villarreal/31422009">Back 1-2 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-arsenal-tips-spurs-the-value-in-vital-nld-100522-766.html">Tottenham v Arsenal: Spurs the value bet in vital NLD</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563406">Tottenham <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.24</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> v Arsenal 3.45, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></a><br> 19:45</strong></p><p>Tottenham take on North London rivals Arsenal in Thursday night's mouthwatering match-up in the Premier League and Mark O'Haire thinks the hosts are the value.</p><p><strong>Mark says</strong>: "Tottenham have enjoyed recent home encounters with Arsenal, posting W5-D2-L0 in their last seven home showdowns against the Gunners, the club's best such streak since 1968. Spurs are also looking to win three consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time since 1961, but were beaten 3-1 in the reverse meeting back in September.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Coller_types" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_2_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="222.6,100.8 188.1,30.4 146.9,12.6 141.8,6.5 116.5,6.5 91.3,6.5 86.1,12.6 45,30.4 10.4,100.8 48.1,119 59.8,94.9 56,220.5 85.8,220.5 147.3,220.5 177.1,220.5 173.3,94.9 185,119 "></polygon> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="222.6,100.8 188.1,30.4 146.9,12.6 141.8,6.5 116.5,6.5 91.3,6.5 86.1,12.6 45,30.4 10.4,100.8 48.1,119 59.8,94.9 56,220.5 85.8,220.5 147.3,220.5 177.1,220.5 173.3,94.9 185,119 "></polygon> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M89.8,8l-5.2,6.2c0,0-0.3,4.4,2.1,8.5s6.1,8.6,18.1,12.1c3.3,1,10.2,1.7,10.2,1.7V8H89.8"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.2,8l5.2,6.2c0,0,0.3,4.4-2.1,8.5c-2.4,4-6.1,8.6-18.1,12.1c-3.3,1-10.2,1.7-10.2,1.7V8H140.2"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.3l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.3,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.3,7.8L140.3,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M139.8,12.1h-24.6h-0.4H90.2 c0,0,1.5,22.6,24.6,22.9v0c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0v0C138.3,34.7,139.8,12.1,139.8,12.1z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#BC0E0A;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="60.7,59.9 60.7,222.3 54.4,222.3 58.1,97.1 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="169.3,59.9 169.3,222.3 175.6,222.3 171.9,97.1 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#BC0E0A;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_26_"> <rect id="Right_5_12_" x="179.6" y="103.2" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.8785 98.7233)" style="fill:#BC0E0A;" width="41.5" height="8.7"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_12_" x="25.3" y="86.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.045 87.0479)" style="fill:#BC0E0A;" width="8.7" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_10_"> <rect id="Right_1_30_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#1B2544;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_30_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#1B2544;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <g> <path id="Right_2_46_" style="fill:#1B2544;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_47_" style="fill:#1B2544;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_46_" style="fill:#1B2544;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_47_" style="fill:#1B2544;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <polygon style="fill:#1B2544;" points="138.6,8.3 115,8.3 91.4,8.3 89.3,13.7 115,14.2 140.7,13.7 "></polygon> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="fill:none;stroke:#1B2544;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> </svg> <h3>Arsenal</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal</strong> Thursday 12 May, 19:45</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/tottenham-hotspur-vs-arsenal/932899">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"Tottenham have earned the fourth-most points since <strong>Antonio Conte</strong> was appointed in early November (W14-D5-L6) with only Manchester City (69) and Liverpool (58) scoring more Premier League goals in that sample than Spurs (51). The hosts have won eight of their 12 home dates under the Italian and have excelled against the league's elite opposition.</p><p>"Arsenal recovered superbly following a disastrous August. The Gunners boast a W20-D3-L6 return against sides outside of the top-four but have still shown a degree of fragility on their travels; <strong>Mikel Arteta's</strong> troops have been turned over in seven of 17 away days and have shipped multiple goals on eight occasions in games as Premier League guests."</p><blockquote><strong>Mark's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198563358">Back Tottenham 0 & -0.5 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatov-spurs-will-win-derby-and-pile-pressure-on-arsenal-in-top-four-race-110522-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov: Spurs will win derby and pile pressure on Arsenal in top four race</a></h2></strong></p><p>In his exclusive column Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov reveals what it's like to play in a north London derby and recommends his Bet Builder for the big night...</p><p><strong>Dimitar says</strong>: "Of course, I want to see Spurs win and of course I am biased. This is a massive game for them, and it's a great opportunity to put the pressure on Arsenal in the race for a spot in the Champions League. The prospect of cutting the gap to one point makes this a must win for Spurs.</p><p><img alt="Robbie Keane and Berbatov.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Robbie%20Keane%20and%20Berbatov.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"Harry Kane would be the obvious choice to score, but <strong>Son has got some incredible numbers</strong> this season. The goals speak louder than everything else but in his case it's the way he moves and runs into the space using his speed, making it easy for Harry Kane to find him.</p><p>"Arsenal have a lot of young talented players, and <strong>Eddie Nketia</strong> is one of them, he's in great form at the moment and he'll be hungry to prove himself in the derby. You can see that they are playing the Arteta way of football and you can see that he has worked under Pep Guardiola.</p><p>"I think this will be an entertaining game where <strong>both teams will get on the scoresheet</strong>, otherwise we will die of boredom, and we don't want that. Based on what both teams have in attack, I'm sure there will be goals."</p><blockquote><strong>Berbatov's Derby Bet Builder</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/tottenham-v-arsenal/31421978">Back Spurs to win, Son to Score, Nketiah to have a shot and both teams to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-arsenal-bet-builder-tips-goals-will-flow-in-north-london-derby-110522-629.html">Tottenham v Arsenal Bet Builder Tips: Goals will flow in North London derby</a></h2></strong></p><p>Dan Fitch has also selected a Bet Builder for Thursday night's match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...</p><p><strong>Dan says</strong>: "Though Spurs are rightful favourites, it would not be a huge surprise if they failed to get the win they require, with the <strong>pressure very much on Antonio Conte's team</strong> to perform. The cautious way to start this Bet Builder is with Tottenham to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market at 3/10 on the Sportsbook.</p><p>"North London derbies often seem to produce games with <strong>plenty of goals</strong>. Everything points to this game being no exception. The styles on offer should gel and Arsenal's last four games have seen both teams to score.</p><p>"We will add <strong>both teams to score</strong> at 8/13. It's landed in five of the last six matches between these rivals, which have averaged exactly three goals-per-game. Over 2.5 goals is 4/5 and crates a Bet Builder treble at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b>."</p><blockquote><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/tottenham-v-arsenal/31421978">Back Spurs double chance against Arsenal, both teams to score, over 2.5 goals and Son to have one or more shot on target at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-tips-desperate-levante-can-score-against-real-madrid-100522-629.html">Real Madrid v Levante: Desperate visitors can score against champions</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198566924">Real Madrid <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.51</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> v Levante <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b></a><br> 20:30<br> Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Next up Dan Fitch applies his Bet Builder expertise to a Thursday night outing for the Whites of Madrid as they face relegation-threatened Levante in the Spanish capital...</p><p><strong>Dan says</strong>: "While Real Madrid are free to think ahead to the upcoming Champions League final, having secured the title, Levante are in deep trouble. Currently 19th at the table at the time of writing, they may well need maximum points from their remaining three games, to have any chance of avoiding the drop.</p><p>"If <strong>Levante</strong> go down, they will do so while <strong>putting up a fight</strong>. They beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Saturday and even in recent defeats against the likes of Barcelona and Sevilla, they have lost by a narrow 3-2 scoreline.</p><p>"<strong>Carlo Ancelotti</strong> made a number of changes against Atletico Madrid on Sunday and lost 1-0. Though he will be keen to avoid injuries, he needs to also keep his best players sharp ahead of the Champions League final. Goals seem likely."</p><blockquote><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/spanish-la-liga/real-madrid-v-levante/31422000">Back over 2.5 goals, both teams to score and goals in both halves @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet £5 on the North London Derby and Get a Free £5 Bet</h2> <p>Bet £5 on a Bet Builder for Spurs v Arsenal at odds of 1.5 or above and you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Bet Builders. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5SPUARS120522" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> Discover the latest articles

Thursday Football Tips: Back a north London derby double

The Daily Acca: An 8/1 boost from the Premier League

Tottenham v Arsenal: Spurs the value bet in vital NLD Read past articles

Dimitar Berbatov: Spurs will win derby and pile pressure on Arsenal in top four race

Tottenham v Arsenal Bet Builder Tips: Goals will flow in North London derby

Wednesday Football Tips: Joy and pain for Richarlison 